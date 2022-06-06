CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares

Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares

Milan, 6 June 2022 - Following the resolution of the Board of Directors on 29 April 2022 on the continuation of the share buyback plan launched on 16 March 2022, in accordance with and in execution of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2022, CIR S.p.A. announces that between 30 May and 3 June 2022 it bought back, on the Euronext Milan market, 479,107 shares at an average unitary price of € 0.4537, for a total amount of € 217,365.04.

Below is the breakdown of the transactions made on a daily basis, based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the buyback, Equita SIM S.p.A..

Date Number of shares Average price (in €) Total amount (in €) bought back 30/05/2022 94,680 0.4505 42,653.34 31/05/2022 75,710 0.4431 33,547.10 01/06/2022 140,000 0.4519 63,266.00 02/06/2022 95,910 0.4621 44,320.01 03/06/2022 72,807 0.4612 33,578.59 Total 479,107 0.4537 217,365.04

As of today, CIR S.p.A. is holding a total of 188,081,114 treasury shares, equal to 14.73% of its share capital. The subsidiaries of CIR do not own any shares in the Company.