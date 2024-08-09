MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following is a discussion and analysis of the operating results and financial position of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Cipher" or "the Company") as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. This document should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Cipher for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the accompanying notes, and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2023. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Additional information about the Company, including the Audited Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The discussion and analysis within this MD&A are prepared as of August 8, 2024. All dollar figures are stated in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to the timing of the receipt of the topline results from MOB-015 Phase 3 North American study, the expectation of approval of MOB-015 in the U.S. and Canada, our objectives and goals and strategies to achieve those objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective", "hope" and "continue" (or the negative thereof), and words and expressions of similar import, are intended to identify forward- looking statements.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the publication of negative results of clinical trials; our ability to enter into development, manufacturing and marketing and distribution agreements with other pharmaceutical companies and keep such agreements in effect; our dependency on a limited number of products; our dependency on protection from patents that will expire; integration difficulties and other risks if we acquire or in-license technologies or product candidates; reliance on third parties for the marketing of certain products; the product approval process by regulators which can be highly unpredictable; the timing of completion of clinical trials, regulatory submissions and regulatory approvals; reliance on third parties to manufacture our products and events outside of our control that could adversely impact the ability of our manufacturing partners to supply products to meet our demands; we may be subject to future product liability claims; unexpected product safety or efficacy concerns may arise; we generate license revenue from a limited number of distribution and supply agreements; the pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive with new competing product entrants; requirements for additional capital to fund future operations; products may be subject to pricing regulation; dependence on key managerial personnel and external collaborators; certain of our products are subject to regulation as controlled substances; limitations on reimbursement in the healthcare industry; the extent and impact of health pandemic outbreaks on our business; unpredictable development goals and projected time frames; rising insurance costs; ability to enforce covenants not to compete; we may be unsuccessful in evaluating material risks involved in completed and future acquisitions; we may be unable to identify, acquire or integrate acquisition targets successfully; compliance with privacy and security regulation; our policies regarding product returns, allowances and chargebacks may reduce revenues; additional regulatory burden and controls over financial reporting; general commercial litigation, class actions, other litigation claims and regulatory actions; the difficulty for shareholders to realize in the United States upon judgments of U.S. courts predicated upon civil liability of the Company and its directors and officers who are not residents of the United States; the potential violation of intellectual property rights of third parties; our efforts to obtain, protect or enforce our patents and other intellectual property rights related to our products; changes in U.S., Canadian or foreign patent laws; inability to protect our trademarks from infringement; shareholders may be further diluted if we issue securities to raise capital; volatility of our share price; the fact that we have a significant shareholder; our operating results may fluctuate significantly; and our debt obligations will have priority over the common shares of the Company in the event of a liquidation, dissolution or winding up.
We caution that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When reviewing our forward- looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Additional information about factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, and about material factors or
assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements, may be found in the "Risk Factors" section of this MD&A and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and elsewhere in our filings with Canadian securities regulators. Except as required by Canadian securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.
Market Industry Data
The market and industry data contained in this MD&A is based upon information from independent industry and other publications and our knowledge of, and experience in, the industry in which the Company operates. Market and industry data is subject to variations and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data at any particular po int in time, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process or other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any statistical survey. Accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of this data are not guaranteed. Cipher has not independently verified any of the data from third p arty sources referred to in this MD&A or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources.
Business & Strategy
Cipher (TSX:CPH) (OTCQX:CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late- stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets these products either directly or indirectly in North America.
Cipher's corporate strategy is to assemble and manage a portfolio of prescription products mainly focused in dermatology and related indications. The Company's strategy includes the following components:
- Strategically market and distribute its North American commercial assets directly or indirectly;
- Out-licenseproducts in markets where Cipher does not have a commercial presence;
- Selectively invest in drug development programs where we see a favourable risk/return profile; and
- Conservatively manage capital and maximize cashflow.
Cipher is actively managing the advancement of our product pipeline development programs including:
- The MOB-015 product for the treatment of nail fungus with our partner Moberg Pharma AB ("Moberg"), presently in a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S.
