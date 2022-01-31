Cipherpoint : Shareholder Q3 Update

r personal use only
Shareholder Q3 Update
1 February 2022
3 Phase Strategy
Building Scale and Managing Costs
Value
Phase 3 -
Cash and profit
23/24
Phase 2 -
Scale, reduce costs
22/23
Phase 1 -
21/22
Acquire and grow
Time
2
Cipherpoint - 'the future of cyber'
Our simple focus:
ASX: CPT
Market Cap
~$11.0M
Q3 Receipts
$1.44 (Dec 4C)
Q3 Revenue
$1.42 (Dec 4C)
Q3 Cash (30/9)
$2.6m (Dec 4C)
Revenue multiple
<2x (trailing) revenues
Listed Peers*
Av 8.4x revenues*
*(AR9) 12.0x; (TNT) 3.0x
*ASX Website for FY21, H1 FY22 not yet
(SOV) 14x; (FCT) 8x; (WHK)
available
5x
A Strong Q3 FY22
Record revenues and receipts
Brace168
Millions
1.25
1.00
CPT Group
0.75
1.5
0.50
0.25
-
1.0
Q1 Apr-Jun
Q2 Jul-Sep
Q3 Oct-Dec
VITCS
0.5
Thousands
250
150
200
100
Note: Revenue from sale of software assets excluded
50
4
Why invest in Cipherpoint (ASX:CPT)?
Our fundamentals support investment
Cyber market
Growth
Expert team
macro
Great people
Attractive
Core
►
recurring
enterprise
Discount to
revenues
clients
listed peers
