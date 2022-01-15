Cipla : Compliance Report on Corporate Governance

Log in
15th January, 2022

SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG

Societe Anonyme

35A Boulevard Joseph II,

L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Compliance Report on Corporate Governance

Dear Sir/ Madam,

As per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the compliance report on corporate governance for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Cipla Limited

RAJENDR

  1. KUMAR CHOPRA

Digitally signed by RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA Date: 2022.01.15 13:26:27 +05'30'

Rajendra Chopra Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Prepared by: Raviraj Soni

General information about company

Scrip code

500087

NSE Symbol

CIPLA

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE059A01026

Name of the entity

CIPLA

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

31-12-2021

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 100 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

No of post of

No of

No of

Number of

Chairperson in

Independent

memberships

Audit/

Directorship

Whether

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

special

in listed

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

entities

Committee(s)

held in listed

Notes for

Notes for

Name

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

(Mr

Category 1

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including

including this

entities

not

not

Sr

of the

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

/

of directors

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

this listed

listed entity

including this

providing

providing

Director

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

entity (Refer

(Refer

listed entity

PAN

DIN

Listing

Regulation

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulations]

17A(1) of

26(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Listing

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

Y. K.

Executive -

Chairperson

25-

30-08-

1

Mr

AAAPH4309K

00029049

Non

related to

07-

Yes

21-07-1972

01-04-2013

1

0

0

0

Hamied

2018

Independent

Promoter

1936

Director

Non-

M. K.

Executive -

Not

23-

30-08-

2

Mr

AAAPH4081Q

00029084

Non

10-

Yes

16-08-1977

25-08-2021

1

0

0

0

Hamied

Applicable

2018

Independent

1940

Director

Samina

Executive

Not

01-

3

Ms

AABPH1131J

00027923

12-

NA

10-07-2015

10-07-2020

1

0

0

0

Hamied

Director

Applicable

1975

Umang

Executive

Not

04-

4

Mr

AAFPV9119A

02296740

11-

NA

01-09-2016

01-04-2021

1

0

0

0

Vohra

Director

Applicable

1971

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Notes for

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

not

Sr

/

Director

PAN

DIN

of directors

of

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

S.

Executive -

Not

27-

5

Mr

AAVPS1468F

02313000

Non

04-

NA

12-11-2010

27-08-2020

1

0

2

0

Radhakrishnan

Applicable

Independent

1957

Director

Non-

15-

Executive -

Not

6

Mr

Ashok Sinha

AAZPS2933F

00070477

02-

NA

03-09-2014

03-09-2019

88

5

5

7

5

Independent

Applicable

1952

Director

Non-

18-

Adil

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

AAFPZ3485K

06646490

12-

NA

03-09-2014

03-09-2019

88

5

5

8

5

Zainulbhai

Independent

Applicable

1953

Director

Non-

06-

Peter

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

FEMPM9113R

06799942

06-

NA

03-09-2014

03-09-2019

88

1

1

1

0

Mugyenyi

Independent

Applicable

1948

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Notes for

Name

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

Notes for not

(Mr

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

not

Sr

/

of the

PAN

DIN

of directors

of

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

Director

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

26-

Punita

Executive -

Not

9

Ms

ABQPL3616A

03412604

10-

NA

13-11-2014

13-11-2019

86

1

1

0

0

Lal

Independent

Applicable

1962

Director

Naina

Non-

16-

Executive -

Not

10

Ms

Lal

AFNPK5462N

00017806

04-

NA

06-11-2015

06-11-2020

74

4

4

5

1

Kidwai

Independent

Applicable

1957

Director

Non-

03-

Robert

Executive -

Not

Textual

11

Mr

ZZZZZ9999Z

03515778

05-

NA

14-05-2021

14-05-2021

8

1

1

0

0

Stewart

Independent

Applicable

1967

Information(1)

Director

Non-

17-

P R

Executive -

Not

12

Mr

AAEPR0022P

01915274

01-

NA

01-07-2021

01-07-2021

6

4

3

5

2

Ramesh

Independent

Applicable

1955

Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 12:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
