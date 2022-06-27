Cipla to further invest in digital tech company GoApptiv; to hold

22.02% stake post completion of proposed transaction

Strengthens investment in channels of the future to expand patient reach

Mumbai, India; June 27, 2022: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as "Cipla") announced today that it has agreed to acquire additional stake for INR 25.90 cr. in digital tech company GoApptiv Private Limited (hereinafter referred as "Goapptiv") and post completion of the deal, Cipla's total stake in GoApptiv will increase to 22.02% on a fully diluted basis. The investment will be made in equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and is likely to be completed within 30 days or such other date mutually agreed between the parties and shall be subject to fulfillment of necessary closing conditions.

The company's earlier investment in GoApptiv in June 2020 has yielded growth and expanded Cipla's channel reach across lower tier towns in India.

Commenting on the development, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, "This investment will further strengthen our partnership with GoApptiv enabling wider patient reach with affordable and quality drugs and end-to-end brand marketing and channel engagement across tier 2-6 towns in India. 'Caring for Life' is at the heart of what we do and will guide us towards making such strategic investments to help make a difference in the lives of our patients."

GoApptiv incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, is a digital tech- company engaged in the business of offering digital solutions to pharmaceutical companies for increasing patient reach. It offers end to end business solutions including distribution, digital solutions, integrated brand sales management, digital marketing, patient support and healthcare data analytics, channel engagement etc., for healthcare companies.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT May'22), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT May'22), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible