10th May 2024
(1) BSE Ltd
(2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Listing Department
Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor
Dalal Street
Plot no. C/1, G Block
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex
Scrip Code: 500087
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: CIPLA
- SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG Societe Anonyme
35A Boulevard Joseph II L-1840 Luxembourg
Sub: Disclosure of related party transactions for the half-yearended 31st March 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of related party transactions, for the half-year ended 31st March 2024.
The disclosure is also being uploaded on the website of the Company: www.cipla.com.
Kindly take the above information on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Cipla Limited
RAJENDR
- KUMAR CHOPRA
Digitally signed by RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA Date: 2024.05.10 23:52:22 +05'30'
Rajendra Chopra
Company Secretary
Encl.: as above
Prepared by: Y. Navya Sri Swathi
Cipla Ltd.
Regd. Office - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400 013, India
P +91 22 41916000 F +91 22 41916120 Wwww.cipla.com E-mailcontactus@cipla.comCorporate Identity Number L24239MH1935PLC002380
Disclosure of related party transactions for the half year ended 31st March, 2024
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
Details of the counterparty
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
Type of related party transaction
Details of other related party
Relationship of the counterparty
transaction
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
with the listed entity or its
subsidiary
1
Cipla Limited
Aspergen Inc.
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
Received
2
Cipla Limited
Aspergen Inc.
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
3
Cipla Limited
Breathe Free Lanka (Private) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges Paid
4
Cipla Limited
Breathe Free Lanka (Private) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
Received
In case monies are
due to either party as
a result of the
Value of the related party
Remarks on approval
Value of transaction
transaction as approved
by audit committee
during the reporting
by the audit committee
period
Opening
Closing
balance
balance
1.00
Approved
0.09
-
-
15.00
Approved
1.45
-
-
1.38
Approved
1.38
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.18
-
-
Rs. Cr
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
advances or investments
Nature of
Nature (loan/
Purpose for which the funds Notes
indebtedness
Details of
advance/
will be utilised by the
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure
intercorporate
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
ultimate recipient of funds
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
(end usage)
etc.)
investment )
5
Cipla Limited
Breathe Free Lanka (Private) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
320.00
Approved
90.49
-
-
6
Cipla Limited
Cipla (EU) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges Paid
45.00
Approved
0.42
-
-
7
Cipla Limited
Cipla (EU) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
5.00
Approved
0.23
-
-
Received
8
Cipla Limited
Cipla (EU) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
200.00
Approved
30.84
-
-
9
Cipla Limited
Cipla (EU) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
26.68
Approved
17.33
-
-
10
Cipla Limited
Cipla (EU) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
3.00
Approved
2.02
-
-
11
Cipla Limited
Cipla (EU) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Investment
1,760.00
Approved
177.32
-
-
12
Cipla Limited
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
12.00
Approved
0.13
-
-
Received
13
Cipla Limited
Cipla Colombia SAS
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.00
Approved
0.04
-
-
Received
14
Cipla Limited
Cipla Colombia SAS
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
70.00
Approved
24.26
-
-
15
Cipla Limited
Cipla Digital Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.00
Approved
0.04
-
-
Received
16
Cipla Limited
Cipla Digital Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Royalty Income
1.00
Approved
0.00
-
-
17
Cipla Limited
Cipla Digital Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
3.00
Approved
0.91
-
-
18
Cipla Limited
Cipla Digital Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Investment
20.00
Approved
10.00
-
-
19
Cipla Limited
Cipla Europe NV
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges Paid
1.00
Approved
0.05
-
-
20
Cipla Limited
Cipla Europe NV
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.50
Approved
0.05
-
-
Received
21
Cipla Limited
Cipla Europe NV
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
300.00
Approved
17.57
-
-
22
Cipla Limited
Cipla Europe NV
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
1.00
Approved
0.34
-
-
23
Cipla Limited
Cipla Foundation
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
Donation paid
69.34
Approved
27.29
-
-
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
24
Cipla Limited
Cipla Gulf FZ-LLC
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges Paid
7.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
25
Cipla Limited
Cipla Gulf FZ-LLC
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
Received
26
Cipla Limited
Cipla Gulf FZ-LLC
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
150.00
Approved
68.26
-
-
27
Cipla Limited
Cipla Gulf FZ-LLC
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
22.00
Approved
2.28
-
-
28
Cipla Limited
Cipla Gulf FZ-LLC
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
1.50
Approved
0.16
-
-
29
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Interest received
2.26
Approved
2.26
-
-
30
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Loan repaid
-
15.00
-
-
31
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
137.00
Approved
32.50
-
-
32
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges Paid
40.00
Approved
9.40
-
-
33
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Royalty Income
30.25
Approved
8.63
-
-
34
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
6.00
Approved
0.12
-
-
35
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
2.00
Approved
0.41
-
-
36
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
75.00
Approved
28.47
-
-
37
Cipla Limited
Cipla Holding B.V.
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
2.00
Approved
0.18
-
-
Received
38
Cipla Limited
Cipla Holding B.V.
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
14.00
Approved
3.16
-
-
39
Cipla Limited
Cipla Holding B.V.
