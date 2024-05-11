10th May 2024 (1) BSE Ltd (2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Listing Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor Dalal Street Plot no. C/1, G Block Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex Scrip Code: 500087 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: CIPLA

SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG Societe Anonyme

35A Boulevard Joseph II L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Disclosure of related party transactions for the half-yearended 31st March 2024

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the disclosure of related party transactions, for the half-year ended 31st March 2024.

The disclosure is also being uploaded on the website of the Company: www.cipla.com.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Cipla Limited