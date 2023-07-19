Corporate Overview & Integrated Report | Statutory Reports | Financial Statements

Details of Capital Assets created / acquired through CSR spent in the FY 2022-23

Sl.

Short particulars of the property or asset(s)

Pincode

Date of creation

Amount of

CSR

Details of the entity/ authority /

No.

of the

CSR spent

Registration

beneficiary under whose name such

property or

(J in lacs)

Number, if

capital asset is registered and their

asset(s)

applicable

address etc. (1)

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(E)

(F)

A

Community/Doorstep Health

I

Community Health

Inverter Batteries, Laptop with MS office licence,

28th November, 2022

4.72

SNEHA- PSP, Thane Office Avantica CHS

Tablet, Projector, MIC system, Speaker, Furniture

400602

CSR00002137

30th November, 2022

0.08

Fixture, Office Equipment, Voice Recorder

Ghantali Devi Road, Thane

II

Community Health initiatives for child nutrition, hygiene and sanitation including awareness activities and small equipment support

Laptop

400021

30th June, 2022

1.25

CSR00002988

Salaam Bombay - 1st Floor, Nirmal Building,

Nariman Point, Mumbai

1st October, 2022

0.08

SNEHA- 1st & 3rd Floor, 12/4, Chandroday

Chair, Laptop, Tablets, Office Equipments

400071

CSR00002137

Housing Society, CST Road, Opposite

28th November, 2022

1.13

Swastik Chamber, Chembur, Mumbai

III

Strengthen health services by providing medical equipment and infrastructure support

to health care institutions

Sri Jayadeva Institute of cardiovascular

Echo cardiography system

560069

18th July, 2022

25.76

-

science & research - Jayanagar 9th Block,

Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, Karnataka

Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet

16th August, 2022

7.18

-

Shree Bhanobha Vidyalaya - Kusegaon,

Daund, Pune

Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet

16th August, 2022

7.18

-

Shree Gupteshwar Madhyamik Ashram

Shala - Morewasti, Kurkumbh, Daund, Pune

Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet

413801

16th August, 2022

7.18

-

Shrimati Rambhabai Gulabchand Kataria

Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Boribel, Daund, Pune

Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet

16th August, 2022

7.18

Shriyog Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Betwadi

Desktop Computer-10, UPS 600VA-10 and

14th July 2022

6.20

-

Daund, Pune

HP Laserjet Printer-1

Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet

17th August, 2022

7.18

-

Janata Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Daund Pune

Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet

412308

20th August, 2022

7.18

-

Zilla Parishad School - Wadki, Pune

X-ray Machine

454001

1st September, 2022

11.94

-

Community Health Centre - Amjhera Dist.

Dhar

Digital B P Monitor

560099

8th October, 2022

1.10

-

Public Health Center - Jigani Karnataka

Ambulance

141001

19th November, 2022

19.56

-

Dayanand Medical College & Hospital -

Ludhiana Punjab

Revamping of Dept. of Hematology Space at

31st December, 2022

47.17

Wadia Children Hospital,

2nd August, 2022

0.55

11th August, 2022

0.40

400012

18th August, 2022

0.09

CSR00000813

Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children -

Electronics, Children items and other home care

30th September, 2022

5.41

Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai

12th October, 2022

0.50

items

2nd January, 2023

0.31

10th January, 2023

0.45

6th March, 2023

0.07

16th March, 2023

0.06

BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B5 and B10

560024

5th January, 2023

4.90

-

Baptist Hospital - Bangalore, Karnataka

BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B5

2nd March, 2023

2.45

BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B6

600008

11th January, 2023

1.96

-

Institute of Child Health and Hospital for

children - Egmore, Chennai, Tamilnadu -

BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B7

700017

17th January, 2023

1.96

-

Institute of Child Health - 11, Dr Biresh Guha

Street, Kolkata, West Bengal -

BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B8

400008

19th January, 2023

1.96

-

T N Medical College - T N Medical College, B

Y L Nair Charitable Hospital

BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B9

160012

20th January, 2023

1.47

-

PGIMER - Chandigarh

Mobinet GI Container

413801

21st February, 2023

25.33

-

Primary Health Centre - Kurkumbh, Daund,

Pune

Mobinet GI Container

560105

27th February, 2023

26.88

-

Primary Health Center - Jigni, Anekal Taluk,

Bangalore

Desktop and Printer

400066

13th March, 2023

12.91

CSR00032119

MCGM, CTC-PHO,BMT Centre - CCI

Compound, Boriwali (East), Mumbai

BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B11

411040

21st March, 2023

0.98

-

Command Hospital - Pune Contonement,

Wanworie, Pune, Maharashtra

001

Force for Good

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2022-23

Pioneering | Innovative | Rooted in Care

Sl.

Short particulars of the property or asset(s)

Pincode

Date of creation

Amount of

CSR

Details of the entity/ authority /

No.

of the

CSR spent

Registration

beneficiary under whose name such

property or

(J in lacs)

Number, if

capital asset is registered and their

asset(s)

applicable

address etc. (1)

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(E)

(F)

8th February, 2023

1.14

16th February, 2023

0.05

20th February, 2023

0.39

28th February, 2023

0.06

10th March, 2023

2.13

Sankalp India Foundation - 460, Gokula,

14th March, 2023

0.77

Electronics and Medical equipments

560034

CSR00003797

8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala,

16th March, 2023

0.39

Bangalore

18th March, 2023

1.52

20th March, 2023

2.58

23rd March, 2023

2.19

24th March, 2023

0.27

25th March, 2023

3.57

B

Covid Response

I

Covid relief Programme including Preventive, Promotive, Curative and Post Curative support programme for Covid

Office Set-up-Cupboard, Printer and Software

737106

10th July, 2022

0.50

CSR00008958

Anugyalaya DDSSS - NOP Goan, Pakyong,

Sikkim

C

Palliation Projects

I

Cipla Palliative Center

13th April 2022

7.39

9th May 2022

2.61

6th June 2022

0.07

30th June 2022

1.36

16th July 2022

3.20

30th July 2022

0.37

4th August 2022

1.41

6th August 2022

1.49

17th August 2022

56.62

20th August 2022

0.20

7th September 2022

0.40

15th September 2022

2.43

1st November 2022

4.47

7th November 2022

6.41

17th November 2022

0.37

Medical equipments, electronics, furniture and

18th November 2022

0.11

Cipla Cancer & Aids Foundartion - 118/1,

411058

23rd November 2022

0.16

CSR00004307

nursing items

Pune Bangalore Highway, Warje, Pune

th

0.05

25 November 2022

10th December 2022

0.57

19th December 2022

0.32

22nd December 2022

0.19

23rd December 2022

1.05

27th December 2022

8.50

14th January 2023

1.30

23rd January 2023

1.44

31st January 2023

3.77

4th February 2023

3.31

14th February 2023

21.60

21st February 2023

13.29

6th March 2023

5.90

10th March 2023

0.45

13th March 2023

1.35

18th March 2023

0.89

II

Access to palliative services through awareness

and home-based support

Aga Khan Health Services - 3rd Floor,

Printer

400010

11th April, 2022

0.17

CSR00013740

39/43, Diamond Complex, Nesbit Road,

Mazagaon, Mumbai

28th May, 2022

0.01

21st June, 2022

0.09

B Borooah Cancer Institute - Gopinath

Medical Equipments and Software

781016

28th December, 2022

0.05

CSR00006560

Nagar, Guwahati

8th September, 2022

0.03

12th September, 2022

0.05

Laptops, Printers and MS Cabinet

600020

1st October, 2022

0.27

Cancer Institute (WIA) - Adyar, Chennai,

Laptops, Printers and MS Cabinet

600020

25th November, 2022

0.16

CSR00007235

Tamilnadu

10th March, 2023

0.81

Pallium India Trust - Kashmir Institute of

Laptop and Mobile

190011

6th December, 2022

0.56

CSR00003852

Medical Sciences, Post Bag 27, Srinagar,

Jammu Kashmir

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Reserch

Vehicle

530053

20th December, 2022

11.37

CSR00001287

Center - Aganampudi (V), Gajuwaka (M),

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

002

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report | Statutory Reports | Financial Statements

Sl.

