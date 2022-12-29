Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cipla Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-29 am EST
1087.55 INR   +0.16%
Cipla : EU to Invest EUR 15 million in Ethris, initiating a strategic collaboration
PU
Rally in US Wall Street Pushes Indian Equities to End Higher
MT
Power, Oil & Gas and Realty Stocks Push Indian Equities to Close Lower on Midweek
MT
Cipla : EU to Invest EUR 15 million in Ethris, initiating a strategic collaboration

12/29/2022 | 11:54am EST
Cipla EU to Invest EUR 15 million in Ethris, initiating a strategic collaboration

  • Cipla & Ethris partner for the development of mRNA-based therapies

Mumbai, India and Munich, Germany: December 29, 2022: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087;

NSE: CIPLA EQ) referred to as "Cipla" today announced that its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Cipla (EU) Limited ("Cipla EU") has signed definitive agreements for equity investment of EUR 15 million in Ethris GmbH ("Ethris"), a global leader in delivering mRNAs directly to the respiratory system including administration by inhalation.

The investment will facilitate a long-term strategic partnership between Cipla and Ethris for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapies and fast-track Cipla's participation in the mRNA space, enabling it to provide access to cutting- edge solutions developed by Ethris for the developing countries.

A collaboration agreement is signed concurrently with the definitive agreement, which paves a path to market Ethris' innovative portfolio in Cipla's key emerging markets.

The transaction is expected to get completed within 60 days from the date of signing of the agreement or such other time-period as may be mutually agreed between the parties in writing and shall be subject to completion of necessary regulatory formalities.

Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer of Cipla, said: "This collaboration accelerates our innovation journey and enables us to provide access to cutting-edge healthcare solutions to our patients. We expect mRNA-based therapies to be one of the key innovation levers for Cipla. This inhaled mRNA technology is a paradigm shift in the delivery mechanism and this partnership reinforces Cipla's strength in respiratory therapy in line with our aspiration of attaining global lung leadership."

Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CEO of Ethris stated: "We value this strategic relationship with Cipla that will build on our pioneering mRNA technology and our joint focus on bringing innovative treatments for respiratory diseases to patients. The investment supports the further development of our pipeline and our objective to leverage the power of mRNA-based therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases."

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 86 markets. Cipla is the 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT November '22), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT October '22) and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades,

making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our

paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a

dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility, and affordability to the centre of

the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach

to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of "Caring for Life" and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers, and all stakeholders.

For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Heena Kanal

Naveen Bansal

E-Mail: Heena.kanal@cipla.com

E-Mail: Investor.Relations@cipla.com

About Ethris

Ethris has paved a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins, using its proprietary messenger RNA technology platform to discover, design and develop innovative therapies. With more than a decade as an mRNA pioneer, Ethris is a global leader in delivering stabilised mRNAs directly to the respiratory system via optimised formulation and nebulisation technologies. The company is rapidly advancing its mRNA pipeline of immuno-modulation, protein replacement therapies, and differentiated vaccines against viral infections, with the ultimate goal of improving patients' lives.

For more information, visit www.ethris.com

For Ethris, please contact:

Media Relations:

Dr. Carsten Rudolph

Gretchen Schweitzer

+49 89 8955788 10

Trophic Communications

rudolph@ethris.com

+49 172 861 8540

ethris@trophic.eu

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 16:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 235 B 2 842 M 2 842 M
Net income 2023 31 591 M 382 M 382 M
Net cash 2023 31 893 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 0,52%
Capitalization 878 B 10 608 M 10 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 25 927
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart CIPLA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cipla Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIPLA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 1 087,55 INR
Average target price 1 212,28 INR
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umang Vohra Global CEO, MD & Executive Director
Raju Mistry Co-President & Global Chief People Officer
Pradeep Bhadauria Co-President & Global Chief Scientific Officer
Ashish Adukia Global Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED15.01%10 591
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.17.65%28 853
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.64%17 802
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.73%12 532
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.10.05%11 435
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED0.00%5 080