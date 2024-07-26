Caring For Life
Table of Contents
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Milestones of Excellence
18
Awards and Accolades
20
Our Value Creation Model
22
Our Strategy towards Improved Patient Outcomes
24
Fostering a Sustainable Future
34
Sustainable Development Goals
36
Stakeholder Engagement
38
Materiality Assessment
44
Enterprise Risk Management
46
Manufactured Capital
54
Intellectual Capital
62
Human Capital
70
Relationship Capital
90
Social Capital
102
Natural Capital
110
Financial Capital and Management
Discussion and Analysis
124
Statutory Reports
Board's Report
143
Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
166
Report on Corporate Governance
188
Financial Statements
Standalone Financial Statements
with Auditor's Report
223
Consolidated Financial Statements
with Auditor's Report
312
Salient Features of Financial Statements of
Subsidiaries and Associates
419
Independent Assurance Statement
422
GRI Content Index
431
Glossary of Abbreviations
436
We asked AI to depict what 'Caring for Life' looked like in a hyper tech-driven world and it felt fitting to use the result in this report since innovation and technology have been at the core of our milestones through FY 2023-2024.
While our purpose of caring for life remains the same, the articulation of this purpose has expanded to adapt to the ever-changing landscape. To us at Cipla, it means staying ahead of innovation across every goal; it means being agile in adopting new age technologies and therapies for patient care; it means the provision of prompt and effective diagnosis by plugging gaps in the diagnostic ecosystem; it means leveraging technology to provide access to the last mile; and it means adopting industry 4.0 technologies to achieve sustainability goals like carbon and water neutrality. While firmly rooted in the past, we at Cipla embrace the future by investing in technology and innovation driven by 'Caring for Life' in all its forms.
About this Report
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
About Cipla1
Welcoming our stakeholders to the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24
We are pleased to present our seventh Integrated Annual Report, offering our readers a comprehensive and holistic understanding of both financial and non-financial performance which includes qualitative and quantitative insights into our strategic initiatives, governance practices, environmental stewardship, social responsibility efforts and more. By integrating these aspects of our performance, we aim to equip our stakeholders
Indian Accounting Standards, the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable laws and regulations.
Our core elements to enhance value creation
This report provides a comprehensive overview of our business model, organisational strategies and governance mechanisms on key topics that are of material importance to us and our stakeholders.
List of entities included in our financial reporting have been provided on page no. 350 of this report. Our non-financial reporting includes only our subsidiaries. Any specific exclusions are provided in respective sections.
Responsibility statement2
The Board firmly believes that the report provides an accurate and unbiased overview of the Company's financial, sustainability and operational performance, covering all significant matters relevant to the Company in FY 2023-24 and beyond.
Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong commitment to make medicines accessible to those in need.
We are the third-largest pharmaceutical company in India2 and ranked first in the pharma prescription market of South Africa2. We are also amongst the second largest Indian exporter to emerging markets, the sixth largest Indian exporter to Europe2 and the fourth largest by prescription in the US Gx inhalation products3. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to 78 markets.4
with a deeper understanding of our value-creation process.
As we navigate the complexities of today's dynamic business landscape, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders and making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate.
Our reporting guidelinesOur Integrated Reporting process is guided by the principles and content element of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework. We have also aligned our report with some of the leading global standards and drawn inspiration from the best practices in financial and non-financial reporting observed globally.
This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') standards, 2021. We have also mapped our initiatives, practices and policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The financial and statutory information contained in this report is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, the
Financial Capital
Manufactured Capital
Intellectual Capital
Human Capital
Social &
Relationship Capital
Natural Capital
Reporting Boundary & Scope1
This report presents information on financial and non-financial performance of Cipla's global operations for the period 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.
The Board recognises that the report's contents were created by different functions and business units with the Management Council's direction.
Assurance3
Assurance on financial statements has been provided by our statutory auditor- Walker Chandiok & Co LLP on page no. 223 and 312 of this report. Non-financial information has been independently assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited which can be found on page no. 422 and 427 of this report.
