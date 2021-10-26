Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results – 30th September 2021
10/26/2021 | 09:36am EDT
26th October, 2021
Sub: Newspaper publication of the extract of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30thSeptember, 2021
RAJENDRA KUMAR CHOPRA
Prepared by: Pratiksha Mangaonkar
EXTRACT OF UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2021
(₹ in Crores)
Quarter ended
Half year ended
Year ended
Particulars
30-09-2021
30-06-2021
30-09-2020
30-09-2021
30-09-2020
31-03-2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Total revenue from operations
5,519.80
5,504.35
5,038.29
11,024.15
9,384.45
19,159.59
Net profit / (loss) for the period before
995.81
1,120.14
925.65
2,115.95
1,724.86
3,290.06
exceptional items and tax
Net profit / (loss) for the period before tax
995.81
995.52
925.65
1,991.33
1,724.86
3,290.06
Net profit / (loss) for the period after tax
709.15
709.92
659.35
1,419.07
1,225.39
2,388.51
and share of profit / (loss) of associates
Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable
711.36
714.72
665.43
1,426.08
1,243.34
2,404.87
to shareholders of the company
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the
period [comprising profit / (loss) for the
611.35
890.90
634.46
1,502.25
1,269.93
2,550.00
period (after tax) and other comprehensive
income/(loss) (after tax)]
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
614.34
888.34
643.67
1,502.68
1,303.63
2,579.96
attributable to shareholders of the company
Paid-up equity share capital (face value of
161.33
161.32
161.27
161.33
161.27
161.29
₹ 2/- each)
Other equity
18,165.24
Earnings per share (face value of ₹ 2/-
each)
Basic (₹)
*8.82
*8.86
*8.25
*17.68
*15.42
29.82
Diluted (₹)
*8.80
*8.85
*8.24
*17.66
*15.40
29.79
Not Annualised Notes:
The financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) and SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016.
The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021 filed with the stock exchange under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021 is available on the Company's website i.e. www.cipla.com under Investor Information section and on the stock exchange websites i.e. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.
The key standalone financial information is as under:
(₹ in Crores)
Quarter ended
Half year ended
Year ended
Particulars
30-09-2021
30-06-2021
30-09-2020
30-09-2021
30-09-2020
31-03-2021
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Total revenue from operations
3,935.03
4,017.41
3,807.89
7,952.44
6,935.91
13,900.58
Profit before tax
1,033.98
1,080.17
1,017.65
2,114.15
1,850.11
3,350.66
Profit after tax
782.37
791.77
745.64
1,574.14
1,355.94
2,468.28
4. The above results have been reviewed and recommended to the Board of Directors by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26th October, 2021. These results have been subjected to limited review by statutory auditors who have expressed an unmodified review report.
Mumbai
Umang Vohra
26th October, 2021
Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer
