Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Cipla Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19

05/09/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd said on Monday it had entered into a licensing agreement with U.S. company Eli Lilly and Co to make and sell Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The agreement comes at a time when India is struggling with a catastrophic second wave of the pandemic, leading to an acute shortage of coronavirus medicines such as remdesivir and tocilizumab.

Baricitinib has been given restricted emergency use approval by India's drug regulator for use in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 adult patients requiring supplemental oxygen, Cipla said in a filing to stock exchanges.

In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially gave Eli Lilly an emergency use approval for baricitinib in combination with remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients.

Cipla's deal with Lilly expands the Indian drugmaker's portfolio of COVID-19 drugs. Aside from remdesivir and tocilizumab, the company also offers antiviral drug favipiravir, used to treat patients with moderate to mild COVID-19.

Last week, Cipla said it would be the local distribution partner for a COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron, after the therapy got emergency use approval from India's drug regulator.

India has posted more than 400,000 daily coronavirus cases for the past four days, and its total infections have reached nearly 22.30 million, the second highest number of cases in the world after the United States.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIPLA LIMITED 1.34% 894.4 Delayed Quote.7.68%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.79% 195.42 Delayed Quote.15.74%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -0.39% 496.75 Delayed Quote.2.82%
ROCHE HOLDING AG 1.22% 303.2 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
All news about CIPLA LIMITED
05/09India's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19
RE
05/06Indian shares pare gains as coronavirus cases surge past 21 mln
RE
05/05CIPLA  : Roche Gets Emergency Use Authorization in India for COVID-19 Treatment ..
MT
05/04Indian shares tumble as domestic COVID-19 cases shoot past 20 million
RE
05/03CIPLA  : Associate Company Forms New Subsidiary
MT
05/03Glenmark, Alembic, Ipca Invest in ABCD Technologies; Stakes of Dr. Reddy's, O..
MT
04/29CIPLA  : Ties Up with MSD for COVID-19 Investigational Drug Molnupiravir
MT
04/27Merck taps five Indian drugmakers to expand COVID-19 drug production
RE
04/27REFILE-UPDATE 1-Merck taps five Indian drugmakers to expand COVID-19 drug pro..
RE
04/27Merck to Allow 5 India Generics Manufacturers to Make Covid-19 Treatment
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 196 B 2 670 M 2 670 M
Net income 2021 25 998 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 1 438 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 712 B 9 720 M 9 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 25 845
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart CIPLA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cipla Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIPLA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 968,44 INR
Last Close Price 882,90 INR
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Umang Vohra Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Kedar Upadhye Global Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED7.68%9 720
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.70%22 254
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.74%21 469
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.1.22%20 640
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.45%13 085
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.15.05%12 942