Feedback4
We take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders for their interest in our Company and its performance. We greatly value your feedback on this report and encourage
you to write to us.
Stakeholder feedback can be sent to: Name: Mr Rajendra Chopra Designation: Company Secretary E-mail:cosecretary@cipla.comTelephone: +91 22 41916000
Our product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS
and various other key therapeutic segments. We continue to focus on moving up the innovation curve by leveraging data science and digital technology in R&D. With a rich portfolio, we are deepening our presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America and other key regulated and emerging markets.
Making a difference for patients has been the driving force behind Cipla's work for more than eight decades. Our paradigm changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar per day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, affordability and accessibility to the centre
of the HIV movement.
Our strategy to use resources efficiently, our efforts to make medicines more available and our robust financial performance collectively provide a strong foundation for a responsible business that is committed to sustainable growth. As a responsible corporate citizen and a partner of choice for global health organisations, peers and all stakeholders, we believe in following a humanitarian approach to healthcare that is driven by the objective of 'Caring for Life' through deep rooted community ties.
1GRI 2-2, GRI 2-3 and Information in line with BRSR Question no. 13 of Section A 2GRI 2-14
3GRI 2-5
4GRI 2-3
02
- GRI 2-1, GRI 2-6
- IQVIA MAT February 2024
- EXIM IntelliMax data for Emerging Markets (ex-SAGA, CIS, China) for FY 2023-24
- Represent countries/markets where sales are more than USD 0.5 million
03
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Financial Highlights
Revenue from
EBITDA and
Operations
(in H crores)
EBITDA Margin1
(in H crores)
FY 2023-24
10%
5 Year CAGR
16,362
17,132
19,160
21,763
22,753
25,774
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2022-23
2023-24
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
PAT and
PAT Margin2(in H crores)
22%
5 Year CAGR
16.0
9.3
9.0
12.6
11.6
12.3
4,122
2,405
2,517
2,802
1,528
1,547
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2022-23
2023-24
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
PAT value
PAT margin %
15%
5 Year CAGR
24.4
3,171 19.4
3,230 18.9
4,30322.5
4,578 21.0
5,027 22.1
6,291
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2022-23
2023-24
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
EBIDTA value
EBIDTA margin %
Return on Invested
Capital (RoIC)3
(in %)
31.0
20.2
21.6
23.8
11.2
12.5
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
2022-23
2023-24
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
FY
Revenue
13%
YoY Growth
EBITDA Margin
24.4%
PAT Margin
16%
Free Cash Flow
2,928
(H in crores)
RoIC
720 BPS
YoY Growth
1EBITDA = Revenue from Operations - (Cost of Material Consumed + Purchase of Stock-in-Trade + Changes in inventory of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress and Stock-in-Trade + Employee Benefits Expense + Other Expenses) | FY 2020-21 includes one-time income from a litigation settlement | FY 2021-22 and
FY 2022-23 includes one-time covid inventory provision and other charges
2Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders for FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24 includes one-time impact of impairments
3RoIC = EBITDA - depreciation and amortisation ÷ Average [(Fixed assets including goodwill + Current assets excluding cash and cash equivalent) - Current liabilities excluding borrowing)]
04
05
Global Reach1
43%
revenue
contribution
One-India (Branded prescription, trade generics & consumer health) | ↑10% YoY
1. India Branded Prescription
30%
revenue contribution
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
2%
revenue
contribution
Continued to outpace market growth, backed by a robust chronic portfolio that delivered a healthy 10% market2 YoY growth.
The market2 share of chronic in overall portfolio has improved by ~100 bps YoY to 61%. The expansion can be largely attributed to key therapies like respiratory and cardiac, posting a strong market2 growth
of 10% respectively.
Adding a niche set of innovative products like inhaled insulin, plazomicin, etc. to diversify the portfolio.
Consistent focus on growing major brands; 20+ brands crossed H 100 crores mark in the market2.
Partnered with Sanofi India for the distribution and promotion of CNS product range in India.
2. India Trade Generics
Largest Trade Generic business in India with the focus of building big brands; There are seven brands with revenue greater than H 50 crores.
