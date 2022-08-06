Cipla : Details of capital assets created or acquired through CSR spent in FY 2021-22
Annexure forming part of Annual report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities pursuant to Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time
Summary of the capital assets created / acquired through CSR spent in the financial year 2021-22
Sr
Date of creation or
Details of capital asset(s) created
Amount of CSR
Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose name
No
acquisition of the capital
or acquired
Spent (Rs. in
such capital asset is registered, their address, etc.
(1)
asset(s)
(B)
lakhs)
(D)
(A)
(C)
1
1
st April, 2021 to
E- learning
491.32
Govt Sr.Secondary /High School(s)
in
31
st March, 2022
(Digital Learning Tablets with
Pune, Raigad, Jalna district; Maharashtra
Software)
Solan district; Himachal Pradesh
Pakyong district; Sikkim
Bangalore district; Karnataka
Dhar district; Madhya Pradesh
North Goa district; Goa
2
1
st September, 2021 to
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre
22.09
Health care institutions
in
31
st January, 2022
(Physiotherapy equipments and
Jaipur district; Rajasthan
medical devices)
Kolkata district; West Bengal
Pune district; Maharshtra
Mumbai; Maharashtra
3
1
st June, 2021 to
Health system strengthening
23.89
Health care institutions
in
31
st March, 2022
(Multiple Equipment)
Pakyong district; Sikkim
Navi Mumbai; Maharashtra
Raigad district; Maharashtra
Lucknow district; Uttar Pradesh
4
1
st March, 2022 to
Mobile Health Vans
39.89
HelpAge India, Head Office, C-14, Qutub Institutional Area, New Delhi
31
st March, 2022
(2 units)
Location of asset:
1)
Dhar district; Madhya Pradesh
2)
Raigarh district; Maharahstra
5
1
st April, 2021 to
Community Health
35.74
Local authorities
in
31
st March, 2022
(Solar panels, multiple equipment
Kangra, Solan district; Himachal Pradesh
and other insfrastructure support)
Pune district; Maharashtra
Bhopal district; Madhya Pradesh
6
1
st April, 2021 to
Palliative Care support
15.24
Health care organizations
in
31
st March, 2022
(Multiple electronic devices and
Kukatpally district; Telangana
equipment)
Visakhapatnam district; Andhra Pradesh
Tiruvannamalai district; Tamil Nadu
Mumbai district; Maharashtra
Urban Bangalore district; Karnataka
New Delhi district; Delhi
Chennai district; Tamil Nadu
Kamrup district; Assam
7
1
st May, 2021 to
Cipla Palliative Center
102.04
Cipla Cancer and AIDS Foundation,
Warje, Pune, Maharashtra
31
st August, 2021
(Multiple electronic and medical
equipment, infrastructure support)
1
st April, 2021 to
Cipla Foundation
,
31
st March, 2022
C/o Cipla Limited,
289, Bellasis Road, Mumbai Central, Mumbai 400008
8
1
st April, 2021 to
Research
28.78
CSIR - Central Drug Research Institute
31
st March, 2022
(Multiple electronic devices and lab
(Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), Sector-10, Janakipuram
equipment)
Extension, Sitapur Road, Lucknow, 226031
9
1
st April, 2021 to
Strengthening school
108.26
Government School(s)
in
31
st March, 2022
infrastructures
Pune, Raigad, Thane, Palghar district; Maharashtra
(Infrastructure support, playground
Pakyong district; Sikkim
fitments and other school furniture)
Solan district; Himachal Pradesh
10
1
st April, 2021 to
COVID-19 Response
297.15
Health care institutions
in
31
st March, 2022
(Multiple medical equipment and
South Goa, North Goa district; Goa
electronic devices)
Pune, Raigad, Osmanabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai districts; Maharashtra
Gangtok, Pakyong districts; Sikkim
Dehradun district; Uttarakhand
Dhar district; Madhya Pradesh
Solan, Kangra districts; Himachal Pradesh
Bangalore; Karnataka
New Delhi district; Delhi
Total
1164.40
Details of the capital assets created / acquired through CSR spent in the financial year 2021-22
Sr.
