Cipla specializes in development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The group provides prescription products and OTC medicines for the treatment of cardiovascular, ophthalmic and dermatological diseases, respiratory troubles, cancers, allergies, infections etc. Besides, Cipla develops and sells veterinary products. Net sales by source of income break down between sale of products (96.9%) and services (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (39.4%), the United States (18.5%), South Africa (17%) and other (25.1%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals