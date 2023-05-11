Advanced search
    CPH   CA17253X1050

CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(CPH)
2023-05-11
3.210 CAD   -1.53%
Cipher Pharmaceuticals : Financial Document

05/11/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements Unaudited

For the three months ended March 31, 2023

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(in thousands of United States dollars - unaudited)

As at March 31,

As at December 31,

2023

2022

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

33,427

28,836

Accounts receivable

5,487

6,802

Inventory

2,383

2,152

Prepaid expenses and other assets

332

371

Total current assets

41,629

38,161

Property and equipment, net

471

481

Intangible assets, net

2,451

2,754

Goodwill

15,706

15,706

Deferred tax assets (Note 9)

16,703

16,674

Total assets

76,960

73,776

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,127

4,107

Income taxes payable (Note 9)

5,004

4,904

Contract liability

285

257

Current portion of lease obligation (Note 10)

101

101

Total current liabilities

9,517

9,369

Lease obligation (Note 10)

302

327

Total liabilities

9,819

9,696

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 4)

18,294

17,719

Contributed surplus

5,273

5,358

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,514)

(9,514)

Retained earnings

53,088

50,517

Total shareholders' equity

67,141

64,080

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

76,960

73,776

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Approved on behalf of the Board:

(Signed) "Craig Mull"

(Signed) "Harold Wolkin"

Craig Mull

Harold Wolkin

Chair of the Board

Director

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of income and

comprehensive income

(in thousands of United States dollars - unaudited)

Three months

ended March 31,

2023

2022

$

$

Revenue

Licensing revenue (Note 5)

1,676

2,099

Product revenue

3,210

3,317

Net revenue

4,886

5,416

Operating expenses

Cost of products sold

977

1,124

Research and development

3

65

Depreciation and amortization

343

155

Selling, general and administrative (Notes 6 & 7)

1,217

1,173

Total operating expenses

2,540

2,517

Other (income) expenses

Interest income

(355)

(7)

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(7)

(17)

Total other (income) expenses

(362)

(24)

Income before income taxes

2,708

2,923

Current income tax (recovery) expense (Note 9)

97

724

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (Note 9)

(15)

50

Total income tax (recovery) expense

82

774

Net income and comprehensive income for the period

2,626

2,149

Income per share (Note 8)

Basic

0.10

0.08

Diluted

0.10

0.08

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity

(in thousands of United States dollars - unaudited)

Accumulated other

Total

Contributed

comprehensive

Retained

shareholders'

Share Capital

Surplus

loss

earnings

equity

(000s)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, January 1, 2023

25,063

17,719

5,358

(9,514)

50,517

64,080

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

2,626

2,626

Shares issued under the share purchase plan (Note 4)

4

10

-

-

-

10

Shares issued under the Restricted Share Unit plan

261

497

(497)

-

-

-

Exercise of stock options (Note 4)

36

85

(32)

-

-

53

Share-based compensation expense (Note 4)

-

-

444

-

-

444

Purchase of common shares under common share

repurchase plan (Note 4)

(29)

(17)

-

-

(55)

(72)

Balance, March 31, 2023

25,335

18,294

5,273

(9,514)

53,088

67,141

Balance, January 1, 2022

25,937

18,121

5,092

(9,514)

25,198

38,897

Net income for the period

-

-

-

-

2,149

2,149

Shares issued under the share purchase plan (Note 4)

9

13

-

-

-

13

Shares issued under the Restricted Share Unit plan

78

59

(59)

-

-

-

Exercise of stock options (Note 4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation expense (Note 4)

-

-

38

-

-

38

Purchase of common shares under common share

repurchase plan (Note 4)

(463)

(288)

-

-

(461)

(749)

Balance, March 31, 2022

25,561

17,905

5,071

(9,514)

26,886

40,348

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023


© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2023 30,8 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2023 11,9 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,09x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 81,8 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 55,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,26 CAD
Average target price 4,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Craig Mull Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Jacobs Chief Financial Officer
Christian Godin Independent Director
Harold Morton Wolkin Independent Director
Arthur M. Deboeck Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-15.10%61
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.83%452 211
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.16%413 807
NOVO NORDISK A/S21.71%377 505
MERCK & CO., INC.6.26%299 164
ABBVIE INC.-9.40%258 327
