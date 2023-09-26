Cipla launches drone-based delivery services for distribution of essential medicines for Hospitals and Pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh

Commenced operations in flood-affected Himachal Pradesh.

Mumbai, India; 26 September 2023: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as "Cipla") has announced the launch of drone-powered deliveries for its critical medicines (cardiac, respiratory and other essential chronic therapies) for hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh, India, in partnership with Sky Air Mobility. The use of drones will support on-time delivery of Cipla's medicines to chemists and clinics in remote areas, while minimizing risks such as delays, temperature excursions affecting cold chain products, and roadside accidents. Cipla is the first among large Indian pharma companies to adopt drone- based deliveries to facilitate expedited supply to stockists in remote areas.

In its inaugural phase, the company has successfully completed several drone deliveries in Himachal Pradesh covering approximately 50 kilometres distance in under 25 minutes. This has been vital amidst adverse and prevailing weather conditions that have impacted conventional transportation routes in the state.

Commenting on the milestone, Cipla's Global Supply Chain Head, Swapn Malpani said, "Driven by our purpose of 'Caring for Life', we are leveraging technology to make healthcare more accessible and extend our circle of care to all our key stakeholders. As we accelerate our digital agenda across all functions, implementingdrone-powereddistribution enhances our supply chain resilience, strengthens connects with channel partners, helps us stay future ready and maintain reliable, prompt delivery of our trustedhigh-qualitydrugs to stockists and patients in the region."

Cipla aims to scale the service in the future through distribution to hospitals and expand market coverage to inaccessible and hilly terrains such as Uttarakhand and Northeast in India

About Cipla

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well- known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 86 markets. Cipla is the 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT July'23), 3rd largest pharmaceutical company in South Africa (and 2nd largest in the Rx sector) (IQVIA MAT July'23), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility, and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers, and all stakeholders.