Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021

Statement as at 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 14 of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021

  1. Details related to ESOS / ESARs
    The description of the existing schemes is summarized as under:

Sr.

Particulars

ESOS 2013 - A

ESAR 2021

No.

1

Date of shareholders' approval

2

Total number of Options / shares

approved

3

Vesting requirements

4

Exercise Price (H)

5

ESAR price or pricing formula

6

Maximum term of Options granted/

ESARs granted

7

Sources of shares

8

Method of settlement

(whether in cash or equity)

9

Choice of settlement (with the Company

or the employee or combination)

10

Variation in terms of options / ESARs

11

Method used for Accounting of options

/ ESARs

22nd August, 2013

84,44,528 options

The Options would vest not earlier than 1 year and not later than 2 years from the date of grant of Options 2.00

-

6 - 7 years

Primary

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Fair Value Method

25th March, 2021

33,00,000 shares

The ESARs would vest not earlier

than 1 year and not later than 5 years from the date of grant of ESARs

2.00

ESAR price is the volume weighted average price (VWAP) during the thirty calendar days immediately prior to the date of grant, of the shares quoted on the recognized stock exchange, on which the shares of the Company are listed, having higher trading volume

6 - 8 years

Primary

Equity

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

Fair Value Method

12

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) pursuant

to issue of shares on exercise of options /

ESARs calculated in accordance with (AS)

20 Earnings Per Share

The diluted EPS of the Company calculated after considering the effect of potential equity shares arising on account of exercise of options / ESARs is H 50.46 per share

The movement of ESOS / ESARs during the year are as follows:

Sr.

Particulars

ESOS 2013 - A

ESAR 2021

No.

1

No. of Options / ESARs outstanding at the beginning of the year

4,24,447

7,00,755

2

No. of Options / ESARs Granted during the year

1,61,629

4,64,657

3

No. of Options / ESARs Forfeited / cancelled / lapsed during the year

18,933

50,285

4

No. of Options / ESARs Vested during the year

1,36,827

2,59,711

5

No. of Options / ESARs Exercised during the year

1,45,559

3,65,342

6

No. of Shares arising as a result of exercise of Options

1,45,559

1,02,634

7

Money realised by exercise of Options/ ESARs during the year 2023-24 (H)

2,91,118

2,05,268

8

Loan repaid by the trust during the year from the exercise price received

Nil

Nil

9

No. of Options / ESARs outstanding at the end of the year

4,21,584

7,49,785

10

No. of Options / ESARs exercisable at the end of the year

1,54,270

80,824

1

Caring For Life

Cipla Limited | Annual Report 2023-24

  1. Employee-wisedetails of ESOS / ESARs granted during the FY 2023-24
  1. Senior managerial personnel

Name of employee

Designation

ESOS 2013 - A

ESAR 2021

No. of Options

No. of ESARs

granted

granted

Achin Gupta

CEO - One India Business

10,521

29,981

Ashish Adukia

Global Chief Financial Officer

11,205

31,930

A S Kumar

Global General Counsel

2,125

3,027

Deepak Viegas(1)

Chief Internal Auditor

850

3,560

Geena Malhotra

Global Chief Technology Officer

14,338

27,239

Heena Kanal

Head - Corporate Communications

797

7,611

Jaideep Gogtay

Global Chief Medical Officer

4,780

9,080

Jasdeep Singh

Global Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff

2,868

5,448

Rajendra Chopra

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

811

5,389

Raju Mistry

Global Chief People Officer

6,691

12,712

Swapn Malpani(2)

CEO- Emerging Markets and Europe

3,659

12,743

Umang Vohra

Managing Director and Global Chief Executive

23,896

76,821

Officer

Vijaysarathi R.

Global Head of Quality

3,718

10,489

(1)Appointed as SMP w.e.f. 12th May, 2023

(2)Role changed from Global Head - Supply Chain to CEO - Emerging Markets and Europe w.e.f. 1st April, 2024.

  1. No other employee was granted ESOS/ ESARs in the year amounting to 5% or more of the total ESOS/ ESARs granted during the year.
  2. No employee was granted ESOS/ ESARs, during any one year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the Company at the time of grant.
  1. Weighted average fair value of ESOS / ESARs granted during the year whose

Particulars

ESOS 2013 - A

ESAR 2021

i)

Exercise price equals market price

Nil

Nil

ii)

Exercise price is greater than market price

Nil

Nil

iii)

Exercise price is less than market price

922.12

324.21

  1. Weighted average exercise price of ESOS / ESARs granted during the year whose

Particulars

ESOS 2013 - A

ESAR 2021

i)

Exercise price equals market price

Nil

Nil

ii)

Exercise price is greater than market price

Nil

Nil

iii)

Exercise price is less than market price

2.00

2.00

2

Corporate Overview & Integrated Report

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

  1. Method and assumptions used to estimate the fair value of ESOS / ESARs granted during the year
    The fair value has been calculated using the Black Scholes Option Pricing model. The assumptions used in the model are as follows:

Variables

ESOS 2013 - A

ESAR 2021

i)

Risk Free Interest Rate

6.86%

6.85%

ii)

Expected Life (in years)

4.04

4.34

iii)

Expected Volatility

26.46%

27.74%

iv)

Expected Dividend Yield

0.53%

0.53%

v)

Price of the underlying share in market at the time of the option grant (H)

943.60

943.60

Volatility is the measure of the amount by which a price has fluctuated or is expected to fluctuate during a period. The measure of volatility used in the Black & Scholes pricing model is the annualised standard deviation of the continuously compounded rates of return on the stock over a period of time. For calculating volatility, the daily volatility of the stock prices on the National Stock Exchange, over a period prior to the date of grant, corresponding with the expected life of the options has been considered. The expected life is considered as average of the minimum & maximum life of the options.

There are no market conditions attached to the grant and vest.

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 17:08:02 UTC.