Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cipla Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:26 2022-06-27 am EDT
932.35 INR   -0.14%
12:55pCIPLA : to further invest in digital tech company GoApptiv to hold 22.02% stake post completion of proposed transaction
PU
06/19Cipla to Acquire Minority Stake in Achiara Labs
MT
06/17CIPLA : signs agreement for acquisition of 21.05% stake in Achira Labs to develop affordable, innovative medical kits in India
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cipla : to further invest in digital tech company GoApptiv to hold 22.02% stake post completion of proposed transaction

06/27/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cipla to further invest in digital tech company GoApptiv; to hold

22.02% stake post completion of proposed transaction

  • Strengthens investment in channels of the future to expand patient reach

Mumbai, India; June 27, 2022: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as "Cipla") announced today that it has agreed to acquire additional stake for INR 25.90 cr. in digital tech company GoApptiv Private Limited (hereinafter referred as "Goapptiv") and post completion of the deal, Cipla's total stake in GoApptiv will increase to 22.02% on a fully diluted basis. The investment will be made in equity shares and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares and is likely to be completed within 30 days or such other date mutually agreed between the parties and shall be subject to fulfillment of necessary closing conditions.

The company's earlier investment in GoApptiv in June 2020 has yielded growth and expanded Cipla's channel reach across lower tier towns in India.

Commenting on the development, Umang Vohra (MD and Global CEO, Cipla Limited) said, "This investment will further strengthen our partnership with GoApptiv enabling wider patient reach with affordable and quality drugs and end-to-end brand marketing and channel engagement across tier 2-6 towns in India. 'Caring for Life' is at the heart of what we do and will guide us towards making such strategic investments to help make a difference in the lives of our patients."

GoApptiv incorporated under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, is a digital tech- company engaged in the business of offering digital solutions to pharmaceutical companies for increasing patient reach. It offers end to end business solutions including distribution, digital solutions, integrated brand sales management, digital marketing, patient support and healthcare data analytics, channel engagement etc., for healthcare companies.

About Cipla:

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 47 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT May'22), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT May'22), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible

corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring forLife' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

For Further Information, please contact:

CIPLA:

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Heena Kanal

Naveen Bansal

Email: CorpComm@cipla.com

E-Mail: Investor.Relations@cipla.com

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 16:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIPLA LIMITED
12:55pCIPLA : to further invest in digital tech company GoApptiv to hold 22.02% stake post compl..
PU
06/19Cipla to Acquire Minority Stake in Achiara Labs
MT
06/17CIPLA : signs agreement for acquisition of 21.05% stake in Achira Labs to develop affordab..
PU
06/17Cipla Limited entered into a definitive agreement to acquire an unknown minority stake ..
CI
06/14Cipla and Dndi Launch Child-Friendly 4-In-1 Antiretroviral Treatment for Young Children..
CI
06/14Cipla and DNDI Launch Four-in-One Antiretroviral Treatment for Children with HIV in Sou..
MT
06/14The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Approves Sweet-Tasting, Heat-Sta..
CI
06/06Indian Indices Open the Week in Red; Bajaj Auto Climbs 4%
MT
06/02Cipla Boosts Renewable Energy Capacity
MT
06/02CIPLA : adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra & Karnataka
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CIPLA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 216 B 2 760 M 2 760 M
Net income 2022 28 389 M 363 M 363 M
Net cash 2022 21 215 M 271 M 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 752 B 9 612 M 9 612 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 25 672
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart CIPLA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cipla Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIPLA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 932,35 INR
Average target price 1 073,86 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umang Vohra Global Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Dinesh Ramniranjan Jain Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED-1.10%9 626
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-2.50%25 277
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.19%18 275
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-11.48%15 103
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.14.36%11 803
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED-28.40%4 622