CIPIA: FOCUS ON DRIVER AND CABIN MONITORING

Driver Monitoring System

Cabin Monitoring System

Distraction Drowsiness Face ID Gaze areas Seatbelt

Phone

Smoking Occupancy Seatbelt

Child

ID

Expressions Objects Interaction

reminder

LEADING IN-CABIN SENSING PROVIDER

60

66

11

67

$39M

Employees

Patents &

Vehicle

Models (design

Lifecycle value of

applications

OEMs

wins)

hardware & software

$20M

Lifecycle value of

software

Lifecycle value of

signed agreements

Jan 2024 - Dec 2028*

Vehicle OEM agreements only does not include additional aftermarket software and device revenue

  • It is clarified that the Forecasted Life Cycle Value (LCV) From Signed Agreements is based on forecasts received by the Company from the manufacturer and Company assumptions. However, the Company estimates that the level of certainty of the Forecasted LCV from Signed Agreements from the sale of hardware (cameras) is lower than that from the sale of software, due to the availability of alternative hardware in the market. The agreements do not require minimum quantity.

THE PROBLEM BEHIND THE STEERING WHEEL

1,350,000

Die in road accidents annually

80%

World Health Organization

21%

Distraction in the 3 seconds prior to

Fatal collusions are caused by

the collision

drowsiness

National Highway Traffic Safety

American Automobile Association

Administration

GLOBAL REGULATORY & SAFETY STANDARDS TREND

Europe

China

United States

Safety standard

Drowsiness and

Driver monitoring

Driver monitoring

Safety standards

requires direct (e.g.,

distraction warnings

GB/T 41797-2022

congress bill to

reward L2 vehicles

camera based) driver

are required in new

prevent automation

with driver

monitoring (DMS)

vehicles

complacency and

monitoring

misuse

2023

2026

2024

2026

2023

2022

*Regulation and safety standards do not require driver monitoring to be performed using video analysis (i.e., camera), with the exclusion of China.

INCREASING DEMAND AMONG OEMS FOR DRIVER MONITORING

Camera based in-cabin sensing market

90M

$4.6B

Vehicles sold

annually$1.8B

2021

2031

Source: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/driver-monitoring-systems-market

IN-CABIN SENSING SOLUTIONS

Software for Automotive Manufacturers

Device & Cloud Services for Fleets

DRIVER SENSE

CABIN SENSE

CIPIA-FS10

Driver monitoring software (may be

Cabin monitoring software (under

Driver monitoring device and cloud

accompanied by a camera) for

development) for automotive OEMs

service for telematics service

automotive OEMs

for driver and cabin-wide occupancy

providers and fleets

monitoring

Safety

Safety & convenience

Safety & fleet optimization

THE NEED FOR DMS RISES

WITH THE AUTONOMY LEVEL

Cipia s Driver Sense addresses DMS regulatory requirements and safety standards at levels 0 - 3

Level 0

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Impairment alerts

Impairment intervention

Preventing automation

Driver availability

(audio/visual/haptic)

(active safety)

complacency & misuse

verification

Required by

EU GSR

Euro NCAP

IIHS & Consumer Reports (US)

EU GSR