Date of creation or
Details of capital asset(s) created
Amount of CSR
Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose
No.
acquisition of the capital
or acquired
Spent (Rs. in lakhs)
name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc.
(1)
asset(s)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(A)
1
E- learning
2
nd September, 2021
Digital Learning Tablets with
491.32
Vandaniya Rastrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Madhyamik Vidyamandir, Taluka
Softwares
Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
31
st August, 2021
Jijamata Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
28
th August, 2021
Sheth Jyotiprasad Vidyalaya & Jr College, Taluka Daund, Pune,
Maharashtra
19
th November, 2021
1)
Madhyamik & Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Chavane, Panvel, Raigad
district, Maharashtra
2)
Janta Vidyalay, Ajivali, Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra
22
nd November, 2021
1)
Konkan Education Society's Madhyamik Shala, Majgaon, Raigad
district, Maharashtra
2)
Jai Jagadamba Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha Sarjapur's Rajmata Jijau
Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Borgaon Khurd, Karjat, Raigad district,
Maharashtra
3)
Shree Swami Vivekanand Shikshan Sanstha, Kolhapur's Tungaratan
Vibhag Vidyamandir, Gulsunde, Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra
4)
A T Patil Vidyalay, Vashi, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra
5)
Sarvajanik Vidyamandir, Sai, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra
13
rd November, 2021
KES, Bhagat Thakur Vidyalay, Vadav, Taluka Pen, Raigad district,
Maharashtra
28
th August, 2021
Late Masaheb Meenatai Thakare Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Kharwai,
Khalapur, Raigad district, Maharashtra
23
rd August, 2021
Yusuf Meherally Centre's Dada Miyan Diwan Urdu High School, Apta,
Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra
28
th August, 2021
Konkan Education Society's Dattatrey Shivram Jadhav Madhyamik Shala,
Kharsundi, Raigad, Maharashtra
23
rd August, 2021
Khalapur Taluka Shikshan Prasarak Mandal's Madhyamik Vidyalaya,
Savroli, Karjat, Maharashtra
1
st September, 2021
Kokan Education Society's Madhyamik Vidyamandir, Shirki, Pen, Raigad
district, Maharshtra
23
rd August, 2021
Sirnoubat Netaji Palkar School, Chowk, Raigad district, Maharashtra
31
st August, 2021
Panchkroshi Education Society Shirki's Madhyamik Vidyamandir
Kharpada, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra
29
th August, 2021
Sudhagad Education Society, Pali's Madhyamik Vidyalay, Kewale,
Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra
26
th September, 2021
Rotary School for Special Children - Deaf & Mute, Panvel, Raigad district,
Maharashtra
25
th December, 2021
Govt. High School, Bidarahalli Post office, Bidarahalli, Bangalore Urban,
Karnataka
23
rd November, 2021
Govt. High School, KR Puram, Vasavi Mahal Road, VB Layout,
Krishnarajapura, Bangalore, Karnataka
24
th November, 2021
Govt. High School, Indalawadi, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka
22
nd November, 2021
Govt. High School, Haragadde, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka
1
st February, 2022
1)
Shree Firangai Mata Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Kurkumbh, Taluka Daund,
Pune, Maharashtra
2)
Smt. Jijamata Vidyalaya, Gopalwadi, Taluka Daund, Pune,
Maharashtra
3)
Shriyog Madhyamik Vidyalaya
Daund, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
4)
Bhairavnath Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Girim, Taluka Daund, Pune,
Maharashtra
5)
Janata Vidyalaya, Daund, Taluka Daund, district Pune, Maharashtra
6)
Rajya Rakhiv Police Public School, SRPF, Daund
7)
Saraswati Vidyalaya, Ravangaon, Taluka Daund, district Pune,
Maharashtra
8)
Late Bhausaheb Bhagwat Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Malewadi, Taluka
Daund, district Pune, Maharashtra
9)
Late N T Pawar Madhyamik Aashramshala, Sonawadi, Taluka Daund,
district Pune, Maharashtra
10)
Shree Bhanoba Madhyamik Vidyalaya Kusegaon, Taluka Daund,
district Pune, Maharashtra
11)
Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Vidyalaya, SRPF, Daund, Taluka Daund,
district Pune, Maharashtra
31
st October, 2021
Government Secondary School(s), Rhenock & Rangpo, district Pakyong,
Sikkim
Sr.
Date of creation or
Details of capital asset(s) created
Amount of CSR
Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose
No.
acquisition of the capital
or acquired
Spent (Rs. in lakhs)
name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc.
(1)
asset(s)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(A)
24
th May, 2021
Digital Learning Tablets with
Shree Gupteshwar Madhyamik Aashramshala, Taluka Daund, district
Softwares
Pune, Maharashtra
19
th April, 2021
Smt. Lajwanti Garrella High School, Taluka Daund, district Pune,
Maharashtra
10
th December, 2021
1) Chhatrapati Shivaji High school, Ankushnagar, Taluka Ambad, Jalna
district, Maharashtra.
2) Dattasaheb Deshmukh Vidyalaya, Ghansawangi, Taluka
Ghansawangi, Jalna district, Maharashtra
2) Laxmanrao Madhavrao Jadhav Vidyalaya Gunj, Taluka
Ghansawangi, Jalna district, Maharashtra
4) Matsyodari Vidyalala (3 nos.), Jalna district, Maharashtra
31
th December, 2021
Government School(s) (8 nos.), Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.
18
th November, 2021
1)
Govt. High School, Khandwa Block, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh
2)
Govt. Eklavya Adarsh Awasiya Vidhyalaya, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh
3) Kanya Shiksha Parishar, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh
4) Govt. High School, Mandlawada Block, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh
5)
Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Digthan Block, Dhar, Madhya
Pradesh
31
st March, 2022
Govt. Primary School(s), Phadamchen, Rongli, district Pakyong,
Sikkim-737131
3
rd September, 2021
Govt. High School(s), Nalcha, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh
30
th November, 2021
Vidnyan Parishad Goa, Vodlebhat, Talegao, Caranzalem, Goa
3
rd February, 2022
1) Govt.Senior Secondary School Sai, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh
2) Govt. Senior Secondary School Goela Panner, Teh. Nalagarh, Solan
district, Himachal Pradesh
3) Govt. Senior Secondary School Patta Mahlog, Solan district,
Himachal Pradesh
31
st March, 2022
Govt Sr Secondary School, Mamring, district Pakyong, Sikkim - 737106
20
th November, 2021
Old Saraswati Vidyalaya, House No. 127, Mala, Fontainhas, Panaji, Goa
2
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Centre(s)
29
th April, 2021
Physiotherapy equipments and
22.09
YCM Hospital, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune district, Maharashtra
medical devices
1
st September, 2021
Asthma Bhawan, R-3,Sector-6, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan -
302039
28
th February, 2022
Institute for Pulmocare and Research, DG-8, Nr. Rabindra Tirtha, Action
Area-I, Newtown, Kolkata - 700156
31
st January, 2022
1) Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, SV Rd, Kandivali,
Fateh Baug, Kandivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400067
2) JJ Hospital, J. J. Marg, Nagpada-Mumbai Central, Off Jejeebhoy
Road, Mumbai - 400008.
