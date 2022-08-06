Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cipla Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-05 am EDT
1034.20 INR   -0.99%
CIPLA : Details of capital assets created or acquired through CSR spent in FY 2021-22
PU
08/04Cipla Arm to Acquire Additional Stake in Moroccan JV for $10 Million
MT
08/02CIPLA : Annual Return 2021-22
PU
Cipla : Details of capital assets created or acquired through CSR spent in FY 2021-22

08/06/2022 | 10:14am EDT
CSR

001

Annexure forming part of Annual report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities pursuant to Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time

Summary of the capital assets created / acquired through CSR spent in the financial year 2021-22

Sr

Date of creation or

Details of capital asset(s) created

Amount of CSR

Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose name

No

acquisition of the capital

or acquired

Spent (Rs. in

such capital asset is registered, their address, etc. (1)

asset(s)

(B)

lakhs)

(D)

(A)

(C)

1

1st April, 2021 to

E- learning

491.32

Govt Sr.Secondary /High School(s) in

31st March, 2022

(Digital Learning Tablets with

Pune, Raigad, Jalna district; Maharashtra

Software)

Solan district; Himachal Pradesh

Pakyong district; Sikkim

Bangalore district; Karnataka

Dhar district; Madhya Pradesh

North Goa district; Goa

2

1st September, 2021 to

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre

22.09

Health care institutions in

31st January, 2022

(Physiotherapy equipments and

Jaipur district; Rajasthan

medical devices)

Kolkata district; West Bengal

Pune district; Maharshtra

Mumbai; Maharashtra

3

1st June, 2021 to

Health system strengthening

23.89

Health care institutions in

31st March, 2022

(Multiple Equipment)

Pakyong district; Sikkim

Navi Mumbai; Maharashtra

Raigad district; Maharashtra

Lucknow district; Uttar Pradesh

4

1st March, 2022 to

Mobile Health Vans

39.89

HelpAge India, Head Office, C-14, Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi

31st March, 2022

(2 units)

Location of asset:

1)

Dhar district; Madhya Pradesh

2)

Raigarh district; Maharahstra

5

1st April, 2021 to

Community Health

35.74

Local authorities in

31st March, 2022

(Solar panels, multiple equipment

Kangra, Solan district; Himachal Pradesh

and other insfrastructure support)

Pune district; Maharashtra

Bhopal district; Madhya Pradesh

6

1st April, 2021 to

Palliative Care support

15.24

Health care organizations in

31st March, 2022

(Multiple electronic devices and

Kukatpally district; Telangana

equipment)

Visakhapatnam district; Andhra Pradesh

Tiruvannamalai district; Tamil Nadu

Mumbai district; Maharashtra

Urban Bangalore district; Karnataka

New Delhi district; Delhi

Chennai district; Tamil Nadu

Kamrup district; Assam

7

1st May, 2021 to

Cipla Palliative Center

102.04

Cipla Cancer and AIDS Foundation, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra

31st August, 2021

(Multiple electronic and medical

equipment, infrastructure support)

1st April, 2021 to

Cipla Foundation,

31st March, 2022

C/o Cipla Limited,

289, Bellasis Road, Mumbai Central, Mumbai 400008

8

1st April, 2021 to

Research

28.78

CSIR - Central Drug Research Institute

31st March, 2022

(Multiple electronic devices and lab

(Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), Sector-10, Janakipuram

equipment)

Extension, Sitapur Road, Lucknow, 226031

9

1st April, 2021 to

Strengthening school

108.26

Government School(s) in

31st March, 2022

infrastructures

Pune, Raigad, Thane, Palghar district; Maharashtra

(Infrastructure support, playground

Pakyong district; Sikkim

fitments and other school furniture)

Solan district; Himachal Pradesh

10

1st April, 2021 to

COVID-19 Response

297.15

Health care institutions in

31st March, 2022

(Multiple medical equipment and

South Goa, North Goa district; Goa

electronic devices)

Pune, Raigad, Osmanabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai districts; Maharashtra

Gangtok, Pakyong districts; Sikkim

Dehradun district; Uttarakhand

Dhar district; Madhya Pradesh

Solan, Kangra districts; Himachal Pradesh

Bangalore; Karnataka

New Delhi district; Delhi

Total

1164.40

CSR

002

Details of the capital assets created / acquired through CSR spent in the financial year 2021-22

Sr.

