    CPT   AU0000073827

CIPHERPOINT LIMITED

(CPT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/31 06:17:04 pm
0.026 AUD   --.--%
Cipherpoint : Shareholder Q3 Update

01/31/2022 | 05:52pm EST


Shareholder Q3 Update

1 February 2022



3 Phase Strategy

Building Scale and Managing Costs

Value

Phase 3 -

Cash and profit

23/24

Phase 2 -

Scale, reduce costs

22/23

Phase 1 -

21/22

Acquire and grow

Time

2

Cipherpoint - 'the future of cyber'



Our simple focus:

  • Managed services
  • Recurring revenues
  • Grow and acquire

ASX: CPT

Market Cap

~$11.0M

Q3 Receipts

$1.44 (Dec 4C)

Q3 Revenue

$1.42 (Dec 4C)

Q3 Cash (30/9)

$2.6m (Dec 4C)

Revenue multiple

<2x (trailing) revenues

Listed Peers*

Av 8.4x revenues*

*(AR9) 12.0x; (TNT) 3.0x

*ASX Website for FY21, H1 FY22 not yet

(SOV) 14x; (FCT) 8x; (WHK)

available

5x



A Strong Q3 FY22

Record revenues and receipts

Brace168

Millions

1.25

1.00

CPT Group

0.75

1.5

0.50

Millions

0.25

-

1.0

Q1 Apr-Jun

Q2 Jul-Sep

Q3 Oct-Dec

VITCS

0.5

Thousands

250

150

Q1 Apr-Jun

Q2 Jul-Sep

Q3 Oct-Dec

200

-

100

Note: Revenue from sale of software assets excluded

50

-

Q1 Apr-Jun

Q2 Jul-Sep

Q3 Oct-Dec

4



Why invest in Cipherpoint (ASX:CPT)?

Our fundamentals support investment

Cyber market

Growth

Expert team

macro

Great people

Attractive

Core

recurring

enterprise

Discount to

revenues

clients

listed peers

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cipherpoint Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:50:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,34 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2021 -2,95 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net cash 2021 3,97 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,57 M 6,74 M 6,76 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Noel Pretty Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Tom Carolan Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Graham Brian Mirabito Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Bliim Non-Executive Director
Patrick Gowans Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPHERPOINT LIMITED-18.75%7
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.34%2 310 984
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.29%80 905
SEA LIMITED-38.93%76 772
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.43%60 414
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.58%45 471