- Completion of proof-of-concept studies for our DTR-001 topical product treatment for the removal of tattoos.
- The Piclidenoson CF-101 ("Piclidenoson") program with our partner Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ("Can-Fite").
The Company is actively assessing and sourcing opportunities that would build on the strengths of the organization, including strategic commercial deployment in Canada and the U.S. The execution of any transaction is contingent on the Company being able to negotiate acceptable terms and securing the necessary financing, where required.
Pharmaceutical Business
Distributed by Cipher in Canada
Product Revenue
Therapeutic Area
Product Description
Epuris® (isotretinoin) is an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment
Dermatology
of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate and
recalcitrant acne in patients 12 years of age and older.
Actikerall is a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly
Dermatology
palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis
(Grade I/II) of the face, forehead and balding scalp in
immunocompetent adult patients.
Dermatology
Vaniqa is a topical cream indicated for the slowing of the growth of
unwanted facial hair in women.
Durela is an opioid analgesic indicated for the management of
Pain Management
moderate to moderately severe pain in adults who require
continuous treatment for several days or more.
Brinavess® (vernakalant hydrochloride) is for the rapid conversion
Hospital Acute Cardiovascular Care
of recent onset atrial fibriallation ("AF") to sinus rhythm in adults, for
non-surgery patients with AF of seven days or less and for use in
post-cardiac surgery patients with AF of three days or less.
Aggrastat® (tirofiban hydrochloride) is a reversible GP IIb/IIIa
Hospital Acute Cardiovascular Care
inhibitor (an intravenous anti-platelet drug) for use in patients with
Acute Coronary Syndrome.
Licensing Revenue
Therapeutic Area/
Product Description
Commercial Partner
Absorica® (isotretinoin) is an oral retinoid indicated for the
Dermatology
treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
conglobate and recalcitrant acne in patients 12 years of age and
older.
Lipofen® is indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce
elevated LDL-C,total-C, triglycerides (TG) and Apo B, and to
increase HDL-C in adult patients with primary
Cardiovascular
hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia (Fredrickson Types
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
IIa and IIb).
Lipofen is also indicated as adjunctive therapy to diet to reduce
triglycerides in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia
(Fredrickson Types IV and V hyperlipidemia).
Conzip is an opioid agonist indicated for the management of
Pain Management
moderate to moderately severe chronic pain in adults who
Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC
require around-the-clock treatment of their pain for an extended
period of time.
Key Performance Measures
Key performance measures for the second quarter ended and year-to-date June 30, 2024 and 2023 are presented in the tables below, along with the quarterly information for the preceding three quarters:
Financial Summary
YTD 2024
% Change
Q2 2024
% Change
Q1 2024
Q4 2023
Q3 2023
vs. YTD 2023
vs. Q2 2023
Licensing revenue
4,218
10%
1,618
-25%
2,600
1,547
3,090
Product revenue
6,953
10%
3,686
18%
3,267
3,373
2,978
Net revenue
11,171
10%
5,304
0%
5,867
4,920
6,068
Gross profit
9,010
11%
4,198
-1%
4,812
3,965
4,992
EBITDA *
4,898
-15%
2,196
-29%
2,702
3,399
2,858
Adjusted EBITDA *
6,632
6%
3,064
0%
3,568
2,864
3,607
Net income
7,918
39%
2,995
-2%
4,923
7,655
7,031
Basic EPS
0.33
43%
0.12
0%
0.21
0.32
0.28
Diluted EPS
0.32
45%
0.12
0%
0.20
0.30
0.27
Total assets
93,910
16%
93,910
16%
92,552
86,031
90,529
Increase (decrease) in
Cash balances for the
8,159
6,003
2,156
(2,261)
5,748
period
Financial Summary
YTD 2023
% Change
Q2 2023
% Change
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
vs. YTD 2022
vs. Q2 2022
Licensing revenue
3,846
-7%
2,170
6%
1,676
1,987
2,013
Product revenue
6,328
-7%
3,118
-11%
3,210
2,922
2,779
Net revenue
10,174
-7%
5,288
-5%
4,886
4,909
4,792
Gross profit
