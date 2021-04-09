Log in
CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE

(CIR)
0.4615 EUR   -0.97%
CIR: deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti

04/09/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
CIR: deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti

Milano, 9 aprile 2021 - Con riferimento all'Assemblea degli azionisti di CIR S.p.A. convocata in sede straordinaria e ordinaria per il 30 aprile 2021, in unica convocazione, si rende noto che è disponibile, presso la sede della Società (via Ciovassino 1, Milano), sul sito internet www.cirgroup.it (sezione Governance/Assemblea degli azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE, la seguente documentazione:

  • la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2020, la Relazione del Collegio sindacale, le Relazioni della Società di Revisione (punto 2 di parte ordinaria);
  • la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari di cui all'art. 123 - bis del TUF;
  • la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario 2020;
  • la Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione relativa alla proposta di autorizzazione ad acquistare e disporre di azioni proprie (punto 3 di parte ordinaria);
  • la Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti di cui all'art. 123 - ter del TUF (punto 4 di parte ordinaria).

CIR: filing of documentation for AGM

Milan, April 9 2021 - Regarding the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of CIR S.p.A., to be convened in extraordinary and ordinary sessions for April 30 2021, at a single calling, it is announced that the following documentation is available at the Company headquarters (Via Ciovassino 1, Milan), on the website www.cirgroup.it (section Governance/Shareholders meetings) and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE:

  • The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31 2020, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and the Reports of the Firm of Auditors (item 2 of the ordinary part);
  • The Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure as per Art. 123 - bis del TUF;
  • The Consolidated Non-Financial Report for 2020;
  • The Report of the Board of Directors on the proposed authorization to buy back own shares and use them as appropriate (item 3 of the ordinary part);
  • The Report on Compensation Policy and Remuneration Paid as per Art. 123 - ter of the TUF (item 4 of the ordinary part).

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