Expanding portfolio breadth with 40+ new launches during the year.
Strengthening channel relationships by entering tier 2 to tier 6 cities complemented by expanding retail taskforce.
North America | ↑24% YoY
One of the fastest growing generic company and amongst the top 15 players by prescription in the US market.
Reported all-time high annual revenue of USD 906 million, representing 24% YoY growth.
Respiratory portfolio continues to hold a significant share, while contribution from peptide portfolio has
12%
revenue contribution
12%
revenue contribution
API | ↓1% YoY
Consistent growth in emerging markets; European markets picking up.
Continued traction in global seeding and lock-ins.
Recently changed in the distribution model for consolidating the channel and increasing direct touchpoints. This enabled the levers to further expand and consolidate the leadership position in the market.
3. India Consumer Health
Continuous focus on strengthening the consumer health business by maintaining brand equity of the top brands.
Nicotex3, Omnigel4 and Cipladine4 ranked #1 in the market.
Foraying further into cosmetics and personal care with acquisition of OTC brands like Astaberry® from Ivia Beaute Private Limited.
Continued to drive illness to wellness theme by strong brand-building initiatives, expanding distribution and delivering category innovations.
Strong emphasis on improving EBITDA margins, already in the mid-teens.
led to growth in our base business.
Increase in Lanreotide market share by ~21%, setting up benchmark in 505(b)(2) market5.
The market share for Albuterol was in the range of 12-13% during the financial year. With a robust strategy in place to improve market share, there has already been growth by 15.5% as per IQVIA week ending 26th April, 2024.
Filed five assets including gSymbicort and gQvar, with launches expected within three years. In peptides and complex generics, 12 assets were filed and few launches are planned in the horizon of next two to four years. The Company is targeting to file two respiratory assets with significant revenues in the next 12-15 months and launch four peptide assets in FY 2024-25.
SAGA (South Africa, Sub-Saharan
Africa, Global Access) | ↑3% YoY
Achieved leadership position in the pharma prescription market2 by consistently outpacing market growth over the past few years.
Cipla's private market business continues to outperform the market2 with a strong growth of 11.2%, growing at ~5x faster than the market. This strong performance is noted across key therapies like Respiratory, CNS and Anti-infectives.
30+ new brands were launched in the market across multiple therapies during the financial year.
Acquired and integrated Actor Pharma (Pty) Limited for enhancing the OTC business and portfolio in South Africa.
The private market business improved its share to 82% in South Africa.
Emerging Markets and Europe |
↑2% YoY growth (growth in J)
Ranked # 3 in Sri Lanka and # 9 in Nepal Pharma Market6.
Lung leadership in focused Direct to Market (DTM) 7 (Algeria, Morocco, Nepal and Sri Lanka).
Oncology and respiratory product filings in Emerging and European markets to strengthen future pipeline, filing of key peptide products for key markets.
New launches in FY 2023-24 along with continued focus on growth through organic launches and partnerships.
1GRI 2-1, GRI 2-6
2India & SA: Market share data and rankings as per IQVIA MAT March 2024 3Market data as per IQVIA March 2024
4Market data as per AC Neilsen March 2024
⁵North America: TRx market share data as per IQVIA week ending 29th February, 2024
06
⁶Market data as per IQVIA MAT February 2024 ⁷Market data as per IQVIA MAT December 2023
8Balance % contribution to sales over and above the geographies mentioned pertains to other operating income | Figures have been rounded-off | Revenue growth numbers are in local currency.