3) Group of TB Hospitals, Jerbai Wadia road, Sewri, Mumbai - 400 015
3
Health system strengthening
18
th January, 2022
Freezer and Stabilizers
23.89
Singtam district Hospital, Singtam, district Pakyong, Sikkim - 737134
31
st March, 2022
Building renovation
St. Judes India Childcare Centre, Gate No.5, Jeevan Nager,
New Delhi- 110014
27
th August, 2021
Laptop, Printer, UPS and Mercury
Primary Health Center, Apta, Taluka Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra
BP machine
27
th August, 2021
Laptop, Printer and UPS
Primary Health Center, Ajiwali, Taluka Panvel, Raigad district,
Maharashtra
29
th December, 2021
Laptop with accessories
HelpAge India, PMSSY Rd, Raibareli Rd, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226014
16
th March, 2022
Wheelchairs
HelpAge India, PMSSY Rd, Raibareli Rd, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226014
11
th June, 2021
Digital BP Operator Machine
Primary Health Center(s), Ajiwali, Chowk, Wavoshi and Jite - Raigad
district, Maharashtra
4
Mobile Health Units
1
st March, 2022
Mobile Health Van
39.89
Registered owner: HelpAge India, Head Office, C-14, Qutub Institutional
Area, New Delhi
Location of asset: HelpAge India, ward no. 07, house no. 674, Narmada
road, Nand Colony, Near Mamani Dhaba, Rau, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
- 453331
16
th March, 2022
Registered owner: HelpAge India, Head Office, C-14, Qutub Institutional
Area, New Delhi
Location of asset: HelpAge India, C/o, Ratiya Jamadar Niwas, Room No.
1, Plot No. 259, Opposite Zila Parishad School, Palaspe, At Post Palaspe,
Taluka Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra - 410221
5
Community Health
15
th December, 2021
Solar lights
35.74
Gram Panchayat, Pragpur Block, Kangra district, Malpur Village, Baddi,
Himachal Pradesh
31
st March, 2022
Fencing and Benches for Pond
Gram Panchayat Malpur, Malpur, Baddi, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh
Beautification
Sr.
Date of creation or
Details of capital asset(s) created
Amount of CSR
Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose
No.
acquisition of the capital
or acquired
Spent (Rs. in lakhs)
name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc.
(1)
asset(s)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(A)
25
th May, 2021
Mortuary Cabinets
Sub-district Hospital, Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
2
nd June, 2021
Stretchers to Highway Police Pune
Superitendant of Police, Highway Dept., Pune, Maharashtra
17
th June, 2021
Gym equipments
Gram Panchayat, Peersaluhi, Dehra Tehsil, Kangra district, Himachal
Pradesh
1st
December, 2021
Installation of Solar Panels at
Centre for Advanced Research & Development, Arvind Vihar, Bhopal-
Anganwadi Centres
462043
31
st March, 2022
Equipment support for LAB Setup
Ambuja Cement Foundation, SEDI, Nalagarh, Solan district, Himachal
to train General Duty Assistant
Pradesh
Trade
6
Palliative Care support
16
th September, 2021,
Home Care Van, Play ground
15.24
Kumudini Devi Palliative Care Centre, No.1-6, Pillar 789, Inside
9
th December, 2021
equipments and infrastructure and
Sivananda Rehabilitation Home, Opp: Vivekananda Nagar colony,
30
th March, 2022
Computer
Kukatpally-500072 Hyderabad, Telangana
2
nd August, 2021,
Mobile, Tables, Chairs, Tablets and
TMH-Homibabha, Aganampudi, Gajuwaka Mandal, Visakhapatnam -
3
rd October, 2021
Computer
530053
23
rd February, 2022
25
th March, 2022
13
th December, 2021
Laptop, Printer, Mobile
Golden Butterfly, Manchester Court #21 Club Road, 3
rd Floor - Flat 2,
11
th January, 2022
Chetpet, Chennai- 600031
15
th April, 2021
Printer, Mobile, Laptop
TMH-Nair, Kalwa, KEM, E Borges Marg, Parel, Mumbai 400012
18
th February, 2022
Laptop and Printer
National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences,
23
rd February, 2022
Hosur Road, Near Bangalore Milk Dairy, Bengluru, Karnataka - 5600029
31
st March, 2022
Laptop with accessories
Wadia Palliative Care Hospital, Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai,
Maharashtra - 400012
24
th March, 2022
Camera
Can support, A-2 Gulmohar Park, Opp Kamla Nehru College, New Delhi
- 110049
31
st March, 2022
Phone and tablets
ADYAR, No.1, East Canal Bank Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai -
600 020
25
th September, 2021