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
2.00
Approved
0.13
-
-
40
Cipla Limited
Cipla Kenya Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Commission Paid
20.00
Approved
4.38
-
-
41
Cipla Limited
Cipla Kenya Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges Paid
1.00
Approved
0.58
-
-
42
Cipla Limited
Cipla Kenya Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.00
Approved
0.15
-
-
Received
43
Cipla Limited
Cipla Kenya Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
45.00
Approved
7.85
-
-
44
Cipla Limited
Cipla Kenya Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
1.00
Approved
0.28
-
-
45
Cipla Limited
Cipla Limited Employees Provident fund
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Contribution to Provident
150.00
Approved
24.78
-
-
Fund
46
Cipla Limited
Cipla Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.00
Approved
0.04
-
-
Received
47
Cipla Limited
Cipla Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
15.00
Approved
3.86
-
-
48
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing (Pty) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Freight Charges Received
1.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
49
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing (Pty) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
Received
50
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing (Pty) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
50.00
Approved
0.37
-
-
51
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing (Pty) Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
1.87
Approved
1.87
-
-
52
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro South Africa
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Royalty Income
80.00
Approved
23.39
-
-
(Pty) Limited
53
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro South Africa
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of fixed assets
2.00
Approved
0.88
-
-
(Pty) Limited
54
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro South Africa
Holding- Subsidiary
Interest received
30.33
Approved
30.33
-
-
(Pty) Limited
55
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Interest received
1.26
Approved
1.26
-
-
56
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Loan
350.00
Approved
198.21
-
-
57
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of fixed assets
10.00
Approved
0.05
-
-
58
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
6.00
Approved
0.16
-
-
59
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
10.00
Approved
1.10
-
-
Received
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
Details of the counterparty
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
60
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
61
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
62
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
63
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
64
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
65
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
66
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
67
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharmaceuticals Limited
68
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharmaceuticals Limited
69
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharmaceuticals Limited
70
Cipla Limited
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited
71
Cipla Limited
Cipla Select (Pty) Limited
72
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
73
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
74
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
75
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
76
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
77
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
78
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
79
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
80
Cipla Limited
Clean Max Auriga Power LLP
81
Cipla Limited
Societe Marocaine De Cooperation
Pharmaceutique (Cooper)
82
Cipla Limited
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
83
Cipla Limited
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
84
Cipla Limited
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
85
Cipla Limited
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
86
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
87
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
88
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
89
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
90
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
91
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
92
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
93
Cipla Limited
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
94
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
95
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
96
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
97
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
98
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
99
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
100
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
101
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
102
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
103
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
104
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
105
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
106
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
107
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
108
Cipla Limited
Medpro Pharamaceutica (Pty) Limited
109
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro South Africa
(Pty) Limited
110
Cipla Limited
Medpro Pharamaceutica (Pty) Limited
111
Cipla Limited
Medpro Pharamaceutica (Pty) Limited
112
Cipla Limited
Medpro Pharamaceutica (Pty) Limited
113
Cipla Limited
Medpro Pharamaceutica (Pty) Limited
114
Cipla Limited
Medpro Pharamaceutica (Pty) Limited
115
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
116
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
117
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
118
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
119
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
120
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
121
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
122
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
123
Cipla Limited
Stempeutics Research Private Limited
124
Cipla Limited
Stempeutics Research Private Limited
125
Cipla Limited
Stempeutics Research Private Limited
126
Cipla Limited
Stempeutics Research Private Limited
Relationship of the counterparty
Type of related party transaction
with the listed entity or its
subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of fixed assets
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Interest received
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Associate
Any other transaction
Related party of subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of fixed assets
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of fixed assets
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of fixed assets
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of fixed assets
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Loan
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Interest received
Holding- Subsidiary
Loan
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of fixed assets
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Associate
Purchase of goods or services
Associate
Any other transaction
Associate
Any other transaction
Associate
Any other transaction
Details of other related party
transaction
Rent Received
Royalty Income
Testing and Analysis Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges
Received
Rent Paid
Royalty Income
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges
Received
Royalty Income
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Electricity Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Reimbursement Charges
Received
Processing Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Processing Charges Paid Processing Charges Received
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Processing Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Freight Charges Received
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Gurantee Commission
Received
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Testing and Analysis Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Payment of license fees Availing of carrying & forwarding services
In case monies are
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
due to either party as
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
a result of the
advances or investments
Value of the related party
Remarks on approval
Value of transaction
Nature of
Nature (loan/
transaction as approved
during the reporting
Details of
by the audit committee
by audit committee
period
Opening
Closing
indebtedness
advance/
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure
intercorporate
balance
balance
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
etc.)
investment )
2.00
Approved
0.67
-
-
15.00
Approved
2.52
-
-
10.00
Approved
1.61
-
-
60.00
Approved
13.89
-
-
30.00
Approved
6.14
-
-
30.00
Approved
2.51
-
-
30.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
10.50
Approved
0.02
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.16
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.08
-
-
25.00
Approved
2.48
-
-
55.00
Approved
16.23
-
-
32.08
Approved
32.08
-
-
10.00
Approved
0.49
-
-
275.00
Approved
105.73
-
-
40.00
Approved
12.25
-
-
2,000.00
Approved
918.27
-
-
2,500.00
Approved
870.35
-
-
5.00
Approved
3.49
-
-
127.06
Approved
127.06
-
-
11.00
Approved
4.20
-
-
50.00
Approved
11.78
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.03
-
-
170.00
Approved
17.79
-
-
2.00
Approved
0.03
-
-
15.00
Approved
6.06
-
-
80.00
Approved
33.72
-
-
25.00
Approved
0.00
-
-
140.00
Approved
25.05
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.21
-
-
25.00
Approved
0.00
-
-
55.00
Approved
0.54
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.21
-
-
200.00
Approved
66.95
-
-
70.00
Approved
26.59
-
-
10.00
Approved
2.20
-
-
365.00
Approved
141.32
-
-
10.00
Approved
0.23
-
-
2.00
Approved
0.31
-
-
25.00
Approved
0.33
-
-
65.00
Approved
23.23
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.13
-
-
40.00
Approved
11.12
-
-
45.00
Approved
3.78
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.07
-
-
25.00
Approved
0.15
-
-
45.00
Approved
0.90
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.08
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.01
-
-
933.22
Approved
933.22
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.76
-
-
7.00
Approved
2.42
-
-
660.00
Approved
226.02
-
-
6.00
Approved
4.77
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.15
-
-
0.17
Approved
0.17
-
-
45.00
Approved
2.00
-
-
5.00
Approved
4.63
-
-
10.00
Approved
0.05
-
-
10.00
Approved
0.44
-
-
20.00
Approved
0.43
-
-
2.00
Approved
0.49
-
-
140.00
Approved
68.25
-
-
8.50
Approved
1.37
-
-
2.50
Approved
0.32
-
-
2.50
Approved
2.00
-
-
1.50
Approved
0.19
-
-
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
Purpose for which the funds Notes
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
will be utilised by the
ultimate recipient of funds
(end usage)
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
Details of the counterparty
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
127
Cipla Limited
Cipla Limited Employees Gratuity Fund
128
Cipla Limited
AMP Energy Green Eleven Private Limited
129
Cipla Limited
AMPSolar Power Systems Private Limited
130
Cipla Limited
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
131
Cipla Limited
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
132
Cipla Limited
Cipla Australia Pty. Ltd.
133
Cipla Limited
Cipla Australia Pty. Ltd.
134
Cipla Limited
Cipla Australia Pty. Ltd.
135
Cipla Limited
Cipla Australia Pty. Ltd.
136
Cipla Limited
Cipla Australia Pty. Ltd.
137
Cipla Limited
Cipla Brasil lmportadora E Distribuidora De
Medicamentos Ltda.
