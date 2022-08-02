Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Cipla Limited
  News
  Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:22 2022-08-02 am EDT
1004.20 INR   -0.03%
CIPLA : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
CIPLA : Annual Report 2021-22 (Double page)
PU
CIPLA : Annual Report 2021-22 (single page)
PU
Cipla : Annual Report 2021-22 (Double page)

08/02/2022 | 01:12pm EDT
Care that inspires innovation

Cipla Limited Annual Report 2021-22

Table of Contents

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

About this Report

002

About Cipla

003

Sustainability Highlights

004

Community Highlights

005

Sustainable Development Goals

006

Our First Principles

008

Financial Highlights

009

Global Reach

010

Board of Directors

012

Management Council

013

Ten-Year Highlights

014

Corporate Information

015

Chairman's Message

016

Executive Vice-Chairperson's Message

018

MD & GCEO's Message

020

Awards and Accolades

022

Care that inspires innovation

Cipla's purpose of 'Caring for Life' guides our actions and has been the force impelling our history over the years. Our constant endeavour is to provide our patients with the best in healthcare, be it drugs, devices, new-age therapies or novel initiatives. Our innovation-driven mindset constantly encourages us to push the envelope and come up with breakthrough innovations that make a difference in the lives of patients.

Strategy Strengthened for a Sustainable Tomorrow

024

Building a Sustainable Future: Our ESG goals and Initiatives

032

Our Value Creation Model

034

Stakeholder Engagement

036

Materiality Assessment

040

Enterprise Risk Management

042

Financial Capital

050

Manufactured Capital

056

Intellectual Capital

062

Human Capital

070

Relationship Capital

084

Social Capital

092

Natural Capital

100

Statutory Reports

Management Discussion and Analysis

107

Board's Report

124

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

145

Report on Corporate Governance

164

Financial Statements

Standalone Financial Statements with Auditor's Report

197

Consolidated Financial Statements with Auditor's Report

282

Salient Features of Financial Statements of Subsidiaries

377

and Associates

GRI Mapping Index

380

Glossary of Abbreviations

385

Scan this code with a QR reader app on your smartphone or tablet and know more about us

Our decision to develop bulk drugs in India in the 1960s germinated from our long-term vision for pharma in the country. Our pioneering feats in inhalation therapy in the 1970s was the result of our recognition of the future of respiratory medicine.

Cipla broke new ground for the domestic pharma industry with US FDA approvals in the 1980s. In the last two decades the Company has diversified into newer therapies, capabilities, digitisation, automation and analytics, technology platforms, 'firsts' in combination drugs and devices, dosage forms, geographies and strategies. We have always viewed ourselves as a conscious member of society

and hence our patient awareness campaigns, projects in skilling and disaster response, primary healthcare and corrective surgeries, internships and education, all keep us rooted in the community, wherever we are present.

To be a preferred partner of choice for over eight decades required us to evolve constantly and excel consistently, most importantly for this zero-error industry. It has required humility that exhorts us to think big, so that we deliver on our stakeholder commitments. It is this commitment to our patients that drives us to think out-of-the-box every single day and it is this care that inspires innovation for all that we set our minds to.

Care that inspires innovation

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

002

About this Report1

Welcoming our stakeholders to the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2021-22

We are humbled to present our fifth Integrated Annual Report, which is drafted with our mission to pursue sustained value creation as a responsible pharmaceutical company. The report aims to provide a detailed insight into our financial and non-financial disclosures, encompassing our leadership, culture and strategy of our value creation process to our stakeholders.

It also addresses the application and impact of the material topics on our business model, as mapped against the six capitals outlined below:

Financial Capital

Manufactured Capital

Responsibility statement

The Board firmly believes that this report is a fair representation of our Company's financial, non-financial, sustainability and operational performance and addresses all material topics relevant to the Company for FY 2021-22. The Board acknowledges that the contents of this report have been prepared by respective functions and business under the guidance of the Management Council.

Assurance

003

About Cipla1

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth with a firm commitment to make medicines accessible and available to those in need.

Our product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS, and various other key therapeutic segments. With a rich portfolio, we are deepening our presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America, and other key regulated and emerging markets. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 86 markets2.

Our reporting guidelines

Our Integrated Report for

FY 2021-22 is guided by the principles and requirements of the IIRC's International Integrated Reporting Framework. Our report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') standards: Core option, with linkages to the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct ('NGRBC') on Social, Environmental and Economic responsibilities of the business. The financial and statutory information in this report is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board

of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Secretarial Standards and other applicable laws.

Our core elements to enhance value creation

The report defines its organisational strategies, the business model, prominent risks and opportunities. It also details our capitals that measure our financial and non-financial performance; which includes inputs from our stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment.

Intellectual Capital

Human Capital

Social &

Relationship Capital

Natural Capital

Reporting boundary and scope

The report for FY 2021-22 portrays the financial and non-financial performance of Cipla's global operations from 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022. Information on our joint ventures has been disclosed wherever relevant. Further, this report includes aspects, which impact Cipla's ability to create value. Any specific exclusions are provided in respective sections.

Assurance on financial statements has been provided by our statutory auditor Walker Chandiok & Co LLP on

page no. 198 and 283 of this report. Non-financial information has been independently assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited which can be found on page no. 193 of this report.

Feedback

We value feedback from our stakeholders and use it to ensure that we responsibly address their challenges and report on material matters that encapsulate their key concerns. Stakeholder concerns can be communicated to our Company Secretary, Mr Rajendra Chopra at cosecretary@cipla.com.

For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm- changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the

HIV movement.

Cipla is the third-largest pharmaceutical Company in India and the third largest in the private pharmaceutical market of South Africa (IQVIA, March 2022).

We are the second largest Indian exporter to emerging markets3 and also among the most dispensed generic players

in the US. Our approach to responsible resource consumption, efforts to enhance access and affordability of medicines worldwide

and strong financial growth, provide a robust foundation to build a responsible business and stay committed to sustainable growth.

By 2025, Cipla endeavours to be a carbon neutral, water neutral and zero waste to landfill Company. Cipla also aims to attain AMR stewardship, green chemistry and making

it right and ensure well- being of employees and partners.

As a responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community linkages to wherever it is present, makes it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and

all stakeholders.

For more, please visit

www.cipla.comor click on

Twitter, Facebookand

LinkedInchannels.

1 GRI 102-46, GRI 102-50, GRI 102-52, GRI 102-53, GRI 102-54 and Information in line with BRSR Question no. 13 of Section A

  1. GRI 102-1, GRI 102-2 , GRI 102-5, GRI 102-6, GRI 102-12
  2. Represents countries / markets where sales are more than USD 0.5 million
  3. EXIM Intellimax data for Emerging Markets (ex SAGA, CIS, China) for FY 2021-22

Care that inspires innovation

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

004

Sustainability Highlights

Cipla's maiden selection in DJSI Emerging Markets Index

Carbon Neutrality

005

Community Highlights

Health

Disaster Response

Renewable energy

GHG Reduction

24%

16%

Water Neutrality

3

120,648 kl

42%

Zero Liquid

Rain water

Total water

Discharge

harversting

recycled/reused

plants in

potential

formulation sites

commissioned

Zero Waste to Landfill

82-year-old Hirabai Pawar has been living alone even since she lost her husband 35 years ago. As age caught up, Hirabai suffered from hypertension and joint pain, unable to walk to buy herself medicines. With the Mobile Health Unit driving regularly to her village, she now gets her medicines delivered to her doorstep.

Our doctors and nurses at Cipla's Palliative Care Centre in Pune provide the comfort and care needed when

a person is diagnosed with a serious illness. Palliative care for 75-year-old Karuna Tawade ensured her family was cared for as much as she was, empowering her son to take care of his mother's needs at home.

Kishore Santra and her family of 7 were devastated when the floods in Tamil Nadu disrupted their lives. In collaboration with HelpAge India, we reached out to vulnerable families with ration kits.

2/3rd

30%

of Cipla facilities are

Reduction in

zero waste to land fill

waste disposal

Education

AMR

Cipla has performed strongly in AMR stewardship and achieved a score of 60% in generic pharma manufacturing in Access to Medicine Foundation's AMR Benchmark Report 2021, which is 2nd highest in Indian Generic Pharma companies.

Well-being of Employees and Partners

Zero

Total Incident Rate

fatalities

0.53

Green Chemistry and Making it Right

Eliminated 7

112

undesirable

HAZOP studies

solvents

conducted

Substituted 3

during the year.

solvents with

safer alternatives

Kavita lost her father due to COVID-19, putting immense pressure on her mother to make ends meet and provide for her school fees. Our project in partnership with Pratham makes sure that girls who were at risk of dropping out of school, continue learning and thriving.

