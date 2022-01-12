Log in
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/12 06:16:44 am
906.2 INR   -1.06%
12:16pCIPLA : Acquisition
PU
04:26aCIPLA : JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
PU
01/03Indian Indices End in the Green on First Trading Day of 2022; Coal India Jumps 6%
MT
Cipla : Acquisition

01/12/2022 | 12:16pm EST
12th January, 2022

(1) BSE Limited

(2)

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department,

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500087

Scrip Code: CIPLA EQ

  1. SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG Societe Anonyme
    35A Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Update on intimation dated 3rd November, 2021 on termination of Stock Purchase and Merger Agreement ("the SPMA") with Avenue Therapeutics Inc.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In reference to the above mentioned intimation, the Company hereby notifies that the SPMA entered between InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InvaGen"), USA, wholly owned step down subsidiary of the Company, and Avenue Therapeutics Inc ("Avenue") has been terminated with effect from 1st November 2021.

However, the 'Stockholders Agreement' dated 12th November 2018 between InvaGen, Avenue and other stockholders remains in force; and InvaGen will continue to hold shares in Avenue.

This is for your information and record.

Yours Faithfully,

For Cipla Limited

RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA

Digitally signed by

RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA Date: 2022.01.12 21:41:31 +05'30'

Rajendra Chopra

Company Secretary

Prepared by: Mandar Kurghode

Cipla Ltd.

Regd. Office - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400 013, India

P +91 22 24826000 F +91 22 24826120 W www.cipla.com E-mail contactus@cipla.comCorporate Identity Number L24239MH1935PLC002380

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 17:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
