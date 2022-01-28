CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Calendar of events for 2022

Calendar of events for 2022
Milan, 28 January 2022 - CIR S.p.A. announces that the Company's calendar of events for 2022 will be as follows:
Friday
11.03.2022
10.00 a.m.
Board of Directors Meeting
(Pro-forma Financial Report for 2021)
Friday
29.04.2022
10.00 a.m
Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders
(Approval of Financial Report for 2021)
Friday
29.07.2022
10.00 a.m.
Board of Directors Meeting
(Half-year Financial Report for 2022)
