Cipla : Annual Report 2021-22 (Double page)

Our product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS, and various other key therapeutic segments. With a rich portfolio, we are deepening our presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America, and other key regulated and emerging markets. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 86 markets2.

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth with a firm commitment to make medicines accessible and available to those in need.

The Board firmly believes that this report is a fair representation of our Company's financial, non-financial, sustainability and operational performance and addresses all material topics relevant to the Company for FY 2021-22. The Board acknowledges that the contents of this report have been prepared by respective functions and business under the guidance of the Management Council.

It also addresses the application and impact of the material topics on our business model, as mapped against the six capitals outlined below:

We are humbled to present our fifth Integrated Annual Report, which is drafted with our mission to pursue sustained value creation as a responsible pharmaceutical company. The report aims to provide a detailed insight into our financial and non-financial disclosures, encompassing our leadership, culture and strategy of our value creation process to our stakeholders.

Welcoming our stakeholders to the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2021-22

Our reporting guidelines Our Integrated Report for FY 2021-22 is guided by the principles and requirements of the IIRC's International Integrated Reporting Framework. Our report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') standards: Core option, with linkages to the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct ('NGRBC') on Social, Environmental and Economic responsibilities of the business. The financial and statutory information in this report is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Secretarial Standards and other applicable laws. Our core elements to enhance value creation The report defines its organisational strategies, the business model, prominent risks and opportunities. It also details our capitals that measure our financial and non-financial performance; which includes inputs from our stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment.

Assurance on financial statements has been provided by our statutory auditor Walker Chandiok & Co LLP on page no. 198 and 283 of this report. Non-financial information has been independently assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited which can be found on page no. 193 of this report. Feedback We value feedback from our stakeholders and use it to ensure that we responsibly address their challenges and report on material matters that encapsulate their key concerns. Stakeholder concerns can be communicated to our Company Secretary, Mr Rajendra Chopra at cosecretary@cipla.com.

For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm- changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. Cipla is the third-largest pharmaceutical Company in India and the third largest in the private pharmaceutical market of South Africa (IQVIA, March 2022). We are the second largest Indian exporter to emerging markets3 and also among the most dispensed generic players in the US. Our approach to responsible resource consumption, efforts to enhance access and affordability of medicines worldwide