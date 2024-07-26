Caring For Life

Table of Contents

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

About this Report

02

About Cipla

03

Our First Principles

04

Financial Highlights

05

Global Reach

06

Board of Directors

08

Management Council

09

Ten-Year Highlights

10

Corporate Information

11

Chairman's Message

12

MD & GCEO's Message

14

Milestones of Excellence

18

Awards and Accolades

20

Our Value Creation Model

22

Our Strategy towards Improved Patient Outcomes

24

Fostering a Sustainable Future

34

Sustainable Development Goals

36

Stakeholder Engagement

38

Materiality Assessment

44

Enterprise Risk Management

46

Manufactured Capital

54

Intellectual Capital

62

Human Capital

70

Relationship Capital

90

Social Capital

102

Natural Capital

110

Financial Capital and Management

Discussion and Analysis

124

Statutory Reports

Board's Report

143

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

166

Report on Corporate Governance

188

Financial Statements

Standalone Financial Statements

with Auditor's Report

223

Consolidated Financial Statements

with Auditor's Report

312

Salient Features of Financial Statements of

Subsidiaries and Associates

419

Independent Assurance Statement

422

GRI Content Index

431

Glossary of Abbreviations

436

We asked AI to depict what 'Caring for Life' looked like in a hyper tech-driven world and it felt fitting to use the result in this report since innovation and technology have been at the core of our milestones through FY 2023-2024.

While our purpose of caring for life remains the same, the articulation of this purpose has expanded to adapt to the ever-changing landscape. To us at Cipla, it means staying ahead of innovation across every goal; it means being agile in adopting new age technologies and therapies for patient care; it means the provision of prompt and effective diagnosis by plugging gaps in the diagnostic ecosystem; it means leveraging technology to provide access to the last mile; and it means adopting industry 4.0 technologies to achieve sustainability goals like carbon and water neutrality. While firmly rooted in the past, we at Cipla embrace the future by investing in technology and innovation driven by 'Caring for Life' in all its forms.

About this Report

Welcoming our stakeholders to the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2023-24

We are pleased to present our seventh Integrated Annual Report, offering our readers a comprehensive and holistic understanding of both financial and non-financial performance which includes qualitative and quantitative insights into our strategic initiatives, governance practices, environmental stewardship, social responsibility efforts and more. By integrating these aspects of our performance, we aim to equip our stakeholders with a deeper understanding of our value-creation process.

As we navigate the complexities of today's dynamic business landscape, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders and making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate.

Our reporting guidelines

Our Integrated Reporting process is guided by the principles and content element of the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework. We have also aligned our report with some of the leading global standards and drawn inspiration from the best practices in financial and non-financial reporting observed globally.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ('GRI') standards, 2021. We have also mapped our initiatives, practices and policies with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The financial and statutory information contained in this report is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, the

Indian Accounting Standards, the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable laws and regulations.

Our core elements to enhance value creation

This report provides a comprehensive overview of our business model, organisational strategies and governance mechanisms on key topics that are of material importance to us and our stakeholders.

It also outlines our financial and non-financial performance across the six resource capitals of the framework which serves as a foundation for understanding how our organisation creates and delivers value.

Financial Capital

Manufactured Capital

Intellectual Capital

Human Capital

Social &

Relationship Capital

Natural Capital

Reporting Boundary & Scope1

This report presents information on financial and non-financial performance of Cipla's global operations for the period 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.

List of entities included in our financial reporting have been provided on page no. 350 of this report. Our non-financial reporting includes only our subsidiaries. Any specific exclusions are provided in respective sections.

Responsibility statement2

The Board firmly believes that the report provides an accurate and unbiased overview of the Company's financial, sustainability and operational performance, covering all significant matters relevant to the Company in FY 2023-24 and beyond. The Board recognises that the report's contents were created by different functions and business units with the Management Council's direction.

Assurance3

Assurance on financial statements has been provided by our statutory auditor- Walker Chandiok & Co LLP on page no. 223 and 312 of this report. Non-financial information has been independently assured by DNV Business Assurance India Private Limited which can be found on page no. 422 and 427 of this report.

Feedback4

We take this opportunity to thank all our stakeholders for their interest in our Company and its performance. We greatly value your feedback on this report and encourage

you to write to us.