07
Board of Directors1
Dr Y K Hamied
Mr M K Hamied
Ms Samina Hamied
Mr Umang Vohra
Chairman
Vice Chairman
Non-Executive
Managing Director
Non- Independent
and Global Chief
Director
Executive Officer
Mr S Radhakrishnan
Mr Adil Zainulbhai
Mr Ashok Sinha
Dr Balram Bhargava
Non-Executive
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Non-Independent
Director
Dr Mandar Vaidya
Mr P R Ramesh
Ms Punita Lal
Mr Robert Stewart
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Committees
Chairperson Member
Audit Committee
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Investment and Risk Management Committee
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Operations and Administrative Committee
1GRI 2-9
08
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Management Council
Mr Umang Vohra
Mr Ashish Adukia
Dr Raju Mistry
Mr Pradeep Bhadauria
Managing Director and
Global Chief
Global Chief
Global Chief
Global Chief
Financial Officer
People Officer
Scientific Officer
Executive Officer
Mr Achin Gupta
Mr Paul Miller
Mr Marc Falkin
Mr Swapn Malpani
CEO One India Business
CEO Cipla South Africa and
CEO North America
CEO Emerging Markets
Regional Head Africa
and Europe
and Access
Mr Vijayasarathi
Mr Rajeev Kumar Sinha
Dr Jaideep Gogtay
Ms Sneha Hiranandani
Ramaswami
Global Chief
Global Chief Medical
Chief Information
Global Head of Quality
Manufacturing Officer
Officer
Officer
Mr Sai Mungara
Global Head Supply
Chain
09
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Ten-Year Highlights1
Consolidated
(H in crores)
2024*
2023*
2022*
2021*
2020*
2019*
2018*
2017*
2016*
2015
Income Statement Data
Revenue from
25,774
22,753
21,763
19,160
17,132
16,362
15,219
14,630
13,790
11,345
operation
Profit for the year^
4,122
2,802
2,517
2,405
1,547
1,528
1,411
1,006
1,360
1,181
Dividend
686
404
403
-
564^^
242
161
161
161
161
Balance Sheet Data
Total equity
attributable to
26,706
23,408
20,842
18,327
15,763
15,012
14,229
12,525
11,516
10,789
owners
Property, plant
and equipment -
4,642
4,584
4,839
4,618
4,805
5,114
5,315
5,009
4,605
4,141
Net block
Cash and cash equivalents#
8,267
6,273
4,965
3,756
2,018
2,747
2,074
1,463
1,458
956
Total Debt
247
520
824
1,756
2,816
4,316
4,098
4,113
5,192
1,702
Additional Data
Earnings per
51.01
34.69
31.17
29.79
19.16
18.93
17.50
12.50
16.89
14.66
share - Diluted(H)
1GRI 2-6
Corporate Information1
Founder
Dr K A Hamied (1898-1972)
Chairman
Dr Y K Hamied
Vice-Chairman
Mr M K Hamied
Non-Executive
Non-Independent Directors
Ms Samina Hamied
Mr S Radhakrishnan
Managing Director and Global
Chief Executive Officer
Mr Umang Vohra
Independent Directors
Mr Adil Zainulbhai
Mr Ashok Sinha
Dr Balram Bhargava
Dr Mandar Vaidya
Mr P R Ramesh
Ms Punita Lal
Mr Robert Stewart
Global Chief Financial Officer
Mr Ashish Adukia
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Mr Rajendra Chopra
Statutory Auditor
Walker Chandiok & Co LLP
Chief Internal Auditor
Mr Deepak Viegas
Secretarial Auditor
BNP & Associates
Cost Auditor
M/s Joshi Apte & Associates
Corporate Identity Number
L24239MH1935PLC002380
Registered Office
Cipla House
Peninsula Business Park,
Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,
Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013,
Maharashtra
Tel. No.: +91 22 41916000
Fax No.: +91 22 41916120
Email id:cosecretary@cipla.com
Website:www.cipla.com
/ Cipla_Global
/ Cipla
/ Cipla
Registrar and Share Transfer Agent
KFin Technologies Limited (Unit: Cipla Limited)
Selenium, Tower B, Plot No. 31 & 32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Serilingampally, Hyderabad - 500 032, Telangana Tel. No.: +91 40 6716 2222 / 79611000
Email id:einward.ris@kfintech.com
Website:www.kfintech.com
- figures from FY 2015-16 to FY 2023-24 are in compliance with Ind AS ^ profit after tax attributable to the shareholders
# Includes cash and cash equivalents including fixed deposits, current investments, margin deposits and excluding unclaimed dividend balances ^^ includes interim dividend for FY 2019-20
10
1GRI 2-1
11
Chairman's Message
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
Our shareholders have shown faith in our Company and we are committed to doing our best in providing healthcare with a focus on equitable access so that none should be denied medication. Cipla looks forward to another year of progress in science, innovation and technology as we continue our journey of 'Caring for Life'.
