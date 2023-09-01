Eighty-Seventh Annual General Meeting Address by Dr. Y. K. Hamied Chairman Ladies & Gentleman I would like to welcome you to the 87th Annual General Meeting of your Company. In the last 3 years, major advancement in medical science provided ingenious solutions to protecting the well-being and health of society including COVID patients. Every time the world has faced a crisis, we have witnessed humanity coming out stronger. The advancements in pharma research, scientific innovation, discoveries of newer therapies and treatment options would not have been possible without the work, dedication, and insight of scientists and researchers worldwide. Society owes them a debt of gratitude. All of you have received a copy of Cipla's annual report for the year ended 31st March, 2023. This includes a detailed summary of our financial performance, management discussions and analysis, business strategy, manufacturing operations, supply chain management, human relations, corporate social responsibility, environmental practices, and overall company governance. With your permission, I take the report as read. This is the 6th consecutive year in which we have presented a fully integrated annual report. It is pertinent to note that in the last two decades, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has stood true to its position of being the pharmacy of the world. Armed with a robust network of 3,000 pharma companies and approximately 10,000 manufacturing units spread across the country, India offers a unique, international competitive advantage. It is time that we reevaluate India's role within the global pharmaceutical industry, strengthen our position in the light of geopolitical changes, biodiversity and attaining self-sufficiency with innovation as the guiding principle for future growth. Today, the world is faced with many challenges including that of Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), climate change, natural disasters and risks. Your company is actively working to combat AMR and improving antibiotic

usage. We are also promoting incremental innovation in the area of repurposing and repositioning of active and essential drugs. On the environmental front, Cipla is making a major impact towards carbon and water neutrality and net-zero targets to bring about a positive change. During the year under review, we forged many partnerships and made significant investments in newer therapies such as m-RNA,(CAR)-T cell therapies, biosimilars, stem cell, digital therapeutics etc. This will certainly lead to build the Cipla of the future. We maintain our rank as the third largest pharma company in India and in South Africa we recently claimed the second rank. Apart from this, we are among the leading 15 global generic pharma companies. In the area of dispensing medicines in the USA, we rank among the top 10. In the field of respiratory medicine our presence is growing with interesting new launches. We have a leading presence in the care spectrum with a wide range of drug device combinations that has established Cipla as a leader in respiratory medicine in India and many key emerging markets. Your Company has extended its humanitarian approach beyond providing medicines. Cipla Palliative Care & Training Centre has provided care beyond cure to many terminally ill patients, particularly with cancer and allied ailments. Over the last 25 years, this centre has cared for approximately 25,000 patients along with their families and caretakers. This gesture gives us all a great deal of satisfaction and has firmed up our resolve to expand access to palliative care across the country. Guided by our compassion and perseverance, we will always strive to improve access to quality medicines at affordable prices, not only in India and Africa, but globally as well. Finally, I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all my colleagues on the Cipla Board and Cipla's management team for their support, guidance and visionary leadership. I also wish to acknowledge the contribution of all our employees, both past and present, as well to our shareholders, so that Cipla can continue its successful march forward.