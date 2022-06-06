Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   IT0000070786

CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE

(CIR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06/06 11:35:25 am EDT
0.4610 EUR   -0.65%
12:12pCIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
05/30CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
05/23CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares

06/06/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares

Milan, 6 June 2022 - Following the resolution of the Board of Directors on 29 April 2022 on the continuation of the share buyback plan launched on 16 March 2022, in accordance with and in execution of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2022, CIR S.p.A. announces that between 30 May and 3 June 2022 it bought back, on the Euronext Milan market, 479,107 shares at an average unitary price of € 0.4537, for a total amount of € 217,365.04.

Below is the breakdown of the transactions made on a daily basis, based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the buyback, Equita SIM S.p.A..

Date

Number of shares

Average price (in €)

Total amount (in €)

bought back

30/05/2022

94,680

0.4505

42,653.34

31/05/2022

75,710

0.4431

33,547.10

01/06/2022

140,000

0.4519

63,266.00

02/06/2022

95,910

0.4621

44,320.01

03/06/2022

72,807

0.4612

33,578.59

Total

479,107

0.4537

217,365.04

As of today, CIR S.p.A. is holding a total of 188,081,114 treasury shares, equal to 14.73% of its share capital. The subsidiaries of CIR do not own any shares in the Company.

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 16:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
12:12pCIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
05/30CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
05/23CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
05/02CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
04/29CIR : AGM approves Financial Statements for 2021
PU
04/23SOGEFI : AGM approves financial statements for 2021
PU
04/22CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
04/14CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
04/11CIR S P A COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUN : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
04/07CIR : deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 283 M 2 447 M 2 447 M
Net income 2022 28,0 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net Debt 2022 327 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 506 M 543 M 543 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 17 201
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Duration : Period :
CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,46 €
Average target price 0,57 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Cavigioli Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Serena Porcari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE-1.28%543
DENSO CORPORATION-16.58%46 413
APTIV PLC-35.57%28 795
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.33%18 707
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.52%15 649
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-11.24%15 614