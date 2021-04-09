CIR: deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti
Milano, 9 aprile 2021 - Con riferimento all'Assemblea degli azionisti di CIR S.p.A. convocata in sede straordinaria e ordinaria per il 30 aprile 2021, in unica convocazione, si rende noto che è disponibile, presso la sede della Società (via Ciovassino 1, Milano), sul sito internet www.cirgroup.it (sezione Governance/Assemblea degli azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE, la seguente documentazione:
la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2020, la Relazione del Collegio sindacale, le Relazioni della Società di Revisione (punto 2 di parte ordinaria);
la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari di cui all'art. 123 - bis del TUF;
la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario 2020;
la Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione relativa alla proposta di autorizzazione ad acquistare e disporre di azioni proprie (punto 3 di parte ordinaria);
la Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti di cui all'art. 123 - ter del TUF (punto 4 di parte ordinaria).
CIR: filing of documentation for AGM
Milan, April 9 2021 - Regarding the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of CIR S.p.A., to be convened in extraordinary and ordinary sessions for April 30 2021, at a single calling, it is announced that the following documentation is available at the Company headquarters (Via Ciovassino 1, Milan), on the website www.cirgroup.it (section Governance/Shareholders meetings) and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE:
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31 2020, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and the Reports of the Firm of Auditors (item 2 of the ordinary part);
The Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure as per Art. 123 - bis del TUF;
The Consolidated Non-Financial Report for 2020;
The Report of the Board of Directors on the proposed authorization to buy back own shares and use them as appropriate (item 3 of the ordinary part);
The Report on Compensation Policy and Remuneration Paid as per Art. 123 - ter of the TUF (item 4 of the ordinary part).
