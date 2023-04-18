Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPH   CA17253X1050

CIPHER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(CPH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:52:22 2023-04-18 pm EDT
3.430 CAD   +0.29%
05:05pCipher Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
NE
03/17Transcript : Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2023
CI
03/16Tranche Update on Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 19, 2022.
CI
Cipher Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

04/18/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, will be participating in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates:Tuesday April 25, 2023 and Wednesday April 26, 2023
Time:8:30 AM - 4:30 PM ET
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,
North Building 255 Front St W
Toronto, Ontario
M5V 2W6

 

Executives from the Company will be speaking at 10:30 am ET on April 25. Members of the Cipher Pharmaceuticals management will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For further information:
James Bowen
Investor Relations
416-519-9442
james.bowen@loderockadvisors.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162721


© Newsfilecorp 2023