138
Cipla Limited
Cipla Brasil lmportadora E Distribuidora De
Medicamentos Ltda.
139
Cipla Limited
Cipla Brasil lmportadora E Distribuidora De
Medicamentos Ltda.
140
Cipla Limited
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
141
Cipla Limited
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
142
Cipla Limited
Cipla Maroc S.A.
143
Cipla Limited
Cipla Maroc S.A.
144
Cipla Limited
Cipla Maroc S.A.
145
Cipla Limited
Cipla Maroc S.A.
146
Cipla Limited
Cipla Technologies LLC
147
Cipla Limited
Cipla Technologies LLC
148
Cipla Limited
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
149
Cipla Limited
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
150
Cipla Limited
GoApptiv Private Limited
151
Cipla Limited
GoApptiv Private Limited
152
Cipla Limited
GoApptiv Private Limited
153
Cipla Limited
GoApptiv Private Limited
154
Cipla Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
155
Cipla Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
156
Cipla Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
157
Cipla Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
158
Cipla Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
159
Cipla Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
160
Cipla Limited
Mirren (Pty) Limited
161
Cipla Limited
Mirren (Pty) Limited
162
Cipla Limited
Mirren (Pty) Limited
163
Cipla Limited
Mirren (Pty) Limited
164
Cipla Limited
Sekhmet Technologies Private Limited
165
Cipla Limited
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
166
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
167
Cipla Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
168
Cipla Limited
Goldencross Pharma Limited
169
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
170
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro South Africa
(Pty) Limited
171
Cipla Limited
Cipla Select (Pty) Limited
172
Cipla Limited
InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
173
Cipla Limited
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
174
Cipla Limited
Cipla Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
175
Cipla Limited
Cipla Australia Pty. Ltd.
176
Cipla Limited
Cipla Brasil Importadora E Distribuidora De
177
Cipla Limited
Cipla Europe NV
178
Cipla Limited
Cipla Holding B.V.
179
Cipla Limited
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
180
Cipla Limited
Cipla (EU) Limited
181
Cipla Limited
Sitec Labs Limited
182
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
183
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
184
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro South Africa
(Pty) Limited
185
Cipla Limited
Cipla Kenya Limited
186
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
187
Cipla Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
188
Cipla Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
189
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharmaceuticals Limited
190
Cipla Limited
Cipla Digital Health Limited
191
Cipla Limited
Cipla Health Limited
192
Cipla Limited
Medpro Pharamaceutica (Pty) Limited
193
Cipla Limited
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing (Pty) Limited
194
Cipla Limited
Cipla Technologies LLC
Relationship of the counterparty
with the listed entity or its
subsidiary
Post Employment Benefit Trust
Associate
Associate
Related party of subsidiary
Related party of subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Associate
Associate
Associate
Associate
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Company in which a director or manager or his relative is a member or director
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Type of related party transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Purchase of fixed assets
Purchase of goods or services
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Sale of goods or services Purchase of goods or services Sale of goods or services Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Sale of goods or services
Any other transaction
Purchase of goods or services Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Sale of goods or services
Sale of goods or services
Any other transaction
Sale of goods or services
Any other transaction
Sale of goods or services Interest received
Sale of goods or services Purchase of goods or services Investment
Purchase of goods or services Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Sale of fixed assets
Sale of goods or services
Sale of goods or services
Any other transaction
Sale of goods or services Sale of goods or services Sale of fixed assets Purchase of goods or services
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Loan
Loan
Loan
Loan
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Loan
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Any other transaction
Details of other related party
transaction
Contribution to Gratuity Fund
Electricity Charges Paid
Electricity Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges
Received
Royalty Income
Reimbursement Charges Received
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Paid
Reimbursement Charges Received
Reimbursement Charges Received
Trade and Other payable
Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other receivable
Trade and Other receivable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable
Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable Trade and Other payable
Trade and Other payable Trade and Other receivable
Capital Advance
Trade and Other receivable Trade and Other receivable Trade and Other receivable Trade and Other receivable Trade and Other receivable
Trade and Other receivable
In case monies are
due to either party as
a result of the
Value of the related party
Remarks on approval
Value of transaction
transaction as approved
by audit committee
during the reporting
by the audit committee
period
Opening
Closing
balance
balance
55.00
Approved
10.00
-
-
12.00
Approved
4.62
-
-
20.00
Approved
8.49
-
-
40.00
Approved
12.38
-
-
40.00
Approved
0.04
-
-
22.43
Approved
22.43
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.12
-
-
85.00
Approved
23.85
-
-
30.00
Approved
4.58
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.47
-
-
50.00
Approved
13.37
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.03
-
-
50.00
Approved
0.99
-
-
6.00
Approved
0.13
-
-
22.00
Approved
4.35
-
-
2.00
Approved
0.30
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.03
-
-
100.00
Approved
16.33
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.17
-
-
5.00
Approved
0.41
-
-
6.00
Approved
0.06
-
-
10.00
Approved
1.35
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.07
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.01
-
-
12.00
Approved
0.47
-
-
50.00
Approved
15.06
-
-
60.00
Approved
42.00
-
-
30.00
Approved
0.10
-
-
15.00
Approved
11.09
-
-
5.00
Approved
3.29
-
-
20.00
Approved
7.08
-
-
60.00
Approved
7.50
-
-
2.00
Approved
1.46
-
-
1.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
10.00
Approved
0.01
-
-
1.29
Approved
1.29
-
-
15.00
Approved
0.43
-
-
15.00
Approved
3.59
-
-
-
Not applicable
-
51.80
16.59
-
Not applicable
-
5.47
5.09
-
Not applicable
-
32.42
22.20
-
Not applicable
-
17.44
11.62
-
Not applicable
-
12.16
9.29
-
Not applicable
-
17.24
21.22
-
Not applicable
-
13.10
19.65
-
Not applicable
-
-11.24
7.59
-
Not applicable
-
22.08
17.05
-
Not applicable
-
3.77
2.23
-
Not applicable
-
7.99
32.53
-
Not applicable
-
6.56
5.78
-
Not applicable
-
51.25
68.52
-
Not applicable
-
2.47
4.90
-
Not applicable
-
9.19
9.49
-
Not applicable
-
-1.02
30.42
-
-
3.00
5.00
-
-
65.20
50.20
-
-
-
199.35
-
-
-
917.70
-
Not applicable
-
16.79
18.52
-
Not applicable
-
738.02
837.53
-
-
1,023.13
1,011.18
-
Not applicable
-
55.74
55.74
-
Not applicable
-
-0.02
0.02
-
Not applicable
-
1.73
2.55
-
Not applicable
-
72.85
11.24
-
Not applicable
-
230.44
237.78
-
Not applicable
-
6.00
5.23
-
Not applicable
-
0.10
0.15
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments advances or investments
Nature of
Nature (loan/
Purpose for which the funds Notes
indebtedness
Details of
advance/
will be utilised by the
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure intercorporate
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
ultimate recipient of funds
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
(end usage)
etc.)