Dear Shareholders,
When Cipla was founded in 1935 by the late Dr K A Hamied, it was built with the firm resolve to provide equitable access to quality healthcare in India. 88 years later, Cipla continues to honour that commitment. What started with one small factory in Bombay Central has now expanded to multiple manufacturing units across the world. Today, we provide medicines to 78 markets globally. Everything we do centres around our purpose of 'Caring for Life' and to provide the best in healthcare.
At Cipla, scientific innovation is the foundation and core of our business structure. Over the years, we have significantly contributed towards combatting a wide spectrum of diseases. This ranges from respiratory disease to HIV/AIDS to cancer and many more. Cipla is carefully looking at the future by investing in newer technologies in the areas of devices, diagnostics, biotech, stem-cells, gene therapy, CAR-T and mRNA. In addition to studying new areas of treatment, we are also expanding manufacturing, marketing and distribution by leveraging digitalisation and automation that will help achieve our future goals. These developments are showing promising results and will benefit more patients in the years to come. While Cipla is rooted in its legacy of care, we also have a firm eye on the future through our commitment to innovation, both fundamental and incremental.
We live in a world shrouded with uncertainty and volatility as we face the after-effects of pandemics, climate change and loss of biodiversity across the globe. Now, more than ever before, it is imperative that we leverage science and technology to create products and processes that will allow us to forge a forward path. The world requires science-based innovations in healthcare, investment in R&D and global partnerships so that new solutions may be found
to meet the uncertain future ahead on both medical and environmental fronts. Cipla's expertise, knowledge, experience and research acumen developed over the years will go a long way to help society in the future.
Today, Cipla is among the leading generic pharmaceuticals companies both in India and Africa with a growing presence in the US and emerging markets and we firmly believe that it is our responsibility to promote positive humanitarian change beyond business. Over the years, our palliative care centres have cared for over 50,000 patients and their families across 27 cities in India. Through meaningful partnerships, we are working with many communities to scale up water conservation
and water management efforts, particularly in the areas of the south and west coast of India. Globally, our employees regularly volunteer their time to give back to society while they continue to raise awareness around major diseases. These initiatives by the Cipla family are a testament to our unwavering resolve towards humanitarian work.
The milestones Cipla has achieved would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and passion of all our Ciplaites, our partners, the medical community, the management of the Company and our Board of Directors. Our shareholders have shown faith in our Company and we are committed to doing our best in providing healthcare with a focus on equitable access so that none should be denied medication. Cipla looks forward to another year of progress in science, innovation and technology as we continue our journey of 'Caring for Life'.
I wish good health to each one of you and your families.
Warm Regards,
Y K Hamied
Chairman
12
13
MD & GCEO's Message1
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
It is fascinating to witness and participate in the innovative trends in mRNA technology, neurotechnology sensors, cancer reversal and more. We are investing heavily in new age tech-based solutions like CAR-T cell therapy, peptides, oligonucleotides and biosimilars that we believe will create a large-scale impact in the future. By leveraging AI's predictive capabilities, we continue to foster innovation and efficiency across R&D processes. We will continue to further our digital initiatives to create better and more efficient patient outcomes.
Dear Shareholders,
In today's swiftly evolving world, we're presented with a host of new opportunities, challenges and learnings every day. It is an exciting time for us to move forward on our innovation-led and care-driven commitment to provide the best healthcare solutions, across the globe. Groundbreaking innovations in science and technology are transforming patient care by fundamentally changing the way we prevent, diagnose and treat diseases. With a forward-looking focus on 'Caring for Life', Cipla is committed to creating positive impact through research and data-driven solutions to help make healthcare accessible and equitable.