Date of creation or

Details of capital asset(s) created

Amount of CSR

Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose

No.

acquisition of the capital

or acquired

Spent (Rs. in lakhs)

name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc. (1)

asset(s)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(A)

1

E- learning

2nd September, 2021

Digital Learning Tablets with

491.32

Vandaniya Rastrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Madhyamik Vidyamandir, Taluka

Softwares

Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

31st August, 2021

Jijamata Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

28th August, 2021

Sheth Jyotiprasad Vidyalaya & Jr College, Taluka Daund, Pune,

Maharashtra

19th November, 2021

1)

Madhyamik & Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Chavane, Panvel, Raigad

district, Maharashtra

2)

Janta Vidyalay, Ajivali, Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra

22nd November, 2021

1)

Konkan Education Society's Madhyamik Shala, Majgaon, Raigad

district, Maharashtra

2)

Jai Jagadamba Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha Sarjapur's Rajmata Jijau

Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Borgaon Khurd, Karjat, Raigad district,

Maharashtra

3)

Shree Swami Vivekanand Shikshan Sanstha, Kolhapur's Tungaratan

Vibhag Vidyamandir, Gulsunde, Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra

4)

A T Patil Vidyalay, Vashi, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra

5)

Sarvajanik Vidyamandir, Sai, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra

13rd November, 2021

KES, Bhagat Thakur Vidyalay, Vadav, Taluka Pen, Raigad district,

Maharashtra

28th August, 2021

Late Masaheb Meenatai Thakare Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Kharwai,

Khalapur, Raigad district, Maharashtra

23rd August, 2021

Yusuf Meherally Centre's Dada Miyan Diwan Urdu High School, Apta,

Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra

28th August, 2021

Konkan Education Society's Dattatrey Shivram Jadhav Madhyamik Shala,

Kharsundi, Raigad, Maharashtra

23rd August, 2021

Khalapur Taluka Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's Madhyamik Vidyalaya,

Savroli, Karjat, Maharashtra

1st September, 2021

Kokan Education Society's Madhyamik Vidyamandir, Shirki, Pen, Raigad

district, Maharshtra

23rd August, 2021

Sirnoubat Netaji Palkar School, Chowk, Raigad district, Maharashtra

31st August, 2021

Panchkroshi Education Society Shirki's Madhyamik Vidyamandir

Kharpada, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra

29th August, 2021

Sudhagad Education Society, Pali's Madhyamik Vidyalay, Kewale,

Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra

26th September, 2021

Rotary School for Special Children - Deaf & Mute, Panvel, Raigad district,

Maharashtra

25th December, 2021

Govt. High School, Bidarahalli Post office, Bidarahalli, Bangalore Urban,

Karnataka

23rd November, 2021

Govt. High School, KR Puram, Vasavi Mahal Road, VB Layout,

Krishnarajapura, Bangalore, Karnataka

24th November, 2021

Govt. High School, Indalawadi, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka

22nd November, 2021

Govt. High School, Haragadde, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka

1st February, 2022

1)

Shree Firangai Mata Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Kurkumbh, Taluka Daund,

Pune, Maharashtra

2)

Smt. Jijamata Vidyalaya, Gopalwadi, Taluka Daund, Pune,

Maharashtra

3)

Shriyog Madhyamik Vidyalaya

Daund, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

4)

Bhairavnath Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Girim, Taluka Daund, Pune,

Maharashtra

5)

Janata Vidyalaya, Daund, Taluka Daund, district Pune, Maharashtra

6)

