Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   IT0000070786

CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE

(CIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Calendar of events for 2022

01/28/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calendar of events for 2022

Milan, 28 January 2022 - CIR S.p.A. announces that the Company's calendar of events for 2022 will be as follows:

Friday

11.03.2022

10.00 a.m.

Board of Directors Meeting

(Pro-forma Financial Report for 2021)

Friday

29.04.2022

10.00 a.m

Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders

(Approval of Financial Report for 2021)

Friday

29.07.2022

10.00 a.m.

Board of Directors Meeting

(Half-year Financial Report for 2022)

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
08:43aCIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Calendar of events for 2022
PU
01/05CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Aggiornamento delle informazioni essenziali relativ..
PU
01/05CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Update of the key information contained in the FDB ..
PU
2021SOGEFI : results higher in first nine months of 2021
PU
2021CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : 1H | 20212021 Half year report
PU
2021CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Final results of the voluntary partial public tende..
PU
2021CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Satisfaction of conditions precedent
PU
2021CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : 205,8 million shares tendered, allocation coefficie..
PU
2021CIR : results for first half 2021
PU
2021Cir S.P.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 127 M 2 369 M 2 369 M
Net income 2021 34,0 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,18%
Capitalization 530 M 591 M 590 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 17 402
Free-Float -
Chart CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Duration : Period :
CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,42 €
Average target price 0,62 €
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Cavigioli Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Serena Porcari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE-9.89%591
DENSO CORPORATION-14.15%54 321
APTIV PLC-19.97%35 711
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.92%23 745
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-8.65%20 103
CONTINENTAL AG-8.02%19 102