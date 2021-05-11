CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : Voluntary public tender offer launched by CIR S.p.A. to buy back part of the shares of CIR S.p.A. 05/11/2021 | 11:34am EDT Send by mail :

PRESS RELEASE DISCLOSURE AS PER THE TERMS OF ARTICLES 102 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF FEBRUARY 24 1998 AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED (THE "TUF"), ARTICLE 37 OF THE RULES ADOPTED BY CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14 1999 AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED AND SUPPLEMENTED (THE "RULES FOR ISSUERS") AND ARTICLE 17 OF EU REGULATION NO. 596 OF APRIL 16 2014 ("MAR"). VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY CIR S.P.A. TO BUY BACK PART OF THE SHARES OF CIR S.PA. Milan, May 10 2021. As per the terms and effects of Article 102, paragraph 1, of the TUF and of Article 37 of the Rules for Issuers, CIR S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or the "Issuer" or "CIR" or the "Company") announces its decision, approved today unanimously by the Board of Directors, to launch a voluntary public tender offer to buy, in accordance with the terms of Articles 102 and following articles of the TUF, a maximum of 156,862,745 shares of CIR S.p.A., shares without an indication of nominal value, fully freed up (the "Shares"), listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana"), equal to 12.282% of the share capital of CIR (the "Offer"). The Offer is aimed without distinction at all holders of CIR shares and does not apply to the 26,708,861 own shares currently held by the Issuer, corresponding to 2.091% of its share capital, which are therefore excluded from the Offer. The Offer is not subject to reaching a minimum number of subscriptions. The Shares bought back by CIR under this Offer will not be subject to cancellation. If the Offer is accepted for a number of shares in excess of the maximum number of Shares contained in the same Offer, the shares will be allocated proportionally so that CIR will buy the same percentage of the Shares being offered from each Shareholder taking part in the Offer as that of their original holding. Pursuant to the terms of Article 102, paragraph 3, of the TUF, the Offeror will, within twenty days of this disclosure, send Consob the offer document (the "Offer Document") for publication, and reference should be made to this document for further details of the Offer. Below are the essential elements of the Offer and the purposes that it aims to achieve. Not to be released, published or distributed, in full or in part, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan 1 OFFEROR - ISSUER AND CONTROLLING ENTITY OFFEROR - ISSUER As the Offer is being launched by CIR, the issuer of the shares included in the Offer, the Offeror and the Issuer are the same entity. CIR is a società per azioni (a public limited company) according to Italian law, with its registered office in Milan, Via Ciovassino 1, tax code, IVA number and registration number on the Milan Monza Brianza and Lodi Register of Companies: 01792930016, registered with the Milan R.E.A. as no. 1950090, a company active, even through its subsidiaries, in the sector of acquiring and managing controlling equity interests and financial assets. The duration of the Company was established as until December 31 2050. As of the date of this press release, the share capital of the Issuer stands at Euro 638,603,657, fully subscribed and paid up, and consists of 1,277,207,314 ordinary shares without indication of a nominal value. CIR's Company Bylaws provide for increased voting rights as per the terms of Art. 127-quinquies of the TUF; more specifically, Art. 8, as amended by the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 29 2019, establishes that each share gives the right to two votes when all of the following conditions are met with: a) the same person or entity has had the voting entitlement on the strength of a real right giving such entitlement (full ownership with voting right, bare ownership with voting right or usufruct with voting right) for a continuous period of not less than 48 months; b) the presence of the condition as per a) above is attested by the continuous registration, for a period of no less than 48 months, in the list contained in the Stable Shareholders Book, specially set up for this purpose, which is held and updated by the Company. The chart below shows the composition of the capital and voting rights published on May 4 2021, without prejudice to any updates in the supplementary document. No. of shares Number of Number of comprising the voting rights voting right as Euro share capital * per Art. 44-bis Rules for Issuers ** Total Shares 638,603,657,00 1,277,207,314 1,693,234,901 1,712,931,615 Of