Stakeholder feedback can be sent to: Name: Mr Rajendra Chopra Designation: Company Secretary E-mail:cosecretary@cipla.comTelephone: +91 22 41916000

1GRI 2-2, GRI 2-3 and Information in line with BRSR Question no. 13 of Section A 2GRI 2-14

3GRI 2-5

4GRI 2-3

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong commitment to make medicines accessible to those in need.

We are the third-largest pharmaceutical company in India2 and ranked first in the pharma prescription market of South Africa2. We are also amongst the second largest Indian exporter to emerging markets, the sixth largest Indian exporter to Europe2 and the fourth largest by prescription in the US Gx inhalation products3. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to 78 markets.4

Our product portfolio spans complex generics as well as drugs in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective, CNS

and various other key therapeutic segments. We continue to focus on moving up the innovation curve by leveraging data science and digital technology in R&D. With a rich portfolio, we are deepening our presence in the home markets of India, as well as South Africa, North America and other key regulated and emerging markets.

Making a difference for patients has been the driving force behind Cipla's work for more than eight decades. Our paradigm changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar per day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, affordability and accessibility to the centre

of the HIV movement.

Our strategy to use resources efficiently, our efforts to make medicines more available and our robust financial performance collectively provide a strong foundation for a responsible business that is committed to sustainable growth. As a responsible corporate citizen and a partner of choice for global health organisations, peers and all stakeholders, we believe in following a humanitarian approach to healthcare that is driven by the objective of 'Caring for Life' through deep rooted community ties.

For more details, please visit www.cipla.comor click on X, Facebookand

LinkedInchannels.

  1. GRI 2-1, GRI 2-6
  2. IQVIA MAT February 2024
  3. EXIM IntelliMax data for Emerging Markets (ex-SAGA, CIS, China) for FY 2023-24
  4. Represent countries/markets where sales are more than USD 0.5 million

Revenue from

Operations

(in H crores)

10%

5 Year CAGR

16,362

17,132

19,160

21,763

22,753

25,774

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

2023-24

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

PAT and

PAT Margin2(in H crores)

22%

5 Year CAGR

16.0

9.3

9.0

12.6

11.6

12.3

4,122

2,405

2,517

2,802

1,528

1,547

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

2023-24

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

PAT value

PAT margin %

EBITDA and

EBITDA Margin1

(in H crores)

15%

5 Year CAGR

24.4

3,171 19.4

3,230 18.9

4,30322.5

4,578 21.0

5,027 22.1

6,291

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

2023-24

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

EBIDTA value

EBIDTA margin %

Return on Invested

Capital (RoIC)3

(in %)

31.0

20.2

21.6

23.8

11.2

12.5

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

2022-23

2023-24

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY

FY 2023-24

Revenue

13%

YoY Growth

EBITDA Margin

24.4%

PAT Margin

16%

Free Cash Flow

2,928

(H in crores)

RoIC

720 BPS

YoY Growth

1EBITDA = Revenue from Operations - (Cost of Material Consumed + Purchase of Stock-in-Trade + Changes in inventory of Finished Goods, Work-in-Progress and Stock-in-Trade + Employee Benefits Expense + Other Expenses) | FY 2020-21 includes one-time income from a litigation settlement | FY 2021-22 and

FY 2022-23 includes one-time covid inventory provision and other charges

2Net profit after tax attributable to shareholders for FY 2021-22, FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24 includes one-time impact of impairments

3RoIC = EBITDA - depreciation and amortisation ÷ Average [(Fixed assets including goodwill + Current assets excluding cash and cash equivalent) - Current liabilities excluding borrowing)]

43%

revenue

contribution

One-India (Branded prescription, trade generics & consumer health) | 10% YoY

1. India Branded Prescription

30%

revenue contribution

Continued to outpace market growth, backed by a robust chronic portfolio that delivered a healthy 10% market2 YoY growth.

The market2 share of chronic in overall portfolio has improved by ~100 bps YoY to 61%. The expansion can be largely attributed to key therapies like respiratory and cardiac, posting a strong market2 growth

of 10% respectively.

Adding a niche set of innovative products like inhaled insulin, plazomicin, etc. to diversify the portfolio.

Consistent focus on growing major brands; 20+ brands crossed H 100 crores mark in the market2.

Partnered with Sanofi India for the distribution and promotion of CNS product range in India.

