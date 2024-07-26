It is fascinating to witness and participate in the innovative trends in mRNA technology, neurotechnology sensors, cancer reversal and more. We are investing heavily in new age tech-based solutions like CAR-T cell therapy, peptides, oligonucleotides and biosimilars that we believe will create a large-scale impact in the future. By leveraging AI's predictive capabilities, we continue to foster innovation and efficiency across R&D processes. We will continue to further our digital initiatives to create better and more efficient patient outcomes. As we move forward towards a promising future, we aim to focus on agility by investing in therapies of the future, deepening our focus on innovation, supporting our consumers' wellness journeys and unlocking the power of digital for better patient outcomes with a compassionate approach that goes beyond the pursuit of profit. We will invest in big brands, strategic alliances and global partnerships that will allow us to democratise healthcare services. Caring for our patients, people and the planet In a volatile world, purpose is key to being able to navigate uncertainties and, historically, our purpose of 'Caring for Life' has allowed us to steer through challenges while ensuring that everything we do is underscored by care. Our ESG positioning of CARE inclines us uniquely to grow sustainably while also caring for our patients, people and the planet.

Continuing our commitment to our patients, our campaigns for Tuffies in India and Bronki Boosters in South Africa have empowered kids with asthma by helping them overcome limitations through a series of comic books, videos and more. Through Berok Zindagi and our Breathefree initiatives, we have impacted millions of patients and their families. Cipla USA participated in the Lung Force Walk in collaboration with the American Lung Association to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and advocate for lung health. Still, there is much to be done and our award-winning patient initiatives along with our widest portfolio of drugs and devices are aimed towards building an ecosystem of care - helping millions breathe better. Nothing we achieve at Cipla would be possible without our Ciplaites across the world, working tirelessly to achieve targets while also creating impact. We recently launched an Employee Value Proposition (EVP) in an endeavor to make our talent thrive in their careers. We conduct regular activities to foster diversity and inclusion along with workshops and roadshows for employee safety. Through a pilot collaboration with TEACH, we worked with hearing- impaired students to help them build career ready skills to enter the corporate world. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating an inclusive, equitable and diverse culture at Cipla. In collaboration with the Cipla Foundation, our employees regularly volunteer or participate in

crowdfunding campaigns. To help the community, our people have contributed over 1,00,000 hours of volunteering. I am deeply grateful to each one of you for upholding our purpose of 'Caring for Life'. As a responsible corporate citizen, we make focused efforts to limit any adverse impact on the planet from our operations. By 2025, we aim to achieve carbon and water neutrality and zero waste to landfill for our India manufacturing locations. To achieve these sustainability goals, we make robust efforts including the increased use of renewable energy and alternative fuels, enhancement of rainwater harvesting activities and the reduction of blue water usage through wastewater management and increased recycling and co-processing of waste. These efforts have enabled significant results in the form of 29% renewable energy consumed, 84% wastewater recycled and a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification being awarded to both our sites in Goa. We were also awarded the ESG Champion Award in the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare category by KPMG at their ESG Conclave and Awards 2023. While we celebrate the milestones achieved this year, we underpin our commitment to sustainable growth through cost discipline and robust governance practices. We have already adopted Industry 4.0 technologies across our manufacturing processes and continue to work towards creating efficiencies within the supply chain

through resilient supply chain management and ethical practices. Our strong supplier code of conduct and sustainable supply chain policy integrate sustainability across all operations. We also empower our suppliers through rigorous assessments, ESG capacity building sessions and guidance on adopting and managing ESG principles effectively. We firmly believe that sustainability is no longer a choice but a business imperative and across One Cipla, we are committed to achieving our sustainability goals. Scripting a new growth story Globally, it is an inspiring time for the pharmaceutical industry and I am looking forward to Cipla playing a role in pushing the boundaries of healthcare through innovation and digitisation. I believe that, as an agile organisation, we are prepared to react and cater to changing consumer behaviour and trends in the healthcare sector. We aim to create innovative products across multiple therapy areas as we dial up our efforts in diagnostics and foray into devices. In tandem with the evolving trends like the consumerisation of healthcare and, as a result of digitisation, the disruption in its delivery, Cipla aims to pioneer 'integrated healthcare' through a holistic approach. Marked by personalisation and patient centricity, these efforts will be driven primarily by our longstanding purpose of 'Caring for Life'.