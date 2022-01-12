Cipla : Acquisition

12th January, 2022 (1) BSE Limited (2) National Stock Exchange of India Limited Listing Department, Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Dalal Street, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500087 Scrip Code: CIPLA EQ

Sub: Update on intimation dated 3rd November, 2021 on termination of Stock Purchase and Merger Agreement ("the SPMA") with Avenue Therapeutics Inc.

In reference to the above mentioned intimation, the Company hereby notifies that the SPMA entered between InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InvaGen"), USA, wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Company, and Avenue Therapeutics Inc ("Avenue") has been terminated with effect from 1st November 2021.

However, the 'Stockholders Agreement' dated 12th November 2018 between InvaGen, Avenue and other stockholders remains in force; and InvaGen will continue to hold shares in Avenue.