Short particulars of the property or asset(s)

Pincode

Date of creation

Amount of

CSR

Details of the entity/ authority /

No.

of the

CSR spent

Registration

beneficiary under whose name such

property or

(J in lacs)

Number, if

capital asset is registered and their

asset(s)

applicable

address etc. (1)

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(E)

(F)

10th May, 2022

0.35

11th May, 2022

0.20

Office equipments, furniture and electronic

124021

12th May, 2022

0.26

CSR00000673

CanSupport - House no 1, Second Floor,

items

13th May, 2022

0.32

Omaxe City Delhi Road Rohtak Haryana

31st May, 2022

1.98

23rd June, 2022

0.08

12th April, 2022

0.04

4th May, 2022

0.54

5th May, 2022

0.10

9th May, 2022

0.45

14th July, 2022

0.09

Golden Butterflies - C/O Ambal Corporation

9th September, 2022

0.06

Hosp Secretariat Colony- 2nd street,

Children's accessories, electronics and furniture

600010

18th September, 2022

0.35

CSR00002360

A K Samy Nagar- 9th Street, Kellys,

th

0.25

25 September, 2022

Purasaiwakkam Chennai - 10

26th September, 2022

0.05

28th September, 2022

0.05

29th September, 2022

0.25

25th October, 2022

0.01

20th November, 2022

0.03

III

Palliative and supportive care unit

28th November, 2022

0.23

All India Institute of Medical Sciences -

Laptop, printer and projector

342005

17th March, 2023

0.81

CSR00031684

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

20th March, 2023

0.34

Mobile Handset

226003

11th July, 2022

0.08

CSR00016784

King George Medical University - Lucknow,

Uttar Pradesh

CBCI Society for Medical Education, St.

