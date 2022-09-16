Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Cipla Limited
  News
  Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-16 am EDT
1043.50 INR   +0.99%
Cipla : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

09/16/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

145

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES

  1. Details of the listed entity1
    1. Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity - L24239MH1935PLC002380
    2. Name of the listed entity - Cipla Limited
    3. Year of incorporation - 1935
    4. Registered office address - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel Mumbai - 400013
    5. Corporate address - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel Mumbai - 400013
    6. E-mail- cosecretary@cipla.com
    7. Telephone - (022) 2482 6000
    8. Website - www.cipla.com
    9. Financial year for which reporting is being done - 1st April, 2021 to 31st March, 2022
  1. Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed -
    1. National Stock Exchange of India Limited
    2. BSE Limited
    3. Societe De La Bourse De Luxembourg (Luxembourg Stock Exchange for GDRs)
  3. Paid-upcapital - H 1,61,36,28,072
  4. Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report-
  1. Name - Mr Rajendra Chopra
  2. Designation - Company Secretary
  3. Telephone Number - (022) 2482 6000
  4. E-mailID - cosecretary@cipla.com

13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e., only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e., for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together).

Refer About this Report on page no. 2

  1. Products/services2
    14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover on a standalone basis)

Sr.

Description of Main Activity

Description of Business Activity

% of Turnover of the entity

No.

1

Trade

Wholesale trading

25.29

Chemical

and

chemical

products,

2

Manufacturing

pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and

72.62

botanical products

15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's turnover on a consolidated basis)

Sr.

No.

1

2

3

Product/Service

NIC Code

% of total turnover

contributed

Manufacture of chemical substances used in the manufacture of

pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins;

opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid,

24231

2.89

its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically

pure sugar etc.

Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods

51397

26.93

Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations

24232

70.18

  1. GRI 102-1, GRI 102-3 ,102-4
  2. GRI 102-2

Care that inspires innovation

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22

146

  1. Operations3
    16. Number of locations where plants and/or operations/offices of the entity are situated

Location

Number of plants

Number of offices

Total

National

38

58

96

International

9

35

44

17. Markets served by the entity

a. Number of locations

Locations

Number

National (No. of states)

28 states and 8 union territories

International (No. of countries)

864

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? 38.28% (standalone)
  2. A brief on types of customers
    Refer page no. 89 of Relationship Capital

IV. Employees

  1. Details as at the end of Financial Year
    1. Employees and workers (including differently-abled)Refer page no. 72 of Human Capital
    2. Differently-abledemployees and workers Refer page no. 72 of Human Capital
  3. Participation/Inclusion/Representation of women

Total(A)

No. and percentage of Females

No.(B)

%(B/A)

Board of Directors

11

25

18.18

Key Management Personnel

4

1

25.00

    1. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers (Disclose trends for the past 3 years) Refer page no. 76 of Human Capital
  2. Holding, Subsidiary and Associate Companies (including joint ventures)
    1. (a) Names of holding / subsidiary / associate companies / joint ventures

The details of holding / subsidiary / associate / joint venture companies are given in Form no AOC-1, on page no. 377 of this report.

Does the entity indicated in above form, participate in the Business Responsibility initiatives of the listed entity? (Yes/No)

Yes, all the entities, wherever applicable, participate in the relevant Business Responsibility initiatives of the Company, except the associate companies and joint venture companies.

3GRI 102-4, GRI 102-6, GRI 102-7

4Represents countries / markets where sales are more than USD 0.5 million

5Ms Naina Lal Kidwai, resigned from the position of Independent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 31st March, 2022.

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

147

VI. CSR Details

22. (i) Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013: Yes

  1. Turnover - H 15,706.71 crores
  2. Net worth - H 22,513.55 crores

VII. Transparency and Disclosures Compliances

23. Complaints/Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct

Stakeholder group from whom complaint is received

Communities

Investors (other than shareholders)

Shareholders

Employees and workers

Customers

Grievance Redressal

Mechanism in Place

FY 2021-22

(Yes/No)

Policy

No of

No of

complaints

(If Yes, then provide web-

coverage

complaints

link for grievance redress

filed

pending

Remarks

resolution

policy)

during the

at close of

year

the year6

https://www.cipla.com/sites/

default/files/1530274684_

Code of

-

-

-

Cipla---Code-of-Conduct-

Conduct

FC.PDF.pdf

Not applicable

Not applicable

https://www.cipla.com/

Investor

sites/default/files/

Servicing and

Investor-Servicing-and-

Grievance

23

-

-

Grievance-Redrrssal-

Redressal

Policy.pdf

Policy

Employee

Available on the intranet

Grievance

-

-

-

Policy

https://www.cipla.com/sites/

default/files/1530274684_

Code of

99

7

-

Cipla---Code-of-Conduct-

Conduct

FC.PDF.pdf

https://www.cipla.com/

Human Rights

sites/default/files/2022-07/

1

-

-

Policy

Human-Rights-Policy.pdf

https://www.cipla.

Policy on

Prevention

com/sites/default/

of Sexual

9

1

-

files/1558508425_

Harassment at

POSH-%20Cipla.pdf

the workplace

Reporting

https://www.cipla.com/

on adverse

3,415

45

-

contact-us

/ technical

events

https://www.cipla.

com/sites/default/

Code of

files/1530274684_Cipla-

2

-

-

Conduct

--Code-of-Conduct-FC.

PDF.pdf

FY 2020-21

Number of

Number of

complaints

complaints

filed

pending

Remarks

resolution

during the

at close of

year

the year7

-

-

-

10

-

-

-

-

-

64

11

-

-

-

-

8

-

-

2,592

292

-

-

-

-

  1. Code of conduct complaints pending as on 9th May, 2022
  2. Code of conduct complaints pending as on 13th May, 2021

Care that inspires innovation

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2021-22

148

Grievance Redressal

Mechanism in Place

Stakeholder

(Yes/No)

group

from whom

(If Yes, then provide web-

complaint is

link for grievance redress

received

policy)

https://www.cipla.

com/sites/default/

files/1530274684_Cipla-

Value Chain

--Code-of-Conduct-FC.

PDF.pdf

Partners

https://www.cipla.com/

contact-us

https://www.cipla.

com/sites/default/

files/1530274684_Cipla-

--Code-of-Conduct-FC.

HCPs

PDF.pdf

https://www.cipla.com/

contact-us

https://www.cipla.com/

contact-us

Government

and

https://www.cipla.

Regulators

com/sites/default/

files/1530274684_Cipla-

--Code-of-Conduct-FC.

PDF.pdf

https://www.cipla.

com/sites/default/

Others

files/1530274684_Cipla-

--Code-of-Conduct-FC.

PDF.pdf

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21

Policy

No of

No of

Number of

Number of

complaints

complaints

coverage

complaints

complaints

filed

pending

Remarks

filed

pending

Remarks

resolution

resolution

during the

during the

at close of

at close of

year

year

the year6

the year7

Code of

2

-

-

10

1

-

Conduct

Reporting

on adverse

354

2

-

328

210

-

/ technical

events

Code of

-

-

-

2

-

-

Conduct

Reporting

on adverse

100

4

-

197

84

-

/ technical

events

Reporting

on adverse

48

2

-

25

3

-

/ technical

events

Code of

-

-

-

-

-

-

Conduct

Code of

22

2

-

11

2

-

Conduct

24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues

Please indicate the material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format

Refer page no. 40 of Materiality Assessment

  1. Code of conduct complaints pending as on 9th May, 2022
  2. Code of conduct complaints pending as on 13th May, 2021

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

Sr. Disclosure Questions

No

a. Whether your entity's policy/ policies cover each principle and its

1 core elements of the NGRBCs:

  1. Has the policy been approved by the Board?
  2. Web Link of the Policies, if available
  1. Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No)
  2. Do the enlisted policies extend to your value chain partners? (Yes/No)
    Name of the national and international codes/certifications/ labels/ standards (e.g. Forest
  3. Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, Trustea) standards (e.g. SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped to each principle.
    Specific commitments, goals and
  4. targets set by the entity with defined timelines, if any.
    Performance of the entity against
  5. the specific commitments, goals and targets along -with reasons in case the same are not met.

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Policy and Management Process

Yes

Yes8

The above mentioned policies are available on (1) website of the Company - www.cipla.com and (2) Intranet portal of the Company - accessible to the employees of the Company

Yes

Code of Conduct, Supplier Code of Conduct and Human Right policy extend to our value chain partners

Universal

Global Reporting

Initiative Standards

National Institute

Declaration of

All our manufacturing

of Standards and

Global reporting

Occupational Health and

Global

Human Rights

sites across India

Technology,

and United

initiative standards,

cGMP

Safety management system

reporting

are certified for

International

Nations

No

No

OECD Principles of

standards

(ISO 45001:2018) at all

initiative

the Environment

Organisation

Guiding

Corporate Governance

manufacturing sites in India

standards

Management System

for

Principles on

ISO 14001:2015.

Standardisation

Business and

Pledged support to

(ISO 27001)

Human Rights

'Terra Carta'.

The specific commitments, goals and targets are provided in the respective capitals of the integrated annual report, wherever applicable.

The performance against specific commitments, goals and targets are provided in the respective capitals of the integrated annual report, wherever applicable.

Governance, leadership and oversight

Statutory Report Integrated & Overview Corporate

Statement by director responsible

  1. for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements
    Details of the highest authority
  2. responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).

Please refer to 'MD & GCEO Message' on page no. 20 and Sustainability Highlights on page no. 4

Mr Umang Vohra, MD & GCEO (DIN: 02296740)

Statements Financial Reports

8Policies are approved by the Board, respective board committees, respective department heads, wherever applicable.

149

