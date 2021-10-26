Log in
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/26 07:25:20 am
907.5 INR   +0.63%
Extract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results – 30th September 2021

10/26/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

26th October, 2021

(1) BSE Limited

(2) National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Listing Department,

Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Dalal Street,

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500087

Scrip Code: CIPLA

  1. SOCIETE DE LA BOURSE DE LUXEMBOURG Societe Anonyme
    35A Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg

Sub: Newspaper publication of the extract of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed extract of consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021.

Kindly take it on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Cipla Limited

RAJENDR Digitally signed by RAJENDRA

A KUMAR KUMAR CHOPRA Date: 2021.10.26 CHOPRA 18:45:54 +05'30'

Rajendra Chopra

Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Prepared by: Pratiksha Mangaonkar

EXTRACT OF UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2021

(₹ in Crores)

Quarter ended

Half year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30-09-2021

30-06-2021

30-09-2020

30-09-2021

30-09-2020

31-03-2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Total revenue from operations

5,519.80

5,504.35

5,038.29

11,024.15

9,384.45

19,159.59

Net profit / (loss) for the period before

995.81

1,120.14

925.65

2,115.95

1,724.86

3,290.06

exceptional items and tax

Net profit / (loss) for the period before tax

995.81

995.52

925.65

1,991.33

1,724.86

3,290.06

Net profit / (loss) for the period after tax

709.15

709.92

659.35

1,419.07

1,225.39

2,388.51

and share of profit / (loss) of associates

Net profit / (loss) for the period attributable

711.36

714.72

665.43

1,426.08

1,243.34

2,404.87

to shareholders of the company

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the

period [comprising profit / (loss) for the

611.35

890.90

634.46

1,502.25

1,269.93

2,550.00

period (after tax) and other comprehensive

income/(loss) (after tax)]

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

614.34

888.34

643.67

1,502.68

1,303.63

2,579.96

attributable to shareholders of the company

Paid-up equity share capital (face value of

161.33

161.32

161.27

161.33

161.27

161.29

2/- each)

Other equity

18,165.24

Earnings per share (face value of 2/-

each)

Basic (₹)

*8.82

*8.86

*8.25

*17.68

*15.42

29.82

Diluted (₹)

*8.80

*8.85

*8.24

*17.66

*15.40

29.79

    • Not Annualised Notes:
  2. The financial results have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules thereunder and in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) and SEBI circular dated 5th July, 2016.
  3. The above is an extract of the detailed format of unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021 filed with the stock exchange under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021 is available on the Company's website i.e. www.cipla.com under Investor Information section and on the stock exchange websites i.e. www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com.
  4. The key standalone financial information is as under:

(₹ in Crores)

Quarter ended

Half year ended

Year ended

Particulars

30-09-2021

30-06-2021

30-09-2020

30-09-2021

30-09-2020

31-03-2021

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Total revenue from operations

3,935.03

4,017.41

3,807.89

7,952.44

6,935.91

13,900.58

Profit before tax

1,033.98

1,080.17

1,017.65

2,114.15

1,850.11

3,350.66

Profit after tax

782.37

791.77

745.64

1,574.14

1,355.94

2,468.28

Cipla Ltd.

1/2

Regd. office - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013, India.

P +91 22 24826000 F +91 22 24826120 W www.cipla.com E-Mail contactus@cipla.com Corporate Identity Number L24239MH1935PLC002380

4. The above results have been reviewed and recommended to the Board of Directors by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26th October, 2021. These results have been subjected to limited review by statutory auditors who have expressed an unmodified review report.

By order of the Board

For CIPLA LIMITED

Digitally signed

UMANG by UMANG

VOHRA

VOHRA

Date: 2021.10.26

18:46:47 +05'30'

Mumbai

Umang Vohra

26th October, 2021

Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer

Cipla Ltd.

2/2

Regd. office - Cipla House, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013, India.

P +91 22 24826000 F +91 22 24826120 W www.cipla.com E-Mail contactus@cipla.com Corporate Identity Number L24239MH1935PLC002380

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
