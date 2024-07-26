Cipla : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024
July 26, 2024 at 06:01 am EDT
26th July 2024
(1) BSE Ltd.
(2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Listing Department
Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor
Dalal Street
Plot no. C/1, G Block
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex
Scrip Code: 500087
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: CIPLA
(3) SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE
LUXEMBERG
Societe Anonyme
35A Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Sub: Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 26th July 2024, has inter‐alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.
We are enclosing herewith as follows:
Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) as per Indian Accounting Standards for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and
Limited review report (standalone and consolidated) by Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.15 a.m. (IST) and is still in progress.
The end time of the meeting will be separately intimated to the Stock Exchanges on conclusion.
The above-mentioned documents will also be available on the Company's website www.cipla.comin the Investor Section.
Kindly take the above information on record.
Yours faithfully,
For Cipla Limited
RAJENDR
KUMAR CHOPRA
Digitally signed by RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA Date: 2024.07.26 14:59:43 +05'30'
Rajendra Chopra
Company Secretary
Encl: As above
Prepared by: Mandar Kurghode
Cipla Ltd.
Regd. Office - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400 013, India
P +91 22 41916000 F +91 22 41916120 Wwww.cipla.com E-mailcontactus@cipla.comCorporate Identity Number L24239MH1935PLC002380
Cipla specializes in development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The group provides prescription products and OTC medicines for the treatment of cardiovascular, ophthalmic and dermatological diseases, respiratory troubles, cancers, allergies, infections etc. Besides, Cipla develops and sells veterinary products.
Net sales by source of income break down between sale of products (96.9%) and services (3.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (39.4%), the United States (18.5%), South Africa (17%) and other (25.1%).