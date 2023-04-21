Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   IT0000070786

CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE

(CIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:04:24 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.3860 EUR   +1.58%
11:00aSogefi : risultati del primo trimestre 2023
PU
04/06Cir : deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti
PU
03/23Cir : deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sogefi: risultati del primo trimestre 2023

04/21/2023 | 11:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attachments

Disclaimer

CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
11:00aSogefi : risultati del primo trimestre 2023
PU
04/06Cir : deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti
PU
03/23Cir : deposito documentazione per l'Assemblea degli azionisti
PU
03/13Cir S P A Compagnie Industriali Riun : March 13 2023FY 2022 results presentation
PU
03/13Transcript : CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite, 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
03/13CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year E..
CI
02/24Sogefi : results higher in 2022 than 2021
PU
2022Merope S.R.L. signed a binding agreement to acquire Non-instrumental real-estate comple..
CI
2022Sogefi : results higher in first nine months of 2022
PU
2022Cir S P A Compagnie Industriali Riun : Disclosure regarding the buyback of shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 283 M 2 504 M 2 504 M
Net income 2022 28,0 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net Debt 2022 327 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 407 M 446 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 17 424
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Duration : Period :
CIR S.p.A. - Compagnie Industriali Riunite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,38 €
Average target price 0,57 €
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Monica Mondardini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michele Cavigioli Chief Financial Officer
Rodolfo de Benedetti Chairman
Paola Dubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Serena Porcari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE-12.54%446
DENSO CORPORATION14.11%41 660
APTIV PLC13.91%28 742
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD13.72%15 709
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.05%15 186
CONTINENTAL AG18.33%14 532
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer