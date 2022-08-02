Cipla : Annual Report 2021-22 (Double page)

Cipla's purpose of 'Caring for Life' guides our actions and has been the force impelling our history over the years. Our constant endeavour is to provide our patients with the best in healthcare, be it drugs, devices, new-age therapies or novel initiatives. Our innovation-driven mindset constantly encourages us to push the envelope and come up with breakthrough innovations that make a difference in the lives of patients.
Strategy Strengthened for a Sustainable Tomorrow
024
Building a Sustainable Future: Our ESG goals and Initiatives
032
Our Value Creation Model
034
Stakeholder Engagement
036
Materiality Assessment
040
Enterprise Risk Management
042
Financial Capital
050
Manufactured Capital
056
Intellectual Capital
062
Human Capital
070
Relationship Capital
084
Social Capital
092
Natural Capital
100
Statutory Reports
Management Discussion and Analysis
107
Board's Report
124
Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
145
Report on Corporate Governance
164
Financial Statements
Standalone Financial Statements with Auditor's Report
197
Consolidated Financial Statements with Auditor's Report
282
Salient Features of Financial Statements of Subsidiaries
377
and Associates
GRI Mapping Index
380
Glossary of Abbreviations
385
Our decision to develop bulk drugs in India in the 1960s germinated from our long-term vision for pharma in the country. Our pioneering feats in inhalation therapy in the 1970s was the result of our recognition of the future of respiratory medicine.
Cipla broke new ground for the domestic pharma industry with US FDA approvals in the 1980s. In the last two decades the Company has diversified into newer therapies, capabilities, digitisation, automation and analytics, technology platforms, 'firsts' in combination drugs and devices, dosage forms, geographies and strategies. We have always viewed ourselves as a conscious member of society
and hence our patient awareness campaigns, projects in skilling and disaster response, primary healthcare and corrective surgeries, internships and education, all keep us rooted in the community, wherever we are present.
To be a preferred partner of choice for over eight decades required us to evolve constantly and excel consistently, most importantly for this zero-error industry. It has required humility that exhorts us to think big, so that we deliver on our stakeholder commitments. It is this commitment to our patients that drives us to think out-of-the-box every single day and it is this care that inspires innovation for all that we set our minds to.
Care that inspires innovation
Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
002
About this Report1
Welcoming our stakeholders to the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2021-22
We are humbled to present our fifth Integrated Annual Report, which is drafted with our mission to pursue sustained value creation as a responsible pharmaceutical company. The report aims to provide a detailed insight into our financial and non-financial disclosures, encompassing our leadership, culture and strategy of our value creation process to our stakeholders.
It also addresses the application and impact of the material topics on our business model, as mapped against the six capitals outlined below:
Financial Capital
Manufactured Capital
Responsibility statement
The Board firmly believes that this report is a fair representation of our Company's financial, non-financial, sustainability and operational performance and addresses all material topics relevant to the Company for FY 2021-22. The Board acknowledges that the contents of this report have been prepared by respective functions and business under the guidance of the Management Council.
Assurance
003
About Cipla1
Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth with a firm commitment to make medicines accessible and available to those in need.
Our product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS, and various other key therapeutic segments. With a rich portfolio, we are deepening our presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America, and other key regulated and emerging markets. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 86 markets2.
Our reporting guidelines
Our Integrated Report for
FY 2021-22 is guided by the principles and requirements of the IIRC's International Integrated Reporting Framework. Our report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') standards: Core option, with linkages to the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct ('NGRBC') on Social, Environmental and Economic responsibilities of the business. The financial and statutory information in this report is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, Indian Accounting Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board
of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Secretarial Standards and other applicable laws.
Our core elements to enhance value creation
The report defines its organisational strategies, the business model, prominent risks and opportunities. It also details our capitals that measure our financial and non-financial performance; which includes inputs from our stakeholder engagement and materiality assessment.
Intellectual Capital
Human Capital
Social &
Relationship Capital
Natural Capital
Reporting boundary and scope
The report for FY 2021-22 portrays the financial and non-financial performance of Cipla's global operations from 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022. Information on our joint ventures has been disclosed wherever relevant. Further, this report includes aspects, which impact Cipla's ability to create value. Any specific exclusions are provided in respective sections.
Assurance on financial statements has been provided by our statutory auditor Walker Chandiok & Co LLP on
page no. 198 and 283 of this report. Non-financial information has been independently assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited which can be found on page no. 193 of this report.
Feedback
We value feedback from our stakeholders and use it to ensure that we responsibly address their challenges and report on material matters that encapsulate their key concerns. Stakeholder concerns can be communicated to our Company Secretary, Mr Rajendra Chopra at cosecretary@cipla.com.
For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm- changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the
HIV movement.
Cipla is the third-largest pharmaceutical Company in India and the third largest in the private pharmaceutical market of South Africa (IQVIA, March 2022).
We are the second largest Indian exporter to emerging markets3 and also among the most dispensed generic players
in the US. Our approach to responsible resource consumption, efforts to enhance access and affordability of medicines worldwide
and strong financial growth, provide a robust foundation to build a responsible business and stay committed to sustainable growth.
By 2025, Cipla endeavours to be a carbon neutral, water neutral and zero waste to landfill Company. Cipla also aims to attain AMR stewardship, green chemistry and making
it right and ensure well- being of employees and partners.
