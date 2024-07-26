Corporate Overview & Integrated Report
Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021
Statement as at 31st March, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 14 of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021
-
Details related to ESOS / ESARs
The description of the existing schemes is summarized as under:
Sr.
Particulars
ESOS 2013 - A
ESAR 2021
No.
1
Date of shareholders' approval
2
Total number of Options / shares
approved
3
Vesting requirements
4
Exercise Price (H)
5
ESAR price or pricing formula
6
Maximum term of Options granted/
ESARs granted
7
Sources of shares
8
Method of settlement
(whether in cash or equity)
9
Choice of settlement (with the Company
or the employee or combination)
10
Variation in terms of options / ESARs
11
Method used for Accounting of options
/ ESARs
22nd August, 2013
84,44,528 options
The Options would vest not earlier than 1 year and not later than 2 years from the date of grant of Options 2.00
-
6 - 7 years
Primary
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Fair Value Method
25th March, 2021
33,00,000 shares
The ESARs would vest not earlier
than 1 year and not later than 5 years from the date of grant of ESARs
2.00
ESAR price is the volume weighted average price (VWAP) during the thirty calendar days immediately prior to the date of grant, of the shares quoted on the recognized stock exchange, on which the shares of the Company are listed, having higher trading volume
6 - 8 years
Primary
Equity
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Fair Value Method
12
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) pursuant
to issue of shares on exercise of options /
ESARs calculated in accordance with (AS)
20 Earnings Per Share
The diluted EPS of the Company calculated after considering the effect of potential equity shares arising on account of exercise of options / ESARs is H 50.46 per share
The movement of ESOS / ESARs during the year are as follows:
Sr.
Particulars
ESOS 2013 - A
ESAR 2021
No.
1
No. of Options / ESARs outstanding at the beginning of the year
4,24,447
7,00,755
2
No. of Options / ESARs Granted during the year
1,61,629
4,64,657
3
No. of Options / ESARs Forfeited / cancelled / lapsed during the year
18,933
50,285
4
No. of Options / ESARs Vested during the year
1,36,827
2,59,711
5
No. of Options / ESARs Exercised during the year
1,45,559
3,65,342
6
No. of Shares arising as a result of exercise of Options
1,45,559
1,02,634
7
Money realised by exercise of Options/ ESARs during the year 2023-24 (H)
2,91,118
2,05,268
8
Loan repaid by the trust during the year from the exercise price received
Nil
Nil
9
No. of Options / ESARs outstanding at the end of the year
4,21,584
7,49,785
10
No. of Options / ESARs exercisable at the end of the year
1,54,270
80,824
1
- Employee-wisedetails of ESOS / ESARs granted during the FY 2023-24
- Senior managerial personnel
Name of employee
Designation
ESOS 2013 - A
ESAR 2021
No. of Options
No. of ESARs
granted
granted
Achin Gupta
CEO - One India Business
10,521
29,981
Ashish Adukia
Global Chief Financial Officer
11,205
31,930
A S Kumar
Global General Counsel
2,125
3,027
Deepak Viegas(1)
Chief Internal Auditor
850
3,560
Geena Malhotra
Global Chief Technology Officer
14,338
27,239
Heena Kanal
Head - Corporate Communications
797
7,611
Jaideep Gogtay
Global Chief Medical Officer
4,780
9,080
Jasdeep Singh
Global Chief Strategy Officer and Chief of Staff
2,868
5,448
Rajendra Chopra
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
811
5,389
Raju Mistry
Global Chief People Officer
6,691
12,712
Swapn Malpani(2)
CEO- Emerging Markets and Europe
3,659
12,743
Umang Vohra
Managing Director and Global Chief Executive
23,896
76,821
Officer
Vijaysarathi R.
Global Head of Quality
3,718
10,489
(1)Appointed as SMP w.e.f. 12th May, 2023
(2)Role changed from Global Head - Supply Chain to CEO - Emerging Markets and Europe w.e.f. 1st April, 2024.
- No other employee was granted ESOS/ ESARs in the year amounting to 5% or more of the total ESOS/ ESARs granted during the year.
- No employee was granted ESOS/ ESARs, during any one year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the Company at the time of grant.
- Weighted average fair value of ESOS / ESARs granted during the year whose
Particulars
ESOS 2013 - A
ESAR 2021
i)
Exercise price equals market price
Nil
Nil
ii)
Exercise price is greater than market price
Nil
Nil
iii)
Exercise price is less than market price
922.12
324.21
- Weighted average exercise price of ESOS / ESARs granted during the year whose
Particulars
ESOS 2013 - A
ESAR 2021
i)
Exercise price equals market price
Nil
Nil
ii)
Exercise price is greater than market price
Nil
Nil
iii)
Exercise price is less than market price
2.00
2.00
2
- Method and assumptions used to estimate the fair value of ESOS / ESARs granted during the year
The fair value has been calculated using the Black Scholes Option Pricing model. The assumptions used in the model are as follows:
Variables
ESOS 2013 - A
ESAR 2021
i)
Risk Free Interest Rate
6.86%
6.85%
ii)
Expected Life (in years)
4.04
4.34
iii)
Expected Volatility
26.46%
27.74%
iv)
Expected Dividend Yield
0.53%
0.53%
v)
Price of the underlying share in market at the time of the option grant (H)
943.60
943.60
Volatility is the measure of the amount by which a price has fluctuated or is expected to fluctuate during a period. The measure of volatility used in the Black & Scholes pricing model is the annualised standard deviation of the continuously compounded rates of return on the stock over a period of time. For calculating volatility, the daily volatility of the stock prices on the National Stock Exchange, over a period prior to the date of grant, corresponding with the expected life of the options has been considered. The expected life is considered as average of the minimum & maximum life of the options.
There are no market conditions attached to the grant and vest.
3
