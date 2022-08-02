Cipla : Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE is hereby given that the 86th Annual General Meeting of Cipla Limited will be held on Friday, 26th August, 2022 at 3:00 PM (IST) through video conferencing ("VC") / other audiovisual means ("OAVM") to transact the following businesses:
Ordinary Business(es):
To consider, and if thought fit, to pass resolution nos. 1 to 4 as ordinary resolutions.
To receive, consider and adopt the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditor thereon
"Resolved that the audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the reports of the Board of Directors and Auditor thereon as circulated to the members with the notice of the Annual General Meeting, be and are hereby received, considered and adopted."
To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the report of the Auditor thereon
"Resolved that the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022 and the report of Auditor thereon, as circulated to the members with the notice of the Annual General Meeting, be and are hereby received, considered and adopted."
To declare final dividend on equity shares
"Resolved that the final dividend of H 5/- (Rupees five only) per equity share of the Company, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022, be and is hereby declared and that such dividend be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, 10th August, 2022."
To re-appoint Ms Samina Hamied as director liable to retire by rotation
"Resolved that pursuant to the provisions of the applicable laws, the Articles of Association and upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, Ms Samina Hamied (DIN: 00027923), Executive Vice-Chairperson and Director of the Company,
who retires by rotation and being eligible has offered herself for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as director of the Company liable to retire by rotation."
Special Business(es):
To consider and if thought fit, to pass resolution no. 5 as a special resolution and resolution no. 6 and 7 as ordinary resolutions.
5. To appoint Dr Mandar Purushottam Vaidya as independent director
"Resolved that pursuant to the provisions of the applicable laws, the Articles of Association of the Company and upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors, Dr Mandar Purushottam Vaidya (DIN:09690327) who was appointed as additional director and independent director of the Company effective 29th July, 2022, be and is hereby appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five
years i.e. from 29th July, 2022 to 28th July, 2027 (both days inclusive)."
6. Authorisation to grant share-based benefits from one or more subsidiary of the Company to Mr Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer
"Resolved that in partial modification to the resolution passed at the 85th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th August, 2021, upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC"), the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors ("Board") , approval of the members be and is hereby accorded for grant of employee stock appreciation rights ("ESAR") / share-based benefits (herein after referred to as "Share Incentives") to Mr Umang Vohra (DIN: 02296740) Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer, over and above his current approved compensation, from one or more subsidiary of the Company, subject to satisfaction of the following terms and conditions:
Mr Vohra shall be holding the position of a director on the Board of the relevant subsidiary either in an executive or non-executive capacity.
The benefit from the Share Incentives shall be directly linked with the growth and performance of the relevant subsidiary. The grant of such Share Incentives shall be at fair market value as on the grant date and the benefit from such Share Incentives will accrue only when there is an appreciation in the value of the relevant subsidiary, as on the exercise date.
The total estimated value (computed as on the relevant grant date) of such Share Incentives shall not exceed 2% or such lower number of the enterprise value of the respective subsidiary as on the grant date, as may be approved by the NRC and the Board.
The total annualized estimated value (computed as on the relevant grant date) of the Share Incentives, as on the grant date, shall not exceed 85% of the fixed salary (i.e. Annual Fixed Cap) and on-target variable bonus of Mr Vohra, as approved by the Members in their meeting held on 25th August 2021, for the remaining term of his appointment.
Only subsidiaries, which are not part of the core business but form part of the new businesses including consumer business, innovation, digital, etc. will be eligible to grant such Share Incentives to Mr Vohra.
The Share Incentives will vest in March 2026, i.e. the last month of his contract as per the present terms of his appointment, as approved by the members in their meeting held on 25th August, 2021.
The grants shall be approved by the Board on the recommendation of the NRC and such other Committee (including the Audit Committee) of the Company as applicable, and the relevant body or authority of the subsidiary. The Share Incentives may be either equity- settled and/or cash-settled as per the terms of the scheme formulated by the relevant subsidiary.
The respective scheme(s) and the grants shall be compliant of the applicable provisions of the Act and/or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.
