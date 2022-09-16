Cipla : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES
Details of the listed entity1
Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity -L24239MH1935PLC002380
Name of the listed entity -Cipla Limited
Year of incorporation -1935
Registered office address -Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel Mumbai - 400013
Corporate address - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel Mumbai - 400013
E-mail- cosecretary@cipla.com
Telephone - (022) 2482 6000
Website - www.cipla.com
Financial year for which reporting is being done- 1stApril, 2021 to 31stMarch, 2022
Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed -
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Societe De La Bourse De Luxembourg (Luxembourg Stock Exchange for GDRs)
Paid-upcapital - H 1,61,36,28,072
Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report-
Name - Mr Rajendra Chopra
Designation - Company Secretary
Telephone Number - (022) 2482 6000
E-mailID - cosecretary@cipla.com
13. Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report made on a standalone basis (i.e., only for the entity) or on a consolidated basis (i.e., for the entity and all the entities which form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken together).
Refer About this Report on page no. 2
Products/services2 14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the turnover on a standalone basis)
Sr.
Description of Main Activity
Description of Business Activity
% of Turnover of the entity
No.
1
Trade
Wholesale trading
25.29
Chemical
and
chemical
products,
2
Manufacturing
pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and
72.62
botanical products
15. Products/Services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's turnover on a consolidated basis)
Sr.
No.
1
2
3
Product/Service
NIC Code
% of total turnover
contributed
Manufacture of chemical substances used in the manufacture of
24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues
Please indicate the material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format
Refer page no. 40 of Materiality Assessment
Code of conduct complaints pending as on 9th May, 2022
Code of conduct complaints pending as on 13th May, 2021
SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES
Sr. Disclosure Questions
No
a. Whether your entity's policy/ policies cover each principle and its
1 core elements of the NGRBCs:
Has the policy been approved by the Board?
Web Link of the Policies, if available
Whether the entity has translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No)
Do the enlisted policies extend to your value chain partners? (Yes/No)
Name of the national and international codes/certifications/ labels/ standards (e.g. Forest
Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, Trustea) standards (e.g. SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped to each principle.
Specific commitments, goals and
targets set by the entity with defined timelines, if any.
Performance of the entity against
the specific commitments, goals and targets along -with reasons in case the same are not met.
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
Policy and Management Process
Yes
Yes8
The above mentioned policies are available on (1) website of the Company - www.cipla.com and (2) Intranet portal of the Company - accessible to the employees of the Company
Yes
Code of Conduct, Supplier Code of Conduct and Human Right policy extend to our value chain partners
Universal
•
Global Reporting
Initiative Standards
National Institute
Declaration of
•
All our manufacturing
of Standards and
Global reporting
Occupational Health and
Global
Human Rights
sites across India
Technology,
and United
initiative standards,
cGMP
Safety management system
reporting
are certified for
International
Nations
No
No
OECD Principles of
standards
(ISO 45001:2018) at all
initiative
the Environment
Organisation
Guiding
Corporate Governance
manufacturing sites in India
standards
Management System
for
Principles on
ISO 14001:2015.
Standardisation
Business and
•
Pledged support to
(ISO 27001)
Human Rights
'Terra Carta'.
The specific commitments, goals and targets are provided in the respective capitals of the integrated annual report, wherever applicable.
The performance against specific commitments, goals and targets are provided in the respective capitals of the integrated annual report, wherever applicable.
Governance, leadership and oversight
Statutory Report Integrated & Overview Corporate
Statement by director responsible
for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements
Details of the highest authority
responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).
Please refer to 'MD & GCEO Message' on page no. 20 and Sustainability Highlights on page no. 4
Mr Umang Vohra, MD & GCEO (DIN: 02296740)
Statements Financial Reports
8Policies are approved by the Board, respective board committees, respective department heads, wherever applicable.
149
