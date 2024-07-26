26th July 2024

(1) BSE Ltd.

(2) National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Listing Department

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor

Dalal Street

Plot no. C/1, G Block

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex

Scrip Code: 500087

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: CIPLA

(3) SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE

LUXEMBERG

Societe Anonyme

35A Boulevard Joseph II

L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 26th July 2024, has inter‐alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

We are enclosing herewith as follows:

  1. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) as per Indian Accounting Standards for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and
  2. Limited review report (standalone and consolidated) by Walker Chandiok & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditor of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.15 a.m. (IST) and is still in progress.

The end time of the meeting will be separately intimated to the Stock Exchanges on conclusion.

The above-mentioned documents will also be available on the Company's website www.cipla.comin the Investor Section.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

For Cipla Limited

Rajendra Chopra

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Cipla Ltd.

Regd. Office - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400 013, India

P +91 22 41916000 F +91 22 41916120 Wwww.cipla.com E-mailcontactus@cipla.comCorporate Identity Number L24239MH1935PLC002380