Resolved further that save and except as aforesaid, all other terms and conditions of re-appointment and remuneration of Mr Vohra, as approved by the members of
the Company at the 85th Annual General Meeting held on 25th August, 2021, shall remain unchanged.
Resolved further that the Board be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents, instruments and writings as may be required and to delegate all or any of its powers herein conferred to any committee of directors or any director or officer to give effect to this resolution."
7. To ratify remuneration of the cost auditor for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023
"Resolved that pursuant to the provisions of the applicable laws, the remuneration of H 11,75,000/- (Rupees eleven lacs seventy-five thousand only) plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses to be paid to Mr D.H. Zaveri, the cost auditor, to audit the cost records maintained by the Company for the financial year ending 31st March, 2023, as approved by the Board on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, be and is hereby ratified and confirmed.
Resolved further that the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things and take all such steps as may be deemed necessary, proper, or expedient to give effect to the above resolution."
By order of the Board of Directors
For Cipla Limited
Date: 29th July, 2022
Rajendra Chopra
Place: Mumbai
Company Secretary
NOTES:
In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has, vide its Circular nos. 20/2020, 14/2020, 17/2020, 02/2021, the latest being 2/2022 dated 5th May, 2022 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") vide its circular nos. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/ CIRP/P/2022/62 dated 13th May, 2022 and other applicable circulars issued in this regard, (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'the Circulars'), have permitted the holding of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") through video conferencing ("VC")/ other audio visual means ("OAVM"). Hence, the AGM of the Company is being held through VC/ OAVM. The deemed venue for AGM shall be the registered office of the Company at Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400 013.
Members attending the AGM through VC/OAVM will be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").
The members can join the AGM through VC/OAVM mode 15 minutes before the scheduled time or any time thereafter till the conclusion of the meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the notice. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC/OAVM will be made available for 1,000 members on a first-come-first-serve basis. This will not include large shareholders (holding 2% or more shareholding), promoters, institutional investors, directors, key managerial personnel and auditors, among others, who are allowed to attend the AGM without restriction on account of a first-come-first-serve basis and can connect with the Company at cipla.agm@cipla.comfor participating at the AGM without such restriction.
Since this AGM is being held pursuant to the Circulars through VC/OAVM, physical attendance of members has been dispensed with, accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the members will not be available for the AGM.
Members of the Company under the category of Institutional Investors are encouraged to attend and vote at the AGM through VC. Corporate/Institutional members (other than Individuals, HUF, NRI, etc.) intending to attend the meeting in accordance with the terms of Section 113 of the Act, are required to send scanned certified true copy (PDF format) of the board resolution/ power of attorney/authority letter etc. to the Scrutiniser at e-mail ID: ciplascrutinizer@gmail.comto attend the AGM through VC/OAVM on their behalf and to vote through remote electronic voting ("e-voting").
In compliance with the Circulars, notice of the AGM along with the Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 is being sent only through electronic mode to those members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/Depositories. The Company shall send the physical copy of notice of the AGM along with the Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 to those members who request the same at cipla.agm@cipla.commentioning their Folio No./DP ID and Client ID.
Since the AGM will be held through VC/OAVM, the route map, proxy form and attendance slip are not attached to this notice.
Members will be provided with a facility of e-voting and for attending the AGM through VC/OAVM by the National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") e-voting system at www.evoting.nsdl.com.
Members may please note that the notice of the AGM along with the Integrated Annual Report 2021-22 are also available on the Company's website at www.cipla.com, on websites of the stock exchanges such as BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia. comand www.nseindia.com, respectively and also on website of NSDL (www.evoting.nsdl.com).
The Register of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel and their shareholding, maintained under Section 170 of the Act, the Register of Contracts or Arrangements in which the directors are interested, maintained under Section 189 of the Act and Certificate from the secretarial auditor of the Company under Regulation 13 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, will be available for inspection in electronic form by the members during the AGM. All documents referred to in the notice will also be available for inspection in electronic form without any fee by the members from the date of circulation of this notice up to the date of AGM on 26th August, 2022 during business hours. Members seeking to inspect such documents may send a request on the email id cipla.agm@cipla.comat least one working day before the date on which they intend to inspect the document.
The statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act is attached hereunder and forms part of the notice. As required under the Secretarial Standard - 2 and Regulations 36(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), the relevant information of directors seeking appointment/re-appointment is attached as Annexure 1. Though not statutorily required, the explanatory statement to Ordinary Business Item Nos. 1 to 4 is being provided as additional information to the members. The Board of Directors have considered Item Nos. 5 to 7, as unavoidable and therefore included it as Special Business(es) in this notice.
Important instruction for shareholders holding shares in physical form.
SEBI, vide its circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655, dated 3rd November, 2021, clarification vide circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/687, dated 14th December, 2021 and circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated 25th January, 2022 has simplified the process for investor service requests. Accordingly, the companies shall process the following
service requests viz. issue of duplicate securities certificate; renewal/exchange of securities certificate; endorsement; sub-division/splitting of securities certificate; consolidation of securities certificates/ folios; transmission and transposition in dematerialised form only. In view of the same and to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and avail various benefits of dematerialisation, members are advised to dematerialise the shares held by them in physical form. Members can contact the Company or RTA, for assistance in this regard.
As per the SEBI Circular, the Company/ RTA can entertain a shareholder's service request only upon the provision of PAN, KYC details and nomination information. Any folios for which PAN, KYC and nomination details are missing on or after 1st April, 2023, shall be frozen and will be ineligible for lodging a grievance/service request. Such folios will also not be eligible for receipt of any payment, including dividends, through the physical mode.
Folios remaining frozen till 31st December, 2025 will be referred by the RTA/ the Company to the administering authority under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 and/or Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
Accordingly, members are requested to make service requests / update their records by submitting a duly filled and signed forms, along with the related proofs listed in the forms to KFin Technologies Limited, Unit: Cipla Limited, Selenium Tower B, Plot 31-32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad - 500 032. Alternatively, shareholder can also send the e-signed documents via their registered email address to einward.ris@kfintech.com.
ISR-1 Request for registering PAN, KYC details or changes/updating thereof
ISR-2 Confirmation of signature of the securities holder by the banker
ISR-3 Declaration form for holders of physical securities in listed companies to opt out of nomination
ISR-4 Request for issue of Duplicate Certificate and other Service Requests
ISR-5 Request for Transmission of Securities by Nominee or Legal Heir
Members holding shares in Demat form, to update any of the details as mentioned in point 11, should contact their depository participant.
Record Date and Dividend:
The dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2022 as recommended by the Board, if approved at the AGM, will be paid to those members whose names
will appear in the Company's Register of Members as on close of Wednesday, 10th August, 2022 i.e. Record Date. In respect of shares held in dematerialised form, the dividend will be payable based on beneficial ownership as per details furnished by NSDL and Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL").
Members holding shares in dematerialised form may please note that, in accordance with the direction of the stock exchanges, bank details as furnished by the respective depositories will be used for the purpose of distribution of dividend. For members who have not updated their bank account details, dividend warrants / demand drafts will be sent out to their registered addresses. To avoid delay in receiving dividend, members are requested to update their KYC with their depositories, where shares are held in dematerialised mode.
Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Act and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") (including the provisions of Sections 205A and 205C of the Companies Act, 1956), dividends that remain 'Unpaid or Unclaimed' for a period of seven years are mandatorily required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). Accordingly, unpaid / unclaimed dividends up to the FY 2013-14 have been transferred to IEPF.
As per the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Act read with the IEPF Rules as amended, all shares in respect of which dividends have remained unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more for the financial year ended 31st March, 2014, were transferred by the Company to IEPF in October, 2021. The Company had sent individual communications to the concerned shareholders whose shares were liable to be transferred to IEPF.
Members may note that unclaimed final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2015 will become due for transfer to IEPF on 1st October, 2022. Those members, who have not encashed the unclaimed dividend for the said period and also for the subsequent years are requested to contact KFintech / Shares Department of the Company.