Rajya Rakhiv Police Public School, SRPF, Daund

7)

Saraswati Vidyalaya, Ravangaon, Taluka Daund, district Pune,

Maharashtra

8)

Late Bhausaheb Bhagwat Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Malewadi, Taluka

Daund, district Pune, Maharashtra

9)

Late N T Pawar Madhyamik Aashramshala, Sonawadi, Taluka Daund,

district Pune, Maharashtra

10)

Shree Bhanoba Madhyamik Vidyalaya Kusegaon, Taluka Daund,

district Pune, Maharashtra

11)

Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Vidyalaya, SRPF, Daund, Taluka Daund,

district Pune, Maharashtra

31st October, 2021

Government Secondary School(s), Rhenock & Rangpo, district Pakyong,

Sikkim

CSR

003

Sr.

Date of creation or

Details of capital asset(s) created

Amount of CSR

Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose

No.

acquisition of the capital

or acquired

Spent (Rs. in lakhs)

name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc. (1)

asset(s)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(A)

24th May, 2021

Digital Learning Tablets with

Shree Gupteshwar Madhyamik Aashramshala, Taluka Daund, district

Softwares

Pune, Maharashtra

19th April, 2021

Smt. Lajwanti Garrella High School, Taluka Daund, district Pune,

Maharashtra

10th December, 2021

1) Chhatrapati Shivaji High school, Ankushnagar, Taluka Ambad, Jalna

district, Maharashtra.

2) Dattasaheb Deshmukh Vidyalaya, Ghansawangi, Taluka

Ghansawangi, Jalna district, Maharashtra

2) Laxmanrao Madhavrao Jadhav Vidyalaya Gunj, Taluka

Ghansawangi, Jalna district, Maharashtra

4) Matsyodari Vidyalala (3 nos.), Jalna district, Maharashtra

31th December, 2021

Government School(s) (8 nos.), Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.

18th November, 2021

1)

Govt. High School, Khandwa Block, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

2)

Govt. Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidhyalaya, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

3) Kanya Shiksha Parishar, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

4) Govt. High School, Mandlawada Block, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

5)

Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Digthan Block, Dhar, Madhya

Pradesh

31st March, 2022

Govt. Primary School(s), Phadamchen, Rongli, district Pakyong,

Sikkim-737131

3rd September, 2021

Govt. High School(s), Nalcha, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

30th November, 2021

Vidnyan Parishad Goa, Vodlebhat, Talegao, Caranzalem, Goa

3rd February, 2022

1) Govt.Senior Secondary School Sai, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh

2) Govt. Senior Secondary School Goela Panner, Teh. Nalagarh, Solan

district, Himachal Pradesh

3) Govt. Senior Secondary School Patta Mahlog, Solan district,

Himachal Pradesh

31st March, 2022

Govt Sr Secondary School, Mamring, district Pakyong, Sikkim - 737106

20th November, 2021

Old Saraswati Vidyalaya, House No. 127, Mala, Fontainhas, Panaji, Goa

2

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre(s)

29th April, 2021

Physiotherapy equipments and

22.09

YCM Hospital, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, Maharashtra

medical devices

1st September, 2021

Asthma Bhawan, R-3,Sector-6, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan -

302039

28th February, 2022

Institute for Pulmocare and Research, DG-8, Nr. Rabindra Tirtha, Action

Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata - 700156

31st January, 2022

1) Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, SV Rd, Kandivali,

Fateh Baug, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400067

2) JJ Hospital, J. J. Marg, Nagpada-Mumbai Central, Off Jejeebhoy

Road, Mumbai - 400008.

