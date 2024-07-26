Welcoming our stakeholders to the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24 We are pleased to present our seventh Integrated Annual Report, offering our readers a comprehensive and holistic understanding of both financial and non-financial performance which includes qualitative and quantitative insights into our strategic initiatives, governance practices, environmental stewardship, social responsibility efforts and more. By integrating these aspects of our performance, we aim to equip our stakeholders with a deeper understanding of our value-creation process. As we navigate the complexities of today's dynamic business landscape, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders and making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate. Our reporting guidelines Our Integrated Reporting process is guided by the principles and content element of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework. We have also aligned our report with some of the leading global standards and drawn inspiration from the best practices in financial and non-financial reporting observed globally. Our Integrated Reporting process is guided by the principles and content element of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework. We have also aligned our report with some of the leading global standards and drawn inspiration from the best practices in financial and non-financial reporting observed globally. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') standards, 2021. We have also mapped our initiatives, practices and policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The financial and statutory information contained in this report is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, the

Indian Accounting Standards, the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable laws and regulations. Our core elements to enhance value creation This report provides a comprehensive overview of our business model, organisational strategies and governance mechanisms on key topics that are of material importance to us and our stakeholders. It also outlines our financial and non-financial performance across the six resource capitals of the framework which serves as a foundation for understanding how our organisation creates and delivers value. Financial Capital Manufactured Capital Intellectual Capital Human Capital Social & Relationship Capital Natural Capital Reporting Boundary & Scope1 This report presents information on financial and non-financial performance of Cipla's global operations for the period 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.