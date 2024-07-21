COMPUTER VISION AI FOR IN-CABIN SENSING
Company presentation | July 17, 2024
Cipia Vision Ltd
CIPIA: FOCUS ON DRIVER AND CABIN MONITORING
Driver Monitoring System
Cabin Monitoring System
Distraction Drowsiness Face ID Gaze areas Seatbelt
Phone
Smoking Occupancy Seatbelt
Child
ID
Expressions Objects Interaction
reminder
Cipia Vision Ltd
Cipia Vision Ltd
LEADING IN-CABIN SENSING PROVIDER
60
66
11
67
$39M
Employees
Patents &
Vehicle
Models (design
Lifecycle value of
applications
OEMs
wins)
hardware & software
$20M
Lifecycle value of
software
Lifecycle value of
signed agreements
Jan 2024 - Dec 2028*
Vehicle OEM agreements only does not include additional aftermarket software and device revenue
- It is clarified that the Forecasted Life Cycle Value (LCV) From Signed Agreements is based on forecasts received by the Company from the manufacturer and Company assumptions. However, the Company estimates that the level of certainty of the Forecasted LCV from Signed Agreements from the sale of hardware (cameras) is lower than that from the sale of software, due to the availability of alternative hardware in the market. The agreements do not require minimum quantity.
Cipia Vision Ltd
THE PROBLEM BEHIND THE STEERING WHEEL
1,350,000
Die in road accidents annually
80%
World Health Organization
21%
Distraction in the 3 seconds prior to
Fatal collusions are caused by
the collision
drowsiness
National Highway Traffic Safety
American Automobile Association
Administration
Cipia Vision Ltd
GLOBAL REGULATORY & SAFETY STANDARDS TREND
Europe
China
United States
Safety standard
Drowsiness and
Driver monitoring
Driver monitoring
Safety standards
requires direct (e.g.,
distraction warnings
GB/T 41797-2022
congress bill to
reward L2 vehicles
camera based) driver
are required in new
prevent automation
with driver
monitoring (DMS)
vehicles
complacency and
monitoring
misuse
2023
2026
2024
2026
2023
2022
*Regulation and safety standards do not require driver monitoring to be performed using video analysis (i.e., camera), with the exclusion of China.
Cipia Vision Ltd
INCREASING DEMAND AMONG OEMS FOR DRIVER MONITORING
Camera based in-cabin sensing market
90M
$4.6B
Vehicles sold
annually$1.8B
2021
2031
Source: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/driver-monitoring-systems-market
Cipia Vision Ltd
IN-CABIN SENSING SOLUTIONS
Software for Automotive Manufacturers
Device & Cloud Services for Fleets
DRIVER SENSE
CABIN SENSE
CIPIA-FS10
Driver monitoring software (may be
Cabin monitoring software (under
Driver monitoring device and cloud
accompanied by a camera) for
development) for automotive OEMs
service for telematics service
automotive OEMs
for driver and cabin-wide occupancy
providers and fleets
monitoring
Safety
Safety & convenience
Safety & fleet optimization
Cipia Vision Ltd
THE NEED FOR DMS RISES
WITH THE AUTONOMY LEVEL
Cipia s Driver Sense addresses DMS regulatory requirements and safety standards at levels 0 - 3
Level 0
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Impairment alerts
Impairment intervention
Preventing automation
Driver availability
(audio/visual/haptic)
(active safety)
complacency & misuse
verification
Required by
EU GSR
Euro NCAP
IIHS & Consumer Reports (US)
EU GSR
Cipia Vision Ltd