which: Shares with 417,235,433,00 834,470,866 807,762,005 827,458,719 increased voting rights (ISIN Code IT0000070786) Of which: with increased 221,368,224,00 442,736,448 885,472,896 885,472,896 voting rights (ISIN Code IT0005241762) The number of voting rights is calculated excluding the 26,708,861 own shares, of which 19,696,714 shares are to service approved Stock Grant Plans. Not to be released, published or distributed, in full or in part, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan 2 The number of voting rights is calculated, as per the terms of Art. 44-bis, paragraph 4, letter b), of the Rules for Issuers (Obligatory Public Tender Offers, Regime for shares deprived of voting rights), excluding only the 7,012,147 own shares not earmarked to service approved stock grant plans. This number of votes is the relevant number for the purposes of calculating the thresholds for an obligatory Public Tender Offer (OPA). CIR's ordinary shares are listed for trading on the MTA platform. As of today, the Issuer has not issued any other categories of shares or bonds convertible into shares. The chart below gives the figures relating to the main Shareholders of CIR (with interests equal to or above 5% of the share capital) based on the Shareholders Book and other information available to SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS Percentage of % of ordinary % capital as per Declarant Direct Shareholder of voting Art. 44 bis capital capital* Rules for Issuers** F.LLI DE BENEDETTI F.LLI DE BENEDETTI 30.759 45.256 44.736 S.p.A.*** S.p.A. COBAS ASSET COBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT SGIIC MANAGEMENT SGIIC 13.203 11.385 11.254 SA SA BESTINVER GESTION BESTINVER GESTION 13.193 9.951 9.837 SGIIC SA SGIIC SA the Issuer as of the date of this disclosure. the percentage is calculated on the total number of voting rights excluding the 26,708,861 own shares.

the percentage is calculated on the total number of voting rights excluding only the own shares not earmarked to service the approved stock grant plans, as per Art. 44-bis, paragraph 4, letter b) of the Rules for Issuers.

44-bis, paragraph 4, letter b) of the Rules for Issuers. F.LLI DE BENEDETTI S.p.A. holds 392,851,536 shares of CIR S.p.A., of which 373,441,844 with increased voting rights. No other parties are acting in conjunction with the Offeror in relation to the Offer and it should be noted that Rodolfo De Benedetti, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and Chairman of the Board of Directors of its parent company F.LLI DE BENEDETTI S.p.A., directly and indirectly owns 16,497,569 shares and 16,497,569 voting rights of the Company (1.292% of the share capital, 0.974% of the voting capital and 0.963% of the voting rights as per Art. 44 bis , paragraph 4, letter b) of the Rules for Issuers, hereinafter, for the sake of brevity, "Percentage for the purposes of mandatory OPA"). CONTROLLING ENTITY As of the date of this disclosure, control of CIR as per the terms of Article 93 of the TUF is exercised by FRATELLI DE BENEDETTI S.p.A. («FDB»), with registered office in Turin, Via Valeggio. 41, a share capital of Euro 170,820,000 fully paid up, tax code and registration number on the Turin Register of Companies 05936550010. The controlling shareholder as above owns 30.759% of the share capital and 45.256% of the voting capital (44.736% in terms of percentage for the purposes of mandatory OPA). Not to be released, published or distributed, in full or in part, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan 3 The controlling Shareholder has notified the Issuer of its intention not to accept the Offer. It should be noted that on March 16 2021 a shareholder agreement (the "Agreement"), currently valid, was signed by Rodolfo De Benedetti, Marco De Benedetti, Edoardo De Benedetti ("Shareholders"), FDB and Margherita Crosetti, and contains clauses relevant to the terms of Art. 122, paragraphs 1 and 5, letters a), b), and c), of the TUF, regarding the shares of (i) FDB, controlling shareholder of the Offeror, and of (ii) CIR, i.e. the Offeror. The Agreement binds the Shareholders, who together own 100% of the share capital of FDB, as well as Margherita Crosetti, as holder of usufruct with voting rights on part of the shares of FDB, and FDB itself, as holder of CIR shares. The essential information regarding the Agreement was published, pursuant to Art. 130 of the Rules for Issuers, on the CIR website www.cirgroup.it, in the Governance section under Shareholder Agreements. As far as CIR is aware, there are no other shareholder agreements relevant to the terms of Article 122 of the TUF concerning CIR shares. CATEGORIES AND NUMBER OF SHARES PERTAINING TO THE OFFER The Offer is aimed without distinction and at equal conditions to all shareholders of the Issuer and regards a maximum of 156,862,745 ordinary CIR shares, without