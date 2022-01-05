CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Update of the key information contained in the FDB shareholders' agreement

Milan, January 5 2022 - Notice is hereby given that the key information document drafted pursuant to Article 130 of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 ("Rules for Issuers") on the shareholders' agreement concerning shares in Fratelli De Benedetti S.p.A. ("FDB") and CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite ("CIR") (the "FDB SHA") has been updated as of 5 January 2022 for the sole purpose of taking into account the changes in the financial instruments of FDB and CIR held directly and indirectly by the parties to the FDB SHA.

The key information document on the provisions contained in the FDB SHA has been published, pursuant to the above-mentioned Art. 130 of the Rules for Issuers, on CIR's website at www.cirgroup.it/en/shareholders-agreements/.

