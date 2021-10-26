Q2 FY22 Press release

Growth momentum across core therapies and markets continue
and sustained cost control drives EBITDA margin of 22.2%
Income from Operations
EBITDA
PAT
INR 5,520 Cr
INR 1,226 Cr │22.2%1
INR 711 Cr │12.9%1
10% YoY
4% YoY
7% YoY
1. as a % of revenue
Mumbai, October 26, 2021: Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087, NSE: CIPLA) today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for quarter ended September 30th, 2021.
Key highlights of the quarter
One India: Overall business grew by 16% YoY on high FY21 base led by sustained volume traction across core therapies; covid portfolio contribution normalising in-line with expectations
SAGA: Continued market beating growth in South Africa private business; SAGA grew 8% YoY in USD terms
US business: Reported USD 142Mn revenue at multi-quarter high; Steady momentum in core products offsetting price erosion in rest of the portfolio
R&D investments stand at INR 274 crore; Priority projects spends on track
Continued healthynet cash positive position led by growth in operating profitability and prudent working capital management; Prepaid USD 137.5Mn outstanding InvaGen acquisition debt during the quarter
"I am pleased to see the strong momentum in core therapies across our branded markets and sustained cost control leading to 10% revenue growth and 22.2% EBITDA margin for the quarter, offsetting price erosion and normalising covid contribution. In India, we continue to drive strong performance led by sustained volume traction despite a high FY21 base. Our collaboration with Eli Lily for their diabetes products helps us further strengthen our endeavour of creating access to innovative medicines in-line with the One-India strategy. The US business also witnessed healthy run rate driven by core portfolio and desired traction in respiratory franchise across Albuterol and Arformoterol. International markets rebounded in-line with expectations despite continuing geopolitical challenges. Featuring in the Forbes World's Best Employers 2021, affirms our commitment to promote a positive and inclusive culture and sustained efforts to build a future fit organisation"
Umang Vohra
MD and Global CEO, Cipla Ltd
ONE-INDIA
❖
Overall business grew by 16% YoY in INR terms over high FY21 base
Thebranded prescription business continued strong performance driven by sustained volume traction across therapies in core portfolio; covid portfolio contribution normalising in-line with expectations
Trade generics business reported healthy order flow across regions benefiting from strong demand regions and continued momentum in flagship brands
Consumer health business witnessed robust traction in anchor brands & transitioned brands
Strategic partnership with Eli Lilly for Diabetic products Humalog® and TrulicityTM
Therapy
Market rank
Market share
Overall Chronic
2
7.8%
Respiratory
1
23.1%
Urology
1
14.6%
Anti-infective
3
7.5%
Cardiac
5
5.3%
Source: IQVIA MAT September 2021
SAGA - SOUTH AFRICA, SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA AND GLOBAL ACCESS
SAGA grew 8% YoY in USD terms
South Africa private business continued market beating growth during the quarter; Market beating growth in CNS, respiratory and anti-infectives therapies
SSA & CGA: Performance attributed to delays in order confirmation from select clients
Market segment
Market rank
Market share
Cipla growth
Market growth
South Africa private
3
7.3%
8.7%
5.4%
South Africa OTC
3
6.8%
8.0%
10.6%
Source: IQVIA MAT August 2021
NORTH AMERICA
Steady momentum in core products offsetting price erosion in rest of the portfolio
In Albuterol, Cipla's TRx market share stood at 18.2% of the generic market and 14.6% for the overall market as per IQVIA week ending 8th October 2021
In Arformoterol, Cipla's TRx market stood at 39% of the generic market and 24% for the overall market as per IQVIA week ending 8th October 2021
New approval: Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%
INTERNATIONAL MARKETS (EMERGING MARKETS & EUROPE) & API
International markets grew 14% YoY in USD terms
Emerging markets business resumed middle eastern supplies, demonstrated strong DTM performance and contribution from Covid therapy products
Bevacizumab Biosimilar launched under partnership in Spain
In API, sales momentum was supported by strong customer relationships
CONSOLIDATED PROFIT & LOSS STATEMENT
In INR Cr
Q2FY22
Q2FY21
Y-o-Y
Q1FY22
Q-o-Q
Growth
Growth
Total Revenue from Operations
5,520
5,038
10%
5,504
0.3%
EBITDA
1,226
1,177
4%
1,346
-9%
% of Income from Operations
22.2%
23.4%
-114bps
24.5%
-224bps
PAT
711
665
7%
715^
-0.5%
% of Income from Operations
12.9%
13.2%
-32bps
13.0%
-10bps
^ Includes impact of impairment
BUSINESS-WISE SALES PERFORMANCE$
Business (In INR Cr.)
Q2FY22
Q2FY21
Y-o-Y
Q1FY22
Q-o-Q
Growth
Growth
India (Rx + Gx + CHL)
2,416
2,090
16%
2,710
-11%
North America
1,055
1,035
2%
1,038
2%
SAGA#
994
923
8%
837
19%
South Africa^
710
568
25%
634
12%
International Markets*
821
722
14%
582
41%
API
172
189
-9%
302
-43%
Others
62
81
-23%
36
72%
Total
5,520
5,038
10%
5,504
0.3%
$ Financials are rounded-off│# Includes South Africa, Sub-Saharan and Cipla Global Access business, excludes SA Animal Health│^ Excluding SA Animal Health| * International Markets include Emerging Markets and Europe| CHL - Cipla Health limited
BALANCE SHEET:
Key Balance Sheet Items (In INR Cr.)
September-21
June-21
Equity
19,673
19,462
Total Debt
1,100
1,931
Inventory
5,550
5,532
Cash and Cash Equivalents*
3,557
4,895
Trade Receivables
3,505
3,416
Net Tangible Assets
5,623
5,721
Goodwill & Intangibles
4,779
4,941
* Includes current investment and excluding unclaimed dividend balances
ABOUT CIPLA LTD
