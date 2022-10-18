Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cipla Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:15 2022-10-18 am EDT
1114.10 INR   +0.54%
12:43aCipla : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/11Cipla : Indore plant joins the World Economic Forum's (WEF) prestigious Lighthouse Network
PU
10/03Indian Indices Close Lower on Monday; Adani Enterprises Slumps 9%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cipla : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

10/18/2022 | 12:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

17th October 2022

(1) BSE Limited

(2) National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500087

Scrip Code: CIPLA

  1. SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG Societe Anonyme
    35A Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Earnings Conference Call

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the schedule of Earnings Conference Call to be held on 4th November, 2022.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Cipla Limited

RAJENDR

  1. KUMAR CHOPRA

Digitally signed by RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA Date: 2022.10.17 17:34:22 +05'30'

Rajendra Chopra

Company Secretary

Encl.: as above

Prepared by: Juzer Masta

Cipla Ltd.

Regd. Office - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400 013, India

P +91 22 24826000 F +91 22 24826120 W www.cipla.com E-mail contactus@cipla.comCorporate Identity Number L24239MH1935PLC002380

Announcement

Cipla to release Q2FY23 Unaudited Financial Results on November 4, 2022

Date: November 4, 2022

  • 1800 hrs IST - EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
    The Company will host an earnings conference call at 1800 hrs IST (2030 hrs SST/HKT, 1230 hrs BST, 0830 hrs US ET), during which the leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions. A transcript of the conference call will be available at www.cipla.com.
    Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Information

Date and Time

November 4, 2022 at

1800

- 1900 hrs IST

2030

- 2130 hrs SST/HKT

1230

- 1330 hrs BST

0830

- 0930 hrs US ET

Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access

Primary Access: (+91 22 6280 1562)

(+91 22 7115 8387)

Diamond pass link

Click hereto register

Toll Number

USA: +1 3233868721

UK: +44 2034785524

Hong Kong: +852 30186877

Singapore: +65 31575746

South Africa: +27 110623033

Contact:

Investor Relations

Naveen Bansal

Ankit Bhembre

E-Mail: Investor.Relations@cipla.com

E-Mail: Investor.Relations@cipla.com

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 04:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIPLA LIMITED
12:43aCipla : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/11Cipla : Indore plant joins the World Economic Forum's (WEF) prestigious Lighthouse Network
PU
10/03Indian Indices Close Lower on Monday; Adani Enterprises Slumps 9%
MT
09/27Indian Indices Close in Red for Fifth Straight Day; Hero MotoCorp Falls 3%
MT
09/27INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares end flat as auto, metals offset IT gains
RE
09/22US FDA Completes Inspection of Cipla's Indore Plant in India
MT
09/22Cipla Limited Receives the Establishment Inspection Report Indicating Closure of the In..
CI
09/16Cipla : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
PU
09/16Indian Benchmarks End in Red for Third Straight Day on Friday; UPL Slides 5%
MT
09/13Indian Indices Extend Gains on Tuesday; Bajaj Finserv Jumps 5%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIPLA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 235 B 2 855 M 2 855 M
Net income 2023 30 523 M 372 M 372 M
Net cash 2023 32 598 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,8x
Yield 2023 0,48%
Capitalization 894 B 10 886 M 10 886 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
EV / Sales 2024 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 25 927
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart CIPLA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cipla Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIPLA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 1 108,15 INR
Average target price 1 119,43 INR
Spread / Average Target 1,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umang Vohra Global Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Ashish Adukia Global Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED17.46%10 886
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.15.44%28 459
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.90%17 204
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.21.99%11 458
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-35.94%10 500
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED0.00%5 065