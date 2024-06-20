Cipla signs a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda

to commercialize Vonoprazan drug in India

Mumbai, June 20, 2024: Cipla Limited, hereafter referred to as "Cipla" (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ,) today announced that it has signed a non-exclusive Patent License agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for 'Vonoprazan' for India Market for treating acid-related illnesses among patients. This deal is meant to commercialise the drug in India under Cipla's own trademark brands.

Vonoprozan (oral tablets) is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of related disorders - Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Vonoprozan will help in treating disorders such as erosive oesophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, peptic ulcer, gastro- oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis and Helicobacter pylori eradication.

Mr. Achin Gupta, CEO - One India Business, Cipla Limited, said: "Bringing new and advanced therapies to the Indian market has always been a key area of focus for us. We believe this partnership will not only address a significant medical need, but also strive to provide a better quality of life for patients."

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti- retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Mar'24), Largest in the pharma prescription market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT Mar'24), and 4th largest by prescription in the US Gx inhalation products (IQVIA MAT Feb'24). For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter,Facebook,LinkedIn.

