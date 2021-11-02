Cipher Mining Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Business Update Conference Call

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced it will provide a business update and release its third quarter 2021 financial results before U.S. markets open on Friday, November 12, 2021. Cipher will host a conference call and webcast that day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Cipher's website at https://investors.ciphermining.com . To access this conference call, dial (844) 689-1757 or (929) 517-0940 and use the conference ID 2759838.

About Cipher

Cipher is an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Its goal is to be the leading Bitcoin mining company in the United States. Cipher aims to leverage its best-in-class technology, market-leading power purchase arrangements, and a seasoned, dedicated senior management team to become the market leader in Bitcoin mining.

