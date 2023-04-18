Cipher Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, will be participating in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 25, 2023 and Wednesday April 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Executives from the Company will be speaking at 10:30 am ET on April 25. Members of the Cipher Pharmaceuticals management will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products either directly in Canada or indirectly through partners in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