When the pandemic hit, Seema, Aarti and Sunita stopped going to school. Instead, they helped with household chores while their brothers continued studying online. Our D-LEADprogramme helped these friends get back to learning online. They now feel empowered to build a career.

Paper, pen, and crayons - that is all Akani needs to keep herself busy. At the Ajuga Centre, she gets this and much more - friends, food, and fun. Early Childhood Education through play and learning has a profound impact on children's development and Akani is among the many children who are receiving the necessary care.

Note: Names changed for representation purposes only

Care that inspires innovation

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

006

Sustainable Development Goals

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an ambitious set of goals developed with the idea of 'Leaving no one behind'.

These wide ranging multi-stakeholder goals are targeted for achievement by

2030. As an organisation with 'Caring for Life' at the heart of its philosophy, Cipla contributes to the SDGs through its products, processes and philanthropic activities that place its stakeholders at the heart of value creation.

1.5

Provided essential supplies to 2,800+ families to natural disaster hit communities of Tamil

Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra.

3.3 and 3.8

3.4

Providing access to

We provide drugs for 94% of non-communicable diseases

medicine for ~45% of

which are considered essential as per WHO essential

diseases on the WHO

medicine list.

Essential Medicine List (EML).

3.b

3.c

Flexible in enforcing patents

Capacity Building and Training programmes designed to

allowing accessibility of

skill healthcare professionals through trainings and web-

medicines.

based sessions aligned to WHO's curriculum. Continuing

Medical Education (eCME) Programmes trained 5,00,000+

HCPs through 19,400+ webinars.

007

17.17

We support - 'Terra Carta', a voluntary charter which provides a 2030 roadmap for businesses to move towards a sustainable future.

13.b

Reduction in GHG emissions

Committed to become carbon neutral,

(Scope 1 & 2) by 16% during

water neutral and zero waste to landfill

FY 2021-22.

Company by 2025.

12.2

12.5

651 MT of waste was co-

Recycling/co-processing practices accounts for

processed and diverted from

83% of solid waste.

incineration or landfill.

Cipla collected and recycled 10,968 MT of plastic

waste which was equivalent to 100% of its post

consumer plastic waste generated.

10.2

For all our differently-abled colleagues, the infrastructure facilities across our offices and majority of our site locations, adhere to accessibility standards. Our Equal Opportunity Policy safeguards the rights of our differently-abled colleagues and is drafted in accordance with the provisions of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

4.1

Provided quality education through D-LEAD (Digital Learning Excellence and

4.2

Through nine Early Childhood Development Centres located

4.4

Supported 12,000+ Anganwadi workers by imparting knowledge and

9.4

9.5

Deployed green chemistry practices

During the year, we launched 93

to adopt cost-effective and

new products and spent H 1,122

environment-friendly manufacturing

crores on R&D.

processes.

Development). 42,000+ students were benefitted through D-lead and 4,300+ tablets were distributed to students from low-income communities.

Educational scholarships were provided to 490+ children.

in disadvantaged communities, we provided high quality infrastructure to create an environment of growth for children, including quality care, nutrition and education. 1,000+ children were supported with 41,000+ meals in the year.

new skills for addressing the pressing needs of differently-abled children.

8.6

We entered into partnership with Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institute at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, where students were enrolled on seven different short-term courses.

8.8

Provided training on human rights, conducted human rights due diligence and had zero fatalities across operations.

5.1.

5.5

5.c

Our I&D Council, comprising

~30% of Management

Over 13% of all employees

leaders from each function

Council members are

are women.

and geography, reviews

women.

progress on gender

diversity numbers on a

quarterly basis.

7.2

7.3

24% of our energy in operations

Conserved 14 TJ of energy in

comes from renewable rources.

FY 2021-22.

6.4

In FY 2021-22, 42% of water drawn for our operations was recycled/reused.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 216 B 2 751 M 2 751 M
Net income 2022 28 389 M 362 M 362 M
Net cash 2022 21 215 M 270 M 270 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 0,50%
Capitalization 810 B 10 322 M 10 322 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 25 672
Free-Float 64,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 1 004,20 INR
Average target price 1 096,51 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umang Vohra Global Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Dinesh Ramniranjan Jain Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED6.40%10 268
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.8.63%27 919
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.65%19 520
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-14.18%15 744
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.26.75%13 421
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED-28.40%4 540