Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cipla Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/02 12:33:08 am EDT
989.10 INR   +0.56%
12:40aCipla Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity
MT
12:32aCIPLA : adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra & Karnataka
PU
05/24CIPLA : Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31st March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cipla : adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra & Karnataka

06/02/2022 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Cipla adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in

Maharashtra & Karnataka

India; June 2, 2022: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ) referred to as "Cipla" today announced the commercial operation of additional capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra & Karnataka.

In Jan'21, Cipla had commissioned 30 MWp solar project at Tuljapur, and now further added 16 MWp of solar capacity for supplying the renewable energy for its manufacturing units/ facilities in Maharashtra. These projects have been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India and is one of the largest solar open access projects in the state set up by a corporate. The project will support the Company's green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh & Patalganga and R&D centre at Vikhroli in Maharashtra, replacing around 70 % of total consumption for these unit to green energy.

In Karnataka wind solar hybrid captive power plant with capacity as 9 MWp solar + 2.7 MVA of wind has been commissioned in partnership with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, this project will help in migrating the 85 % of power requirement to renewable source for its manufacturing units in Karnataka.

Ms. Geena Malhotra, President and Global Head - Manufacturing Operations, Cipla, commented,"Sustainability is at the core of Cipla's DNA and this project is a big step forward in our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. We endeavour to continue growing the share of renewable energy across our sites with an aim to contribute to India's agenda of increasing energy generation from non-fossil fuel sources."

Over last 3-year Cipla has added significant capacity of 66 MWp of equivalent solar power portfolio through various initiatives such as an on-site solar roof top & ground mounted solar projects under RESCO model, and captive solar / wind open access project in partnership with leading IPP (Independent Power Producers).

In FY 22, the company has sourced total 68200 mWh of renewal power for its operation across India, leading to 56000 tons of Co2 reductions.

The company's Global ESG positioning C.A.R.E: Championing Climate Positivity| Accelerating Community Well-being | Raising the Bar on Governance | Enhancing Access

  • Affordability is aimed at developing a holistic sustainability road map for the future. By 2025, Cipla plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality, zero-waste to landfill, anti-microbial resistance stewardship and green chemistry.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well- known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT March' 22), 3rd largest in the pharma private

market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT March'22), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

For queries, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Heena Kanal

Naveen Bansal

E-Mail: CorpComm@cipla.com

E-Mail: Investor.Relations@cipla.com

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 04:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIPLA LIMITED
12:40aCipla Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity
MT
12:32aCIPLA : adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra & Karnataka
PU
05/24CIPLA : Disclosure of Related Party Transactions for the half year ended 31st March 2022
PU
05/11Cipla's Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q4; EPS Misses Estimates
MT
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Cipla Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Cipla Launches 'RT Direct' Multiplex real time PCR kit for Covid-19
AQ
05/10Cipla Limited Recommends Dividend for the Year 2021-22
CI
05/10Cipla Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10Cipla Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10Cipla Names Interim CFO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIPLA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 216 B 2 785 M 2 785 M
Net income 2022 28 389 M 366 M 366 M
Net cash 2022 21 215 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 794 B 10 232 M 10 232 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 25 672
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart CIPLA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cipla Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIPLA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 983,55 INR
Average target price 1 073,59 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umang Vohra Global Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Dinesh Ramniranjan Jain Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED5.17%10 232
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.1.76%26 600
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.88%18 087
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.91%15 527
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.19.19%12 922
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED-28.40%4 990