We had a phenomenal year that included overachieving our financial targets, winning the "Great Place to Work" title for the sixth time in
a row, foraying into digital health, scaling up our wellness journey, growing large brands, investing in strategic opportunities and R&D, building meaningful partnerships and witnessing an exciting growth story in our key markets of India, US and South Africa.
Unleashing the power of One Cipla
As One Cipla, the organisation has achieved milestones and outperformed targets across every region and the multiple businesses in its fold. Our One-India business achieved a revenue of H 10,865 crores and posted a healthy growth of 10% for the year. Our India Rx business outpaced market growth driven by growth in our chronic portfolio. Adding to our lung leadership milestones, our
flagship inhaler, Foracort, is now the leading brand in the Indian pharma market2. Cipla is now among the top two (by number of brands) in the top 100 list in the Indian pharma market2.
Our India Generics business witnessed a change in the distribution model, aimed at consolidating channels
- increasing direct touchpoints for improved trade visibility. India's Gx business also recorded a double- digit growth YoY, on account of strong execution in key therapies, deepening the distribution network in tier 2-6 cities, 40+ new launches and technological interventions.
Our Cipla Health brands Nicotex2, Omnigel3 and Cipladine3 emerged as market leaders in each of their segments. Cipla Health acquired brands like Astaberry®, Ikin® and Bhimsaini® to further solidify our presence in the expansive and dynamic beauty and personal care sector while also building on our well-established footprint in tier 2-6 markets.
Our North America business reported an all-time high annual revenue of USD 906 million, 24% growth over last year, led by traction in a differentiated portfolio and sustained demand
for the base business. We scaled up Lanreotide, achieving a market share of 20%+4 during the year. Our efforts continue towards being able to increase the Albuterol market share, which already occupies 15.5% of the market5 share. South Africa private market continued to show momentum2, recording an 11.2% YoY growth in the secondary vs market growth of 2.1% backed by therapies like Respiratory, CNS and Anti-Infectives. Although we
saw challenging phases with USFDA audits, I am glad to report that our China facility cleared the USFDA audit and is expected to supply to the US by the second half of FY 2024-
25. Our facilities of Patalganga and Kurkumbh in India were also cleared with a VAI. Our Goa site was issued observations and our Indore plant is currently being remediated. Finding resolution for these regulatory issues continues to be our top priority. We have worked extensively to remediate our sites, creating a blueprint for solid expansion in India and are working closely with the USFDA to remediate these sites.
Investing in healthcare of the future
At Cipla, our 88-year legacy of care serves as an anchor as we propel into the future by adopting technology to help create efficient, innovative and sustainable processes across each touchpoint throughout the organisation. As we continue to ramp up our efforts in Lung Leadership, AMR and Wellness, we will also explore new areas of therapies. We aim to develop drugs, digital efforts, nutraceuticals and the overall ecosystem for obesity and obesity-related diseases like CVS, PCOS and liver conditions. Similar efforts have also been planned in the areas of mental health and in oncology. In continuation of our commitment to developing a robust antimicrobial portfolio, we have received approvals to bring the novel Plazomicin injection to India. Cipla remains steadfast in its resolve to build capabilities and continues to drive stewardship activities to counter the global threat of AMR.
1GRI 2-22
14
2IQVIA MAT March 2024
3AC Neilsen March 2024
4IQVIA week ending 29th February, 2024
5Market share data as per IQVIA week ending 26th April, 2024
15
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
It is fascinating to witness and participate in the innovative trends in mRNA technology, neurotechnology sensors, cancer reversal and more. We are investing heavily in new age tech-based solutions like CAR-T cell therapy, peptides, oligonucleotides and biosimilars that we believe will create a large-scale impact in the future. By leveraging AI's predictive capabilities, we continue to foster innovation and efficiency across R&D processes. We will continue to further our digital initiatives to create better and more efficient patient outcomes.
As we move forward towards a promising future, we aim to focus on agility by investing in therapies of the future, deepening our focus on innovation, supporting our consumers' wellness journeys and unlocking the power of digital for better patient outcomes with a compassionate approach that goes beyond the pursuit of profit. We will invest in big brands, strategic alliances and global partnerships that will allow us to democratise healthcare services.