WIFI device
B Barooah, A K Azad Road Gopinath Nagar Guwahati, Assam
7
Cipla Palliative Center
5th
October, 2021
STO sewrage plant, Construction
102.04
Cipla Cancer and AIDS Foundation, Warje, Pune, Maharashtra
of wall, STP tank and nursing home
accomodation
31
st August, 2021
Laptops, ceiling fans and other
electronic devices
Medical equipment
28
th May, 2021
Laptops
Cipla Foundation, C/o Cipla Limited, 289, Bellasis Road, Mumbai Central,
19
th November, 2021
Mumbai 400008
11
th January, 2022
1st
March, 2022
21
st March, 2022
21
st September, 2021
Headphones
25
th February, 2022
8
Research -Central Drug Research Institute
31
st March, 2022
Chiller, Rotavapor, Pump, Magnetic
28.78
CSIR - Central Drug Research Institute (Counsil of Scientific and Industrial
stirrer, Weighing balance,
Research), Sector-10, Janakipuram Extension, Sitapur Road, Lucknow -
Immersion cooler, Freezers,
226031
Refrigerators, Computer, printer,
9
Strengthening School Infrastructures
25
th March, 2022
Tablets and accessories
108.26
QUEST - Quality Support Education Trust, At Post, Sonale, Taluka Wada,
district Palghar, Maharashtra
1st
June, 2022
Construction of school rooms and
Govt Senior Secondary School, Mamring , district Pakyong ,Sikkim-
ceiling fans
737106
5th
March, 2022
Boundary wall
Govt. Sr. Secondary School, Gullarwala, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh
19
th November, 2021
Pre fabricated Sanitation Blocks
1)
Rajya Rakhiv Police Public School, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
2)
Smt. Jijamata Vidyalaya, Gopalwadi, Taluka Daund, Pune,
Maharashtra
3) Bhausaheb Bhagwat Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Malewadi, Taluka
Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
4) Z P School, Roti, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
5) Saraswati Vidyalaya, Rawangaon, Taluka Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
31
st March, 2022
Multipurpose shed
Govt Jr High School, Dugalakha, district Pakyong ,Sikkim- 737106
25
th January, 2022
Pre Fabricated Modular Sanitation
Lonad Chaudharypada Panchkroshi High School, Taluka Bhiwandi,
blocks
Thane, Maharashtra
31
st March, 2022
Play ground equipments
Govt. Primary School(s), Phadamchen & Dodachen, Rongli, district
Pakyong, Sikkim-737131
28
th March, 2021
Desks and Benches
Govt. Senior Secondary School, Kheda Nanowal, Nalagarh, Solan
district, Himachal Pradesh
Sr.
Date of creation or
Details of capital asset(s) created
Amount of CSR
Details of the entity or public authority or beneficiary under whose
No.
acquisition of the capital
or acquired
Spent (Rs. in lakhs)
name such capital asset is registered, their address, etc.
(1)
asset(s)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(A)
22
nd March, 2022
Laptops and Projector and Screen
Registered owner: Learning Links Foundation, Allied House, Plot No. 5 &
6,B-7, Vasant Kunj, Nr B7 Post Office, New Delhi
Location of asset: Industrial Training Institute, Panvel, Taluka Panvel,
district Raigad - 410206 Maharashtra
10 COVID-19 Response
29
th October, 2021
Ventilators
297.15
Goa Medical College, N17, Bambolim, Goa
24
th May, 2021
Hospital Beds
Taluka Health Department Daund, Pune, Maharashtra
10
th June, 2021
Oxygen Concentrators
1) Taluka Health Officer, Panvel, Raigad district, Maharashtra
2
nd August, 2021
2) District Health Officer, Osmanabad district, Maharashtra
2
nd June, 2021
Syringe pumps
Goa Medical College, N17, Bambolim, Goa
31
st May, 2021
Oxygen Cylinders
Goa Medical College, N17, Bambolim, Goa
1
st June, 2021
Ice lined refrigerator and freezers
MCGM Mumbai district Maharashtra
13
th October, 2021
Oxygen enrichers
Navi Mumbai municipal Corporation, Cidco Exhibition &
Convention Centre, Swami Pranabananda Marg, Sector 30-A, Vashi,
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
1
st September, 2021
Ventilator , Monitor , ET Co2,
KEM Hospital, 489, Rasta Peth, Sardar Moodliar road, Pune - 411011
Central Monitoring System, Syringe
Pump, Infusion Pump
14
th September, 2021
Oxygen enrichers
Naidu hospital, Pune office, Wellesley Rd, Behind Pune Main Railway
station, Railway Officers Colony, Sangamvadi, Maharashtra - 411001
20
th July, 2021
OT infrastructure and Anaesthesia
Herbertpur Christian Hospital, CQX3+7XW, Atten Bagh Rd, PO,
workstation.
Herbertpur, Uttarakhand - 248142
18
th June, 2021
Ventilators and Patient Trolleys
district Govt. Bhoj Hospital, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh
13
th September, 2021
Ventilator, Portable Xray, ICU
district Govt. Bhoj Hospital, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh
Beds, ECG Machine Channels
18
th January, 2022
Ventilators , ICU Beds with
STNM (Sokaythang) Hospital, Ranka Road, district Gangtok, Sikkim -
acessories.
737101
3
rd June, 2021
Medical Trollies
St George and G. T Hospitals, J J Marg, Nagpada, Mumbai Central,
Mumbai, Maharashtra 400008
6
th August, 2021
Centrifuge machines
Central Research Institute, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh
17
th June, 2021
X Ray machines
Regional Hospital Solan, Rajgarh Road, Kotla Nala, Solan district,
Himachal Pradesh
4
th June, 2021
Oxygen Concentrators
South Goa district Hospital, NH 66, Margao, Goa
31
st March, 2022
ABG Machine
Rhenock CHC, district Pakyong, Sikkim -737133
27
th April, 2021
Oxygen Concentrators
South Goa district Hospital, NH 66, Margao, Goa
23
rd November, 2021
ECG (PRC), Recumbent Bike, Tilt
District Govt. Bhoj Hospital, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh
Table, Inversion Table, Oxygen
Concentrator, Treatment Table
9
th June, 2021
Oxygen Concentrators
1) Primary Health Centre Jigani, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka
2) Government Hospital, Anekal, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka
1
st December, 2021
Oxgen Concentrators
Chief Medical Health Office, Siyaganj, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
18
th June, 2021
Finger Pulse Oxymeters,
Medical Superintendent of Panvel Sub-district Hospital, Taluka Panvel,
Stethoscope Microtones, BP
Raigad district, Maharashtra
Apparatus, Oxygen flowmeters
26
th July, 2021
Pulse Oximeters , IR Thermometer
Taluka Health Department, Taluka Panvel, Karjat & Pen, Raigad district,
Maharashtra
5
th June, 2021
Oxygen Concentrators
Taluka Health Officer, Pen, Raigad district, Maharashtra
29
th July, 2021
Printers for ultrasound machine
Civil Hospital, Dadasiba, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh
21
st October, 2021
Pulse Oximeters , IR Thermometer
Taluka Health Department, Taluka, Alibaug, Sudhagad and Uran, Raigad
district, Maharashtra
11
th June, 2021
Pulse Oximeters, Infrared
Primary Health Center(s), Apta, Ajiwali, Chowk, Lohop, Wavoshi, Khalapur
Temperature guns
and Jite - Raigad district, Maharashtra
1
st December, 2021
Laptop
Project Concern International, National Office New Delhi-110020
12
th June, 2021
Pedestal fans
1) Public Health Centre, Cansaulim, Goa
2) Sub district Hospital, Kurtarkar Nagari, Ponda, Goa
Total
1164.40
Note: (1) The complete address and location of the capital asset is same as provided in column 'D' except for 3 cases where the location of the asset has been separately mentioned.