3) Group of TB Hospitals, Jerbai Wadia road, Sewri, Mumbai - 400 015

3

Health system strengthening

18th January, 2022

Freezer and Stabilizers

23.89

Singtam district Hospital, Singtam, district Pakyong, Sikkim - 737134

31st March, 2022

Building renovation

St. Judes India Childcare Centre, Gate No.5, Jeevan Nager,

New Delhi- 110014

27th August, 2021

Laptop, Printer, UPS and Mercury

Primary Health Center, Apta, Taluka Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra

BP machine

27th August, 2021

Laptop, Printer and UPS

Primary Health Center, Ajiwali, Taluka Panvel, Raigad district,

Maharashtra

29th December, 2021

Laptop with accessories

HelpAge India, PMSSY Rd, Raibareli Rd, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226014

16th March, 2022

Wheelchairs

HelpAge India, PMSSY Rd, Raibareli Rd, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226014

11th June, 2021

Digital BP Operator Machine

Primary Health Center(s), Ajiwali, Chowk, Wavoshi and Jite - Raigad

district, Maharashtra

4

Mobile Health Units

1st March, 2022

Mobile Health Van

39.89

Registered owner: HelpAge India, Head Office, C-14, Qutub Institutional

Area, New Delhi

Location of asset: HelpAge India, ward no. 07, house no. 674, Narmada

road, Nand Colony, Near Mamani Dhaba, Rau, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

- 453331

16th March, 2022

Registered owner: HelpAge India, Head Office, C-14, Qutub Institutional

Area, New Delhi

Location of asset: HelpAge India, C/o, Ratiya Jamadar Niwas, Room No.

1, Plot No. 259, Opposite Zila Parishad School, Palaspe, At Post Palaspe,

Taluka Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra - 410221

5

Community Health

15th December, 2021

Solar lights

35.74

Gram Panchayat, Pragpur Block, Kangra district, Malpur Village, Baddi,

Himachal Pradesh

31st March, 2022

Fencing and Benches for Pond

Gram Panchayat Malpur, Malpur, Baddi, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh

Beautification

CSR

004

Sr.

Date of creation or

Details of capital asset(s) created

Amount of CSR

Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose

No.

acquisition of the capital

or acquired

Spent (Rs. in lakhs)

name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc. (1)

asset(s)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(A)

25th May, 2021

Mortuary Cabinets

Sub-district Hospital, Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

2nd June, 2021

Stretchers to Highway Police Pune

Superitendant of Police, Highway Dept., Pune, Maharashtra

17th June, 2021

Gym equipments

Gram Panchayat, Peersaluhi, Dehra Tehsil, Kangra district, Himachal

Pradesh

1st

December, 2021

Installation of Solar Panels at

Centre for Advanced Research & Development, Arvind Vihar, Bhopal-

Anganwadi Centres

462043

31st March, 2022

Equipment support for LAB Setup

Ambuja Cement Foundation, SEDI, Nalagarh, Solan district, Himachal

to train General Duty Assistant

Pradesh

Trade

6

Palliative Care support

16th September, 2021,

Home Care Van, Play ground

15.24

Kumudini Devi Palliative Care Centre, No.1-6, Pillar 789, Inside

9th December, 2021

equipments and infrastructure and

Sivananda Rehabilitation Home, Opp: Vivekananda Nagar colony,

30th March, 2022

Computer

Kukatpally-500072 Hyderabad, Telangana

2nd August, 2021,

Mobile, Tables, Chairs, Tablets and

TMH-Homibabha, Aganampudi, Gajuwaka Mandal, Visakhapatnam -

3rd October, 2021

Computer

530053

23rd February, 2022

25th March, 2022

13th December, 2021

Laptop, Printer, Mobile

Golden Butterfly, Manchester Court #21 Club Road, 3rd Floor - Flat 2,

11th January, 2022

Chetpet, Chennai- 600031

15th April, 2021

Printer, Mobile, Laptop

TMH-Nair, Kalwa, KEM, E Borges Marg, Parel, Mumbai 400012

18th February, 2022

Laptop and Printer

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences,

23rd February, 2022

Hosur Road, Near Bangalore Milk Dairy, Bengluru, Karnataka - 5600029

31st March, 2022

Laptop with accessories

Wadia Palliative Care Hospital, Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai,

