CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Tender Offer Document has been filed with CONSOB

DISCLOSURE AS PER THE TERMS OF ARTICLES 36 AND 37-TER, THIRD PARAGRAPH, OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14 1999 AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED AND SUPLEMENTED (THE "RULES FOR ISSUERS").

VOLUNTARY PARTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY CIR S.P.A. TO BUY BACK SHARES OF CIR S.PA.

Tender Offer Document has been filed with CONSOB

Milan, May 31 2021 - With reference to the voluntary partial public tender offer launched by CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite ("CIR" or the "Company"), as per the terms of Articles 102 onwards of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24 1998 as subsequently amended and supplemented ("TUF"), to buy back a maximum of 156,862,745 CIR shares without indication of a nominal value, fully freed up (the "Shares"), listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., all as stated in the press release issued on May 10 2021 by the Company as the Offeror, it is hereby announced that today CIR has filed with CONSOB the documentation relating to the offer in accordance with Article 102, paragraph 3, of the TUF and with Article 37-ter of the Rules for Issuers.