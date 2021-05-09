India's Cipla to make and sell Eli Lilly's baricitinib to treat COVID-19

BENGALURU, May 10 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd
said on Monday it had entered into a licensing
agreement with U.S. company Eli Lilly and Co to make and
sell Lilly's arthritis drug baricitinib for the treatment of
COVID-19 patients.
The agreement comes at a time when India is struggling with
a catastrophic second wave of the pandemic, leading to an acute
shortage of coronavirus medicines such as remdesivir and
tocilizumab.
Baricitinib has been given restricted emergency use approval
by India's drug regulator for use in combination with remdesivir
for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 adult patients
requiring supplemental oxygen, Cipla said in a filing to stock
exchanges.
In November, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially
gave Eli Lilly an emergency use approval for baricitinib in
combination with remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients.
Cipla's deal with Lilly expands the Indian drugmaker's
portfolio of COVID-19 drugs. Aside from remdesivir and
tocilizumab, the company also offers antiviral drug favipiravir,
used to treat patients with moderate to mild COVID-19.
Last week, Cipla said it would be the local distribution
partner for a COVID-19 antibody drug cocktail developed by Roche
and Regeneron, after the therapy got emergency
use approval from India's drug regulator.
India has posted more than 400,000 daily coronavirus cases
for the past four days, and its total infections have reached
nearly 22.30 million, the second highest number of cases in the
world after the United States.
