Amounts and percentages presented herein may have been rounded for presentation and all dollar amounts, excluding share and per share amounts, are presented in thousands unless otherwise noted. In addition, all share and per share amounts for 2021 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the two-to-one reverse stock split, which became effective on September 21, 2021, or the Reverse Stock Split.

Item 1. Business

Overview

CĪON Investment Corporation, or the Company, was incorporated under the general corporation laws of the State of Maryland on August 9, 2011. When used in this Annual Report on Form 10-K, the terms "we," "us," "our" or similar terms refer to the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. In addition, the term "portfolio companies" refers to companies in which we have invested, either directly or indirectly through our consolidated subsidiaries.

We are an externally managed, non-diversified,closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the 1940 Act. We elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a RIC, as defined under Subchapter M of the Code.

We are managed by CIM, our affiliate and a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, or the Advisers Act. Pursuant to an investment advisory agreement with us, CIM oversees the management of our activities and is responsible for making investment decisions for our portfolio. We have also entered into an administration agreement with CIM to provide us with administrative services necessary for us to operate. CIM is a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of CION Investment Group, LLC, or CIG, our affiliate. As a member of CIM, CIG's investment professionals provide investment advisory services, including advice, evaluation and recommendations with respect to our investments. Additionally, Apollo Investment Management, L.P., or AIM, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), or Apollo, also a member of CIM and a registered investment adviser under the Advisers Act, performs certain services for CIM, which include, among other services, providing (a) trade and settlement support; (b) portfolio and cash reconciliation; (c) market pipeline information regarding syndicated deals, in each case, as reasonably requested by CIM; and (d) monthly valuation reports and support for all broker-quoted investments. AIM may also, from time to time, provide us with access to potential investment opportunities made available on Apollo's credit platform on a similar basis as other third- party market participants. All of our investment decisions are the sole responsibility of, and are made at the sole discretion of, CIM's investment committee, which consists entirely of CIG senior personnel.

Our investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors. We seek to meet our investment objective by utilizing the experienced management team of CIM, which includes its access to the relationships and human capital of its affiliates in sourcing, evaluating and structuring transactions, as well as monitoring and servicing our investments. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in senior secured debt, including first lien loans, second lien loans and unitranche loans, and, to a lesser extent, collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities, unsecured debt, and equity, of private and thinly-traded U.S. middle-market companies. See "Item 1. Business - Investment Types" below for a detailed description of the types of investments that may comprise our portfolio. We define middle-market companies as companies that generally possess annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of $75 million or less, with experienced management teams, significant free cash flow, strong competitive positions and potential for growth.

In addition, we may from time to time invest up to 30% of our assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including collateralized securities, structured products and other similar securities and the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities, which may be deemed "non-qualifying assets" for the purpose of complying with investment restrictions under the 1940 Act. See "Item 1. Business - Qualifying Assets" below.

In connection with our debt investments, we may receive equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. We may also purchase equity interests in the form of common or preferred stock in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of our debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. We expect that our investments will generally range between $5 million and $50 million each, although investments may vary as the size of our capital base changes and will ultimately be at the discretion of CIM, subject to oversight by our board of directors. We have made and intend to make smaller investments in syndicated loan opportunities, which typically include investments in companies with annual EBITDA of greater than $75 million, subject to liquidity and diversification constraints.

To enhance our opportunity for gain, we employ leverage as market conditions permit and at the discretion of CIM. On March 23, 2018, an amendment to Section 61(a) of the 1940 Act was signed into law to permit BDCs to reduce the minimum "asset coverage" ratio from 200% to 150% and, as a result, to potentially increase the ratio of a BDC's debt to equity from a maximum of 1-to-1 to a maximum of 2-to-1, so long as certain approval and disclosure requirements are satisfied. At our Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 30, 2021, shareholders approved a proposal to reduce our asset coverage ratio to 150% (i.e., $2 of debt outstanding for each $1 of equity), which allows us to increase the maximum amount of leverage that we are permitted to incur. Such asset coverage ratio became effective on December 31, 2021. We are required to make certain disclosures on our website and in SEC filings regarding, among other things, the receipt of approval to increase our leverage, our leverage capacity and usage, and risks related to leverage.

