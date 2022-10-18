Cipla : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
17th October 2022
Sub: Earnings Conference Call
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the schedule of Earnings Conference Call to be held on 4th November, 2022.
Announcement
Cipla to release Q2FY23 Unaudited Financial Results on November 4, 2022
Date: November 4, 2022
1800 hrs IST - EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1800 hrs IST (2030 hrs SST/HKT, 1230 hrs BST, 0830 hrs US ET), during which the leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions. A transcript of the conference call will be available at www.cipla.com.
Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Information