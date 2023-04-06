CIR: deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti
- Con riferimento all'Assemblea degli azionisti di CIR S.p.A. convocata in sede ordinaria6 ap le per2023il 28 aprile 2023, ore 10,00, in unica convocazione, si rende noto che è
disponibile,Milan presso la sede della Società (via Ciovassino 1, Milano), sul sito internet www.cirgroup.it (sezione Governance/Assemblea degli azionisti) e sul meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket STORAGE, la seguente documentazione:
- la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2022, la Relazione del Collegio sindacale, le Relazioni della Società di Revisione (punto 1);
- la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario 2022;
- la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari di cui all'art. 123 - bis del TUF.
CIR: filing of documentation for AGM
Regarding the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of CIR S.p.A., toMilan,be convened6 April 2023in ordinary session for 28 April 2023, 10.00 a.m., at a single calling, it is announced that the following documentation is available at the Company headquarters (Via Ciovassino 1, Milan), on the website www.cirgroup.it (section Governance/Shareholders meetings) and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE:
The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, and the Reports of the Firm of Auditors (item 1);
The Consolidated Non-Financial Report for 2022;
The Report on Corporate Governance and ownership structure as per Art. 123 - bis del TUF.
