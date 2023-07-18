FORM NO. MGT-7

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L24239MH1935PLC002380

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

AAACC1450B

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

CIPLA LIMITED

(b) Registered office address

Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel NA

Mumbai

Mumbai City

Maharashtra

400013

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

cosecretary@cipla.com

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

2224826000

(e) Website

www.cipla.com

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

17/08/1935

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

BSE Limited

1

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1,024

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

L72400TG2017PLC117649

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

KFIN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

Selenium, Tower B, Plot No- 31 & 32, Financial District, N

anakramguda, Serili ngampally NA

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2023

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 2

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

C

Manufacturing

C6

Chemical and chemical products,

72.05

pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and

b

t i l d t

2

G

Trade

G1

Wholesale Trading

19.98

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 53

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals

U33111MH2012PTC234037

Subsidiary

60

2

Meditab Specialities Limited

U23240MH1996PLC104442

Subsidiary

100

3

Medispray Laboratories Private

U52311GA1992PTC002801

Subsidiary

100

4

Goldencross Pharma Limited

U24239MH2000PLC123766

Subsidiary

100

5

Sitec Labs Limited

U74999MH2000PLC129210

Subsidiary

100

6

Cipla Health Limited

U24100MH2015PLC267880

Subsidiary

100

7

Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences

U24239MH2008PLC381559

Subsidiary

100

8

Cipla Pharmaceuticals Limited

U24239MH2019PLC333266

Subsidiary

100

9

Cipla Digital Health Limited

U72900MH2022PLC377512

Subsidiary

100

10

Cipla Europe NV

Subsidiary

100

11

Cipla Holding B.V.

Subsidiary

100

12

Cipla (EU) Limited

Subsidiary

100

13

Cipla Algérie

Subsidiary

40

14

Cipla Australia Pty Limited

Subsidiary

100

15

Cipla Brasil Importadora E Dist

Subsidiary

100

16

Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical C

Subsidiary

100

17

Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical

Subsidiary

93.1

18

Cipla Colombia SAS

Subsidiary

100

19

Cipla Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

Subsidiary

100

20

Meditab Holdings Limited

Subsidiary

100

21

Cipla Maroc SA

Subsidiary

60

22

Cipla Philippines, Inc.

Subsidiary

100

23

Breathe Free Lanka (Private) Li

Subsidiary

100

24

Cipla Gulf FZ - LLC

Subsidiary

100

25

Saba Investment Limited

Subsidiary

51

26

Cipla Middle East Pharmaceuti

Subsidiary

51

27

Cipla Medica Pharmaceutical a

Subsidiary

50.49

28

Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty

Subsidiary

100

29

Cipla Dibcare (Pty) Limited

Subsidiary

100

30

Cipla-Medpro Distribution Cen

Subsidiary

100

31

Cipla Medpro Manufacturing (P

Subsidiary

100

32

Cipla-Medpro (Pty) Limited

Subsidiary

100

33

Cipla Select (Pty) Limited

Subsidiary

100

34

Medpro Pharmaceutica (Pty) L

Subsidiary

100

35

Mirren (Pty) Limited

Subsidiary

100

36

Cipla Medpro Botswana (Pty) L

Subsidiary

100

37

Cipla Kenya Limited

Subsidiary

100

38

Cipla Quality Chemical Industr

Subsidiary

100

39

InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Subsidiary

100

40

Cipla Technologies LLC

Subsidiary

100

41

Cipla Therapeutics Inc

Subsidiary

100

42

Cipla USA Inc.

Subsidiary

100

43

Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Subsidiary

100

44

Madison Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Subsidiary

100

45

Aspergen Inc.

Subsidiary

60

46

Stempeutics Research Private L

U73100KA2006PTC038256

Associate

33.18

47

GoApptiv Private Limited

U74999MH2015PTC263070

Associate

22.02

48

AMP Energy Green Eleven Priv

U40106DL2020PTC373516

Associate

32.49

49

AMPSolar Power Systems Priva

U74996DL2019PTC345639

Associate

26

50

Clean Max Auriga Power LLP

Associate

33

51

Achira Labs Pvt Limited

U73100KA2009PTC051466

Associate

21.05

52

Brandmed (Pty) Limited

Associate

30

53

Iconphygital Private Limited U72900MH2021PTC359833

Associate

22.02

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

875,000,000

807,150,593

807,150,593

807,150,593

Total amount of equity shares (in

1,750,000,000

1,614,301,186

1,614,301,186

1,614,301,186

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity shares

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

875,000,000

807,150,593

807,150,593

807,150,593

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

2

2

2

2

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

1,750,000,000

1,614,301,186

1,614,301,186

1,614,301,186

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

0

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

0

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

0

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

