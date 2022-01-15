Cipla : Compliance Report on Corporate Governance

SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG

Societe Anonyme

35A Boulevard Joseph II,

L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Compliance Report on Corporate Governance

Dear Sir/ Madam,

As per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the compliance report on corporate governance for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Cipla Limited