Cipla : Notice of Annual General Meeting

To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31

To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31

NOTICE is hereby given that the 86th Annual General Meeting of Cipla Limited will be held on Friday, 26th August, 2022 at 3:00 PM (IST) through video conferencing ("VC") / other audiovisual means ("OAVM") to transact the following businesses:

who retires by rotation and being eligible has offered herself for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as director of the Company liable to retire by rotation."

Special Business(es):

To consider and if thought fit, to pass resolution no. 5 as a special resolution and resolution no. 6 and 7 as ordinary resolutions.

5. To appoint Dr Mandar Purushottam Vaidya as independent director

"Resolved that pursuant to the provisions of the applicable laws, the Articles of Association of the Company and upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, Dr Mandar Purushottam Vaidya (DIN:09690327) who was appointed as additional director and independent director of the Company effective 29th July, 2022, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five

years i.e. from 29 th July, 2022 to 28 th July, 2027 (both days inclusive)."

6. Authorisation to grant share-based benefits from one or more subsidiary of the Company to Mr Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer

"Resolved that in partial modification to the resolution passed at the 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th August, 2021, upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors ("Board") , approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for grant of employee stock appreciation rights ("ESAR") / share-based benefits (herein after referred to as "Share Incentives") to Mr Umang Vohra (DIN: 02296740) Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer, over and above his current approved compensation, from one or more subsidiary of the Company, subject to satisfaction of the following terms and conditions: