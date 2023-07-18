There's a treasure trove of stories in Cipla that narrate our journey, obstacles, course corrections, successes and most importantly how our business is a real force for good.

A compassionate approach to medicine and healthcare that goes beyond the pursuit of profit. This has been the force impelling Cipla's history over the years. The story of Cipla is one of purpose & resilience - ideals that have remained unchanged in its mission to extend care to the last mile, the rarest disease and to under-served communities.

Relationship Capital 80 Social Capital 88 Natural Capital 96 Financial Capital and Management Discussion and Analysis 106

From pioneering the development of metered and dry powder inhalers to an unmatched presence across the care continuum, today Cipla is helping millions across the world to breathe free. Armed with this expertise we have set our sights to become global lung leaders. We are driving our wellness ecosystem with a focus on New Science, Better Reach and a Digital-first approach. Backed by deep consumer insights, the consumer

wellness franchise houses brands across categories including cold and cough, smoking cessation, gut health, derma, feminine hygiene and more. We are passionate about building a strong global wellness franchise and are augmenting our global consumer wellness franchise by identifying brands with high consumer potential and strengthening our Over the Counter (OTC) portfolio across India and South Africa. Pivoting to an organisation of digital natives, we have set up several foundational elements to drive our digitisation across the value chain right from adopting Industry 4.0 to transforming patient reach and care. Creating 'Plants of the future', our Indore Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility received the designation of an 'Advanced 4th Industrial Revolution Lighthouse' by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2022. In line with our digital thrust, we have invested in platforms like GoApptiv that help in enhanced engagements across tier 2-6 towns. The Breathefree app