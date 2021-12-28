Cipla : receives Emergency Use Authorisation(EUA) to launch oral anti-viral drug Cipmolnu®(Molnupiravir 200mg) in India for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, with SpO2>93% and with high risk of disease progression including hospitalization or death

Mumbai, India; December 28, 2021: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as "Cipla") announced today that it has been granted Emergency Use Authorisation(EUA) permission by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Molnupiravir in the country. Cipla plans to launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu®. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe disease1

Earlier in the year, Cipla entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs). The regulatory approval comes on the back of a five-month collaborative trial conducted by a consortium of companies.

Cipla will soon make Cipmolnu® 200mg capsules available at all leading pharmacies and Covid treatment centers across the country. The Company has adequate manufacturing capacities and a solid distribution mechanism in place to ensure speedy access to this effective treatment pan India.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, "This launch is yet another step in our endeavour to enable access to all treatments in COVID care. We continue to be guided by the power of science to address the unmet needs of patients across the globe and bring care closer to the patients.

Molnupiravir is an oral anti-viral that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2. The drug is used for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 globally.

1 https://www.gov.uk/government/news/first-oral-antiviral-for-covid-19-lagevrio-molnupiravir-approved-by-mhra