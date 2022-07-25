CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares

Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
Milan, 25 July 2022 - Following the resolution of the Board of Directors on 29 April 2022 on the continuation of the share buyback plan launched on 16 March 2022, in accordance with and in execution of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2022, CIR S.p.A. announces that between 18 and 22 July 2022 it bought back, on the Euronext Milan market, 162,246 shares at an average unitary price of € 0.3986, for a total amount of € 64,674.64.
Below is the breakdown of the transactions made on a daily basis, based on the information provided by the intermediary appointed to carry out the buyback, Equita SIM S.p.A..
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Average price (in €)
|
Total amount (in €)
|
|
bought back
|
|
|
18/07/2022
|
10,000
|
0.4060
|
4,060.00
|
19/07/2022
|
10,000
|
0.4095
|
4,095.00
|
20/07/2022
|
61,646
|
0.4013
|
24,738.54
|
21/07/2022
|
35,000
|
0.3921
|
13,723.50
|
22/07/2022
|
45,600
|
0.3960
|
18,057.60
|
Totale
|
162,246
|
0.3986
|
64,674.64
As of today, CIR S.p.A. is holding a total of 190,021,771 treasury shares, equal to 14.88% of its share capital. The subsidiaries of CIR do not own any shares in the Company.
