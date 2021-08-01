CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Satisfaction of conditions precedent

THIS IS AN ENGLISH COURTESY TRANSLATION OF THE ORIGINAL DOCUMENTATION PREPARED IN ITALIAN LANGUAGE. PLEASE REFER TO THE ORIGINAL DOCUMENT. IN CASE OF DISCREPANCY, THE ITALIAN VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

PRESS RELEASE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 36 OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14, 1999 AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED (THE "RULES FOR ISSUERS").

VOLUNTARY PARTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER PROMOTED BY CIR S.P.A. CONCERNING A MAXIMUM OF 156,862,745 ORDINARY SHARES OF CIR S.P.A.

Satisfaction of conditions precedent

Milan, August 1 2021 - With reference to the voluntary partial public tender offer launched by CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite ("CIR" or the "Offeror" or the "Issuer") pursuant to Articles 102 and following of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended and supplemented ("TUF"), for a maximum number of 156,862,745 shares with no par value (the "Tender Offer"), the Offeror hereby announces the following.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this press release have the same meaning ascribed to them in the tender offer document filed with Consob on May 31, 2021, re-filed on June 10, 2021 and on June 14, 2021 and approved by Consob pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 4, of the TUF by resolution No. 21898 of June 15, 2021 (the "Tender Offer Document").

The Tender Offer was launched on a maximum number of 156,862,745 Issuer's Shares, listed on the MTA, identified by the identification codes (i)ISIN IT0000070786, (ii)XXITV0000172,

XITV0000180 and (iv) ISIN IT0005241762, amounting to 12.282% of the Issuer's share capital.

Pursuant to paragraph A.1 of the Tender Offer Document, it should be noted that the effectiveness of the Tender Offer was subject to (A) the non-occurrence, by the first Trading Day following the end of the Acceptance Period, of (i)extraordinary events or situations at a national and/or international level involving serious changes in the political, financial, economic, currency or market situation not already determined as at the date of publication of the Tender Offer Document and that have a materially detrimental effect on the Tender Offer, on the conditions of the business and/or on the economic and/or financial conditions