CIR: deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti

04/06/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
CIR: deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti

- Con riferimento all'Assemblea degli azionisti di CIR S.p.A. convocata in sede ordinaria6 ap le per2023il 28 aprile 2023, ore 10,00, in unica convocazione, si rende noto che è

disponibile,Milan presso la sede della Società (via Ciovassino 1, Milano), sul sito internet www.cirgroup.it (sezione Governance/Assemblea degli azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE, la seguente documentazione:

- la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2022, la Relazione del Collegio sindacale, le Relazioni della Società di Revisione (punto 1);

- la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario 2022;

- la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari di cui all'art. 123 - bis del TUF.

CIR: filing of documentation for AGM

    • Regarding the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of CIR S.p.A., toMilan,be convened6 April 2023in ordinary session for 28 April 2023, 10.00 a.m., at a single calling, it is announced that the following documentation is available at the Company headquarters (Via Ciovassino 1, Milan), on the website www.cirgroup.it (section Governance/Shareholders meetings) and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE:
  • The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and the Reports of the Firm of Auditors (item 1);
  • The Consolidated Non-Financial Report for 2022;
  • The Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure as per Art. 123 - bis del TUF.

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 16:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 283 M 2 493 M 2 493 M
Net income 2022 28,0 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net Debt 2022 327 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 410 M 448 M 448 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 17 424
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Duration : Period :
CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 €
Average target price 0,57 €
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Cavigioli Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Serena Porcari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE-11.97%448
DENSO CORPORATION12.50%42 053
APTIV PLC12.21%28 314
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.20.42%15 496
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD8.73%15 110
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.35%14 642