investment )
Loan
6.88%
5 Years
Unsecured
Working Capital
Loan
7.35%
7 Years
Unsecured
Working Capital
Loan
7.50%
2-5 years
Unsecured
Working Capital
Loan
250 bps higher than 3 months JIBAR
Repayament starts with 31st
Unsecured
Working Capital and capital
rate capped at the prime lending rate
March 2026 to Oct 2029
expenditure
in South Africa
Loan
Term SOFR+140 bps
1 year
Unsecured
Working Capital
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
Details of the counterparty
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
Type of related party transaction
Details of other related party
In case monies are
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
due to either party as
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
a result of the
advances or investments
Value of the related party
Remarks on approval
Value of transaction
Nature of
Nature (loan/
transaction as approved
during the reporting
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
Purpose for which the funds Notes
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
195
Cipla Limited
Cipla Colombia SAS
196
Cipla Limited
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
197
Cipla Limited
Aspergen Inc.
198
Cipla Limited
Breathe Free Lanka (Private) Limited
199
Cipla Limited
Cipla Maroc SA
200
Cipla Limited
Cipla Gulf FZ LLC
201
Cipla Limited
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
202
Cipla Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
203
Cipla Limited
Mirren (Pty) Limited
204
Cipla Limited
A S Kumar
205
Cipla Limited
Abhayan Jawaharlal
206
Cipla Limited
Achin Gupta
207
Cipla Limited
Akshaya Vaibhav Ambeskar
208
Cipla Limited
Anand Agarwal
209
Cipla Limited
Anil Kumar Choudhary
210
Cipla Limited
Animesh Mohanlal Jain
211
Cipla Limited
Anisha N Udeshi
212
Cipla Limited
Ankit Kirit Gudhka
213
Cipla Limited
Arjun Mukherjee
214
Cipla Limited
Atul Yeshwant Sant
215
Cipla Limited
Bijay Kumar Temani
216
Cipla Limited
Chirag Kamal Hotchandani
217
Cipla Limited
Deepali Choudhary
218
Cipla Limited
Deepraj Manohar Desai
219
Cipla Limited
Dinesh Ramniranjan Jain
220
Cipla Limited
Geena V Malhotra
221
Cipla Limited
Girish Brijmohan Zamwar
222
Cipla Limited
Jaideep A Gogtay
223
Cipla Limited
Jinesh Chauhan
224
Cipla Limited
Kaustubh Deshpande
225
Cipla Limited
Kushagra Mathur
226
Cipla Limited
Mandar Mahendra Kurghode
227
Cipla Limited
Nakul Arora
228
Cipla Limited
Naveen Bansal
229
Cipla Limited
Navya Sri Swathi Yerramilli
230
Cipla Limited
Pantha Milan Kundu
231
Cipla Limited
Patsy Jeffery
232
Cipla Limited
Pavankumar Yadav
233
Cipla Limited
Piyush Salot
234
Cipla Limited
Rahul Verma
235
Cipla Limited
Sanjay Kumar Mishra
236
Cipla Limited
Shrinivas Madhukar Purandare
237
Cipla Limited
Siddharth Rajesh Jain
238
Cipla Limited
Sunil Gupta
239
Cipla Limited
Swapn Malpani
240
Cipla Limited
Ujwal Prakash Shendre
241
Cipla Limited
Vaibhav Pravin Ambeskar
242
Cipla Limited
Umang Vohra
243
Cipla Limited
Samina Hamied
244
Cipla Limited
Rajendra Chopra
245
Cipla Limited
Ashish Adukia
246
Cipla Limited
Dr Y K Hamied
247
Cipla Limited
Mr M K Hamied
248
Cipla Limited
Mr S Radhakrishnan
249
Cipla Limited
Dr Peter Mugyenyi
250
Cipla Limited
Mr. Ashok Sinha
251
Cipla Limited
Mr Adil Zainulbhai
252
Cipla Limited
Ms Punita Lal
253
Cipla Limited
Mr Robert Stewart
254
Cipla Limited
Mr P R Ramesh
255
Cipla Limited
Dr Mandar Vaidya
256
Cipla Limited
GoApptiv Private Limited
257
Cipla Limited
Sekhmet Technologies Private Limited
258
Cipla Limited
Stempeutics Research Private Limited
259
Cipla Limited
AMP Energy Green Eleven Private Limited
Relationship of the counterpartytransaction with the listed entity or its
subsidiary
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
Director of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Professional Fees
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of Subsidairy
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director and KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
Director of subsidiary
Remuneration
KMP of subsidiary
Remuneration
Relative of KMP
Remuneration
Key Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
Key Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
Key Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
Key Managerial Personnel
Remuneration
Non-executive Chairman
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
Non-executiveVice-Chairman
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
Non-executive director
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
director
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
director
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
director
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
director
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
director
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
director
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
director
Associate
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
Company in which a director or
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
manager or his relative is a
member or director
Associate
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
Associate
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
by the audit committee
by audit committee
period
Opening
Closing
indebtedness
Details of
advance/
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure
intercorporate
balance
balance
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
etc.)
