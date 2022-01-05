CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Aggiornamento delle informazioni essenziali relative al Patto FDB

Aggiornamento delle informazioni essenziali relative al Patto FDB

Milano, 5 gennaio 2022 - Si comunica che le informazioni essenziali redatte ai sensi dell'art. 130 del Regolamento Consob 11971/1999 ("Regolamento Emittenti") relative al patto parasociale avente ad oggetto azioni di Fratelli De Benedetti S.p.A. ("FDB") e di CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite ("CIR") (il "Patto FDB") sono state aggiornate alla data del 5 gennaio 2022 al solo fine di tenere conto delle intervenute variazioni degli strumenti finanziari di FDB e CIR detenuti direttamente e indirettamente dai soggetti aderenti al Patto FDB.

Le informazioni essenziali relative alle pattuizioni parasociali contenute nel Patto FDB sono pubblicate, ai sensi del citato art. 130 del Regolamento Emittenti, sul sito internet di CIR all'indirizzo www.cirgroup.it/patti-parasociali.

Update of the key information contained in the FDB shareholders' agreement

Milan, January 5 2022 - Notice is hereby given that the key information document drafted pursuant to Article 130 of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Rules for Issuers") on the shareholders' agreement concerning shares in Fratelli De Benedetti S.p.A. ("FDB") and CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite ("CIR") (the "FDB SHA") has been updated as of 5 January 2022 for the sole purpose of taking into account the changes in the financial instruments of FDB and CIR held directly and indirectly by the parties to the FDB SHA.

The key information document on the provisions contained in the FDB SHA has been published, pursuant to the above-mentioned Art. 130 of the Rules for Issuers, on CIR's website at www.cirgroup.it/en/shareholders-agreements/.