As a responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community linkages to wherever it is present, makes it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and
Represents countries / markets where sales are more than USD 0.5 million
EXIM Intellimax data for Emerging Markets (ex SAGA, CIS, China) for FY 2021-22
Care that inspires innovation
Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
004
Sustainability Highlights
Cipla's maiden selection in DJSI Emerging Markets Index
Carbon Neutrality
005
Community Highlights
Health
Disaster Response
Renewable energy
GHG Reduction
24%
16%
Water Neutrality
3
120,648 kl
42%
Zero Liquid
Rain water
Total water
Discharge
harversting
recycled/reused
plants in
potential
formulation sites
commissioned
Zero Waste to Landfill
82-year-old Hirabai Pawar has been living alone even since she lost her husband 35 years ago. As age caught up, Hirabai suffered from hypertension and joint pain, unable to walk to buy herself medicines. With the Mobile Health Unit driving regularly to her village, she now gets her medicines delivered to her doorstep.
Our doctors and nurses at Cipla's Palliative Care Centre in Pune provide the comfort and care needed when
a person is diagnosed with a serious illness. Palliative care for 75-year-old Karuna Tawade ensured her family was cared for as much as she was, empowering her son to take care of his mother's needs at home.
Kishore Santra and her family of 7 were devastated when the floods in Tamil Nadu disrupted their lives. In collaboration with HelpAge India, we reached out to vulnerable families with ration kits.
2/3rd
30%
of Cipla facilities are
Reduction in
zero waste to land fill
waste disposal
Education
AMR
Cipla has performed strongly in AMR stewardship and achieved a score of 60% in generic pharma manufacturing in Access to Medicine Foundation's AMR Benchmark Report 2021, which is 2nd highest in Indian Generic Pharma companies.
Well-being of Employees and Partners
Zero
Total Incident Rate
fatalities
0.53
Green Chemistry and Making it Right
Eliminated 7
112
undesirable
HAZOP studies
solvents
conducted
Substituted 3
during the year.
solvents with
safer alternatives
Kavita lost her father due to COVID-19, putting immense pressure on her mother to make ends meet and provide for her school fees. Our project in partnership with Pratham makes sure that girls who were at risk of dropping out of school, continue learning and thriving.
When the pandemic hit, Seema, Aarti and Sunita stopped going to school. Instead, they helped with household chores while their brothers continued studying online. OurD-LEADprogramme helped these friends get back to learning online. They now feel empowered to build a career.
Paper, pen, and crayons - that is all Akani needs to keep herself busy.At the Ajuga Centre, she gets this and much more - friends, food, and fun. Early Childhood Education through play and learning has a profound impact on children's development and Akani is among the many children who are receiving the necessary care.
Note: Names changed for representation purposes only
Care that inspires innovation
Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
006
Sustainable Development Goals
The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are an ambitious set of goals developed with the idea of 'Leaving no one behind'.
These wide ranging multi-stakeholder goals are targeted for achievement by
2030. As an organisation with 'Caring for Life' at the heart of its philosophy, Cipla contributes to the SDGs through its products, processes and philanthropic activities that place its stakeholders at the heart of value creation.
1.5
Provided essential supplies to 2,800+ families to natural disaster hit communities of Tamil
Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra.
3.3 and 3.8
3.4
Providing access to
We provide drugs for 94% of non-communicable diseases
medicine for ~45% of
which are considered essential as per WHO essential
diseases on the WHO
medicine list.
Essential Medicine List (EML).
3.b
3.c
Flexible in enforcing patents
Capacity Building and Training programmes designed to
allowing accessibility of
skill healthcare professionals through trainings and web-
medicines.
based sessions aligned to WHO's curriculum. Continuing
Medical Education (eCME) Programmes trained 5,00,000+
HCPs through 19,400+ webinars.
007
17.17
We support - 'Terra Carta', a voluntary charter which provides a 2030 roadmap for businesses to move towards a sustainable future.
13.b
Reduction in GHG emissions
Committed to become carbon neutral,
(Scope 1 & 2) by 16% during
water neutral and zero waste to landfill
FY 2021-22.
Company by 2025.
12.2
12.5
651 MT of waste was co-
Recycling/co-processing practices accounts for
processed and diverted from
83% of solid waste.
incineration or landfill.
Cipla collected and recycled 10,968 MT of plastic
waste which was equivalent to 100% of its post
consumer plastic waste generated.
10.2
For all our differently-abled colleagues, the infrastructure facilities across our offices and majority of our site locations, adhere to accessibility standards. Our Equal Opportunity Policy safeguards the rights of our differently-abled colleagues and is drafted in accordance with the provisions of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
4.1
Provided quality education through D-LEAD (Digital Learning Excellence and
4.2
Through nine Early Childhood Development Centres located
4.4
Supported 12,000+ Anganwadi workers by imparting knowledge and
9.4
9.5
Deployed green chemistry practices
During the year, we launched 93
to adopt cost-effective and
new products and spent H 1,122
environment-friendly manufacturing
crores on R&D.
processes.
Development). 42,000+ students were benefitted through D-lead and 4,300+ tablets were distributed to students from low-income communities.
Educational scholarships were provided to 490+ children.
in disadvantaged communities, we provided high quality infrastructure to create an environment of growth for children, including quality care, nutrition and education. 1,000+ children were supported with 41,000+ meals in the year.
new skills for addressing the pressing needs of differently-abled children.
8.6
We entered into partnership with Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institute at Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh, where students were enrolled on seven different short-term courses.
8.8
Provided training on human rights, conducted human rights due diligence and had zero fatalities across operations.
5.1.
5.5
5.c
Our I&D Council, comprising
~30% of Management
Over 13% of all employees
leaders from each function
Council members are
are women.
and geography, reviews
women.
progress on gender
diversity numbers on a
quarterly basis.
7.2
7.3
24% of our energy in operations
Conserved 14 TJ of energy in
comes from renewable rources.
FY 2021-22.
6.4
In FY 2021-22, 42% of water drawn for our operations was recycled/reused.
