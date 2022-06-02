Press Release

Cipla adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in

Maharashtra & Karnataka

India; June 2, 2022: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ) referred to as "Cipla" today announced the commercial operation of additional capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra & Karnataka.

In Jan'21, Cipla had commissioned 30 MWp solar project at Tuljapur, and now further added 16 MWp of solar capacity for supplying the renewable energy for its manufacturing units/ facilities in Maharashtra. These projects have been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India and is one of the largest solar open access projects in the state set up by a corporate. The project will support the Company's green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh & Patalganga and R&D centre at Vikhroli in Maharashtra, replacing around 70 % of total consumption for these unit to green energy.

In Karnataka wind solar hybrid captive power plant with capacity as 9 MWp solar + 2.7 MVA of wind has been commissioned in partnership with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, this project will help in migrating the 85 % of power requirement to renewable source for its manufacturing units in Karnataka.

Ms. Geena Malhotra, President and Global Head - Manufacturing Operations, Cipla, commented,"Sustainability is at the core of Cipla's DNA and this project is a big step forward in our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. We endeavour to continue growing the share of renewable energy across our sites with an aim to contribute to India's agenda of increasing energy generation from non-fossil fuel sources."

Over last 3-year Cipla has added significant capacity of 66 MWp of equivalent solar power portfolio through various initiatives such as an on-site solar roof top & ground mounted solar projects under RESCO model, and captive solar / wind open access project in partnership with leading IPP (Independent Power Producers).

In FY 22, the company has sourced total 68200 mWh of renewal power for its operation across India, leading to 56000 tons of Co2 reductions.

The company's Global ESG positioning C.A.R.E: Championing Climate Positivity| Accelerating Community Well-being | Raising the Bar on Governance | Enhancing Access

Affordability is aimed at developing a holistic sustainability road map for the future. By 2025, Cipla plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality, zero-waste to landfill, anti-microbial resistance stewardship and green chemistry.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well- known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT March' 22), 3rd largest in the pharma private