2. India Trade Generics

Largest Trade Generic business in India with the focus of building big brands; There are seven brands with revenue greater than H 50 crores.

Expanding portfolio breadth with 40+ new launches during the year.

Strengthening channel relationships by entering tier 2 to tier 6 cities complemented by expanding retail taskforce.

Recently changed in the distribution model for consolidating the channel and increasing direct touchpoints. This enabled the levers to further expand and consolidate the leadership position in the market.

3. India Consumer Health

Continuous focus on strengthening the consumer health business by maintaining brand equity of the top brands.

Nicotex3, Omnigel4 and Cipladine4 ranked #1 in the market.

Foraying further into cosmetics and personal care with acquisition of OTC brands like Astaberry® from Ivia Beaute Private Limited.

Continued to drive illness to wellness theme by strong brand-building initiatives, expanding distribution and delivering category innovations.

Strong emphasis on improving EBITDA margins, already in the mid-teens.

North America | ↑24% YoY

One of the fastest growing generic company and amongst the top 15 players by prescription in the US market.

Reported all-time high annual revenue of USD 906 million, representing 24% YoY growth.

Respiratory portfolio continues to hold a significant share, while contribution from peptide portfolio has led to growth in our base business.

Increase in Lanreotide market share by ~21%, setting up benchmark in 505(b)(2) market5.

The market share for Albuterol was in the range of 12-13% during the financial year. With a robust strategy in place to improve market share, there has already been growth by 15.5% as per IQVIA week ending 26th April, 2024.

Filed five assets including gSymbicort and gQvar, with launches expected within three years. In peptides and complex generics, 12 assets were filed and few launches are planned in the horizon of next two to four years. The Company is targeting to file two respiratory assets with significant revenues in the next 12-15 months and launch four peptide assets in FY 2024-25.

1GRI 2-1, GRI 2-6

2India & SA: Market share data and rankings as per IQVIA MAT March 2024 3Market data as per IQVIA March 2024

4Market data as per AC Neilsen March 2024

⁵North America: TRx market share data as per IQVIA week ending 29th February, 2024

12%

revenue contribution

12%

revenue contribution

2%

revenue

contribution

API | 1% YoY

Consistent growth in emerging markets; European markets picking up.

Continued traction in global seeding and lock-ins.

SAGA (South Africa, Sub-Saharan

Africa, Global Access) | ↑3% YoY

Achieved leadership position in the pharma prescription market2 by consistently outpacing market growth over the past few years.

Cipla's private market business continues to outperform the market2 with a strong growth of 11.2%, growing at ~5x faster than the market. This strong performance is noted across key therapies like Respiratory, CNS and Anti-infectives.

30+ new brands were launched in the market across multiple therapies during the financial year.

Acquired and integrated Actor Pharma (Pty) Limited for enhancing the OTC business and portfolio in South Africa.

The private market business improved its share to 82% in South Africa.

Emerging Markets and Europe |

2% YoY growth (growth in J)

Ranked # 3 in Sri Lanka and # 9 in Nepal Pharma Market6.

Lung leadership in focused Direct to Market (DTM) 7 (Algeria, Morocco, Nepal and Sri Lanka).

Oncology and respiratory product filings in Emerging and European markets to strengthen future pipeline, filing of key peptide products for key markets.

New launches in FY 2023-24 along with continued focus on growth through organic launches and partnerships.

⁶Market data as per IQVIA MAT February 2024 ⁷Market data as per IQVIA MAT December 2023

8Balance % contribution to sales over and above the geographies mentioned pertains to other operating income | Figures have been rounded-off | Revenue growth numbers are in local currency.

Board of Directors1

Dr Y K Hamied

Mr M K Hamied

Ms Samina Hamied

Mr Umang Vohra

Chairman

Vice Chairman

Non-Executive

Managing Director

Non- Independent

and Global Chief

Director

Executive Officer

Mr S Radhakrishnan

Mr Adil Zainulbhai

Mr Ashok Sinha

Dr Balram Bhargava

Non-Executive

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Non-Independent

Director

Dr Mandar Vaidya

Mr P R Ramesh

Ms Punita Lal

Mr Robert Stewart

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Committees

Chairperson Member

Audit Committee

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Investment and Risk Management Committee

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Operations and Administrative Committee

1GRI 2-9

08

