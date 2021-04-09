CIR: deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti

Milano, 9 aprile 2021 - Con riferimento all'Assemblea degli azionisti di CIR S.p.A. convocata in sede straordinaria e ordinaria per il 30 aprile 2021, in unica convocazione, si rende noto che è disponibile, presso la sede della Società (via Ciovassino 1, Milano), sul sito internet www.cirgroup.it (sezione Governance/Assemblea degli azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE, la seguente documentazione:

la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2020, la Relazione del Collegio sindacale, le Relazioni della Società di Revisione (punto 2 di parte ordinaria);

la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari di cui all'art. 123 - bis del TUF;

la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario 2020;

la Relazione del Consiglio di Amministrazione relativa alla proposta di autorizzazione ad acquistare e disporre di azioni proprie (punto 3 di parte ordinaria);

la Relazione sulla politica in materia di remunerazione e sui compensi corrisposti di cui all'art. 123 - ter del TUF (punto 4 di parte ordinaria).

CIR: filing of documentation for AGM

Milan, April 9 2021 - Regarding the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of CIR S.p.A., to be convened in extraordinary and ordinary sessions for April 30 2021, at a single calling, it is announced that the following documentation is available at the Company headquarters (Via Ciovassino 1, Milan), on the website www.cirgroup.it (section Governance/Shareholders meetings) and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE: