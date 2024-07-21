Cipia Vision Ltd, formerly known as Eyesight Mobile Technologies Ltd, is an Israel-based research and development company that offers computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The Companyâs technology utilizes proprietary algorithms to deliver a range of applications: from passive sensing with the detection user presence, to active interactions using touch-free gesture control. The Company develops two products based on the System Monitoring Driver technology: Sense Driver - software that monitors the behavior of the driver in the vehicle using a camera in the passenger compartment and updates the systems of the vehicle in the event of driver fatigue and distraction; and FS10-CIPIA - a device for monitoring drivers in vehicle fleets, which includes: Sense Driver software, and also sending information about driver behavior to the fleet manager. Company's product are dedicated to assimilation vehicle fleets.