a nominal value, with regular dividend rights, listed on the MTA, and which account for 12.282% of the share capital of CIR. The Shares for which the Offer is accepted must be freely transferable to the Offeror and must be free of all constraints and any kind of real, obligatory or personal encumbrance. As of the date of publication of this disclosure, CIR is holding 26,708,861 own shares representing 2.091% of the share capital, which are not included in the Offer. In the event of the Offer being fully accepted and taking into account the shares already held by the Issuer in its portfolio as of today, CIR will own 183,571,606 own shares, corresponding to 14.373% of the share capital of the Issuer and thus a number of shares amounting to less than one fifth of the share capital. It should be pointed out that if a holder of shares with increased voting rights should accept the offer for just a part of the said shares, the remaining shares in his or her possession will continue to have increased voting rights as per the terms of the law and of the Bylaws. UNIT PRICE OFFERED AND TOTAL VALUE OF CIR'S OFFER The Offeror will pay to each party who accepts the Offer a price of Euro 0.51 for each Share that accepts the Offer and is purchased (the "Price"). The Price is to be understood as net of stamp duty, registration tax and the Italian tax on financial transactions, where due, and of any fees, commissions, withholding tax or substitute tax, where due, on the capital gain that may be realized, which will be the responsibility of those who accept the Offer. The Price includes a premium of 2.78% over the official price of CIR ordinary shares recorded on May 7 2021 (the Stock Exchange trading day prior to the date on which the transaction is being disclosed to the market), and a premium of 7.10%, 5.76%, 9.49%, and 17.68% over the weighted average of Not to be released, published or distributed, in full or in part, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan 4 the official prices of the shares of the Issuer in the periods of 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months prior to May 7 2021 respectively, as illustrated more effectively in the chart below. Period of time prior to the date of Weighted average Implied premium disclosure prices (€) incorporated in the Price (%) Official price of the day before the date 0.496 2.78% of disclosure (May 7 2021) 1 month 0.476 7.10% 3 months 0.482 5.76% 6 months 0.466 9.49% 12 months 0.433 17.68% Source: calculations on Borsa Italiana figures The total consideration for the 156,862,745 Shares of the Offer is Euro 80,000,000. Payment of the consideration to the persons or entities who accept the Offer with the transfer of ownership of the Shares being offered to the Offeror will take place on the fifth Stock Exchange trading day after the close of the period for accepting the Offer agreed upon with Borsa Italiana (the "Acceptance Period"), without prejudice to any deferrals or amendments to the Offer that could arise to comply with current requirements of law or regulations. REASONS FOR THE TENDER OFFER The Offer was drawn up taking the following circumstances into account: (i) the Company has for years had a considerable liquidity position; (ii) in 2020 the Company sold one of its controlling interests which, on the one hand, significantly increased its liquidity and, on the other hand, reduced the number of sectors in which it is present and thus its potential needs and/or investment opportunities; currently, the Company has liquidity in excess of its short and medium term investment programmes, given that its subsidiaries are able to self-finance their development; (iv) the Company has a significant amount of distributable reserves which are in any case sufficient for the transaction at the analysis stage. The Offer would enable shareholders who intend to accept it - with equal conditions for all - to benefit from a temporary increase in the liquidity of their investment at a price that is certain and that would contain a premium over the average prices of the share in recent months. For shareholders who decide not to accept the Offer, the buyback of own shares by the Company resulting from acceptance of the Offer would lead to an increase in the earnings per share (EPS) and the dividend per share, provided the total earnings remain unchanged. This would be the case even if the own shares bought back were not cancelled but remained in the Company's portfolio because the dividend rights of own shares are allocated pro rata to the other shares, as per the terms of Art. 2357- ter, second paragraph, of the Civil Code. From the Company's viewpoint, the Offer can be considered a prudent investment of liquidity; indeed Not to be released, published or distributed, in full or in part, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 15:33:08 UTC.

