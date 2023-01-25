Cipla : Q3 FY23 Investor Presentation

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this presentation and the subsequent discussions may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties including impact of Covid-19 and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion plans, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals, technological changes, fluctuation in earnings, foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage international operations and exports, our exposure to market risks as well as other risks.
Q3FY23 Performance
Continued strong traction in One-India and US differentiated portfolio drive revenue and profitability
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Overall Revenue
INR 5,810 Cr
6%
11%
Reported
Ex-covid
YoY growth
YoY growth
EBITDA Margin
INR 1,408
Cr
24.2%
13%
24%
Reported
Ex-covid
YoY growth
YoY growth
R&D Investment1
Continued investment INR 363 Cr in respiratory, biosimilar
and other projects
39%
6.2%
of overall
YoY growth
revenue
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
One-India
2% 11%
(Reported)(Ex-covid)
YoY growth in INR terms
Robust double-digit traction in
core portfolio across therapies and business segments
North America
$ 195 Mn 30%
YoY growth in $ terms
Strong traction in respiratory
products further propelled by new launches including peptides
SA Private
3%
YoY
in ZAR terms
Supply challenges being addressed
International Markets
$ 93 Mn
$ revenue impacted by currency volatility; Strong secondary growth continues across key markets
Note: 1. Opex including depreciation
1
Financial Performance - Q3FY23
Revenues
INR 5,810 Cr
Revenue1 Break-up
API, 3%
Others, 1%
International
Markets,
13%
SAGA,
India, 44%
12%
North America, 28%
EBITDA
INR 1,408 Cr
Q3 FY23 (Consolidated)
Actuals
vs Q3 FY22
(INR Cr)
Total Revenue from
5,810
6%
Operations
EBITDA
1,408
13%
EBITDA % of revenue
24.2%
153 bps
PAT
801
9.9%
PAT % of revenue
13.8%
49 bps
Adj. PAT2
876
20.2%
Adj. PAT % of revenue
15.1%
178 bps
R&D3 INR 363 Cr
39% YoY
Priority projects
on track
1. India includes Rx + Gx+ CHL; SAGA includes South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access; International Markets include Emerging Markets and Europe | Figures have been
2
rounded-off| 2. Excludes one-time tax charge on account of deferred tax asset reversal | 3. Opex including depreciation
Continued focus on building balance sheet strength
Total Debt1
(INR Cr)
Cash Balances2
(INR Cr)
6,232
4,965 5,060
Net Cash3
(INR Cr)
5,190
3,909 3,992
1,056 1,068 1,042
Mar'22 Sept'22 Dec'22
Mar'22 Sept'22 Dec'22
Mar'22 Sept'22 Dec'22
1. Total debt includes lease liabilities | 2. Includes cash and cash equivalents including fixed deposits, current investments, margin deposits and excluding unclaimed dividend
3
balances | 3. Net Cash = Total Cash balances - Total debt
