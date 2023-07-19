Corporate Overview & Integrated Report | Statutory Reports | Financial Statements
Details of Capital Assets created / acquired through CSR spent in the FY 2022-23
Sl.
Short particulars of the property or asset(s)
Pincode
Date of creation
Amount of
CSR
Details of the entity/ authority /
No.
of the
CSR spent
Registration
beneficiary under whose name such
property or
(J in lacs)
Number, if
capital asset is registered and their
asset(s)
applicable
address etc. (1)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E)
(F)
A
Community/Doorstep Health
I
Community Health
Inverter Batteries, Laptop with MS office licence,
28th November, 2022
4.72
SNEHA- PSP, Thane Office Avantica CHS
Tablet, Projector, MIC system, Speaker, Furniture
400602
CSR00002137
30th November, 2022
0.08
Fixture, Office Equipment, Voice Recorder
Ghantali Devi Road, Thane
II
Community Health initiatives for child nutrition, hygiene and sanitation including awareness activities and small equipment support
Laptop
400021
30th June, 2022
1.25
CSR00002988
Salaam Bombay - 1st Floor, Nirmal Building,
Nariman Point, Mumbai
1st October, 2022
0.08
SNEHA- 1st & 3rd Floor, 12/4, Chandroday
Chair, Laptop, Tablets, Office Equipments
400071
CSR00002137
Housing Society, CST Road, Opposite
28th November, 2022
1.13
Swastik Chamber, Chembur, Mumbai
III
Strengthen health services by providing medical equipment and infrastructure support
to health care institutions
Sri Jayadeva Institute of cardiovascular
Echo cardiography system
560069
18th July, 2022
25.76
-
science & research - Jayanagar 9th Block,
Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore, Karnataka
Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet
16th August, 2022
7.18
-
Shree Bhanobha Vidyalaya - Kusegaon,
Daund, Pune
Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet
16th August, 2022
7.18
-
Shree Gupteshwar Madhyamik Ashram
Shala - Morewasti, Kurkumbh, Daund, Pune
Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet
413801
16th August, 2022
7.18
-
Shrimati Rambhabai Gulabchand Kataria
Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Boribel, Daund, Pune
Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet
16th August, 2022
7.18
Shriyog Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Betwadi
Desktop Computer-10, UPS 600VA-10 and
14th July 2022
6.20
-
Daund, Pune
HP Laserjet Printer-1
Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet
17th August, 2022
7.18
-
Janata Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Daund Pune
Sanitation Block - Nest-in-Toilet
412308
20th August, 2022
7.18
-
Zilla Parishad School - Wadki, Pune
X-ray Machine
454001
1st September, 2022
11.94
-
Community Health Centre - Amjhera Dist.
Dhar
Digital B P Monitor
560099
8th October, 2022
1.10
-
Public Health Center - Jigani Karnataka
Ambulance
141001
19th November, 2022
19.56
-
Dayanand Medical College & Hospital -
Ludhiana Punjab
Revamping of Dept. of Hematology Space at
31st December, 2022
47.17
Wadia Children Hospital,
2nd August, 2022
0.55
11th August, 2022
0.40
400012
18th August, 2022
0.09
CSR00000813
Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children -
Electronics, Children items and other home care
30th September, 2022
5.41
Acharya Donde Marg, Parel, Mumbai
12th October, 2022
0.50
items
2nd January, 2023
0.31
10th January, 2023
0.45
6th March, 2023
0.07
16th March, 2023
0.06
BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B5 and B10
560024
5th January, 2023
4.90
-
Baptist Hospital - Bangalore, Karnataka
BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B5
2nd March, 2023
2.45
BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B6
600008
11th January, 2023
1.96
-
Institute of Child Health and Hospital for
children - Egmore, Chennai, Tamilnadu -
BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B7
700017
17th January, 2023
1.96
-
Institute of Child Health - 11, Dr Biresh Guha
Street, Kolkata, West Bengal -
BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B8
400008
19th January, 2023
1.96
-
T N Medical College - T N Medical College, B
Y L Nair Charitable Hospital
BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B9
160012
20th January, 2023
1.47
-
PGIMER - Chandigarh
Mobinet GI Container
413801
21st February, 2023
25.33
-
Primary Health Centre - Kurkumbh, Daund,
Pune
Mobinet GI Container
560105
27th February, 2023
26.88
-
Primary Health Center - Jigni, Anekal Taluk,
Bangalore
Desktop and Printer
400066
13th March, 2023
12.91
CSR00032119
MCGM, CTC-PHO,BMT Centre - CCI
Compound, Boriwali (East), Mumbai
BIPAP (OXYMED) Model B11
411040
21st March, 2023
0.98
-
Command Hospital - Pune Contonement,
Wanworie, Pune, Maharashtra
001
Force for Good
Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2022-23
Pioneering | Innovative | Rooted in Care
Sl.
