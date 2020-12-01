CIR S p A Compagnie Industriali Riunite : KOS perfeziona la cessione al fondo DWS della controllata Medipass

KOS perfeziona la cessione al fondo DWS della controllata Medipass
Milano, 27 novembre 2020 - A completamento di quanto già comunicato in data 7 settembre 2020, KOS ha perfezionato in data odierna la cessione del 100% delle quote di Medipass S.r.l. (riacquistando le società operative in India) a Inframedica S.p.a., società indirettamente e interamente controllata da DWS Alternatives Global Limited, investment manager delegato alla gestione del fondo Pan-European Infrastructure III, SCSp.
KOS completes the sale of its subsidiary Medipass to the DWS fund
Milan, November 27 2020 - In completion of what was announced on September 7 2020, KOS completed today the sale of 100% of the shares of Medipass S.r.l. (buying back the operating companies in India) to Inframedica S.p.a., a company indirectly and wholly owned by DWS Alternatives Global Limited, the investment manager delegated to manage the Pan-European Infrastructure III, SCSp fund.
CIR - Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.p.A. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 14:24:01 UTC