Maharashtra - 400012

24th March, 2022

Camera

Can support, A-2 Gulmohar Park, Opp Kamla Nehru College, New Delhi

- 110049

31st March, 2022

Phone and tablets

ADYAR, No.1, East Canal Bank Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai -

600 020

25th September, 2021

WIFI device

B Barooah, A K Azad Road Gopinath Nagar Guwahati, Assam

7

Cipla Palliative Center

5th

October, 2021

STO sewrage plant, Construction

102.04

Cipla Cancer and AIDS Foundation, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra

of wall, STP tank and nursing home

accomodation

31st August, 2021

Laptops, ceiling fans and other

electronic devices

Medical equipment

28th May, 2021

Laptops

Cipla Foundation, C/o Cipla Limited, 289, Bellasis Road, Mumbai Central,

19th November, 2021

Mumbai 400008

11th January, 2022

1st

March, 2022

21st March, 2022

21st September, 2021

Headphones

25th February, 2022

8

Research -Central Drug Research Institute

31st March, 2022

Chiller, Rotavapor, Pump, Magnetic

28.78

CSIR - Central Drug Research Institute (Counsil of Scientific and Industrial

stirrer, Weighing balance,

Research), Sector-10, Janakipuram Extension, Sitapur Road, Lucknow -

Immersion cooler, Freezers,

226031

Refrigerators, Computer, printer,

9

Strengthening School Infrastructures

25th March, 2022

Tablets and accessories

108.26

QUEST - Quality Support Education Trust, At Post, Sonale, Taluka Wada,

district Palghar, Maharashtra

1st

June, 2022

Construction of school rooms and

Govt Senior Secondary School, Mamring , district Pakyong ,Sikkim-

ceiling fans

737106

5th

March, 2022

Boundary wall

Govt. Sr. Secondary School, Gullarwala, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh

19th November, 2021

Pre fabricated Sanitation Blocks

1)

Rajya Rakhiv Police Public School, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

2)

Smt. Jijamata Vidyalaya, Gopalwadi, Taluka Daund, Pune,

Maharashtra

3) Bhausaheb Bhagwat Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Malewadi, Taluka

Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

4) Z P School, Roti, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

5) Saraswati Vidyalaya, Rawangaon, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

31st March, 2022

Multipurpose shed

Govt Jr High School, Dugalakha, district Pakyong ,Sikkim- 737106

25th January, 2022

Pre Fabricated Modular Sanitation

Lonad Chaudharypada Panchkroshi High School, Taluka Bhiwandi,

blocks

Thane, Maharashtra

31st March, 2022

Play ground equipments

Govt. Primary School(s), Phadamchen & Dodachen, Rongli, district

Pakyong, Sikkim-737131

28th March, 2021

Desks and Benches

Govt. Senior Secondary School, Kheda Nanowal, Nalagarh, Solan

district, Himachal Pradesh

CSR

005

Sr.

Date of creation or

Details of capital asset(s) created

Amount of CSR

Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose

No.

acquisition of the capital

or acquired

Spent (Rs. in lakhs)

name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc. (1)

asset(s)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(A)