Short particulars of the property or asset(s)
Pincode
Date of creation
Amount of
CSR
Details of the entity/ authority /
No.
of the
CSR spent
Registration
beneficiary under whose name such
property or
(J in lacs)
Number, if
capital asset is registered and their
asset(s)
applicable
address etc. (1)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E)
(F)
8th February, 2023
1.14
16th February, 2023
0.05
20th February, 2023
0.39
28th February, 2023
0.06
10th March, 2023
2.13
Sankalp India Foundation - 460, Gokula,
14th March, 2023
0.77
Electronics and Medical equipments
560034
CSR00003797
8th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala,
16th March, 2023
0.39
Bangalore
18th March, 2023
1.52
20th March, 2023
2.58
23rd March, 2023
2.19
24th March, 2023
0.27
25th March, 2023
3.57
B
Covid Response
I
Covid relief Programme including Preventive, Promotive, Curative and Post Curative support programme for Covid
Office Set-up-Cupboard, Printer and Software
737106
10th July, 2022
0.50
CSR00008958
Anugyalaya DDSSS - NOP Goan, Pakyong,
Sikkim
C
Palliation Projects
I
Cipla Palliative Center
13th April 2022
7.39
9th May 2022
2.61
6th June 2022
0.07
30th June 2022
1.36
16th July 2022
3.20
30th July 2022
0.37
4th August 2022
1.41
6th August 2022
1.49
17th August 2022
56.62
20th August 2022
0.20
7th September 2022
0.40
15th September 2022
2.43
1st November 2022
4.47
7th November 2022
6.41
17th November 2022
0.37
Medical equipments, electronics, furniture and
18th November 2022
0.11
Cipla Cancer & Aids Foundartion - 118/1,
411058
23rd November 2022
0.16
CSR00004307
nursing items
Pune Bangalore Highway, Warje, Pune
th
0.05
25 November 2022
10th December 2022
0.57
19th December 2022
0.32
22nd December 2022
0.19
23rd December 2022
1.05
27th December 2022
8.50
14th January 2023
1.30
23rd January 2023
1.44
31st January 2023
3.77
4th February 2023
3.31
14th February 2023
21.60
21st February 2023
13.29
6th March 2023
5.90
10th March 2023
0.45
13th March 2023
1.35
18th March 2023
0.89
II
Access to palliative services through awareness
and home-based support
Aga Khan Health Services - 3rd Floor,
Printer
400010
11th April, 2022
0.17
CSR00013740
39/43, Diamond Complex, Nesbit Road,
Mazagaon, Mumbai
28th May, 2022
0.01
21st June, 2022
0.09
B Borooah Cancer Institute - Gopinath
Medical Equipments and Software
781016
28th December, 2022
0.05
CSR00006560
Nagar, Guwahati
8th September, 2022
0.03
12th September, 2022
0.05
Laptops, Printers and MS Cabinet
600020
1st October, 2022
0.27
Cancer Institute (WIA) - Adyar, Chennai,
Laptops, Printers and MS Cabinet
600020
25th November, 2022
0.16
CSR00007235
Tamilnadu
10th March, 2023
0.81
Pallium India Trust - Kashmir Institute of
Laptop and Mobile
190011
6th December, 2022
0.56
CSR00003852
Medical Sciences, Post Bag 27, Srinagar,
Jammu Kashmir
Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Reserch
Vehicle
530053
20th December, 2022
11.37
CSR00001287
Center - Aganampudi (V), Gajuwaka (M),
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
002
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report | Statutory Reports | Financial Statements
Sl.
