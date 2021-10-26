Log in
    CIPLA   INE059A01026

CIPLA LIMITED

(CIPLA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/26 07:25:20 am
907.5 INR   +0.63%
09:46aQ2 FY22 Press release
PU
09:46aQ2 FY22 Investor presentation
PU
09:36aExtract of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results – 30th September 2021
PU
Q2 FY22 Investor presentation

10/26/2021 | 09:46am EDT
Investor Presentation

Q2FY22

October 26, 2021

DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this presentation and the subsequent discussions may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties including impact of Covid-19 and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion plans, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals, technological changes, fluctuation in earnings, foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage international operations and exports, our exposure to market risks as well as other risks.

The investor presentation is not intended to endorse, advertise, promote or recommend the use of any products listed in it which are for representation purpose only, some of which are reference listed drugs of which the Company has approved, under approval or under development generic equivalents. The prefixes "g" and "generic" used interchangeably indicate the generic versions of the named brand drugs.

Information relating to any medical products or medical devices contained herein is provided by Cipla for general information purposes only. Information on any of the medical products or medical devices may vary from country-to-country. A reference to a medical product or a medical device does not imply that such medical product or medical device is available in your country. The commercial availability of the medical products or medical devices listed herein in your country is dependent on the validity and status of existing patents and/or marketing authorizations related to each. An independent enquiry regarding the availability of each medical products or medical device should be made for each individual country.

The product information contained herein is not intended to provide complete medical information, and is not intended to be used as an alternative to consulting with qualified doctors or health care professionals.

Nothing contained herein should be construed as giving of advice or the making of a recommendation and it should not be relied on as the basis for any decision or action. It is important to only rely on the advice of a health care professional.

Strong traction in core therapies across branded markets and continued respiratory momentum in the US drive Q2FY22 performance

Overall Revenue

10%

Strong delivery across

branded & generic markets;

(Q2 YoY Growth

Covid contribution

normalizes

in INR Terms)

One India

16%

Sustained momentum

(Q2 YoY Growth in

across core therapies on a

INR Terms)

high FY21 base; strong

growth in flagship brands

North America

Revenue at multi-quarter

$142 Mn

high; Steady momentum in

core products offsetting

Q2FY22 Revenues

price erosion in rest of the

portfolio

Overall EBITDA

4%

EBITDA Margin

INR Terms)

22.2%

(Q2 YoY Growth in

SAGA

Overall SAGA

SA Private

8%

20%

(Q2 YoY growth in $ Terms)

(Q2 YoY growth in ZAR Terms)

International Markets & API

International

API

14%

9%

(Q2 YoY growth in $ Terms)

(Q2 YoY growth in $ Terms)

Strong capital structure and robust free cash flow generation continues in Q2FY22

Net Cash / Equity

Cash Balances2

(INR Cr)

0.12

3,676

3,557

0.10

Mar'21

Sept'21

Mar'21

Sept'21

  • Growth in operating profitability and prudent working capital management drives robust free cash flow generation
  • Net cash positive position continues at Sept-21 end reflects strong balance sheet health
  • Prepaid USD 137.5 Mn outstanding InvaGen acquisition debt during the quarter

1. Net Cash = Total Cash balances - Total debt | 2. Includes cash and cash equivalents and current investments excluding unclaimed dividend balances

Continued expansion in portfolio offerings with long-term partnerships & launches across our strategic markets

One India

South Africa

International

Markets

US Generics

  • Strategic partnership with Eli Lily for diabetic products Humalog® and TrulicityTM
  • New launches in CNS, Respiratory and ARV therapies to strengthen our chronic portfolio mix
  • Launched Bevacizumab Biosimilar under partnership in Spain to strengthen our oncology portfolio
  • Approval for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%
  • Albuterol Gx share1 18.2% | Arformoterol Gx share1 39%

1. TRx market share data as per IQVIA week ending 8th October 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cipla Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 13:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