investment )
-
Not applicable
-
36.82
39.85
-
Not applicable
-
-
0.07
-
Not applicable
-
1.42
1.07
-
Not applicable
-
83.35
67.52
-
Not applicable
-
14.00
9.59
-
Not applicable
-
45.52
54.55
-
Not applicable
-
0.05
0.15
-
Not applicable
-
-4.03
27.48
-
Not applicable
-
-0.75
1.98
5.10
Approved
1.40
-
-
2.31
Approved
0.89
-
-
10.22
Approved
1.98
-
-
0.12
Approved
0.06
-
-
1.52
Approved
0.54
-
-
0.40
Approved
0.16
-
-
0.84
Approved
0.35
-
-
1.10
Approved
0.45
-
-
0.37
Approved
0.16
-
-
0.79
Approved
0.34
-
-
1.47
Approved
0.13
-
-
0.39
Approved
0.17
-
-
0.18
Approved
0.08
-
-
0.45
Approved
0.19
-
-
0.43
Approved
0.19
-
-
2.87
Approved
0.96
-
-
6.97
Approved
2.00
-
-
1.34
Approved
0.53
-
-
4.51
Approved
1.18
-
-
1.17
Approved
0.41
-
-
1.55
Approved
0.39
-
-
0.42
Approved
0.19
-
-
0.31
Approved
0.13
-
-
0.47
Approved
0.20
-
-
0.87
Approved
0.36
-
-
0.12
Approved
0.05
-
-
0.40
Approved
0.17
-
-
1.96
Approved
0.68
-
-
0.08
Approved
0.04
-
-
0.41
Approved
0.19
-
-
1.40
Approved
0.54
-
-
1.18
Approved
0.47
-
-
2.92
Approved
0.98
-
-
0.54
Approved
0.23
-
-
1.85
Approved
0.14
-
-
3.70
Approved
0.03
-
-
1.65
Approved
0.63
-
-
0.24
Approved
0.10
-
-
-
Approval as per Board
4.29
-
-
of director or
shareholder as
necessary
-
Approval as per Board
4.32
-
-
of director or
shareholder as
necessary
-
Approval as per Board
1.02
-
-
of director or
shareholder as
necessary
-
Approval as per Board
1.85
-
-
of director or
shareholder as
necessary
-
1.58
-
-
-
1.59
-
-
-
1.66
-
-
-
0.03
-
-
-
0.68
-
-
-
0.69
-
-
-
0.76
-
-
-
0.75
-
-
-
0.65
-
-
-
0.59
-
-
-
Not applicable
-
5.03
1.20
-
Not applicable
-
0.92
1.12
-
Not applicable
-
-0.02
2.64
-
Not applicable
-
0.40
0.60
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
will be utilised by the
ultimate recipient of funds
(end usage)
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
Details of the counterparty
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
Type of related party transaction
Details of other related party
Value of the related party
Remarks on approval
transaction as approved
Value of transaction during the reporting
In case monies are
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
due to either party as
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
a result of the
advances or investments
Nature of
Nature (loan/
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
Purpose for which the funds Notes
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
260 Cipla Limited
Cipla Foundation
Relationship of the counterpartytransaction with the listed entity or its
subsidiary
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
by the audit committee
by audit committee
- Not applicable
period
-
Opening
Closing
indebtedness
Details of
advance/
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure intercorporate
balance
balance
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
etc.)
investment )
- 0.15
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
will be utilised by the
ultimate recipient of funds
(end usage)
261
Cipla Limited
AMPSolar Power Systems Private Limited
Associate
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
Not applicable
-
1.42
0.63
262
Cipla Limited
Societe Marocaine De Cooperation
Related party of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
10.72
11.00
Pharmaceutique (Cooper)
263
Cipla Limited
Clean Max Auriga Power LLP
Associate
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-0.39
0.01
264
Cipla Limited
Mr Adil Zainulbhai
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
0.26
0.55
director
payable
265
Cipla Limited
Mr. Ashok Sinha
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
0.30
0.77
director
payable
266
Cipla Limited
Mr M K Hamied
Non-executiveVice-Chairman
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
1.00
1.53
payable
267
Cipla Limited
Dr Y K Hamied
Non-executive Chairman
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
1.00
1.53
payable
268
Cipla Limited
Ms Punita Lal
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
0.28
0.64
director
payable
269
Cipla Limited
A S Kumar
Director of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
Not applicable
-
0.72
1.34
270
Cipla Limited
Mr S Radhakrishnan
Non-executive director
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
1.00
1.53
payable
271
Cipla Limited
Dr Mandar Vaidya
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
0.28
0.68
director
payable
272
Cipla Limited
Mr P R Ramesh
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
0.28
0.72
director
payable
273
Cipla Limited
Dr Peter Mugyenyi
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
0.07
0.07
director
payable
274
Cipla Limited
Mr Robert Stewart
Non-executive Independent
Any other transaction
Commission and other benefits
-
-
0.31
0.64
director
payable
275
Cipla Limited
Cipla Limited Employees Gratuity Fund
Post Employment Benefit Trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
-
3.08
86.34
276
Cipla Limited
Cipla Limited Employees Provident fund
Post Employment Benefit Trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Provident Fund
-
-
13.66
13.85
Trust
277
Cipla Limited
Cipla Digital Health Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Investment
20.00
Approved
6.50
-
-
278
Cipla Limited
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Related party of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
-
-8.24
0.18
279
Cipla Limited
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited
Holding- Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
30.16
-
280
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Zubin Rao
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.17
-
-
Private Limited
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
281
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Zubin Rao
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
-
0.15
0.30
Private Limited
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
282
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Xerxes Rao
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.29
-
-
Private Limited
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
283
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Xerxes Rao
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
-
0.17
0.33
Private Limited
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
284
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Xerxes Rao
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.62
-
-
Private Limited
Subsidiary
285
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Xerxes Rao
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
-
0.06
0.06
Private Limited
Subsidiary
286
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Amrita Nautiyal
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.02
-
-
Private Limited
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
287
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Chandrashekhar Iyer
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.02
-
-
Private Limited
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
288
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Cipla Foundation
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
CSR Contribution
1.00
Approved
0.42
-
-
Private Limited
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
289
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Purchase of fixed assets
20.00
Approved
9.22
-
-
Private Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
290
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Any other transaction
Capital Creditor
-
Not applicable
-
-6.93
4.11
Private Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
291
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Any other transaction
Rent Income
1.00
Approved
0.08
-
-
Private Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
292
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Sale of goods or services
1.00
Approved
0.10
-
-
Private Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
In case monies are
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
Details of the counterparty
due to either party as
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
a result of the
advances or investments
Value of the related party
Value of transaction
Details of other related party
Remarks on approval
Nature of
Nature (loan/
Relationship of the counterparty
Type of related party transaction
transaction as approved
during the reporting
Details of
transaction
by the audit committee
by audit committee
period
Opening
Closing
indebtedness
advance/
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
with the listed entity or its
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure
intercorporate
balance
balance
subsidiary
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
etc.)
investment )
293
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Purchase of goods or services
1.00
Approved
0.37
-
-
Private Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
294
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-0.10
0.03
Private Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
295
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Sale of goods or services
25.00
Approved
4.23
-
-
Private Limited
296
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.39
1.66
Private Limited
297
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Cipla Maroc S.A.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.14
-
Private Limited
298
Medispray Laboratories Private
Meditab Specialities Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
2.00
Approved
0.07
-
-
Limited
received
299
Medispray Laboratories Private
Meditab Specialities Limited
Subsidiaries
Purchase of Fixed Assets
25.00
0.12
-
-
Limited
300
Medispray Laboratories Private
Cipla Maroc S.A.
