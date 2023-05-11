Cipher Pharmaceuticals : Financial Document

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor. The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position
(in thousands of United States dollars - unaudited)
As at March 31,
As at December 31,
2023
2022
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
33,427
28,836
Accounts receivable
5,487
6,802
Inventory
2,383
2,152
Prepaid expenses and other assets
332
371
Total current assets
41,629
38,161
Property and equipment, net
471
481
Intangible assets, net
2,451
2,754
Goodwill
15,706
15,706
Deferred tax assets (Note 9)
16,703
16,674
Total assets
76,960
73,776
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,127
4,107
Income taxes payable (Note 9)
5,004
4,904
Contract liability
285
257
Current portion of lease obligation (Note 10)
101
101
Total current liabilities
9,517
9,369
Lease obligation (Note 10)
302
327
Total liabilities
9,819
9,696
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 4)
18,294
17,719
Contributed surplus
5,273
5,358
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,514)
(9,514)
Retained earnings
53,088
50,517
Total shareholders' equity
67,141
64,080
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
76,960
73,776
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Approved on behalf of the Board:
(Signed) "Craig Mull"
(Signed) "Harold Wolkin"
Craig Mull
Harold Wolkin
Chair of the Board
Director
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Condensed interim consolidated statements of income and
comprehensive income
(in thousands of United States dollars - unaudited)
Three months
ended March 31,
2023
2022
$
$
Revenue
Licensing revenue (Note 5)
1,676
2,099
Product revenue
3,210
3,317
Net revenue
4,886
5,416
Operating expenses
Cost of products sold
977
1,124
Research and development
3
65
Depreciation and amortization
343
155
Selling, general and administrative (Notes 6 & 7)
1,217
1,173
Total operating expenses
2,540
2,517
Other (income) expenses
Interest income
(355)
(7)
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(7)
(17)
Total other (income) expenses
(362)
(24)
Income before income taxes
2,708
2,923
Current income tax (recovery) expense (Note 9)
97
724
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (Note 9)
(15)
50
Total income tax (recovery) expense
82
774
Net income and comprehensive income for the period
2,626
2,149
Income per share (Note 8)
Basic
0.10
0.08
Diluted
0.10
0.08
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Condensed interim consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity
(in thousands of United States dollars - unaudited)
Accumulated other
Total
Contributed
comprehensive
Retained
shareholders'
Share Capital
Surplus
loss
earnings
equity
(000s)
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, January 1, 2023
25,063
17,719
5,358
(9,514)
50,517
64,080
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
2,626
2,626
Shares issued under the share purchase plan (Note 4)
4
10
-
-
-
10
Shares issued under the Restricted Share Unit plan
261
497
(497)
-
-
-
Exercise of stock options (Note 4)
36
85
(32)
-
-
53
Share-based compensation expense (Note 4)
-
-
444
-
-
444
Purchase of common shares under common share
repurchase plan (Note 4)
(29)
(17)
-
-
(55)
(72)
Balance, March 31, 2023
25,335
18,294
5,273
(9,514)
53,088
67,141
Balance, January 1, 2022
25,937
18,121
5,092
(9,514)
25,198
38,897
Net income for the period
-
-
-
-
2,149
2,149
Shares issued under the share purchase plan (Note 4)
9
13
-
-
-
13
Shares issued under the Restricted Share Unit plan
78
59
(59)
-
-
-
Exercise of stock options (Note 4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation expense (Note 4)
-
-
38
-
-
38
Purchase of common shares under common share
repurchase plan (Note 4)
(463)
(288)
-
-
(461)
(749)
Balance, March 31, 2022
25,561
17,905
5,071
(9,514)
26,886
40,348
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
