    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 06/09 12:28:18 am
965.5 INR   +1.23%
Indian shares open higher on financials, healthcare boost

06/09/2021 | 12:20am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up to near record highs on Wednesday in choppy trading, boosted by gains in heavyweight financials and healthcare stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.14% at 15,763.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.16% to 52,361.19 by 0403 GMT.

Both the indexes closed slightly lower on Tuesday, pressured by concerns around rising global inflation.

HDFC Bank Ltd and HDFC Ltd were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Cipla Ltd gained 1.9%, lifting the Nifty Pharma Index by 0.97%.

Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases in India continued to ease, with data from the health ministry on Wednesday showing 92,596 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Globally, stocks held near record highs on Wednesday, as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus. Market focus was also on a European Central Bank policy meeting and U.S. inflation data due later this week.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIPLA LIMITED 1.20% 965.5 Delayed Quote.14.62%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -0.87% 1486.75 End-of-day quote.3.51%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -1.33% 2584.7 End-of-day quote.1.02%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 0.19% 643.45 Delayed Quote.21.15%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED 0.35% 1816.55 End-of-day quote.-8.96%
NIFTY 50 0.28% 15782.4 Delayed Quote.12.66%
SENSEX 30 -0.10% 52275.57 Real-time Quote.9.47%
Financials
Sales 2021 196 B 2 684 M 2 684 M
Net income 2021 26 116 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2021 1 438 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 769 B 10 546 M 10 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 25 845
Free-Float 61,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Umang Vohra Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Raju Mistry President & Global Chief People Officer
Kedar Upadhye Global Chief Financial Officer
Yusuf Khwaja Hamied Non-Executive Chairman
Jaideep A. Gogtay Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIPLA LIMITED14.62%10 410
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.19.84%24 716
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.14%22 842
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.14.01%22 255
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.12.41%12 716
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-22.15%11 055