    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
Cipla : to sell Lilly's Trulicity, Humalog diabetes treatments in India

10/04/2021 | 12:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Cipla has signed a deal with Eli Lilly to sell and distribute two of the U.S. drugmaker's best-selling diabetes treatments in the country, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute its Trulicity and Humalog products, while continuing to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of its products, the companies said.

The deal will allow Cipla to expand access to the drugs in the country with the second-highest number of diabetic people in the world. India has more than 70 million adults with diabetes, according to government estimates.

Trulicity, a once-weekly shot to control blood sugar through the week, is Lilly's best-selling drug that raked in sales of $1.54 billion in the second quarter. Its Humalog, a fast-acting insulin injection, is also a key part of its diabetes portfolio.

"Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is the key to... make innovative medicines available to more people in India," said Luca Visini, Lilly's managing director for the Indian subcontinent.

"Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to (Trulicity and Humalog) around India."

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 213 B 2 874 M 2 874 M
Net income 2022 27 900 M 376 M 376 M
Net cash 2022 23 214 M 313 M 313 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 796 B 10 718 M 10 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 25 672
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart CIPLA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cipla Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CIPLA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 986,20 INR
Average target price 1 051,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umang Vohra Global Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Kedar Upadhye Global Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED20.28%10 718
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.39.55%26 720
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.22%23 349
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-3.13%19 155
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-19.79%11 205
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-4.30%10 743