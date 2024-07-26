26th July 2024 (1) BSE Ltd. (2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Listing Department Listing Department Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th floor Dalal Street Plot no. C/1, G Block Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex Scrip Code: 500087 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: CIPLA (3) SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBERG Societe Anonyme 35A Boulevard Joseph II L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 26th July 2024, has inter‐alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

We are enclosing herewith as follows:

Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) as per Indian Accounting Standards for the quarter ended 30 th June 2024; and Limited review report (standalone and consolidated) by Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended 30 th June 2024.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.15 a.m. (IST) and is still in progress.

The end time of the meeting will be separately intimated to the Stock Exchanges on conclusion.

The above-mentioned documents will also be available on the Company's website www.cipla.comin the Investor Section.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Cipla Limited