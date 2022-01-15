Cipla : Compliance Report on Corporate Governance

SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG
Societe Anonyme
35A Boulevard Joseph II,
L-1840 Luxembourg
Sub: Compliance Report on Corporate Governance
Dear Sir/ Madam,
As per Regulation 27(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the compliance report on corporate governance for the quarter ended 31st December, 2021.
Kindly acknowledge receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Cipla Limited
Digitally signed by RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA Date: 2022.01.15 13:26:27 +05'30'
Rajendra Chopra Company Secretary
Encl: as above
Prepared by: Raviraj Soni
|
General information about company
|
|
|
|
Scrip code
|
500087
|
|
|
NSE Symbol
|
CIPLA
|
|
|
MSEI Symbol
|
NOTLISTED
|
|
|
ISIN
|
INE059A01026
|
|
|
Name of the entity
|
CIPLA
|
|
|
Date of start of financial year
|
01-04-2021
|
|
|
Date of end of financial year
|
31-03-2022
|
|
|
Reporting Quarter
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
Date of Report
|
31-12-2021
|
|
|
Risk management committee
|
Applicable
|
|
|
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
|
Top 100 listed entities
|
|
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
No of
|
Number of
|
Chairperson in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
memberships
|
Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
|
entities
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
|
entities
|
Committee(s)
|
held in listed
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
|
including
|
|
(Mr
|
|
|
Category 1
|
Category 2
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
|
including
|
including this
|
entities
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
of the
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
3 of
|
of
|
of
|
director
|
|
this listed
|
/
|
of directors
|
of directors
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
including this
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Director
|
|
|
directors
|
Birth
|
appointment
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
(Refer
|
listed entity
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
Regulation
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A(1) of
|
26(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y. K.
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Chairperson
|
|
25-
|
|
30-08-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Mr
|
AAAPH4309K
|
00029049
|
Non
|
related to
|
|
07-
|
Yes
|
21-07-1972
|
01-04-2013
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Hamied
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
Promoter
|
|
1936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M. K.
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
23-
|
|
30-08-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Mr
|
AAAPH4081Q
|
00029084
|
Non
|
|
10-
|
Yes
|
16-08-1977
|
25-08-2021
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Hamied
|
Applicable
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
1940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Samina
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
01-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Ms
|
AABPH1131J
|
00027923
|
|
12-
|
NA
|
|
10-07-2015
|
10-07-2020
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Hamied
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Umang
|
|
|
Executive
|
Not
|
|
04-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Mr
|
AAFPV9119A
|
02296740
|
|
11-
|
NA
|
|
01-09-2016
|
01-04-2021
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
Vohra
|
Director
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
Notes for
|
Notes for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
|
(Mr
|
Name of the
|
|
|
Category 1
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
Director
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
|
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
27-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Mr
|
AAVPS1468F
|
02313000
|
Non
|
|
04-
|
NA
|
|
12-11-2010
|
27-08-2020
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
Radhakrishnan
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
|
|
1957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
15-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Mr
|
Ashok Sinha
|
AAZPS2933F
|
00070477
|
|
02-
|
NA
|
|
03-09-2014
|
03-09-2019
|
|
88
|
5
|
5
|
7
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
18-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adil
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Mr
|
AAFPZ3485K
|
06646490
|
|
12-
|
NA
|
|
03-09-2014
|
03-09-2019
|
|
88
|
5
|
5
|
8
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Zainulbhai
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
06-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peter
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Mr
|
FEMPM9113R
|
06799942
|
|
06-
|
NA
|
|
03-09-2014
|
03-09-2019
|
|
88
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Mugyenyi
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of post
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Number of
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No of
|
Independent
|
Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
memberships
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directorship
|
Directorship
|
in Audit/
|
in Audit/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in listed
|
in listed
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
special
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenure
|
entities
|
entities
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
resolution
|
Date of
|
|
|
|
Committee(s)
|
|
Notes for
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
Category 2
|
Category
|
Date
|
Initial Date
|
|
|
of
|
including
|
including
|
held in listed
|
Notes for not
|
|
(Mr
|
|
|
Category 1
|
passed?
|
passing
|
Date of Re-
|
Date of
|
including this
|
not
|
Sr
|
/
|
of the
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
of directors
|
of
|
3 of
|
of
|
[Refer Reg.
|
special
|
of
|
appointment
|
cessation
|
director
|
this listed
|
this listed
|
listed entity
|
entities
|
providing
|
providing
|
|
Ms)
|
Director
|
|
|
|
directors
|
directors
|
Birth
|
17(1A) of
|
resolution
|
appointment
|
|
|
(in
|
entity (Refer
|
entity
|
(Refer
|
including
|
PAN
|
DIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
months)
|
Regulation
|
(Refer
|
Regulation
|
this listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17A of
|
Regulation
|
entity (Refer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations]
|
|
|
|
|
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
17A(1) of
|
Regulation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
Listing
|
26(1) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations
|
Listing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulations)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
26-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Punita
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Ms
|
ABQPL3616A
|
03412604
|
|
10-
|
NA
|
|
13-11-2014
|
13-11-2019
|
|
86
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Lal
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Naina
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
16-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Ms
|
Lal
|
AFNPK5462N
|
00017806
|
|
04-
|
NA
|
|
06-11-2015
|
06-11-2020
|
|
74
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Kidwai
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
03-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Robert
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Textual
|
|
11
|
Mr
|
ZZZZZ9999Z
|
03515778
|
|
05-
|
NA
|
|
14-05-2021
|
14-05-2021
|
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
Stewart
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1967
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
17-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
P R
|
|
|
Executive -
|
Not
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Mr
|
AAEPR0022P
|
01915274
|
|
01-
|
NA
|
|
01-07-2021
|
01-07-2021
|
|
6
|
4
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Ramesh
|
|
|
Independent
|
Applicable
|
|
1955
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
