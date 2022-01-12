Cipla : Acquisition

SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG Societe Anonyme
35A Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg
Sub: Update on intimation dated 3rd November, 2021 on termination of Stock Purchase and Merger Agreement ("the SPMA") with Avenue Therapeutics Inc.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In reference to the above mentioned intimation, the Company hereby notifies that the SPMA entered between InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InvaGen"), USA, wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Company, and Avenue Therapeutics Inc ("Avenue") has been terminated with effect from 1st November 2021.
However, the 'Stockholders Agreement' dated 12th November 2018 between InvaGen, Avenue and other stockholders remains in force; and InvaGen will continue to hold shares in Avenue.