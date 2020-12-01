CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : KOS perfeziona la cessione al fondo DWS della controllata Medipass

KOS perfeziona la cessione al fondo DWS della controllata Medipass

Milano, 27 novembre 2020 - A completamento di quanto già comunicato in data 7 settembre 2020, KOS ha perfezionato in data odierna la cessione del 100% delle quote di Medipass S.r.l. (riacquistando le società operative in India) a Inframedica S.p.a., società indirettamente e interamente controllata da DWS Alternatives Global Limited, investment manager delegato alla gestione del fondo Pan-European Infrastructure III, SCSp.

KOS completes the sale of its subsidiary Medipass to the DWS fund

Milan, November 27 2020 - In completion of what was announced on September 7 2020, KOS completed today the sale of 100% of the shares of Medipass S.r.l. (buying back the operating companies in India) to Inframedica S.p.a., a company indirectly and wholly owned by DWS Alternatives Global Limited, the investment manager delegated to manage the Pan-European Infrastructure III, SCSp fund.