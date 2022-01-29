Cipla : Earnings Call Transcript Q3FY22

Cipla Limited

January 25, 2022

Our free cash generation and operating efficiency continues to drive our strong net cash position despite strategic inventory buildup for maintaining adequate supply of medicines. The return on invested capital of 21.2% for trailing 12 months continues to track well above the long-term sustainable range that we have highlighted earlier.

Coming to the financial performance, some of the specific highlights I would like to highlight, as expected the revenue of contribution of COVID products at the company level was lower on year-on-year basis. The COVID portfolio declined by almost 10% on year-on-year basis and 17% sequentially. We do expect to see some traction in the coming quarter in line with the case loads amid the ongoing third wave in India. Our emerging market business continues to maintain strong growth in DTM markets. The order flow from developed markets in our API business has witnessed momentary slowdown and our mix has responded accordingly. We will see traction in orders from emerging markets and API Outlook remains robust.

The total revenue for the quarter is Rs. 5,479 crores with a year-on-year growth of 6%, gross margin stood at 60.9% on a reported basis. The marginal decline on year-on-year basis of 55 basis points, about 40 basis points on Q-on-Q basis is attributed to increase in freight and materials cost and certain provisions for the inventory including COVID products. We expect gross margins to respond to launches from complex pipeline in the coming quarters. Total expenses which include employee cost on others are at Rs. 2,105 crores declined by 2.4% on a sequential basis. Employee cost for the quarter is Rs. 872 crores which is flat on a sequential basis. Other expenses which include R&D, regulatory, quality, manufacturing and sales promotion are at Rs. 1,232 crores, the decline by 3.7% driven by strong cost control. We have retained the efficiencies from our reimagination and operational efficiency initiatives from last year while continuing our growth-linked investments which are driving the Y-o-Y increase in other expenses.

Total R&D investment for the quarter is at Rs. 262 crores. All the priority projects continue to be on track. We expect these spends to increase as the respiratory assets progress in the clinical trials.

Overall reported EBITDA for the quarter is at Rs. 1,243 crores or 22.7% of sales. Tax charge is Rs. 295 crores and the ETR is 28%. As of 31st December our long term debt stands at South African Rand 720 million. We also have working capital loans of USD 58 million, South African Rand 137 million and Australian dollar 5 million which act as natural hedges towards our receivables. Driven by our relentless focus on cash generation we continue to be a net cash positive company as of December 21. We continue to be appropriately hedged on key global currencies as per our policies. Finally just to conclude the board at its meeting held on 26th October, withdrew the scheme of arrangement for the proposed transfer of India based US business undertaking to Cipla Biotech Ltd. and the proposed transfer of the consumer business undertaking to Cipla Health Ltd. in favor of a more efficient mechanism to affect the transaction.