8,136
-7%
4,227
-6%
3,909
3,973
3,932
EBITDA *
5,781
-11%
3,085
-11%
2,696
3,008
2,476
Adjusted EBITDA *
6,248
-6%
3,077
-14%
3,171
3,147
2,632
Net income
5,697
32%
3,071
43%
2,626
19,681
2,654
Basic EPS
0.23
35%
0.12
50%
0.10
0.78
0.11
Diluted EPS
0.22
38%
0.12
50%
0.10
0.77
0.10
Total assets
80,612
44%
80,612
44%
76,960
73,776
57,434
Increase (decrease) in
Cash balances for the
7,502
2,911
4,591
1,359
3,286
period
- See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures"
Recent Events
CORPORATE EVENTS
Acquisition of NatrobaTM (Spinosad) Global Product Rights
On July 26, 2024, the Company signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with ParaPRO LLC ("ParaPRO") and closed the acquisition of the global product rights for Natroba™ and it's authorized generic Spinosad, as well as the commercial sales team in the United States (the "Natroba Acquisition) for total consideration of $89.5 million. The Company paid $80 million in cash, satisfied by $40 million from cash on-hand and $40 million from a new credit facility. The Company additionally issued $9.5 million in common shares of Cipher to ParaPRO, representing 1,474,097 shares at a deemed issue price of CDN$8.91.
Credit Facility with National Bank of Canada
On July 26, 2024, the Company entered into a new credit facility with National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), a new financial partner, as Lead Arranger and sole Bookrunner of a syndicated credit facility (the "New Credit Facility").
Under the terms of the New Credit Facility, National Bank will provide the Company with access to up to $65 million through a revolving credit facility. In addition, the New Credit Facility contains an optional $25 million accordion feature. The New Credit Facility has an effective date of July 26, 2024 and a maturity of three years from the effective date, with an optional annual extension clause. The New Credit Facility bears interest at market prevailing rates once drawn upon.
The New Credit Facility was partially drawn upon by the Company on July 26, 2024, in the amount of $40 million, to fund the Natroba Acquisition.
Termination of Credit Facility with Royal Bank of Canada
On July 29, 2024, the Company announced the termination of its undrawn $35 million credit facility with Royal Bank of Canada. The credit facility was terminated effective July 25, 2024.
Management Changes
Effective August 10, 2024, and as a result of the Natroba Acquisition, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Jacobs, will assume the title of President of the Company, whereby his mandate will be to manage the transition and integration of the U.S. operations and commercial sales team.
The Company has in turn appointed the Company's Vice President, Finance, Ryan Mailling, as its Chief Financial Officer, takin g over from Mr. Jacobs.
Commencement of OTCQX Trading
On January 29, 2024, the Company announced that its common shares were now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") under the symbol "CPHRF". The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet prescribed financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance guidelines, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. In addition to trading on OTCQX, the Company's common shares continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CPH".
COMMERCIAL EVENTS
MOB-015 Launched as Terclara® in Sweden
On February 7, 2024, Moberg announced that its partner, Allderma AB, had launched sales of MOB-015 under the Terclara® brand in Sweden, with significant interest for the product from pharmacies. Moberg reported that the majority of pharmacies throughout Sweden have decided to start selling Terclara®.
Update on Terclara® (MOB-015) Launch in Sweden
On April 23, 2024, Moberg reported that since the February 2024 launch of MOB-015 in Sweden under the brand Terclara®, interest for the product has been strong from pharmacists, physicians, and end customers. Interest in the product within Sweden has exceeded
the forecasts of pharmacies, whereby Terclara® has occasionally sold out at several pharmacy chains. Accordingly, pharmacies are increasing their orders to maintain supply of the product on their shelves.
