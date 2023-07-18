FORM NO. MGT-7
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
L24239MH1935PLC002380
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
AAACC1450B
(ii)
(a) Name of the company
CIPLA LIMITED
(b) Registered office address
Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,
Lower Parel NA
Mumbai
Mumbai City
Maharashtra
400013
(c) *e-mail ID of the company
cosecretary@cipla.com
(d) *Telephone number with STD code
2224826000
(e) Website
www.cipla.com
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
17/08/1935
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Indian Non-Government company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
BSE Limited
1
2
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1,024
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
L72400TG2017PLC117649
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, N
anakramguda, Serili ngampally NA
(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2023
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 2
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
1
C
Manufacturing
C6
Chemical and chemical products,
72.05
pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and
b
t i l d t
2
G
Trade
G1
Wholesale Trading
19.98
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 53
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
1
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
U33111MH2012PTC234037
Subsidiary
60
2
Meditab Specialities Limited
U23240MH1996PLC104442
Subsidiary
100
3
Medispray Laboratories Private
U52311GA1992PTC002801
Subsidiary
100
4
Goldencross Pharma Limited
U24239MH2000PLC123766
Subsidiary
100
5
Sitec Labs Limited
U74999MH2000PLC129210
Subsidiary
100
6
Cipla Health Limited
U24100MH2015PLC267880
Subsidiary
100
7
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences
U24239MH2008PLC381559
Subsidiary
100
8
Cipla Pharmaceuticals Limited
U24239MH2019PLC333266
Subsidiary
100
9
Cipla Digital Health Limited
U72900MH2022PLC377512
Subsidiary
100
10
Cipla Europe NV
Subsidiary
100
11
Cipla Holding B.V.
Subsidiary
100
12
Cipla (EU) Limited
Subsidiary
100
13
Cipla Algérie
Subsidiary
40
14
Cipla Australia Pty Limited
Subsidiary
100
15
Cipla Brasil Importadora E Dist
Subsidiary
100
16
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical C
Subsidiary
100
17
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical
Subsidiary
93.1
18
Cipla Colombia SAS
Subsidiary
100
19
Cipla Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Subsidiary
100
20
Meditab Holdings Limited
Subsidiary
100
21
Cipla Maroc SA
Subsidiary
60
22
Cipla Philippines, Inc.
Subsidiary
100
23
Breathe Free Lanka (Private) Li
Subsidiary
100
24
Cipla Gulf FZ - LLC
Subsidiary
100
25
Saba Investment Limited
Subsidiary
51
26
Cipla Middle East Pharmaceuti
Subsidiary
51
27
Cipla Medica Pharmaceutical a
Subsidiary
50.49
28
Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty
Subsidiary
100
29
Cipla Dibcare (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
100
30
Cipla-Medpro Distribution Cen
Subsidiary
100
31
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing (P
Subsidiary
100
32
Cipla-Medpro (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
100
33
Cipla Select (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
100
34
Medpro Pharmaceutica (Pty) L
Subsidiary
100
35
Mirren (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
100
36
Cipla Medpro Botswana (Pty) L
Subsidiary
100
37
Cipla Kenya Limited
Subsidiary
100
38
Cipla Quality Chemical Industr
Subsidiary
100
39
InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiary
100
40
Cipla Technologies LLC
Subsidiary
100
41
Cipla Therapeutics Inc
Subsidiary
100
42
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiary
100
43
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiary
100
44
Madison Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiary
100
45
Aspergen Inc.
Subsidiary
60
46
Stempeutics Research Private L
U73100KA2006PTC038256
Associate
33.18
47
GoApptiv Private Limited
U74999MH2015PTC263070
Associate
22.02
48
AMP Energy Green Eleven Priv
U40106DL2020PTC373516
Associate
32.49
49
AMPSolar Power Systems Priva
U74996DL2019PTC345639
Associate
26
50
Clean Max Auriga Power LLP
Associate
33
51
Achira Labs Pvt Limited
U73100KA2009PTC051466
Associate
21.05
52
Brandmed (Pty) Limited
Associate
30
53
Iconphygital Private Limited U72900MH2021PTC359833
Associate
22.02
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
875,000,000
807,150,593
807,150,593
807,150,593
Total amount of equity shares (in
1,750,000,000
1,614,301,186
1,614,301,186
1,614,301,186
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Equity shares
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
875,000,000
807,150,593
807,150,593
807,150,593
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
2
2
2
2
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
1,750,000,000
1,614,301,186
1,614,301,186
1,614,301,186
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
0
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Page 5 of 18