Subsidiaries
Sale of goods or services
30.00
Approved
9.20
-
-
Limited
301
Medispray Laboratories Private
Cipla Maroc S.A.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
-
5.54
3.60
Limited
302
Medispray Laboratories Private
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Purchase of goods or services
5.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
303
Medispray Laboratories Private
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges paid
1.00
Approved
0.00
-
-
Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
304
Medispray Laboratories Private
Jay Precision Products (India) Private Limited
Private Companies in which a
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-1.16
0.00
Limited
director or manager or his
relative is a member or director
305
Medispray Laboratories Private
Cipla Foundation
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
CSR Contribution
2.00
Approved
0.62
-
-
Limited
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
306
Medispray Laboratories Private
The Pharmaceutical Institute (PHI)
Related party of subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
8.00
Approved
2.76
-
-
Limited
307
Medispray Laboratories Private
The Pharmaceutical Institute (PHI)
Related party of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
2.19
2.55
Limited
308
Medispray Laboratories Private
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Contribution during the period
1.00
Approved
-0.18
-
-
Limited
Employees Comprehensive Gratuity Scheme
309
Medispray Laboratories Private
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
Not applicable
-
2.03
6.90
Limited
Employees Comprehensive Gratuity Scheme
310
Meditab Specialities Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
3.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
received
311
Meditab Specialities Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-0.00
0.05
312
Meditab Specialities Limited
Cipla Foundation
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
CSR Contribution
1.00
Approved
0.05
-
-
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
313
Meditab Specialities Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited Employees
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Contribution during the period
1.00
Approved
-0.16
-
-
Comprehensive Gratuity Scheme
314
Meditab Specialities Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited Employees
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
Not applicable
-
0.64
0.85
Comprehensive Gratuity Scheme
315
Sitec Labs Limited
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co. Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Testing and Analysis Charges
12.00
Approved
0.17
-
-
Received
316
Sitec Labs Limited
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co. Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
1.39
0.48
317
Sitec Labs Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Testing and Analysis Charges
5.00
Approved
0.28
-
-
Received
318
Sitec Labs Limited
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-0.01
0.33
319
Sitec Labs Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Testing and Analysis Charges
5.00
Approved
0.01
-
-
Received
320
Sitec Labs Limited
Medispray Laboratories Private Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.02
0.02
321
Sitec Labs Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Testing and Analysis Charges
5.00
Approved
0.00
-
-
Received
322
Sitec Labs Limited
Meditab Specialities Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.00
-
323
Sitec Labs Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.02
0.00
324
Sitec Labs Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Testing and Analysis Charges
-
Not applicable
0.37
-
-
Received
325
Sitec Labs Limited
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
-
1.65
0.41
326
Sitec Labs Limited
Krishnan Iyer
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.58
-
-
Subsidiary
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
Purpose for which the funds Notes
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
will be utilised by the
ultimate recipient of funds
(end usage)
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
In case monies are
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
Details of the counterparty
due to either party as
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
a result of the
advances or investments
Value of the related party
Value of transaction
Details of other related party
Remarks on approval
Nature of
Nature (loan/
Relationship of the counterparty
Type of related party transaction
transaction as approved
during the reporting
Details of
transaction
by the audit committee
by audit committee
period
Opening
Closing
indebtedness
advance/
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
with the listed entity or its
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure
intercorporate
balance
balance
subsidiary
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
etc.)
investment )
327
Sitec Labs Limited
Sitec Labs Private Limited Employees
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
Not applicable
-
1.47
4.27
Comprehensive Gratuity Scheme
328
Sitec Labs Limited
Cipla Foundation
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
CSR Contribution
1.00
Approved
0.17
-
-
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
329
Cipla Digital Health Limited
Ashish Vig
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.87
-
-
Subsidiary
330
Cipla Australia Pty Ltd
Cipla Gulf FZ LLC
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
-
Not applicable
1.52
-
-
received
331
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical
Ijaj Khalif
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.68
-
-
Co. Limited
Subsidiary
332
Cipla Health Limited
GoApptiv Private Limited
Associate
Any other transaction
Purchase Return
4.00
0.17
-
-
333
Cipla Health Limited
GoApptiv Private Limited
Associate
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
Not applicable
-
0.98
-
334
Cipla Health Limited
Postcard media
The entity over which KMP or
Purchase of goods or services
0.15
Approved
0.04
-
-
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
335
Cipla Health Limited
Postcard media
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
Not applicable
-
-
0.02
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
336
Cipla Health Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
2.47
Approved
2.47
-
-
received
337
Cipla Health Limited
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-
2.47
338
Cipla Health Limited
Shivam Puri
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.22
-
-
Subsidiary
339
Cipla Health Limited
Sukhdev Jaluka
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.44
-
-
Subsidiary
340
Cipla Health Limited
Chandrashekhar Iyer
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.02
-
-
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
341
Cipla Health Limited
Amrita Nautiyal
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.02
-
-
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
342
Cipla Health Limited
Cipla Health Limited Employees Gratuity
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
Not applicable
-
2.07
1.63
Scheme
343
Cipla Health Limited
Cipla Health Limited Employees Gratuity
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Contribution during the period
2.00
Approved
2.00
-
-
Scheme
344
Goldencross Pharma Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Subsidiaries
Sale of goods or services
30.00
Approved
6.42
-
-
345
Goldencross Pharma Limited
Cipla Health Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.41
1.83
346
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences
Cipla Foundation
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
CSR Contribution
1.00
Approved
0.01
-
-
Limited
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
347
Goldencross Pharma Limited
Cipla Foundation
The entity over which KMP or
Any other transaction
CSR Contribution
1.00
Approved
0.15
-
-
relative of KMP are able to
exercise significant influence
348
Goldencross Pharma Limited
Goldencross Pharma Ltd Employees Group
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Contribution during the period
1.00
Approved
-0.41
-
-
Gratuity Fund
349
Goldencross Pharma Limited
Goldencross Pharma Ltd Employees Group
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
-
0.71
2.11
Gratuity Fund
350
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences
Meditab Specialities Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Testing and Analysis charges
1.00
Approved
-0.02
-
-
Limited
received
351
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences
Meditab Specialities Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.02
-
Limited
352
Meditab Specialities Limited
Meditab holdings
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Buy back of shares
191.11
Approved
191.11
-
-
353
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences Limited
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
-
0.00
0.06
Limited
Employees Gratuity Fund
354
Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences
GoApptiv Private Limited
Associate
Any other transaction
Professional Fees
1.00
Approved
0.02
-
-
Limited
355
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals Group Gratuity
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Contribution during the period
-
Not applicable
0.77
-
-
Private Limited
Fund
356
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals
Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals Group Gratuity
Post employment benefit trust
Any other transaction
Payable to Gratuity Trust
-
Not applicable
-
-
0.02
Private Limited
Fund
357
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
10.00
Approved
0.10
-
-
358
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
1.08
0.04
359
Cipla Medpro Distribution
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
100.00
Approved
30.34
-
-
Centre Pty Ltd
received
360
Cipla-Medpro Pty Ltd
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Royalty income
30.00
Approved
9.83
-
-
361
Cipla-Medpro Pty Ltd
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
3.06
3.53
362
Cipla-Medpro Pty Ltd
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Royalty income
6.00
Approved
0.44
-
-
363
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
47.05
160.27
Pty Ltd
364
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
500.00
Approved
209.71
-
-
Pty Ltd
365
Mirren Pty Ltd
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
150.00
Approved
46.34
-
-
366
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.38
6.29
Pty Ltd
367
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
10.00
Approved
4.87
-
-
Pty Ltd
368
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing
Cipla Foundation (South Africa)
Entities over which the company Any other transaction
CSR Contribution
15.00
Approved
4.46
-
-
Pty Ltd
is able to exercise significant
influence/Control
369
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Brandmed (Pty) Limited
Associate
Any other transaction
Loan given
-
-
16.34
16.98
Loan
Ltd
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
Purpose for which the funds Notes
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
will be utilised by the
ultimate recipient of funds
(end usage)
South African prime rate less 1.75% Repayment to start from 31
Unsecured
Working capital
March 2025 to 31 March 2028
requirement
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
Details of the counterparty
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
Relationship of the counterparty
with the listed entity or its
subsidiary
Type of related party transaction
Details of other related party
transaction
Value of the related party
Remarks on approval
transaction as approved
by audit committee
by the audit committee
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
In case monies are
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
due to either party as
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
a result of the
advances or investments
Value of transaction
Nature of
Nature (loan/
during the reporting
Purpose for which the funds Notes
indebtedness
Details of
advance/
period
Opening
Closing
will be utilised by the
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure
intercorporate
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
balance
balance
ultimate recipient of funds
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
(end usage)
etc.)
investment )
370
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Brandmed (Pty) Limited
Ltd
371
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Foundation (South Africa)
Associate
Interest received
Entities over which the company Any other transaction is able to exercise significant
influence/Control
Trade and Other receivable
0.84 Approved
- Not applicable
0.84
-
-
-
0.03
0.19
372
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Dividend Received
-
Not applicable
44.21
-
-
Ltd
373
Cipla Kenya Limited
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-
-
374
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla-Medpro Distribution Centre (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
Not applicable
-
0.17
1.21
375
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla-Medpro Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-354.59
5.67
376
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla-Medpro Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
50.00
Approved
1.72
-
-
received
377
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Cipla Medpro Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Dividend Received
-
Not applicable
353.64
-
-
Ltd
378
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited
Subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
50.00
Approved
5.78
-
-
379
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
Not applicable
-
11.09
-
380
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
-
0.05
-
381
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
14.71
2.80
382
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
6.00
Approved
1.51
-
-
received
383
Cipla Medpro Botswana
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.00
0.00
Proprietary Limited
384
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Loan payable
742.65
Approved
742.65
-
-758.41
Loan
250 bps higher than 3 months JIBAR
Repayament starts with 31
Unsecured
Working Capital and capital
rate capped at the prime lending rate
March 2026 to Oct 2029
expenditure
in South Africa
385
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Interest paid
24.53
Approved
24.53
-
-
386
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other payable
-
Not applicable
-
152.15
302.30
Ltd
387
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
165.00
Approved
71.89
-
-
Ltd
received
388
Mirren Pty Ltd
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
3.95
4.63
389
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
20.00
Approved
2.77
-
-
Ltd
received
390
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Cipla Medpro Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
1.90
1.88
Ltd
391
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
-
Not applicable
15.83
-
-
received
392
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
-
Not applicable
38.94
-
-
393
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
3.94
143.45
394
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Mirren Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
47.70
48.00
395
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Mirren Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
8.00
Approved
0.84
-
-
received
396
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Kenya Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
22.75
23.54
397
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Kenya Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
5.00
Approved
1.06
-
-
received
398
Cipla Medpro Distribution
Cipla Kenya Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.24
0.23
Centre Pty Ltd
399
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing
Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Limited
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
17.54
0.52
Pty Ltd
400
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
9.64
28.84
Ltd
401
Cipla Medpro South Africa Pty
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Royalty Income
35.00
Approved
16.98
-
-
Ltd
402
Cipla Empowerment Trust
Cipla Foundation (South Africa)
Entities over which the company Any other transaction
Distribution
4.00
Approved
0.22
-
-
is able to exercise significant
influence/Control
403
Cipla Medpro Manufacturing
Cipla Empowerment Trust
Entities over which the company Advance
-
-
0.00
0.00
Pty Ltd
is able to exercise significant
influence/Control
404
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
0.89
0.86
405
Cipla Select Pty Ltd
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
-
Not applicable
0.78
-
-
406
Actor Proprietary Limited
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-
30.07
407
Actor Proprietary Limited
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Sale of goods or services
26.15
Approved
26.15
-
-
408
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Australia Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other receivable
-
Not applicable
-
-
0.37
409
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Cipla Australia Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
-
Not applicable
0.38
-
-
received
410
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Genevieve Mannel
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.56
-
-
Subsidiary
411
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Sheron Yolande Chirwa
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.72
-
-
Subsidiary
412
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Mark Warwick Daly
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.11
-
-
Subsidiary
413
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Oscar Manuga
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.74
-
-
Subsidiary
414
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Simo Masondo
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.74
-
-
Subsidiary
415
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
James Paul Miller
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.48
-
-
Subsidiary
416
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Prabavathie Thandrind
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.68
-
-
Subsidiary
417
Cipla Kenya Limited
Joan Wakori
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.18
-
-
Subsidiary
418
Cipla Kenya Limited
Kaustubh Deshpande
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.89
-
-
Subsidiary
419
Cipla Kenya Limited
Catherine Kagai
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.42
-
-
Subsidiary
420
Cipla Kenya Limited
Megha Bhatt
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.14
-
-
Subsidiary
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
In case monies are
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to
Details of the counterparty
due to either party as
make or give loans, inter-corporate deposits,
entering into the transaction
Sr No.
a result of the
advances or investments
Value of the related party
Value of transaction
Details of other related party
Remarks on approval
Nature of
Nature (loan/
Relationship of the counterparty
Type of related party transaction
transaction as approved
during the reporting
Details of
transaction
by the audit committee
by audit committee
period
Opening
Closing
indebtedness
advance/
Name
PAN
Name
PAN
with the listed entity or its
(loan/ issuance of
other
Cost Tenure
intercorporate
balance
balance
subsidiary
debt/ any other
indebtedness
deposit/
etc.)
investment )
421
Actor Proprietary Limited
Medpro Pharmaceutica Pty Ltd
Subsidiary
Any other transaction
Royalty income
0.38
Approved
0.38
-
-
422
Aspergen Inc.
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Purchase of goods or services
20.00
Approved
2.32
-
-
423
Aspergen Inc.
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Payables
100.00
Approved
-
-
-
424
Aspergen Inc.
Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited
Related party of subsidiary
Purchase of goods or services
19.95
Approved
30.77
-
-
425
Aspergen Inc.
Kemwell Biopharma UK Limited
Related party of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Issue of share capital
-
19.95
-
-
426
Aspergen Inc.
Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited
Related party of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Payables
110.00
Approved
-
-
-
427
Cipla USA Inc.
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
20.00
Approved
5.34
-
-
Received
428
Cipla USA Inc.
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
3.00
Approved
3.39
-
-
Received
429
Cipla USA Inc.
Cipla Technologies LLC.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
-
0.42
-
-
Received
430
Cipla USA Inc.
Umang Vohra
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
3.12
-
-
Subsidiary
431
Cipla USA Inc.
Arunesh Verma
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.76
-
-
Subsidiary
432
Cipla USA Inc.
Arunesh Verma
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
4.26
-
-
Subsidiary
433
Cipla USA Inc.
Srinivas Mallavarapu
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.60
-
-
Subsidiary
434
Cipla USA Inc.
Sudipta Ganguly
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.10
-
-
Subsidiary
435
Cipla USA Inc.
Deepak Agrawal
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.37
-
-
Subsidiary
436
Cipla USA Inc.
Biplab Mazumdar
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
1,100.00
Approved
1.03
-
-
Subsidiary
437
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Sale of goods or services
-
Not applicable
184.59
-
-
438
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Sale of goods or services
215.00
Approved
126.66
-
-
439
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1,100.00
Approved
120.19
-
-
Received
440
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Sale of goods or services
24.94
Approved
366.76
-
-
441
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
Subsidiaries
Investment
-
24.94
-
-
442
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Robert Stewart
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.17
-
-
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
443
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Anup Dad
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
Not applicable
0.78
-
-
Subsidiary
444
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
-
Not applicable
20.34
-
-
Received
445
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
-
5.22
-
-
Received
446
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Brian Christensen
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.48
-
-
Subsidiary
447
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Atul Sant
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
53.45
Approved
1.53
-
-
Subsidiary
448
Cipla Technologies LLC
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
1.00
Approved
48.58
-
-
Received
449
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
Cipla Technologies LLC.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
-
0.02
-
-
Received
450
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
Elizabeth Garrett Ingram
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
2.22
-
-
Subsidiary
451
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
Robert Nyen
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.28
-
-
Subsidiary
452
Cipla Therapeutics Inc.
Ashok Nayak
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
33.26
Approved
0.66
-
-
Subsidiary
453
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipla Technologies LLC.
Subsidiaries
Investment
-
33.26
-
-
454
Cipla USA Inc.
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and other receivables
-
-
0.03
-
455
Cipla USA Inc.
Cipla Technologies LLC.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and other receivables
-
-
0.07
-
456
Aspergen Inc.
Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited
Related party of subsidiary
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Payables
-
-
20.00
24.81
457
Cipla USA Inc.
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and other receivables
-
-
235.03
289.98
458
Cipla USA Inc.
Aspergen Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and other receivables
-
-
2.57
2.12
459
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and other receivables
-
-
126.90
273.41
460
Cipla Technologies LLC
Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and other receivables
1.00
Approved
-
35.51
84.39
461
Exelan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cipla USA Inc.
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement Charges
-
0.06
-
-
Received
462
Cipla USA Inc.
Pradeep Bhaduria
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
12.00
4.43
-
-
Subsidiary
463
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co. Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Reimbursement charges
-
0.77
-
-
Co., Ltd
received
464
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical
Wang Chunyi
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.22
-
-
Co., Ltd
Subsidiary
465
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical
Sridhar Subramanian
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
1.51
-
-
Co., Ltd
Subsidiary
466
Cipla (China) Pharmaceutical
Cipla (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co. Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivables
-
-
1.03
0.36
Co., Ltd
467
Cipla Europe NV
Cipla Australia Pty Ltd
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivables
-
-
0.11
-
468
Cipla Australia Pty Ltd
Jigneshkumar Harsadrai Desai
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.36
-
-
Subsidiary
469
Cipla Australia Pty Ltd
Stephen Fraser
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
-
0.11
-
-
Subsidiary
470
Cipla Australia Pty Ltd
Cipla Gulf FZ - LLC
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivables
-
-
-
1.51
471
Cipla Brasil Importadora E
Gaurav Datay
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
-
0.02
-
-
Distribuidora De
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
Medicamentos Ltda
472
Cipla Colombia SAS
Gaurav Datay
Key Management Personnel of
Remuneration
2.00
Approved
0.49
-
-
Subsidiary
473
Cipla Colombia SAS
Gaurav Datay
Key Management Personnel of
Any other transaction
Sitting Fees/Commission and
20.00
Approved
0.30
-
-
Subsidiary
Other Benefits
474
Cipla Europe NV
Cipla (EU) Limited
Subsidiaries
Purchase of goods or services
-
Not applicable
6.16
-
-
475
Cipla Europe NV
Cipla (EU) Limited
Subsidiaries
Any other transaction
Trade and Other Receivables
60.00
Approved
-
1.48
2.10
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
Purpose for which the funds Notes
Interest Rate (%)
Tenure
Secured/ unsecured
will be utilised by the
ultimate recipient of funds
(end usage)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Cipla Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2024 04:13:08 UTC.