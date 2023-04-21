Sogefi: risultati del primo trimestre 2023
Disclaimer
CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:59:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Sales 2022
2 283 M
2 504 M
2 504 M
Net income 2022
28,0 M
30,7 M
30,7 M
Net Debt 2022
327 M
359 M
359 M
P/E ratio 2022
19,0x
Yield 2022
1,32%
Capitalization
407 M
446 M
446 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,32x
EV / Sales 2023
0,30x
Nbr of Employees
17 424
Free-Float
40,7%
Chart CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CIR S.P.A. - COMPAGNIE INDUSTRIALI RIUNITE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,38 €
Average target price
0,57 €
Spread / Average Target
48,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.