Cipher holds the exclusive Canadian rights to MOB-015. In Canada, the total prescription market for Onychomycosis was approximately CDN$92.4 million at June 30, 2024 according to IQVIA, with a single product having over 97% market share.
MOB-015 Approval in 13 European Countries
On May 6, 2024, Moberg announced that MOB-015 had received national approvals in all 13 European countries included in the decentralized procedure with which Moberg was seeking approval in the European Union ("EU"). MOB-015 was approved in the following EU countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.
Terclara® Market Share in Sweden
On May 20, 2024, Moberg announced that Terclara® was the market leader in Sweden for April 2024, the first full month the product was available after starting consumer marketing. Moberg reported that Terclara® led the market in both value and units during the month of April 2024, with a 36% market share in value and 31% market share in units. Moberg has also reported that since the introduction of Terclara®, the total market in Sweden has grown 52% compared to the same period last year.
Review of Operating Results
REVENUE
(IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
$
$
$
$
Licensing revenue
1,618
2,170
4,218
3,846
Product revenue
3,686
3,118
6,953
6,328
Net revenue
5,304
5,288
11,171
10,174
Total net revenue of $5.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was materially consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total net revenue increased by $1.0 million or 10% to $11.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $10.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Licensing Revenue
Licensing revenue decreased by $0.6 million or 25% to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Licensing revenue increased by $0.4 million or 10% to $4.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $3.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Licensing revenue from Absorica in the U.S. was $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.3 million or 26% compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The overall decrease in licensing revenue on the Absorica portfolio (inclusive of the brand, Authorized Generic ("AG") and LD products) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to lower product shipments by $0.2 million, on which the Company earns revenue from supplying product to its distribution partner. This was further contributed to by lower net sales realized by Cipher's distribution partner on the Absorica portfolio due to the competitive landscape in the U.S. market, on which the Company earns a net sales royalty, resulting in $0.1 million lower royalty revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
Licensing revenue from Absorica in the U.S. was $3.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.6 million or 25% compared to $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The overall increase in licensing revenue on the Absorica portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to higher product shipments by $0.9 million, partially offset by $0.3 million lower royalty revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2024 due to lower net sales realized by Cipher's distribution partner on the Absorica portfolio.
The decrease in the net sales royalty included in licensing revenue associated with the overall Absorica portfolio as described above, is representative of the total Absorica portfolio market share which has decreased by 0.9% to 7.0% market share at June 30, 2024, from 7.9% market share at June 30, 2023, according to Symphony Health market data.
Licensing revenue from Lipofen and Lipofen AG was $0.5 million and $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively. Representing a decrease of $0.1 million and $0.1 million or 22% and 9%, respectively, compared to $0.6 million and $1.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The decrease in licensing revenue from Lipofen and Lipofen AG for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to lower sales volumes, on which the Company earns a royalty.
Product Revenue
Product revenue increased by $0.6 million or 18% to $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Product revenue increased by $0.7 million or 10% to $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Product revenue expressed on a constant currency basis has increased by $0.6 million or 20% and $0.7 million or 11% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.
Product revenue from Epuris was $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.5 million or 18%, from $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Product revenue from Epuris is transacted in Canadian dollars and is therefore subject to foreign exchange rate changes with the U.S. dollar. However, the impact from foreign exchange translation when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2024 to the comparative period, was negligible. Accordingly, the increase in Epuris revenue was primarily attributable to higher sales volumes year-over-year. Market share of Epuris during this same period has decreased by 2.0% to 44.2%
market share at June 30, 2024, from 46.2% market share at June 30, 2023, according to IQVIA market data. However, the total Canadian Isotretinoin market has grown by 13.0% between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024, according to IQVIA, of which Epuris has maintained a significant share, contributing to an overall increase in sales volumes.
Product revenue from Epuris was $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.7 million or 13%, from $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in product revenue from Epuris for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is primarily attributable to higher sales volumes.
Product revenue for the remaining portfolio (Actikerall, Brinavess, Aggrastat, Vaniqa and Durela) was $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $0.1 million or 19%, compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in product revenue was mainly due to increased sales of Acktikerall, which was in turn largely due to timing of sales activity during the quarter.
Product revenue for the remaining portfolio was $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.1 million or 7%, compared to $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in product revenue was mainly associated with Aggrastat, which benefitted from a change in the competitive landscape in the comparative period, which did not continue into the current period.
OPERATING EXPENSES
(IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
$
$
$
$
Cost of products sold
1,106
1,061
2,161
2,038
Research and development
-
97
-
100
Depreciation and amortization
292
342
581
685
Selling, general and administrative
1,601
1,493
3,069
2,710
Total operating expenses
2,999
2,993
5,811
5,533
Total operating expenses remained materially consistent at $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023.
Total operating expenses increased by $0.3 million or 5% to $5.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily reflect an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses of $0.4 million.
Cost of Products Sold
Cost of products sold for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $1.1 million, which was materially consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2023. Gross margin on product revenue increased by 4% to 70% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 66% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This increase in gross margin on product revenue is primarily attributable to a reduction in costs from the consolidation of warehousing and distribution service providers for the products sold directly by Cipher in Canada, which was completed during the fourth quarter of 2023. Such costs have not significantly increased, despite the $0.6 million increase in product revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Cost of Products sold for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $2.2 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 6%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Gross margin on product revenue increased by 1% to 69% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 68% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes $0.3 million for amortization of intangible assets and a nominal amount for depreciation of property and equipment, which is materially consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes $0.5 million for amortization of intangible assets and a nominal amount for depreciation of property and equipment, compared to $0.6 million for amortization of intangible assets and a nominal amount for depreciation of property and equipment for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in amortization of intangible assets is due to certain intangible assets having been fully amortized subsequent to June 30, 2023.
Selling, General and Administrative
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $1.6 million, an increase of $0.1 million or 7% from $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher professional fees and acquisition, restructuring and other costs incurred, partially offset by lower non-cashshare-based compensation, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
SG&A expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $3.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 13% from $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits costs, professional fees and other selling, general and administrative expenses incurred, partially offset by lower non-cashshare-based compensation, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
A further breakdown of SG&A expense for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is presented in the table below:
(IN THOUSANDS OF U.S. DOLLARS)
Three months
Three months
Six months
Six months
ended
ended
ended
ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
$
$
$
$
Salaries and benefits
355
378
774
400
Share-based compensation
183
209
407
653
Acquisition, restructuring and other costs
284
231
284
269
Professional fees
499
428
1,002
904
Other selling, general and administrative
280
247
602
484
Total selling, general and administrative
1,601
1,493
3,069
2,710
Salaries and benefits included in SG&A for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.4 million, which was materially consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Salaries and benefits included in SG&A for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.8 million, an increase of $0.4 million from $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increased salaries and benefits costs are reflective of a higher employee headcount during the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company has hired additional employees since June 30, 2023, in part, to strengthen productivity and the breadth of experience within its various organizational functions.
Share-based compensation expense included in SG&A for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.2 million, which was materially consistent with the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Share-based compensation expense included in SG&A for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $0.4 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in share-based compensation expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to certain one-timeshare-based awards made to certain employees during the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Acquisition, restructuring and other costs included in SG&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 of $0.3 million are comprised primarily of non-recurring legal fees and other professional services fees related to the Company's Natroba Acquisition. Whereas acquisition, restructuring and other costs included in SG&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 related to the severance of certain employees during the period.
Professional fees included in SG&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.5 million and $1.0 million, respectively, compared to $0.4 million and $0.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase in professional fees of $0.1 million for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily associated with incremental legal costs.
Other selling, general and administrative expenses included in SG&A are comprised of costs associated with data management and market research, regulatory and pharmacovigilance activities, and various other administrative costs. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 other selling, general and administrative costs were $0.3 million and $0.6 million, respectively, compared to $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. This increase is attributable to higher regulatory costs during the period.