22nd March, 2022

Laptops and Projector and Screen

Registered owner: Learning Links Foundation, Allied House, Plot No. 5 &

6,B-7, Vasant Kunj, Nr B7 Post Office, New Delhi

Location of asset: Industrial Training Institute, Panvel, Taluka Panvel,

district Raigad - 410206 Maharashtra

10 COVID-19 Response

29th October, 2021

Ventilators

297.15

Goa Medical College, N17, Bambolim, Goa

24th May, 2021

Hospital Beds

Taluka Health Department Daund, Pune, Maharashtra

10th June, 2021

Oxygen Concentrators

1) Taluka Health Officer, Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra

2nd August, 2021

2) District Health Officer, Osmanabad district, Maharashtra

2nd June, 2021

Syringe pumps

Goa Medical College, N17, Bambolim, Goa

31st May, 2021

Oxygen Cylinders

Goa Medical College, N17, Bambolim, Goa

1st June, 2021

Ice lined refrigerator and freezers

MCGM Mumbai district Maharashtra

13th October, 2021

Oxygen enrichers

Navi Mumbai municipal Corporation, Cidco Exhibition &

Convention Centre, Swami Pranabananda Marg, Sector 30-A, Vashi,

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

1st September, 2021

Ventilator , Monitor , ET Co2,

KEM Hospital, 489, Rasta Peth, Sardar Moodliar road, Pune - 411011

Central Monitoring System, Syringe

Pump, Infusion Pump

14th September, 2021

Oxygen enrichers

Naidu hospital, Pune office, Wellesley Rd, Behind Pune Main Railway

station, Railway Officers Colony, Sangamvadi, Maharashtra - 411001

20th July, 2021

OT infrastructure and Anaesthesia

Herbertpur Christian Hospital, CQX3+7XW, Atten Bagh Rd, PO,

workstation.

Herbertpur, Uttarakhand - 248142

18th June, 2021

Ventilators and Patient Trolleys

district Govt. Bhoj Hospital, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh

13th September, 2021

Ventilator, Portable Xray, ICU

district Govt. Bhoj Hospital, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh

Beds, ECG Machine Channels

18th January, 2022

Ventilators , ICU Beds with

STNM (Sokaythang) Hospital, Ranka Road, district Gangtok, Sikkim -

acessories.

737101

3rd June, 2021

Medical Trollies

St George and G. T Hospitals, J J Marg, Nagpada, Mumbai Central,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400008

6th August, 2021

Centrifuge machines

Central Research Institute, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

17th June, 2021

X Ray machines

Regional Hospital Solan, Rajgarh Road, Kotla Nala, Solan district,

Himachal Pradesh

4th June, 2021

Oxygen Concentrators

South Goa district Hospital, NH 66, Margao, Goa

31st March, 2022

ABG Machine

Rhenock CHC, district Pakyong, Sikkim -737133

27th April, 2021

Oxygen Concentrators

South Goa district Hospital, NH 66, Margao, Goa

23rd November, 2021

ECG (PRC), Recumbent Bike, Tilt

District Govt. Bhoj Hospital, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh

Table, Inversion Table, Oxygen

Concentrator, Treatment Table

9th June, 2021

Oxygen Concentrators

1) Primary Health Centre Jigani, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka

2) Government Hospital, Anekal, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka

1st December, 2021

Oxgen Concentrators

Chief Medical Health Office, Siyaganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

18th June, 2021

Finger Pulse Oxymeters,

Medical Superintendent of Panvel Sub-district Hospital, Taluka Panvel,

Stethoscope Microtones, BP

Raigad district, Maharashtra

Apparatus, Oxygen flowmeters

26th July, 2021

Pulse Oximeters , IR Thermometer

Taluka Health Department, Taluka Panvel, Karjat & Pen, Raigad district,

Maharashtra

5th June, 2021

Oxygen Concentrators

Taluka Health Officer, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra

29th July, 2021

Printers for ultrasound machine

Civil Hospital, Dadasiba, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh

21st October, 2021

Pulse Oximeters , IR Thermometer

Taluka Health Department, Taluka, Alibaug, Sudhagad and Uran, Raigad

district, Maharashtra

11th June, 2021

Pulse Oximeters, Infrared

Primary Health Center(s), Apta, Ajiwali, Chowk, Lohop, Wavoshi, Khalapur

Temperature guns

and Jite - Raigad district, Maharashtra

1st December, 2021

Laptop

Project Concern International, National Office New Delhi-110020

12th June, 2021

Pedestal fans

1) Public Health Centre, Cansaulim, Goa

2) Sub district Hospital, Kurtarkar Nagari, Ponda, Goa

Total

1164.40

Note: (1) The complete address and location of the capital asset is same as provided in column 'D' except for 3 cases where the location of the asset has been separately mentioned.

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 14:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
