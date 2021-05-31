Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite
  News
  7. Summary
    CIR   IT0000070786

CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE

(CIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Tender Offer Document has been filed with CONSOB

05/31/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
DISCLOSURE AS PER THE TERMS OF ARTICLES 36 AND 37-TER, THIRD PARAGRAPH, OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14 1999 AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED AND SUPLEMENTED (THE "RULES FOR ISSUERS").

VOLUNTARY PARTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY CIR S.P.A. TO BUY BACK SHARES OF CIR S.PA.

Tender Offer Document has been filed with CONSOB

Milan, May 31 2021 - With reference to the voluntary partial public tender offer launched by CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite ("CIR" or the "Company"), as per the terms of Articles 102 onwards of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24 1998 as subsequently amended and supplemented ("TUF"), to buy back a maximum of 156,862,745 CIR shares without indication of a nominal value, fully freed up (the "Shares"), listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., all as stated in the press release issued on May 10 2021 by the Company as the Offeror, it is hereby announced that today CIR has filed with CONSOB the documentation relating to the offer in accordance with Article 102, paragraph 3, of the TUF and with Article 37-ter of the Rules for Issuers.

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 17:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 130 M 2 605 M 2 605 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 630 M 768 M 771 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 17 668
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Duration : Period :
CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,62 €
Last Close Price 0,50 €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Cavigioli Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Serena Porcari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE14.55%768
DENSO CORPORATION22.94%53 163
APTIV PLC15.45%40 683
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.34.81%30 299
CONTINENTAL AG0.34%29 656
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD9.00%23 022