Mobile and Wheel Chair Commode

560034

31st December, 2022

0.42

CSR00008207

Johns national academy of health services

- Bengaluru

Pain Relief and Palliative care society

10th June, 2022

4.98

Kumudini Devi Hospice - No 1-6, New

Vehicle and Smart Phones

500072

CSR00006474

Vivekananda Nagar Junction Colony,

30th June, 2022

0.10

Inside Ramdeo Rao Hospital, Kukatpally

Hyderabad, Rangareddy District

Mobile Phone and Tablets

560029

23rd June, 2022

0.16

CSR00006218

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro

Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka

5th December, 2022

0.76

28th February, 2023

0.02

Tata Memorial Center-Pandit Madanmohan

Dongle, laptop and mobile

221005

1st March, 2023

0.38

CSR00001287

Malviya Cancer Center -BHU Capmus,

Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh

3rd March, 2023

0.17

30th June, 2022

0.59

Laptop, printer and mobile handset

400012

2nd February, 2023

0.14

CSR00001287

Tata Memorial Centre - Dr E Borges, Parel,

Mumbai

28th February, 2023

0.10

31st March, 2023

0.55

Laptop

410210

20th March, 2023

0.73

CSR00001287

Tata Memorial Centre-ACTREC - Sector 22,

Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

D

Patient Support/Medical Assistance

I

Support to patients with Thalassemia and other life limiting diseases

Mobile Handset and Water Motor Pump

110019

27th September, 2022

0.08

CSR00000792

Indian Cancer Society - B - 108,

Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

17th January, 2023

0.12

E

Promoting Quality Education

I

Promoting Quality Education

The Open Tree Foundation - 308, Jagruti

Laptops & Other Electronics

400016

30th September, 2022

0.59

CSR00001175

Industrial Estate, Mogul Lane, Mahim,

Mumbai

Computers, Tables and Chairs

737101

21st December, 2022

4.85

-

Paljor Namgyal Girls School - Gangtok,

Sikkim

737106

6th February, 2023

7.93

Ekalavya Model Residential School -

Double Decker Bunk Beds with matress

-

Parkha, Thekabong, Pakyong District, East

3rd March, 2023

1.98

Sikkim

Bench

421302

27th February, 2023

0.85

-

Shivkhandeshwari Vidyamandir - Lonad,

Bhiwandi, Thane

Induction stove and vessels, Photocopier printer,

400007

9th March, 2023

0.20

CSR00000705

The Victoria Memorial School for the Blind -

Softboards for classrooms and Wheel chair

Tardeo, Mumbai

13th March, 2023

4.50

003

Force for Good

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2022-23

Pioneering | Innovative | Rooted in Care

Sl.

Short particulars of the property or asset(s)

Pincode

Date of creation

Amount of

CSR

Details of the entity/ authority /

No.

of the

CSR spent

Registration

beneficiary under whose name such

property or

(J in lacs)

Number, if

capital asset is registered and their

asset(s)

applicable

address etc. (1)

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(E)

(F)

II

Science Labs

15th July, 2022

0.17

Agastya International Foundation, Science

Laptop, Projector and Steel Book Case

403501

CSR00003442

28th July, 2022

0.24

Center - Porvorim, Barbez, Goa

10th August, 2022

0.24

4.63

-

Jijamata Vidyalaya - Daund Pune

4.58

-

Rajya Rakhiv Police Public School - Daund

Pune

5.12

-

Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Vidyamandir

Science Labs Set-up

413801

11th November, 2022

- Daund Pune

5.18

-

Shreeyog Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Daund

Pune

4.31

-

Shri Bhanoba Vidyalaya Kusegaon - Daund

Pune

F

Research

I

CSIR-CDRI-Centre for Science outreach and Research

Polarimeter

226031

1st June, 2022

12.44

-

CSIR-CDRI-Centre for Science outreach

and Research - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

G

Respiratory Care Support Program

I

Pulmonary Rehabilitation for Post-Covid and Interventions on Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD)

Emergancey Recovery Trolley, Wheel Chair &

700156

7th April, 2022

1.45

CSR00013926

Institute of Pulmocare & Research - DG 8,

Crash cart

Action Area, New Town, Kolkata

Laptop and tablets

110017

30th June, 2022

0.40

CSR00001575

Basic Healthcare Services Trust - 150

Shivalik Enclave, New Delhi

17th August, 2022

0.29

Laptop and Centre room set up

400008

28th October, 2022

2.83

-

Sir JJ Group of Hospitals - Byculla, Mumbai

Air Conditioner, Electrical Fixtures and

226003

14th March, 2023

2.00

CSR00016784

King George Medical University - Lucknow

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center Set up

Uttar Pradesh

25th March, 2023

5.75

H

Vocational Training

I

Skill development and Training -Livelihood and skill upscale with capacity building

Ambuja Cement Foundation - Village

Lab Set-up

174101

6th October, 2022

1.00

CSR00006913

Navagron, PO Jhajra, Nalagarh, Solan,

Himachal Pradesh

Avalahalli Gram Panchayat - Virgonagar

Sewing Machine

560049

23rd March, 2023

1.95

-

Post, Bidharhalli Hobli, Bengaluru,

Karnataka

18th October, 2022

0.41

Learning Links Foundation - Industrial

Training Institute, Panvel, Old Mumbai Pune

Laptop / Mouse, projector and projector screen

410206

22nd December, 2022

0.08

CSR00000640

Highway, Forest Colony, Opposite Gandhi

28th December, 2022

0.32

Hospital, Panvel, Raigad

I

Other Assets

Beneficiary application software, Laptop and

25th May, 2022

1.42

Cipla Foundation - Mumbai Central,

CSR00001503

400008

23rd June, 2022

5.47

Printer

Mumbai

1st August, 2022

0.47

D

E-Learning

I

Digital Learning Excellence and Development (DLEAD)

31st January, 2023

2.07

0.17

0.60

0.23

Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,

737133

28th February, 2023

0.25

-

Titribotey Public School - Rhenock Block,

nursing items and children's accessories

Pakyong District, Sikkim

0.49

0.53

0.15

31st March, 2023

0.42

3.86

Tablet Charging trolleys

454001

14th January, 2023

0.45

-

Govt High School Kheda - Nalchha, Dhar

Madhya Pradhesh

Tablet Charging trolleys

454001

16th January, 2023

0.45

-

Govt Boys Higher Secondary School -

Ghatabillod, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

Tablet Charging trolleys

454774

13th January, 2023

0.45

-

Govt Middle School Housing - Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh

Tablet Charging trolleys

454774

14th January, 2023

0.45

-

Govt High Shool - Sulawad Madhya Pradesh

004

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report | Statutory Reports | Financial Statements

Sl.

Short particulars of the property or asset(s)

Pincode

Date of creation

Amount of

CSR

Details of the entity/ authority /

No.

of the

CSR spent

Registration

beneficiary under whose name such

property or

(J in lacs)

Number, if

capital asset is registered and their

asset(s)

applicable

address etc. (1)

(A)

(B)

(C)

(D)

(E)

(F)

31st January, 2023

2.07

0.17

0.60

0.23

Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,

737101

28th February, 2023

0.53

-

Rai Gaon Public School - Pakyong Block,

nursing items and children's accessories

Pakyong District, Sikkim

0.25

0.49

0.15

31st March, 2023

0.42

3.86

31st January, 2023

2.07

0.17

0.60

0.23

Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,

737016

28th February, 2023

0.53

-

Ganchung Junior High School - Rhenock

nursing items and children's accessories

Block, Pakyong District, Sikkim

0.25

0.49

0.15

31st March, 2023

0.42

3.86

31st January, 2023

2.07

0.17

0.60

0.53

Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,

737132

28th February, 2023

0.23

-

Kumrek Public School - Duga Block,

nursing items and children's accessories

Pakyong District, Sikkim

0.25

0.49

0.15

31st March, 2023

0.42

3.86

31st January, 2023

2.07

0.17

0.60

0.23

Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,

737132

28th February, 2023

0.53

-

Cheuribotey Junior High School - Duga

nursing items and children's accessories

Block, Pakyong District, Sikkim

0.25

0.49

0.15

31st March, 2023

0.42

3.86

Wavy Slide, Swing, Loop Rung, Net Climber and

737131

31st January, 2023

2.07

Pasting Public School - Regu Block,

See Saw

Pakyong District, Sikkim

Wavy Slide, Swing, Loop Rung, Net Climber and

737131

31st January, 2023

2.07

North Regu Junior High School - Regu Block,

See Saw

Pakyong District, Sikkim

Wavy Slide, Swing, Loop Rung, Net Climber and

737131

31st January, 2023

2.07

Dokchen Public School - Regu Block,

See Saw

Pakyong District, Sikkim

410203

12th November, 2022

1.64

K E S Madhyamik Shala - Kharsundi,

Khalapur, Raigad

410206

14th November, 2022

1.64

Sarnobat Netaji Palkar Vidyamandir -

-

Chowk, Khalapur, Raigad

410222

15th November, 2022

1.09

Vidyamandir, Sarang - Khalapur, Raigad

Android Based MI Smart TV with 64 GB Pen drive,

402107

16th November, 2022

1.09

K E S Madhyamik Shala - Kharsundi,

Khalapur, Raigad

wall mount fitting, UPS, Vinyl display board

410206

5th December, 2022

1.64

New English School - Wavarle, Khalapur,

Raigad

410206

6th December, 2022

0.55

Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Chavane, Panvel,

Raigad

410221

13th December, 2022

0.55

K E S Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Somatane,

Panvel, Raigad

005

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 16:42:01 UTC.