Short particulars of the property or asset(s)
Pincode
Date of creation
Amount of
CSR
Details of the entity/ authority /
No.
of the
CSR spent
Registration
beneficiary under whose name such
property or
(J in lacs)
Number, if
capital asset is registered and their
asset(s)
applicable
address etc. (1)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E)
(F)
10th May, 2022
0.35
11th May, 2022
0.20
Office equipments, furniture and electronic
124021
12th May, 2022
0.26
CSR00000673
CanSupport - House no 1, Second Floor,
items
13th May, 2022
0.32
Omaxe City Delhi Road Rohtak Haryana
31st May, 2022
1.98
23rd June, 2022
0.08
12th April, 2022
0.04
4th May, 2022
0.54
5th May, 2022
0.10
9th May, 2022
0.45
14th July, 2022
0.09
Golden Butterflies - C/O Ambal Corporation
9th September, 2022
0.06
Hosp Secretariat Colony- 2nd street,
Children's accessories, electronics and furniture
600010
18th September, 2022
0.35
CSR00002360
A K Samy Nagar- 9th Street, Kellys,
th
0.25
25 September, 2022
Purasaiwakkam Chennai - 10
26th September, 2022
0.05
28th September, 2022
0.05
29th September, 2022
0.25
25th October, 2022
0.01
20th November, 2022
0.03
III
Palliative and supportive care unit
28th November, 2022
0.23
All India Institute of Medical Sciences -
Laptop, printer and projector
342005
17th March, 2023
0.81
CSR00031684
Jodhpur, Rajasthan
20th March, 2023
0.34
Mobile Handset
226003
11th July, 2022
0.08
CSR00016784
King George Medical University - Lucknow,
Uttar Pradesh
CBCI Society for Medical Education, St.
Mobile and Wheel Chair Commode
560034
31st December, 2022
0.42
CSR00008207
Johns national academy of health services
- Bengaluru
Pain Relief and Palliative care society
10th June, 2022
4.98
Kumudini Devi Hospice - No 1-6, New
Vehicle and Smart Phones
500072
CSR00006474
Vivekananda Nagar Junction Colony,
30th June, 2022
0.10
Inside Ramdeo Rao Hospital, Kukatpally
Hyderabad, Rangareddy District
Mobile Phone and Tablets
560029
23rd June, 2022
0.16
CSR00006218
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro
Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka
5th December, 2022
0.76
28th February, 2023
0.02
Tata Memorial Center-Pandit Madanmohan
Dongle, laptop and mobile
221005
1st March, 2023
0.38
CSR00001287
Malviya Cancer Center -BHU Capmus,
Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh
3rd March, 2023
0.17
30th June, 2022
0.59
Laptop, printer and mobile handset
400012
2nd February, 2023
0.14
CSR00001287
Tata Memorial Centre - Dr E Borges, Parel,
Mumbai
28th February, 2023
0.10
31st March, 2023
0.55
Laptop
410210
20th March, 2023
0.73
CSR00001287
Tata Memorial Centre-ACTREC - Sector 22,
Kharghar, Navi Mumbai
D
Patient Support/Medical Assistance
I
Support to patients with Thalassemia and other life limiting diseases
Mobile Handset and Water Motor Pump
110019
27th September, 2022
0.08
CSR00000792
Indian Cancer Society - B - 108,
Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi
17th January, 2023
0.12
E
Promoting Quality Education
I
Promoting Quality Education
The Open Tree Foundation - 308, Jagruti
Laptops & Other Electronics
400016
30th September, 2022
0.59
CSR00001175
Industrial Estate, Mogul Lane, Mahim,
Mumbai
Computers, Tables and Chairs
737101
21st December, 2022
4.85
-
Paljor Namgyal Girls School - Gangtok,
Sikkim
737106
6th February, 2023
7.93
Ekalavya Model Residential School -
Double Decker Bunk Beds with matress
-
Parkha, Thekabong, Pakyong District, East
3rd March, 2023
1.98
Sikkim
Bench
421302
27th February, 2023
0.85
-
Shivkhandeshwari Vidyamandir - Lonad,
Bhiwandi, Thane
Induction stove and vessels, Photocopier printer,
400007
9th March, 2023
0.20
CSR00000705
The Victoria Memorial School for the Blind -
Softboards for classrooms and Wheel chair
Tardeo, Mumbai
13th March, 2023
4.50
003
Force for Good
Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2022-23
Pioneering | Innovative | Rooted in Care
Sl.
Short particulars of the property or asset(s)
Pincode
Date of creation
Amount of
CSR
Details of the entity/ authority /
No.
of the
CSR spent
Registration
beneficiary under whose name such
property or
(J in lacs)
Number, if
capital asset is registered and their
asset(s)
applicable
address etc. (1)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E)
(F)
II
Science Labs
15th July, 2022
0.17
Agastya International Foundation, Science
Laptop, Projector and Steel Book Case
403501
CSR00003442
28th July, 2022
0.24
Center - Porvorim, Barbez, Goa
10th August, 2022
0.24
4.63
-
Jijamata Vidyalaya - Daund Pune
4.58
-
Rajya Rakhiv Police Public School - Daund
Pune
5.12
-
Rashtra Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Vidyamandir
Science Labs Set-up
413801
11th November, 2022
- Daund Pune
5.18
-
Shreeyog Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Daund
Pune
4.31
-
Shri Bhanoba Vidyalaya Kusegaon - Daund
Pune
F
Research
I
CSIR-CDRI-Centre for Science outreach and Research
Polarimeter
226031
1st June, 2022
12.44
-
CSIR-CDRI-Centre for Science outreach
and Research - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
G
Respiratory Care Support Program
I
Pulmonary Rehabilitation for Post-Covid and Interventions on Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD)
Emergancey Recovery Trolley, Wheel Chair &
700156
7th April, 2022
1.45
CSR00013926
Institute of Pulmocare & Research - DG 8,
Crash cart
Action Area, New Town, Kolkata
Laptop and tablets
110017
30th June, 2022
0.40
CSR00001575
Basic Healthcare Services Trust - 150
Shivalik Enclave, New Delhi
17th August, 2022
0.29
Laptop and Centre room set up
400008
28th October, 2022
2.83
-
Sir JJ Group of Hospitals - Byculla, Mumbai
Air Conditioner, Electrical Fixtures and
226003
14th March, 2023
2.00
CSR00016784
King George Medical University - Lucknow
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center Set up
Uttar Pradesh
25th March, 2023
5.75
H
Vocational Training
I
Skill development and Training -Livelihood and skill upscale with capacity building
Ambuja Cement Foundation - Village
Lab Set-up
174101
6th October, 2022
1.00
CSR00006913
Navagron, PO Jhajra, Nalagarh, Solan,
Himachal Pradesh
Avalahalli Gram Panchayat - Virgonagar
Sewing Machine
560049
23rd March, 2023
1.95
-
Post, Bidharhalli Hobli, Bengaluru,
Karnataka
18th October, 2022
0.41
Learning Links Foundation - Industrial
Training Institute, Panvel, Old Mumbai Pune
Laptop / Mouse, projector and projector screen
410206
22nd December, 2022
0.08
CSR00000640
Highway, Forest Colony, Opposite Gandhi
28th December, 2022
0.32
Hospital, Panvel, Raigad
I
Other Assets
Beneficiary application software, Laptop and
25th May, 2022
1.42
Cipla Foundation - Mumbai Central,
CSR00001503
400008
23rd June, 2022
5.47
Printer
Mumbai
1st August, 2022
0.47
D
E-Learning
I
Digital Learning Excellence and Development (DLEAD)
31st January, 2023
2.07
0.17
0.60
0.23
Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,
737133
28th February, 2023
0.25
-
Titribotey Public School - Rhenock Block,
nursing items and children's accessories
Pakyong District, Sikkim
0.49
0.53
0.15
31st March, 2023
0.42
3.86
Tablet Charging trolleys
454001
14th January, 2023
0.45
-
Govt High School Kheda - Nalchha, Dhar
Madhya Pradhesh
Tablet Charging trolleys
454001
16th January, 2023
0.45
-
Govt Boys Higher Secondary School -
Ghatabillod, Dhar, Madhya Pradesh
Tablet Charging trolleys
454774
13th January, 2023
0.45
-
Govt Middle School Housing - Pithampur
Madhya Pradesh
Tablet Charging trolleys
454774
14th January, 2023
0.45
-
Govt High Shool - Sulawad Madhya Pradesh
004
Corporate Overview & Integrated Report | Statutory Reports | Financial Statements
Sl.
Short particulars of the property or asset(s)
Pincode
Date of creation
Amount of
CSR
Details of the entity/ authority /
No.
of the
CSR spent
Registration
beneficiary under whose name such
property or
(J in lacs)
Number, if
capital asset is registered and their
asset(s)
applicable
address etc. (1)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E)
(F)
31st January, 2023
2.07
0.17
0.60
0.23
Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,
737101
28th February, 2023
0.53
-
Rai Gaon Public School - Pakyong Block,
nursing items and children's accessories
Pakyong District, Sikkim
0.25
0.49
0.15
31st March, 2023
0.42
3.86
31st January, 2023
2.07
0.17
0.60
0.23
Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,
737016
28th February, 2023
0.53
-
Ganchung Junior High School - Rhenock
nursing items and children's accessories
Block, Pakyong District, Sikkim
0.25
0.49
0.15
31st March, 2023
0.42
3.86
31st January, 2023
2.07
0.17
0.60
0.53
Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,
737132
28th February, 2023
0.23
-
Kumrek Public School - Duga Block,
nursing items and children's accessories
Pakyong District, Sikkim
0.25
0.49
0.15
31st March, 2023
0.42
3.86
31st January, 2023
2.07
0.17
0.60
0.23
Medical equipments, Electronics, furniture,
737132
28th February, 2023
0.53
-
Cheuribotey Junior High School - Duga
nursing items and children's accessories
Block, Pakyong District, Sikkim
0.25
0.49
0.15
31st March, 2023
0.42
3.86
Wavy Slide, Swing, Loop Rung, Net Climber and
737131
31st January, 2023
2.07
Pasting Public School - Regu Block,
See Saw
Pakyong District, Sikkim
Wavy Slide, Swing, Loop Rung, Net Climber and
737131
31st January, 2023
2.07
North Regu Junior High School - Regu Block,
See Saw
Pakyong District, Sikkim
Wavy Slide, Swing, Loop Rung, Net Climber and
737131
31st January, 2023
2.07
Dokchen Public School - Regu Block,
See Saw
Pakyong District, Sikkim
410203
12th November, 2022
1.64
K E S Madhyamik Shala - Kharsundi,
Khalapur, Raigad
410206
14th November, 2022
1.64
Sarnobat Netaji Palkar Vidyamandir -
-
Chowk, Khalapur, Raigad
410222
15th November, 2022
1.09
Vidyamandir, Sarang - Khalapur, Raigad
Android Based MI Smart TV with 64 GB Pen drive,
402107
16th November, 2022
1.09
K E S Madhyamik Shala - Kharsundi,
Khalapur, Raigad
wall mount fitting, UPS, Vinyl display board
410206
5th December, 2022
1.64
New English School - Wavarle, Khalapur,
Raigad
410206
6th December, 2022
0.55
Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Chavane, Panvel,
Raigad
410221
13th December, 2022
0.55
K E S Madhyamik Vidyalaya - Somatane,
Panvel, Raigad
005
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cipla Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 16:42:01 UTC.