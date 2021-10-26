Q2 FY22 Press release

"I am pleased to see the strong momentum in core therapies across our branded markets and sustained cost control leading to 10% revenue growth and 22.2% EBITDA margin for the quarter, offsetting price erosion and normalising covid contribution. In India, we continue to drive strong performance led by sustained volume traction despite a high FY21 base. Our collaboration with Eli Lily for their diabetes products helps us further strengthen our endeavour of creating access to innovative medicines in-line with the One-India strategy. The US business also witnessed healthy run rate driven by core portfolio and desired traction in respiratory franchise across Albuterol and Arformoterol. International markets rebounded in-line with expectations despite continuing geopolitical challenges. Featuring in the Forbes World's Best Employers 2021, affirms our commitment to promote a positive and inclusive culture and sustained efforts to build a future fit organisation"

In Arformoterol, Cipla's TRx market stood at 39% of the generic market and 24% for the overall market as per IQVIA week ending 8

In Albuterol, Cipla's TRx market share stood at 18.2% of the generic market and 14.6% for the overall market as per IQVIA week ending 8

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host an Earnings conference call at 1900 hrs IST (2130 hrs SST/HKT, 1430 hrs BST, 0930 hrs US ET), during which the leadership team will discuss the financial performance and take questions. A transcript of the conference call will be available at www.cipla.com.

Earnings Conference Call Dial- October 26, 2021 at in Information Date and Time 1900 - 2000 hrs IST 2130 - 2230 hrs SST/HKT 1430 - 1530 hrs BST 0930 - 1030 hrs US ET Dial-in Numbers Universal Access Primary Access: (+91 22 6280 1214) | (+91 22 7115 8115) Diamond pass link Click hereto register Local Access Available all over India: (+91 7045671221) Toll-free Number USA: + 1 3233868721 UK: + 44 2034785524 Hong Kong: + 852 30186877 Singapore: + 65 31575746

Playback of Earnings Conference Call audio:

Playback of the earnings call will be available after the end of the call on the following number:

Phone number Access code Replay Dates Local Toll India (+91 22 71945757) 49147# October 26, 2021 to November 2, India (+91 22 66635757) 2021

ABOUT CIPLA LTD

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA September 2021), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT August 2021), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this presentation and the subsequent discussions may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties including the impact of Covid-19 and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our growth and expansion plans, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals, technological changes, fluctuation in earnings, foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage international operations and exports, our exposure to market risks as well as other risks.