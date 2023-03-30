Advanced search
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23:18 2023-03-29 am EDT
887.70 INR   -0.20%
GSK licenses companies to make cheap copies of HIV prevention drug
RE
Indian Equities Close Higher on Monday Following Reports of Silicon Valley Bank Rescue
MT
Indian Indices End Week Lower, Weighed Down by Financials, Metals and Realty
MT
GSK licenses companies to make cheap copies of HIV prevention drug

03/30/2023 | 02:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) logo

LONDON (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK has signed deals with three companies allowing them to make inexpensive generic versions of its long-acting HIV preventive medicine for use in lower-income countries, where the majority of new HIV cases occur.

The injected drug cabotegravir was approved by regulators in the United States in late 2021. Last July, GSK announced a program with the United Nations-backed healthcare organisation, the Medicines Patent Pool, aiming to get poor countries access to new HIV therapies far earlier than they did for previous HIV medicines.

During the HIV/AIDs epidemic in Africa in the 1990s and early 2000s, in which many millions of people died, treatments used widely in wealthy countries were unavailable on the continent.

GSK said last year the new program could result in the generic form of its injection being available in lower-income countries beginning in 2026.

The drugmaker's HIV treatment division, ViiV Healthcare, said in a statement on Wednesday it had issued voluntary licenses - waiving intellectual property rights - to Aurobindo, Cipla and Viatris, which will manufacture the generic versions of injectible cabotegravir.

The generic copies will be supplied in 90 countries, subject to regulatory approvals there, the statement said.

Indian drugmaker Cipla will make the injections in India and has plans to manufacture in South Africa, which is trying to grow its drugs manufacturing industry to meet the continent's needs and reduce dependency on imports that was exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is an effective way for an at-risk HIV-negative person to reduce the risk of infection. But until recently, PrEP was only available in pill form. GSK's product is the first non-pill option.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by David Holmes)

By Maggie Fick


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIPLA LIMITED -0.20% 887.7 Delayed Quote.-17.50%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.11% 462.59 Real-time Quote.0.01%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.01% 2016.84 Real-time Quote.2.69%
GSK PLC -0.03% 1420.6 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.17% 151.41 Real-time Quote.-1.72%
VIATRIS INC. 0.00% 9.53 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 229 B 2 787 M 2 787 M
Net income 2023 30 175 M 367 M 367 M
Net cash 2023 30 576 M 372 M 372 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 717 B 8 715 M 8 715 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 25 927
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart CIPLA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cipla Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIPLA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 887,70 INR
Average target price 1 123,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Umang Vohra Global CEO, MD & Executive Director
Raju Mistry Co-President & Global Chief People Officer
Pradeep Bhadauria Co-President & Global Chief Scientific Officer
Ashish Adukia Global Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED-17.50%8 715
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-0.95%28 946
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.81%17 306
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.80%11 460
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-9.05%10 331
ZYDUS LIFESCIENCES LIMITED16.76%6 037