Caring for our patients, people and the planet
In a volatile world, purpose is key to being able to navigate uncertainties and, historically, our purpose of 'Caring for Life' has allowed us to steer through challenges while ensuring that everything we do is underscored by care. Our ESG positioning of CARE inclines us uniquely to grow sustainably while also caring for our patients, people and the planet.
Continuing our commitment to our patients, our campaigns for Tuffies in India and Bronki Boosters in South Africa have empowered kids with asthma by helping them overcome limitations through a series of comic books, videos and more. Through Berok Zindagi and our Breathefree initiatives, we have impacted millions of patients and their families. Cipla USA participated in the Lung Force Walk in collaboration with the American Lung Association to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and advocate for lung health. Still, there is much to be done and our award-winning patient initiatives along with our widest portfolio of drugs and devices are aimed towards building an ecosystem of care - helping millions breathe better.
Nothing we achieve at Cipla would be possible without our Ciplaites across the world, working tirelessly to achieve targets while also creating impact. We recently launched an Employee Value Proposition (EVP) in an endeavor to make our talent thrive in their careers. We conduct regular activities to foster diversity and inclusion along with workshops and roadshows for employee safety. Through a pilot collaboration with TEACH, we worked with hearing- impaired students to help them build career ready skills to enter the corporate world. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating an inclusive, equitable and diverse culture at Cipla. In collaboration with the Cipla Foundation, our employees regularly volunteer or participate in
crowdfunding campaigns. To help the community, our people have contributed over 1,00,000 hours of volunteering. I am deeply grateful to each one of you for upholding our purpose of 'Caring for Life'.
As a responsible corporate citizen, we make focused efforts to limit any adverse impact on the planet from our operations. By 2025, we aim to achieve carbon and water neutrality and zero waste to landfill for our India manufacturing locations. To achieve these sustainability goals, we make robust efforts including the increased use of renewable energy and alternative fuels, enhancement of rainwater harvesting activities and the reduction of blue water usage through wastewater management and increased recycling and co-processing of waste. These efforts have enabled significant results in the form of 29% renewable energy consumed, 84% wastewater recycled and a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification being awarded to both our sites in Goa. We were also awarded the ESG Champion Award in the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare category by KPMG at their ESG Conclave and Awards 2023.
While we celebrate the milestones achieved this year, we underpin our commitment to sustainable growth through cost discipline and robust governance practices. We have already adopted Industry
4.0 technologies across our manufacturing processes and continue to work towards creating efficiencies within the supply chain
through resilient supply chain management and ethical practices. Our strong supplier code of conduct and sustainable supply chain policy integrate sustainability across all operations. We also empower
our suppliers through rigorous assessments, ESG capacity building sessions and guidance on adopting and managing ESG principles effectively. We firmly believe that sustainability is no longer a choice but a business imperative and across One Cipla, we are committed to achieving our sustainability goals.
Scripting a new growth story
Globally, it is an inspiring time for the pharmaceutical industry and I am looking forward to Cipla playing a role in pushing the boundaries of healthcare through innovation and digitisation. I believe that, as an agile organisation, we are prepared to react and cater to changing consumer behaviour and trends in the healthcare sector. We aim to create innovative products across multiple therapy areas as we dial up our efforts in diagnostics and foray into devices. In tandem with the evolving trends like the consumerisation of healthcare and, as a result of digitisation, the disruption in its delivery, Cipla aims to pioneer 'integrated healthcare' through a holistic approach. Marked by personalisation and patient centricity, these efforts will be driven primarily by our longstanding purpose of 'Caring for Life'.
Cipla has completely professionalised over the last ten years and by harnessing the power of the incredible spirit of One Cipla, we look to build on our strengths while also forging a path towards newer frontiers of growth.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Samina Hamied for her partnership over the last nine years. Her indelible contributions will always remain a part of Cipla's legacy. As always, my heartfelt gratitude to our Board members, Management committee, partners and employees for continuing to trust us to bring the best in healthcare to the last mile.
Best Wishes,
Umang Vohra
Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer
16
17
