Cipla : Q3 FY23 Investor Presentation

DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this presentation and the subsequent discussions may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties including impact of Covid-19 and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion plans, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals, technological changes, fluctuation in earnings, foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage international operations and exports, our exposure to market risks as well as other risks.

The investor presentation is not intended to endorse, advertise, promote or recommend the use of any products listed in it which are for representation purpose only, some of which are reference listed drugs of which the Company has approved, under approval or under development generic equivalents. The prefixes "g" and "generic" used interchangeably indicate the generic versions of the named brand drugs.

Information relating to any medical products or medical devices contained herein is provided by Cipla for general information purposes only. Information on any of the medical products or medical devices may vary from country-to-country. A reference to a medical product or a medical device does not imply that such medical product or medical device is available in your country. The commercial availability of the medical products or medical devices listed herein in your country is dependent on the validity and status of existing patents and/or marketing authorizations related to each. An independent enquiry regarding the availability of each medical products or medical device should be made for each individual country.

The product information contained herein is not intended to provide complete medical information, and is not intended to be used as an alternative to consulting with qualified doctors or health care professionals.

Nothing contained herein should be construed as giving of advice or the making of a recommendation and it should not be relied on as the basis for any decision or action. It is important to only rely on the advice of a health care professional.