Q2 FY22 Investor presentation

Strong traction in core therapies across branded markets and continued respiratory momentum in the US drive Q2FY22 performance
Overall Revenue
|
10%
|
Strong delivery across
|
branded & generic markets;
|
(Q2 YoY Growth
|
Covid contribution
|
normalizes
|
in INR Terms)
One India
|
16%
|
Sustained momentum
|
|
(Q2 YoY Growth in
|
across core therapies on a
|
INR Terms)
|
high FY21 base; strong
|
|
growth in flagship brands
North America
|
|
Revenue at multi-quarter
|
$142 Mn
|
high; Steady momentum in
|
core products offsetting
|
Q2FY22 Revenues
|
price erosion in rest of the
|
|
portfolio
Overall EBITDA
|
4%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
|
INR Terms)
|
22.2%
|
(Q2 YoY Growth in
|
SAGA
|
|
Overall SAGA
|
SA Private
|
8%
|
20%
|
|
(Q2 YoY growth in $ Terms)
|
(Q2 YoY growth in ZAR Terms)
|
International Markets & API
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
API
|
14%
|
9%
|
|
(Q2 YoY growth in $ Terms)
|
(Q2 YoY growth in $ Terms)
Strong capital structure and robust free cash flow generation continues in Q2FY22
|
Net Cash / Equity
|
Cash Balances2
|
|
(INR Cr)
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
3,676
|
|
|
3,557
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
Mar'21
|
Sept'21
|
Mar'21
|
Sept'21
-
Growth in operating profitability and prudent working capital management drives robust free cash flow generation
-
Net cash positive position continues at Sept-21 end reflects strong balance sheet health
-
Prepaid USD 137.5 Mn outstanding InvaGen acquisition debt during the quarter
1. Net Cash = Total Cash balances - Total debt | 2. Includes cash and cash equivalents and current investments excluding unclaimed dividend balances
Continued expansion in portfolio offerings with long-term partnerships & launches across our strategic markets
One India
South Africa
International
Markets
US Generics
-
Strategic partnership with Eli Lily for diabetic products Humalog® and TrulicityTM
-
New launches in CNS, Respiratory and ARV therapies to strengthen our chronic portfolio mix
-
Launched Bevacizumab Biosimilar under partnership in Spain to strengthen our oncology portfolio
-
Approval for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%
-
Albuterol Gx share1 18.2% | Arformoterol Gx share1 39%
1. TRx market share data as per IQVIA week ending 8th October 2021