We have uploaded the details of such members on the Company's website, www.cipla.com, under 'Investors' section. Please note that no claim will lie against the Company in respect of unclaimed dividend and shares transferred to IEPF pursuant to the said Rules.
As per the provisions of Section 125 of the Act and the IEPF Rules, members whose unclaimed dividend, unclaimed redemption amount of preference shares, unclaimed sale proceeds of fractional shares, equity shares have been transferred to IEPF, may claim the refund by making an application to the IEPF Authority in Form No. IEPF-5 available on www.iepf.gov.in.
Tax deducted at source ("TDS") on Dividend
14. Pursuant to the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by a company after 1st April, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the shareholders. Also, the company needs to deduct tax at source from dividends paid to shareholders. The rate of deduction of tax depends on residential status of the shareholder, the documents submitted by the shareholder and accepted by the Company.
For resident individual shareholders:
The tax shall be deducted under Section 194 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as follows:
o At 10% if aggregate amount of dividend to be paid to the shareholder during the given financial year (FY 2022-23) exceeds H 5,000 and valid PAN is provided by the shareholder. However, if shareholder provides the duly filled form 15G (applicable to any person other than a Company or a Firm) / Form 15H (applicable to an Individual above the age of 60 years) for relevant financial year (FY 2022-23) complete in all respects and all the required eligibility conditions are met then, NIL tax shall be deducted at source.
o In case of invalid or non-availability of PAN, tax shall be deducted at the rate of 20%.
For resident shareholders other than individual (HUF/LLP/ AOP/Companies/Firm/Trust):
o At 10% on the entire amount of dividend to be paid to the shareholder without any threshold. However, on submission of any lower withholding tax certificate or any exemption status under any provision of Income Tax Act obtained by shareholder for FY 2022-23, the withholding tax shall be at the rate mentioned in the certificate issued by the authority and the same submitted to the Company.
o In case of invalid or non-availability of PAN, the withholding tax shall be at 20%.
For other category shareholders, such as Mutual Fund, Insurance Company, Alternate Investment Fund ("AIF") Category I and II, Government (Central/State Government):
In order to avail exemption from withholding the taxes on dividend payable, the shareholder has to provide self- declaration along with their registration with concerned authority about their category, such as:
Declaration and Registration certificate by shareholder qualifying as Insurer as per Section 2(7A) of the Insurance Act, 1938.
Declaration and Registration certificate by Mutual Fund shareholder eligible for exemption u/s 10(23D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
Declaration and Registration certificate by Category I/ II AIF registered with SEBI.
Self attested copy of valid approval granted by Commissioner as per relevant Income Tax Rules of Fourth Schedule of Income Tax Act to Recognised Provident Fund / Approved Gratuity Fund/ Approved Superannuation Fund.
For Non- Resident shareholders including Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI/FII) category:
At 20% on the entire amount of dividend to be paid to the shareholder without any threshold. However, as per Section 90(2) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the non-resident shareholder has the option to be governed by the provisions of the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (tax treaty) ("DTAA") between India and the country of tax residence of the shareholder, if they are more beneficial to them. To avail a lower rate of deduction of tax at source under an applicable tax treaty read with multilateral instruments, if applicable, such Non-Resident shareholders must provide the following:
Self-attestedcopy of the PAN allotted by the Indian Income Tax authorities if any.
Self-attestedcopy of Tax Residency Certificate ("TRC") obtained from the tax authorities of the country of which the shareholder is resident for FY 2022-23.
o Self-declaration in Form 10F for FY 2022-23
Self-declaration,certifying 'No PE declaration' should cover following points:
Non-Residentis and will continue to remain a tax resident of the country of residence during FY 2022-23.
Non-Residentis eligible to claim the beneficial DTAA rate for the purposes of tax withholding on dividend declared by the Company.
Non-Residenthas no reason to believe that the claim for the benefits of the DTAA is impaired in any manner.
Non-Residentis the ultimate beneficial owner of the shareholding in the Company and Dividend receivable from the Company.
